RV Travel Newsletter Issue 777

Issue 777 • Week of Jan. 21–27, 2017

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

I’m in Parker, Arizona, along the Colorado River. It’s raining. It’s raining everywhere in the West, or so it seems. My motorhome nearly turned into a houseboat last week in Hollister, Calif. The dry stream by the RV park almost overflowed. Downstream a few miles, rescuers pulled more than 100 people from their flooded homes.

Gail and I scored two nights at the last minute in an Arizona State Park. That’s where I’m writing now. You feel like you won the lottery when you get into one of these beauty spots without reserving six months ahead.

You want to see where all the baby boomers have gone for winter? Check out Arizona (plus Florida, of course). They run around in their dinghy cars, pickups, golf carts and ATVs. In Parker, many are on three wheeler motorcycles, gramps driving, grandma behind. Highway 93 through Parker can look like a ’50s Saturday night cruise on Sunset Strip. But now, the cruisers are geezers like me.

The scene wouldn’t be so jarring to me if I had just starting RVing. I remember Parker from 30 years ago. It was a sleepy little Colorado River town with the only decent-sized market for miles. Now, there’s a giant casino plus your favorite fast food joint. Lots of RVers stay overnight at the Wal-Mart.

LAST EVENING WAS PERFECT for sitting outside in lawn chairs and sipping wine. So that’s what Gail and I did. Six campers shared a picnic table across from us, dining, laughing — having fun. A guy in a motorhome behind us was barbecuing chicken, the intoxicating smell driving us crazy.

Then the sun set and darkness descended. The group across the way had broken up. One guy remained. He pulled out an electric torch light — the kind you hang on the hood of your car while you rebuild your engine. He moved it around as he banged stuff — picking stuff up, putting stuff down. The light was blinding at times. Meanwhile, next door, the underside of the behemoth motorhome’s 15-foot slide lit up in a flashy multi-color display reminiscent of a sleazy ’60s motel.

This morning, I asked the owner about the lights. “I bought them at Costco,” he said. “They fit perfectly.” He said the lights were better than a regular porch light. I don’t think he had given any thought to other campers who might enjoy something at night other than his light show.

A few doors down, another RVer had lined his campsite with micro-lights. Maybe he was marking his territory.

I thought: This is what you get when you camp where there’s 30 and 50 amp power, where (some) campers say, “By God, I paid my $35 and I’ve got all this power, so I’ll darn well use it.”

A few hours later, when most campers had retired for the night, I stepped outdoors to check out the night sky. By then, the various campground light shows had ended and porch lights were extinguished. And OH MY GOODNESS —the sky was magnificent — the Milky Way and a million other stars blanketed the heavens.

I’m not whining. Really! I like to think of myself as merely observing. Camping has changed since I began RVing three decades ago, and sometimes I’m disappointed. Change is challenging.

And, yes, Boondockers, hold your letters: I know holing up away from traditional campgrounds is how to enjoy nature in peace away from rotating, multi-colored light shows. Gail and I will do that next week for a few days and we’ll do more later. My plan is to pull up by a big ol’ saguaro, set out a couple of lawn chairs, then savor the peace and quiet. After dark, I’ll stare at the beauty of the heavens, pondering how lucky I am to be alive, and, as usual, wonder if some creature out there far away is doing the same, only looking my direction.

The NASTY BLUE BAR: Some readers have been bothered by an annoying advertisement — a blue bar — that has interfered with reading this newsletter. I believe it was mostly a problem with iPads. The blue bar should be gone now. If you are still seeing it, please let me know and we’ll go to Plan B.

I’ve started a new YouTube channel, where I can post my non-RVing video essays, musings, rants, etc. If you’re interested in keeping posted about new videos, please visit the channel and click the red subscribe button. Once the channel gets 100 subscribers I can change its name to something better than my name. Click here to visit and subscribe (free).

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

• Free ‘pre-paid’ cremation? Huh?

Reader RVs

What RV do you drive or tow?

Send us a photo of your RV (and tow vehicle) with a 150-200 word description of where and how often you travel with it, and what you like or don’t like about it. Include your name(s) and hometown. We’ll post them to RVtravel.com. Send to assistant editor Diane McGovern at Diane (at) RVtravel.com .

CLICK HERE to see this week’s RV Travel Reader RVs.



