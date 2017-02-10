RV Travel Newsletter Issue 780





Issue 780 • Week of Feb. 11-17, 2017



Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com



RVs are amazing. I was just getting ready for bed, brushing my teeth in my small bathroom. For whatever reason, the thought popped into my head how lucky I am to live so comfortably in a small space that can be moved so easily whenever I wish.

A few days ago, five months into full-time RV living, Gail and I were discussing what we thought of the experience so far. We both agreed that we did not feel closed in by the relatively small space of our mini-house, and that we have almost everything important that we had in our traditional homes.

It’s wonderful having so little “stuff” to manage. I have a fraction of the possessions I had before. As I have said before, I can’t think of a single thing that really matters to me that I don’t have other than a washing machine and dryer and a home Internet hookup, where the bandwidth is unlimited.

The other day I was reading the brochure for my motorhome, which is a 2011, 32-foot Winnebago Adventurer. I compared it with the same model in longer versions, 35 and 37 feet. About the only thing Gail and I would gain in the larger models would be space for a washer/dryer and a bigger bathroom. There’s a little more room to move around, but not all that much. We are both happy with what we have. Our compact bathroom works fine. Our queen bed is perfect, too: a king size would be overkill. And, at only 32 feet, our motorhome fits easily into most public campgrounds and RV parks.

WHAT A WONDERFUL THING to have the freedom to travel where you want, stay as long as you want, and meet new and interesting people nearly every day. And you can be as comfortable as in any regular house!

Sometimes, usually in the evening or at night, when I cannot see out my window, I hear a distant, unfamiliar sound. For a moment I forget where I am. I’m so comfortable in my RV that the world outside disappears.

I love this mobile, RVing life. For a guy who needs frequent stimulation, who yearns to learn something new every day, living like this is a dream come true.

If you yearn for a life of freedom and simplicity but keep putting it off until “tomorrow,” get going. Life is short.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

• A talking, RVing bird named Picaro.

• VIDEO: You can’t “just” retire.

• Stinky cow poop around Yuma.

• VIDEO: When cows are better than lawn mowers.

• RVer’s tractor gets attention in RV park.

• VIDEO: Tacky stuff at an Arizona trading post.



New federal regulations have some effect on RVers

News floating around the Internet of late may have made it sound as if RVers have new rules about propane cylinder inspections. One source put it this way: “As a result, cylinders must be requalified by proof pressure or volumetric expansion testing every 10 years instead of every seven or 12 years.” What does that mean?

Reader RVs

What RV do you drive or tow?

RV auction prices in January surprised market watchers once again, as both towable and motorhome prices jumped, bucking the usual trends. Motorhomes saw an 18 percent gain compared to December, with an average selling price posting at $41,444. Towables weren’t far behind, gaining nearly 13 percent for the same time period, averaging $12,610 per sale. Source: Black Book.

Shopping for trailer tires? Goodyear Tire & Rubber has rolled out a new line, Endurance, marketed specifically for RVers who want to tow heavy and fast. The Endurance is Goodyear’s only U.S.-built radial trailer tire, made in D (8-ply rating) and E (10-ply rating) ranges. And with an N speed rating that allows you to zoom along at up to 87 miles per hour, you can finally tow your trailer with your Batmobile.

Apparently neither hell nor high water can turn away North Carolina tourists. The state’s park system reports that despite Hurricane Matthew and huge wildfires, all suffered last year, record visitation rates continued. There were 18.8 million park visitors in 2016, up 9 percent from 2015.

North Dakota State Parks resume full services on May 19. To that end, reservations for sites in the parks can be made starting Tuesday, February 14 – for dates from opening day through September 4. Internet and phone reservations open at 7:00 a.m. — click here or call 800-807-4723.

In the state made famous by potatoes, Idaho, you won’t have to keep your eyes peeled to spot a Camping World store. The mega-retailer is now taking over three more spots in the greater Boise area as it recently snapped up two Nelson’s RVs in Boise, and another in Caldwell. The company already has outlets in Meridian and Idaho Falls. Will Marcus let the (potato) chips fall where they may?

It’s been nearly seven years since a devastating flood killed 20 people at Arkansas’ Albert Pike Recreation Area. Eleven lawsuits were filed that alleged that the government was responsible, that it knew the risks and failed to adequately warn campers of the danger. Now those suits have been consolidated and a U.S. District Court judge will soon rule on whether the case will be dismissed or proceed. A motion to dismiss the case was filed in 2015 by the U.S. government, arguing Arkansas law rules out damage claims unless “actual malice or the desire to harm others is present.”

