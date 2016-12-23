RV Travel Newsletter Issue 774





Issue 774 • Week of Dec. 24–30, 2016

Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com



Welcome to this abbreviated version of RV Travel, our final issue for 2016. If you’re celebrating Christmas, as Gail and I are tomorrow, Merry Christmas! For those of you celebrating other holidays, I wish you a very wonderful holiday as well.

Our staff has worked long and hard this year to bring you an educational, entertaining newsletter week after week. We’ve done our best, but are always striving to be better. I believe we all deserve a break, so for the first time in years we’ll skip our New Year’s Eve edition (next week) to refresh and spend time with our families and friends.

Gail and I are still in northern California, where we will remain until mid-January. After that, we’ll head south along with other snowbirds in search of warm days and sunshine.

Finally, thank you for riding along with us in this ongoing, weekly newsletter. Without you, my staff and I would be writing to a wall— no fun at all. And a very special thank you to those of you who have pledged voluntary subscriptions. Without you, we would have been forced to close up shop a few years ago after we closed our bookstore, which funded us for more than a decade. I know I have missed thanking many of you personally (due mostly to being dreadfully unorganized — I’m sorry), but your contributions, whether $5 or $10 a year, or an ongoing monthly pledge, are hugely appreciated. Thank you, thank you, thank you!

I’ll see you again in this space on Saturday, January 7. Until then, be warm, be healthy, be happy and if you are celebrating the holidays with your friends and family, cherish them. In the end, they are what make our lives so special.

One more time, thank you very, very much for reading!

P.S. One more reminder that we will not publish next Saturday, January 31.

Also … last issue I told you about my new automated waste management system, where I can dump my motorhome’s holding tanks with a push of a button from inside my RV. My friend David Bott just installed the same system. He blogged about it, going into more detail than I did, and included a five-minute video of the new setup.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)



Still looking for a place to watch the solar eclipse on August 21? Missouri will see (or not) a 70-mile-wide circle of darkness then, and 19 of the state’s parks are in the path. The state will begin accepting reservations for campsites six months in advance – but you’ll need to sign up for a three-night stay (August 18 – 21). Click here for information or call (877) 422-6766 for reservations.

There will be more winter holiday travelers on the road this year, if estimates from AAA are correct. About 93.6 million will take to the road – up nearly 2 percent from 2015.

California’s Los Padres National Forest officials have shut down a number of campgrounds as winter weather sets in. A number of Forest Trails are likewise closed. Not sure if your interest is included? Call before setting out – (661) 245-3731.

David Brown, an Iraq war veteran, ran into tough times after leaving the service. Suffering from PTSD, Brown had spent about two weeks living in his motorhome on a Walmart parking lot in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Then someone made a Facebook post about his situation, thinking perhaps a couple of folks might reach out to him. Within two days the community reached out: help with a broken headlight on the rig, a post office box, warm blankets and clothing, a generator for the motorhome. Finally, a GoFundMe page drummed up $5,000 to help Brown get an apartment.

Don’t freeze the pipes of your RV

If you’re among those RVers who have found that cold-weather travel is a secret delight — with beautiful scenery, no crowds and clear, crisp, frosty mornings — and if you prefer to boondock, then you should read this article. It explains in detail how to keep your pipes from freezing without using a “noisy, propane-sucking, battery-draining forced-air heater.” Learn more.

Carrying an extra one of these can save you frustration

As RVers, we’re limited on just how much stuff we can carry with us. There’s only so much space in the rig — being piled from floor to ceiling isn’t conducive to moving about freely. But there’s one thing you may want to carry more than one of — a water hose. Find out why.

Is your RV furnace burning your money?

“How much money will you spend to heat an RV?” is a frequently heard question when the cold weather rolls around and people think about getting away from the house and back to the great outdoors. Russ and Tiña De Maris discuss the many variables involved in calculating the cost, and how to most efficiently and inexpensively heat your RV. Learn more.

Tips for your Southwest snowbird visit

If you are planning to head south to the deserts this winter for the first time, here are a few tips from “BoondockBob” Difley to help make your winter escape comfortable, safe and stress-free. Read more.

Even the simple things — The joys of Simple Green cleaner

Last week Rich “The Wanderman” wrote about getting a jump on cleaning the RV for next season. This week he began cleaning all the surfaces that don’t get too much attention during the rest of the year. He wanted a cleaner that could do it all while taking up very little space. While there are quite a few of these cleaners available, he prefers Simple Green. He explains why.

Onan’s “fits and starts” give RVer fits

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a question about an Onan generator from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor. The RVer wondered why their barely used generator would run smoothly for 30 minutes and then surge, sputter and quit. Find out here.

RV Quick Tips

Keep your battery terminal clean

It doesn’t take much crud on your battery terminal to shut things down. Make it part of your regular maintenance to keep them clean and your electrical system operating at optimum. Wire brush ’em, and shoot them with terminal spray from the auto parts house.

Don’t put anything extra down toilets

What’s safe to put down the RV toilet so as not to create damage or dumping problems? Other than toilet paper, if you didn’t eat it or drink it first, don’t put it down there.