Siskiyou County, Calif., officials are more than alarmed as three people have died in a two-month period from carbon monoxide poisoning. Two of the deaths were RVers, both of whom perished when the deadly gas infiltrated their rigs as they ran generators outside. Officials remind RVers to have working carbon monoxide detectors in their rigs and, if using a portable generator, keep it at least 20 feet from windows and doors.

If you bought a new towable RV in November, you contributed to the good news of rising sales. Compared to November 2015, last November’s sales were up nearly 14 percent. Travel trailers lead the pack, jumping up almost 17 percent, followed by fifth wheel sales, up a little more than 7 percent. Pop-ups inflated at 3 percent, while park models sold almost 6 percent more. Statistical Surveys Inc. provided the figures.

Great crowds visited the Great Smoky Mountains National Park last year. A record attendance of 11,312,785 meant a 5.6 percent increase over 2015 visits.

Sales of new Class C motorhomes were the only “bright spot” in U.S. motorhome sales in November – if you can call it bright. Class C sales sluggishly rose a mere 1 percent compared to November 2015 sales. Class A sales continued a boat-anchor trend, losing almost 7 percent. From Statistical Surveys Inc.

For RVers, traveling to Indiana to buy an RV is something of a crapshoot, at least in terms of sales tax. Right now, residents from 41 states can buy an RV there without paying Indiana’s 7 percent sales tax – they simply pay their home state’s sales tax fee on registration. But nine other states, Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina, don’t have any such agreement. Buy the Indiana rig, pay the sales tax there and again to the home state. Now Indiana lawmakers are hatching a bill that would eliminate sales tax charges on out-of-staters, from all states.

Texas has fallen into the Camping World crosshairs as Marcus Lemonis continues his “march to the sea.” Already having seven “supercenters” in the Lone Star State apparently isn’t enough: Camping World announced it’s taking over three RV-Max dealerships, all in the Dallas metro area. PR reps say there’s more to come.

A Pacific storm Friday brought heavy rain, wind and widespread damage to parts of the Central California Coast. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said a slide on Branciforte Drive took down three trees which crushed a parked RV and nearly sent it sliding off a hillside. No injuries were reported. Source: KION546.com

If a new law before the Wyoming legislature passes, state park fees would be set not by the legislature but by state parks managers. Under current laws, a “one size fits all” approach has the lawmakers set the fees. Under the proposed legislation, the park agency could take into account local demand and circumstances to set fees.

More News

The nation’s 15th largest national park, Joshua Tree (Calif.), may get even bigger this year. The Park Service has recommended extending park boundaries to include 20,000 more acres of land, all in the Colorado Desert. If the move goes through, the new area won’t host the iconic Joshua Tree, however – the new land is lower and too hot for the ancient trees – but is good habitat for bighorn sheep and desert tortoises.

A proposal to bring cellular service to Mount Rainier National Park (Wash.) has met up with a mixed reaction. Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile have asked for permission to install equipment at the Paradise Visitor Center – almost invisibly, as antennas would be installed below the center’s roofline. Park officials say they’re obliged to consider the requests, and public views range from “Having it could enhance safety” to “Keep the cellies away!”

Has “The Profit” lost this round? Camping World’s CEO Marcus Lemonis will be sitting in front of attorneys later this month as he is deposed in a lawsuit filed by an independent RV dealer. Earlier this month, plaintiff Gigi Stetler asked for a court order to compel Lemonis to be deposed, after complaining he wouldn’t settle down to a time slot for the deposition. Now documents in Florida’s 15th Circuit Court show Lemonis will be deposed starting (starring?) January 27. For more information on the suit, see this article by rvdailyreport.com.

The new publicly approved hike in Arizona’s minimum wage from $8.05 to $10 per hour is taking the blame for increases in campground fees in the state’s Coconino National Forest. Concession operator Recreation Resource Management asked the Forest Service for a hike in site fees for campgrounds they manage due to the wage change. The Service has approved increases ranging from $1 to $2 per site for individual sites; increases of up to $5 per night were approved for some group sites.

Sleepy San Jose, Calif., RVing police officers say their situation is a circus act. Rather, the circus is running the cops out of their usual parking lot. About a dozen San Jose police officers have been living in RVs in a city-owned parking lot rather than driving miles home after 17-hour work shifts. But now Cirque du Soleil has come to town for a six-week show and is claiming pre-existing rights to the parking lot. The police chief took pity on the troops and has located another lot for the RV police to slumber.

Lyme-infected ticks have been confirmed in nine northeastern national parks. Read more in this article from lymedisease.org and the Entomological Society of America, including the parks involved and how to protect yourself from this disease.

