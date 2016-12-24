I’ve enjoyed Chuck’s glog and the news letter. Had the same 32H 2012 unit that Chuck now has. It has some quirks like the windshield wiper shaft mounting, toilet that always spattered, converter that would fry your house batteries, chasis battery that needed charging after about 7 days of camping, refer that had a 50 hour defrost cycle built into it, rear jacks that always needed to be wiped down with silicone spay to get them to go up, needed to manually operate jacks for you would end up too high plus the jack system fluid seemed to want to leak from the top of the container, etc. But we loved it in spite of itself. Reply