With the August 21 solar eclipse getting closer, campgrounds and RV parks in the path of the event are more and more reporting their spaces are full. Officials in Jefferson County, Idaho, are providing a way out. The county is relaxing rules to allow private landowners to open up their land as temporary campgrounds. Up to two RVs or five tents are allowed without further consideration. For those who want to put up more, a cost-free administrative permit will be issued.

Outdoor clothing manufacturer Patagonia says it’s pulling out of Utah’s big Outdoor Retailer show over a disagreement with the state over a proposed national monument. Patagonia’s parent company, Patagonia Works, says it cannot abide by a “blatant disregard for Bears Ears National Monument and other public lands, the backbone of our business.” That “disregard” came in the form of a resolution asking the Trump administration to overturn the designation of the monument. Utah’s Governor Gary Herbert was a signatory of the resolution.

When RV enthusiasts were told the price of admission to the Northern Michigan Camping and RV Show would be a can of food, they took it seriously. No entry fee, just a donation. Show-goers pitched in hard: Seven truck loads of food and $9,000 in donations to the local homeless shelter rolled in.

More News

Gate fees at Colorado’s Mesa Verde National Park have seen a jump. The vehicle entry fee is now $15, and will jump to a summer rate of $20, May 1 through October 31. Entrance fee collection recently allowed the park to enhance visitor services, including water filling stations and restrooms, and to stabilize cliff-dwelling sites.

Scientists say they’ve found a fix for insomnia that doesn’t involve pills or counting sheep — go camping. A study from the University of Colorado at Boulder says a couple of nights of camping will help reset your body clock. Seems that so-called modern living can upset the body’s circadian rhythm, and camping can readjust the natural clock. But there’s a caveat: You’ll need to leave the electric lights off and shuck your electronic devices for the camping trip.

A Wisconsin state parks friends group is warning state officials if they don’t take better financial care of their parks, that they’ll see far fewer visitors. Friends of Wisconsin State Parks say that park facilities are falling apart, while at the same time, the government has withdrawn state tax support and, instead, jacked up park fees. The group’s president, Bill Zager, gave the warning, “If park users have a good experience, they are going to have fun and they are going to come back, but if they don’t have fun, they may not be back.”

For three decades, RVers have been able to stay in downtown Victoria, British Columbia, with great views of the harbor at the Westbay Marine RV Park. But Westbay closes at the end of this month, shutting down 61 sites. Come July, however, a newly renovated RV park with sites to accommodate even larger coaches will reopen on the site, owned by the Esquimalt and Songhees First Nations, which bought the land in 2006. The owners say they’ll design a First Nations theme into the renovation.

In Rome, maybe money talks. Back in November we reported that some residents in Rome, Ga., were up in arms over a proposed 81-site RV park along Alabama Highway. Perhaps it was the projected million and a half dollars’ worth of annual economic impact the park would have that swayed Floyd County commissioners, but in any event, the new park has received their benediction. It should open come summer 2018.

Failing to pick up his litter could lead to a man’s arrest in the future, if the Kings County Sheriff in Hanford, Calif., has his way. Deputies were called to an attempted travel trailer theft – the owner found the trailer’s securing padlock cut. Low and behold, deputies found a receipt from a hardware store at the scene – for the purchase of bolt cutters. Sure enough, video surveillance footage from the store provided a clear image of the bolt-cutter purchaser. While the trailer here didn’t get too far, a neighbor’s RV was stolen recently – and surveillance footage provided an image of the thief’s truck.

A special investigation has been called for an RV arson fire in South Carolina. The rig, owned by a woman identified as “Jane Doe 3,” was allegedly torched at an RV park in Bucksport. No one was injured in the blaze. “Jane Doe 3” is one of five women who have filed suit against local agencies for assault or sexual harassment they claim were perpetrated against them by a former detective.

While California’s drought isn’t over, rains of near-Noachian levels have made a big dent. Over a two-day period in December, 8.7 billion gallons of rain sluiced into Lake Tahoe, bringing the water to higher-than-rim level. For purposes of visualization, that two-day rainfall was like adding enough water to fill more than 13,000 Olympic-size swimming pools.

RV Quick Tips

Important to know when buying new tires

Need new tires for the rig? It may be best to stick with the same tire specification as the original equipment. If you do decide to change specs, make sure you always match up your tire and wheel capacity. For example, NEVER mount a 3,000-pound capacity tire on a 2,000-pound capacity wheel.