November saw another bummer month for motorhome sales in Canada. Overall, sales dropped more than 16 percent compared to November 2015. Class A registrations fell off more than 21 percent, while Class C sales sank nearly 9 percent for the same period. Source: Statistical Surveys Inc.

When the reservation lines for camping opened for Banff National Park (Canada) you had to be quick. In just four hours, 9,300 reservations were made, a 55 percent increase from the 2016 reservation opening day.

Ranked 8th busiest interstate, I-10 got ugly last weekend east of Palm Springs, Calif., when a woman driving a motorhome took police on a 70-mile tear that ended with both directions of the interstate shut down for hours. Police responded to an “erratic driver” call near Cabazon, west of Palm Springs, about 9:00 a.m. Sunday , and finally stopped the rig with stop-strips 70 miles later on the east side of Chiriaco Summit. When she refused to come out of the rig, traffic had to be shut down in both directions with huge backups resulting. Booked for reckless driving and evasion, police say they don’t think drugs or alcohol had anything to do with the woman’s wild ride.



Santa Rosa County, Fla., fire officials say they’re amazed at a man who was struck by lightning while tent camping there. The man, who doesn’t want to be identified, told medics that lightning flared through a flap in his tent and nailed him – but left him alive and evidently uninjured. A neighbor at the Pelican Palm RV Park now suggests that if he doesn’t already do so, the survivor should take up the purchase of lottery tickets – and church-going.

Your safety while boondocking — your responsibility

One of the many joys associated with boondocking is finding those pristine, backwoods campsites or forest service campgrounds that have a minimal connection with civilization — which can also mean difficult access, no cell phone signal, no TV or radio reception, and little, if any, presence of authority. Just the way we like it … until a natural emergency comes along. Find out from “Boondock Bob” Difley what boondockers can do to potentially avoid a catastrophe in case of such an emergency. Learn more.

(Road) Gators ahead!

Road gators. We’ve all seen them and often had to dodge them. Those big old, ugly chunks of tire tread lurking out there on the interstates and highways of the country. They can potentially cause accidents or serious damage to passing vehicles. So what’s the best way to deal with an unexpected road gator? Find out here.

Metal roof sealants for RVs

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a letter from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor, requesting his recommendation for metal roof sealant for the reader’s leaking camper. Read Chris’ response.

RV Mods: An access door for your cat — or dog

A lot of RVers travel with cats. These furry little bed warmers can be welcome traveling companions, but they also come with their own set of issues. For one, where does one install the cat biffy? Here are some suggestions from Russ and Tiña De Maris, long-time cat-owning RVers.

Newbie tips: Understanding your propane regulator

Unless your RV is a motorhome, chances are good it has an automatic changeover regulator. We say that, as motorhomes come equipped with a single propane tank; all others commonly have two removable LP cylinders. In this article from Russ and Tiña De Maris, they spell out the advantages of having two cylinders and how to operate the regulator. Learn more.

Tombstone, Arizona: “America’s Second Amendment City”

Squatting among the sagebrush and creosote of southeastern Arizona’s desert sits Tombstone — still very much a remnant of the gun-totin’ Wild West of Wyatt Earp. Find out in this article by “Boondock Bob” Difley why Tombstone’s mayor recently signed a proclamation declaring Tombstone “America’s Second Amendment City.” Read more.

This week in history

Week of January 21–27

Compiled by Dell Bert

1848 — Gold discovered at Sutter’s Mill, Calif.

1849 — First woman M.D.

1888 — National Geographic Society founded.

1935 — First canned beer (Krueger’s) goes on sale.

1957 — Toy company Wham-O produces first Frisbees.

1967 — Three astronauts die in launch pad fire in Apollo 1.

1968 — North Korea seizes USS Pueblo.

1972 — Japanese soldier found hiding on Guam (since WWII).

Bumper sticker of the week

Seen on the back of a small toad: “Be patient, I’m pushing a very big motorhome.” Thanks, Terry Weymouth!

Funny/clever business slogan

Giver A Yank Towing Company, Vanderhoof, British Columbia. Submitted by Ken and Helen Kirkwood — Thanks!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan? Send it to Diane(at)RVtravel.com

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Websites of the Week

Here are two we like:

The best U.S. cities to escape the snow

Are you new to the snowbird lifestyle and haven’t yet picked out your favorite winter retreat? Here are some perfect locations to choose from. Some are best known for their sunshine and beaches, and others for their outdoor recreation opportunities. From The Active Times and msn.com.

