Love this newsletter – look forward to it each week. In article today about RVs parking in truck areas, how about addressing the problem of trucks parking in RV spots? Often at Flying J's, there is a sign saying only RVs, no trucks or bobcats! Guess what! Truck drivers ignore the sign! And in CT at their rest areas (esp. Danbury) trucks park in the RV only lot even though we can see many open spaces in the truck areas. This also happens at the Willington, CT rest area. Why don't truckers practice what they preaach???