Easy tip to help back up the trailer

Trouble backing up your fifth wheel or travel trailer? You know that you need to turn the wheel the opposite direction of where you want the trailer tail to go, but training yourself is the hard part. Hold the steering wheel at the bottom with your hand – whichever way you move your hand when there, the trailer tail will follow.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

This week in history

Week of December 24–30

Compiled by Dell Bert

1845 — Texas enters the Union.

1869 — America’s first Labor Day.

1923 — President Coolidge lights first national Christmas tree.

1932 — Radio City Music Hall opens.

1941 — Bing Crosby introduces “White Christmas” to the world.

1957 — Pat Boone earns second #1 hit with “April Love.”

1966 — Jimi Hendrix writes “Purple Haze.”

1972 — Harry S. Truman dies.

Bumper sticker of the week

If this was a horse, I’d have to shoot it!

Funny/clever business slogan

“Take a spin with us.” (Seen at several laundromats around the U.S.)



Trivia

Ben & Jerry learned how to make ice cream by taking a $5 correspondence course offered by Penn State.

Websites of the Week

Here are three we like:

The 27 most beautiful places in America

Where would you find America’s most beautiful national park, the most beautiful mountain, the most beautiful waterfall, the most beautiful covered bridge, the most beautiful highway, and 22 more most beautiful locations in America. Why … in this list, of course! 😉 Look at this list of beauties and put together your own bucket list. From Country Living and msn.com.

Foursquare

Put in your city (in the U.S., Canada, and around the world) and see lots of suggestions for restaurants, events, museums, money-saving specials, favorite sights. They have two apps to “help guide you to amazing experiences.” More than 50 million people use Foursquare City Guide and Foursquare Swarm each month.

Top 25 websites you’ve probably never heard of

Here are 25 offbeat websites that are among the most popular in the world. It’s very interesting to see what these popular websites offer — maybe even something you can use. A fun “rainy day” project when it’s too cold or miserable out to leave the cozy comfort of your RV. From The Street and msn.com.

Here is our “master list” of more than 700 websites we like, which we have compiled over the years.

• Colorado RV Adventure Travel Show, January 5-7, Denver, CO

• Greenville RV Show, January 6-8, Greenville, SC

• Knoxville RV Show, January 6-8, Sevierville, TN

• Wisconsin RV Show, January 6-8, Milwaukee, WI

• Houston Boat, Sport & Travel Show, January 6-15, Houston, TX

• Indy RV Expo, January 7-15, Indianapolis, IN

• Pittsburgh RV Show, January 7-15, Pittsburgh, PA

Good reading from RV123.com

• Twin Creek RV resort in Tennessee is a perfect place to relax while visiting Gatlinburg.

• Have you ever looked up in the sky at night and wondered exactly what you were seeing?

• When the ground is uneven, these levelers from Lynx definitely come in handy.

RV Tech Tips

from Mark Polk

Towing capacity and axle ratios

Whenever you are determining the towing capacity of a vehicle make sure you know the rear axle ratio. It is quite possible to have the same type and size of vehicle with the same engine and tow ratings vary by several thousand pounds. The axle ratio is a comparison of how many times the drive shaft rotates versus the rear wheels. A 4.10:1 axle ratio means the drive shaft rotates 4.10 times for each rotation of the rear wheels. The higher the numeric value the better the vehicle will tow.

Mark Polk is the owner of RV Education 101, the premiere source of educational DVDs about buying, maintaining and using an RV. Learn more.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.26 (on Dec. 19). Change from week before: Up 3 cents; Change from year before: Up 24 cents.

Diesel: $2.53 (on Dec. 19). Change from week before: Up 3 cents; Change from year before: Up 24 cents.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Bottled water for RV toilet use — and more winter RVing tips

Dear Gary,

We are newbies at this, and it’s our first winter. If we winterize our 5th wheel and then want to go camping in the winter, is it safe to use the black tank with bottled water only? Since the black tank hoses appear to be quite large it’s hard to believe they would freeze. Or are there smaller hoses somewhere in the black tank system that we can’t see that could freeze? We would be using bottled water only for any fresh water needs, so we wouldn’t disturb the antifreeze in the rest of the system. Is our thinking right on this? —Barb H.

Read Gary’s response.



Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Boondocking tips

with Bob Difley

A night light that doesn’t drain batteries

Boondockers just don’t like any battery drains that are unnecessary. This makes use of nightlights problematic, since they will pull juice — not much, admittedly — from your battery all night long. To stop the drain completely, pick up a garden or pathway solar light, the kind with the stake on the bottom and the solar panel on top. During the day, leave it outside in the sun to charge, and at night stick it into a potted plant in the hall or bathroom (you do, of course, keep one there) and have a nightlight that lasts all night with no electrical drain.

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Random RV Thought

On cold winter nights, it’s nice to climb into a warm bed, not a cold one. An easy way to warm a bed before climbing in is with an electric warming blanket. They’re smaller than full-sized blankets but when placed on the bed will make it cozy warm. They also make good lap blankets while lounging on the couch.

Worth Pondering

“Work like you don’t need the money. Love like you’ve never been hurt. Dance like nobody’s watching.” —Satchel Paige