Top 93 road food spots in the West

Here, sorted by category — burgers, vegetarian, seafood, Mexican, Asian, Italian, International, gourmet, comfort, sweet treats, you get the idea — are the 93 best places for road food along Western highways. From Sunset.com and msn.com.

Here is our “master list” of more than 700 websites we like, which we have compiled over the years.

Ask Boondock Bob

with Bob Difley

Make water last longer when boondocking



Dear Bob,

I find that I run out of water too quickly when boondocking. How can I either carry more water or conserve better? —Mike P.

Read Bob’s response.

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

• This campfire treat looks absolutely to die for.

• Located just outside Houston, Katy Lake RV Resort is a quiet getaway from the busyness of city life.

• A reliable camping hatchet is an essential component of any experienced adventurer’s gear.

Ask the RV Shrink

Enlightened way to keep rodents at bay



Dear RV Shrink:

My wife thinks I should be an exterminator. We have a fifth-wheel and she is always hearing noises. She says she hears mice scurrying around, gnawing and thumping, and our cat is always on point. I never hear anything. Then she started seeing other people in the campground putting lights under and around their rigs at night. … —Mickey Mouse ideas in Mesa

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s response.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new eBook: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



RV Tech Tips

from Mark Polk

Campsite sizes

Don’t let campground “size limits” scare you away. Check at the registration booth and see just how the size is determined, and if there are longer sites available. Can you unhitch your tow vehicle and park it next to your trailer or in an overflow site? At times, size limitations are based on park roads that may be too tight for longer rigs — best to check before driving in for a look-see.

Mark Polk is the owner of RV Education 101, the premiere source of educational DVDs about buying, maintaining and using an RV. Learn more.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.36 (on Jan. 16). Change from week before: Down 3 cents; Change from year before: Up 44 cents.

Diesel: $2.59 (on Jan. 16). Change from week before: Down 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 47 cents.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Curried Fruit

Curry up a sassy sauce.

The complex, compelling mixture that is curry powder has sweetness, heat and mysterious overtones that make a simple camping menu taste like you labored over a hot stove all day. Choose your brand and amounts carefully because some are too hot, some too mild. One secret to bringing out its witchery is to stir it into hot oil or butter first, then proceed with the recipe. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the brand-new “The Survival Food Handbook.”



RV Fire Safety Tip



Help prevent RV engine fires

A hard-working engine manifold can get as hot as 900 degrees F. The heavy insulation in the compartment reflects the heat back to the top of the engine, and a fire can easily break out. Inspect your radiator and have any problems repaired by a qualified person as soon as possible. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Editor’s note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon.

RV Quick Tips



Check roof vents in case of stinky holding tanks

Stinky holding tanks driving you bats? It’s smart to occasionally check your roof vents to make sure they aren’t blocked with debris, bird nests, etc. Many RVers find vent caps such as the 360 Siphon roof vent to help “raise the stink” out of the tanks are really helpful.

Avoid burning food in the gas oven

As a follow-up to our tip last week to turn your items in the gas oven several times when baking to even out the cooking, here’s another suggestion for using gas RV ovens. Mary Lowe suggests using a heat deflector. If you can’t find one at a kitchen supply store, take a cookie sheet, turn it wrong side up on the oven rack and place your baking dish/pan on top of it. This eliminates food burned to the bottom of the dish. Thanks, Mary!

Some possible financial help to buy an RV

In the market for an RV but aren’t sure you can afford it? Check with your tax consultant – you may be able to write off the loan interest on your tax return. The money you save there might be the edge you need if you’re getting an RV loan.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

How to find hidden fresh water leaks



Dear Gary,

Unfortunately, my husband did not properly winterize our Southwind. When we fill the fresh water tank we have no problems, but when the pump goes on the leaks start. When we roll under the RV the leaks are not around any plumbing pipes. There are leaks by the storage bins and around some electrical wires. There are no leaks under the kitchen sink and no leaks under the shower or toilet or bathroom sinks. How do we fix the leaks if we can’t find where they are? Where should we look for leaks and how do we get there? —Jacque

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

RV Waste Management

With Doug Swarts, Drainmaster.com

Proper handling of sewer hoses

Dear Doug,

We see a lot of people dumping their holding tanks at RV parks and it seems there are a number of ways to do it. We all seem to know we dump the Black first and the Gray second. My question is: What is the proper procedure for connecting and disconnecting the hose? —Mel S.