Check the drip tube in the back of your fridge

It’s a good idea to occasionally take a peek in the back of your RV refrigerator. They have a drip tube that channels off water from evaporation. Sometimes this tube leads to a drip container (often near the chimney) that evaporates off this water; others may “port” the water out of the rig harmlessly. In any event, if the tube gets loose and starts dripping water onto your RV framework, it can lead to damaging rot.

Size does matter

Is your vehicle licensed properly for its size? Some jurisdictions will move you from personal class to commercial class simply because of your licensed gross vehicle weight (GVW). Be sure this doesn’t happen to you as the rules change significantly. Being classed commercial may limit your hours of driving, keeping log books, having restricted routes, need to carry specific equipment, etc. Thanks to George Bliss.

RV mold: Seek and destroy!

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a letter regarding mold from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor. The reader asked: What is the best way to find out if there is mold in our rig? What are the steps that need to be taken if mold is found? Read Chris’ response.

Video and Article: RVing beautiful Iceland

Six years ago, RV Travel editor Chuck Woodbury explored Iceland for a week in a camper van. In this article and accompanying video, he explains what it’s like to travel by RV in this beautiful island-nation (where the natives are avid RVers and speak fluent English!). Read the article and watch the video.

Cold and flu season — Keep the bugs at bay

Want to spoil the joy of the open road? Just get sick. Nothing slows down a good time like a case of the flu or a really bad cold. But there are a few tricks that will reduce your chances of getting sick out on the road. Learn some handy tips from Russ and Tiña De Maris.

Sewer rats in holding tanks? It happens

Editor Chuck Woodbury introduces Doug Swarts of Drainmaster.com, who tells a story about an RVer who found a rat in one of her holding tanks. How did it happen? Doug explains. Plus, sewer flies in RV holding tanks? Absolutely. How to avoid them (and the rats) getting into yours. Watch the video.

RVers dodge a bullet from generator exhaust

Read, and heed, this article from Greg Illes, veteran RVer and long-time contributor to RVtravel.com. He had a frighteningly close call with his generator, even when he thought he was doing everything right. He lists some valuable lessons learned from this experience. Important reading.

Don’t camp near a stinky stockyard

RV Travel editor Chuck Woodbury learned last week that it’s a good idea to research whether a cattle stockyard is nearby before paying upfront for a week of camping. Watch his short video.

BLM boondocking tips to keep you out of trouble

Most boondockers know about the BLM’s Long Term Visitor Areas (LTVA) near popular snowbird locations in Southern California and Arizona. But boondocking is also permitted on most BLM land, even if it is not a designated camping or dispersed camping area. Here are several tips from BoondockBob Difley to avoid trouble with the authorities and otherwise when boondocking on BLM land. Learn more.

Full-time RVing: Staying warm — without busting the bank

Can you live full time in your RV on $1,000 a month? Some do, and one important aspect of that topic is heating your rig. Even if you “travel with the sun,” sometimes it can get bitterly cold. Here’s a discussion on heaters which will keep you warm “without busting the bank.” Read more.

Even the old radio can learn new tricks! — A better cassette adapter

Do you still have cassette tapes and players in your vehicle, like Rich “The Wanderman” has? Most cassette player stereos for cars don’t give you a way to input your music or your cell phone. Sure, you could wire it all together on the back if you have a high-end stereo, but what about something simpler? Read about Rich’s quick and inexpensive solution.

The readers write: Gray water, night lights, and more

Here’s our semi-monthly digest of reader commentary, as edited by Russ and Tiña De Maris. This week’s topics: Keeping that gray water valve closed, Leave your porch light on? and Recalcitrant to retire? Interesting reading from our readers! Thanks!

This week in history

Week of Feb. 11-17

Compiled by Dell Bert

278 — St. Valentine is beheaded.

1903 — First Teddy bear goes on sale.

1923 — Archaeologist opens tomb of King Tut.

1929 — Penicillin is discovered.

1972 — VW Beetle overtakes Model T as world’s best-selling car.

1998 — Dale Earnhardt wins his first Daytona 500.

2012 — Pop singer Whitney Houston dies at age 48.

Ask the RV Shrink



Do RV campsites come with rights?



Dear RV Shrink:

We love birding all over the country. The RV lifestyle has made it possible for our life list to grow substantially. We move into an area and we don’t leave until we’ve found every species we came looking for. I’m not as obsessed as my husband. He doesn’t know when to quit. Last week he was looking for an Elegant Trogon at Patagonia State Park in Arizona. He could hear it over in a secluded site at the end of a cul-de-sac. He went sneaking through the bushes and surprised a lady out sunning herself. … —Embarrassed in Arizona

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s response, as well as a very appropriate poem by Dick E. Bird!