Read Doug’s response.

Gizmos and Gadgets

FlagPole Buddy announces new under tire flag mount

If you’ve been to RV rallies or group campouts, you know how much RVers like flying flags, especially boondockers at Quartzsite. Now flying flags has gotten even easier with the patent pending Under Tire Mount (UTM) from FlagPole Buddy. It’s the only sturdy under tire mount that can be placed and removed without moving the vehicle. Learn more.

Replace old outlet cover plate with Guidelight LED night lights

No more stumbling around your darkened RV headed to the bathroom in the dead of night. The SnapPower Guidelight is a plug-and-play replacement for standard plug-in night lights and hardwired lights. It installs within seconds and requires only a screwdriver to take off and replace the cover plate — no wires or batteries. Read more.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Dear Mike,

I’m about to have a 50-amp RV outlet installed at my home. Great job on showing the 30- amp diagram — how about those of us with a 50-amp service, please? I’ll have the 50 amp installed or purchase a 50 to 15 and run an extension to the garage. The 15 amp would probably be fine as the only reason desired is to charge the batteries overnight. Worst case would be to run 15 amps from one of the two outlets in my 2016 F250. Thank you. —John



Read Mike’s response

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.



Upcoming RV Shows



• Florida RV SuperShow, January 18-22, Tampa, FL

• Inland Northwest RV Show & Sale, January 19-22, Spokane, WA

• Tacoma RV Show, January 19-22, Tacoma, WA

• Austin Boat & Travel Trailer Show, January 19-22, Austin, TX

• Toronto RV Show & Sale, January 19-22, Toronto, ON, Canada

• Georgia RV & Camper Show, January 20-22, Atlanta, GA

• Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show, January 20-22, Cedar Falls, IA

• Northeast RV and Camping Show, January 20-22, Hartford, CT

• Chattanooga RV Show, January 20-22, Chattanooga, TN

• New Jersey RV & Camping Show, January 20-22, Edison, NJ

• Southern Louisiana Boat, Sport & RV Show, January 20-22, Houma, LA

• Quartzsite Sports, Vacation & RV Show, January 21-29, Quartzsite, AZ

• Louisville Boat, RV Sport Show, January 25-29, Louisville , KY

• Fort Myers RV Show, January 26-29, Fort Myers, FL

• Atlanta Camping & RV Show, January 27-29, Atlanta, GA

• Seattle RV Show, February 9-12, Seattle, WA

See the list of all upcoming RV shows.

RV Short Stop

Brazos Bend State Park

Needville, Texas

Less than an hour from downtown Houston is one of America’s top state parks, according to National Geographic Traveler. Brazos Bend State Park’s gators, trails, and star gazing make for an amazing family RV Short Stop. The 5,000-acre park includes more than 35 miles of multi-use trails to explore on foot, bike or horseback (some trails are wheelchair accessible). You can also fish, picnic or geocache; and stop by the Nature Center to learn about the park and its residents. And don’t forget the George Observatory. Campsites are available with or without hookups.

Learn more in this article from Julianne G. Crane.

Stupid Statements of Yesteryear

“A cookie store is a bad idea. Besides, the market research reports say America likes crispy cookies, not soft and chewy cookies like you make.” —Response to Debbi Fields’ idea of starting Mrs. Fields’ Cookies (now with 400 locations worldwide).

Videos you’ll like

• Ways to keep your RV fridge running smoothly

Mark Polk of RV Education 101 offers tips about helping keep your refrigerator working more efficiently. Watch the video.

• Second year of full-timing in a Tiffin 45LP Allegro bus

David and Brenda Bott discuss the first two years of full-time living in their 2014 Tiffin Allegro Bus 45LP. Watch the video.

Random RV Thought

In the winter when the wind is howling, be careful when opening the door of your RV. A sudden gust can grab the door and rip it from your hand, thrusting it against the side of your rig, sometimes denting the siding or even smashing a window.

Trivia

In honor of RV Travel Newsletter Issue 777: Boeing’s Everett, Wash., site has the largest manufacturing building in the world, producing the 777, 747, 767 and 787 airplanes. Originally built in 1967 to manufacture the 747, the main assembly building has grown to enclose 472 million cubic feet of space over 98.3 acres. Public tours are offered seven days a week.

Worth Pondering

“A quiet life stimulates the creative mind.” —Albert Einstein