RV Tech Tips

from Mark Polk

Campsite check-in

When you first check into a campground, locate your site and conduct a site survey. Identify where the campground connections are and where to locate the RV so you have easy access to all connections. If you have a slideout make sure there are no obstacles in the way. Allow plenty of room for extending the awning.

Mark Polk is the owner of RV Education 101, the premiere source of educational DVDs about buying, maintaining and using an RV. Learn more.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.29 (on Feb. 6). Change from week before: Down 0.3 cents; Change from year before: Up 53 cents.

Diesel: $2.56 (on Feb. 6). Change from week before: Down 0.4 cents; Change from year before: Up 55 cents.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Quick Cheesecake Pie

Say cheese!

When you have packaged graham cracker crusts in the pantry, gourmet desserts are just one step away. This cheesecake is lighter than the baked version, requires no oven time and it’s easily garnished with fresh strawberries or a drizzle of caramel ice cream topping. Get the recipe.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

RV holding tank dumps — How long can it wait if not full?

Dear Gary:

I agree with your philosophy of filling the holding tanks almost full prior to dumping. However, my wife and I go to all the home Penn State football games and rarely get half-full over two nights. We stop at a campground on our way home and dump every trip. Do we have to do this every trip or can it sit in the tanks 2-3 weeks and then dump after the next run? How long can you go between dumps? Ray T.

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

BLM fees for boondocking in the Southwest explained



Hi, Bob,

We are new to full-timing and trying to learn about boondocking in the southwest BLM lands. Some people say you need a permit while others say there are time restrictions. Where do we go to learn more? Thanks. —Mark and Judy W.

Read Bob’s response.



Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

Read the most recent BoondockBob Blog post: The 6 worst things about full-time RVing.

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Gizmos and Gadgets



Take a load off those tired legs

Whether it’s to take a break while waxing an RV or fishing from a secluded bank, everyone needs to take a load off once in a while. Shurhold Industries’ Bucket Seat/Lid turns its World’s Best Rope Handle Bucket, or any ordinary five-gallon pail, into a convenient stool and storage container. Read more.

Combi-Cam Combination Cam Locks secure your outside lockers

Your RV compartment locks are the same as many other RV compartment locks used by manufacturers — which means that there are a lot of people that have keys to your locks. Combi-Cam Combination Cam Locks resolve that quandary quickly and easily with combination locks that you can set so only you know the code. Learn more.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Is a warm electrical outlet cause for concern?

Dear Mike,

I have a GFI (Ground Fault Interrupter) question about our RV. I have noticed that the GFI outlet in the bathroom was warm when we had an electric heater plugged into another outlet. The second outlet had a GFI sticker attached to it but was not a GFI outlet. When I tripped the GFI test button on the first outlet the heater also shut off. So obviously this one GFI is protecting more than one outlet, but should it get warm? Thanks. —Tom Toomey



Read Mike’s response.



Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

Joke of the Week

A man sits down at a bar and orders a beer. “Hey, nice shirt!” says a tiny voice. The man looks around. Nobody’s there. A couple of minutes later he hears the voice again, “Great tie!” Again, nobody around. He’s getting a little concerned. Then again, “Hey, nice haircut!” He summons the bartender. Obviously disturbed, he tells him about the voice. “Oh, don’t worry about that,” says the bartender. “It’s just the complimentary peanuts.”

Videos you'll like

• Controlling travel trailer sway and tongue weight

Walter Cannon of the RV Safety and Education Foundation provides advice to travel trailer owners about sway control and maintaining the proper tongue weight. Watch the video.

• Removing an RV slideout: How feasible is it?

In this excerpt from the June 14, 2014, live webcast Chris Dougherty provides advice to an RVer who wants to permanently remove her leaky slideout. Watch the video.

Random RV Thought

A hard rain pounding on a roof can make a lot of noise inside an RV. Most RVers like the sound. It reminds them that while it is nasty outside, they are very comfortable inside their cozy, portable house.

Trivia

A dog’s nose print is like the fingerprint of a person: no two are alike. The Canadian Kennel Club has been accepting dog nose prints as proof of identity since 1938. This pet identification system is patented in the U.S., although it does not appear to be available commercially.



Worth Pondering

“My RV is the only place where I can find some peace and quiet.” —Actor Paul Newman

