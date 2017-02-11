Comments for RV Travel Newsletter Issue 780
The Gaffer tape link above looks like a bait and switch. Item sold out already. Discount code does not work either.
Saturday 8:10 am EST
free roll of gaffer tape??? too bad it comes up as “sold out”.
nice try.
Same for me…Saturday at 0700 and already sold out????
Hi! Though I did send you a little through PayPal a week or two,ago, I was remiss in filling out any message to you …… Duh….. Just want to let you know how much my husband and I look forward to your newsletter. It is written well, has great information and tips, and is just plain interesting reading. We are not full timers but do travel a lot. Thanks for your newsletter! Keep up the great work!
I guess there are a lot of people up early to read the newsletter! I was trying to get the free tape and they were gone at 6:15 am MST. I wonder how many were offered?
Not a big deal but the picture shown in the February 11 issue is of dairy cattle, not beef cattle. It is not a stockyard but a dairy. Large dairy farms in California, Idaho and Arizona are often mistaken for beef cattle stockyards. When you see a thousand or so black and white cows, you have a dairy.
Like you, we are full-timers (have been for over eight years) but we have one of those 43′ motorhomes you don’t seem to like but to each their own. OK
Gaffer tape sold out in 3 hours! Come on, you say no strings attached. Ha! Watched the video, became familiar with the product, went thru the process of placing the order only to find it’s “SOLD OUT” without the option that the order will be fulfilled when the product is back in stock. We got duped. I guess you did too. Hope the product is not a paid advertiser.
Yeah, bad mistake on my part trusting the company to honor its promise. I am waiting to hear back to see how we can get all who requested the free tape their tape.
Gaffer tape still sold out. Guess their RV premium budget is kinda puny…
GAFFER Tape already sold out??? Sounds like just a ploy to get people’s address for bad things!!!
No, not that. I’ll be writing about this later. Like I have said in my updated newsletter, I am very upset about this. — Chuck/editor
Re: the joy of living in a small, mobile space, one of our favorite bumper stickers on an RV is “Small Home, Big Yard.”
Sue and Jim, full-timers
No Gaffer tape at 7:25 am Saturday. Ist time I got bad info from RV Travel. I hope this not a trend.
Free Gaffer Tape? Isn’t it convenient that they are sold out.
Really pissed about free roll of gaffer tape and no supply sat morning what makes me mad is company that do this come on
I think the company rep (or marketing rep) totally underestimated the size of our audience. I believe it was an honest mistake. I take responsibility for not being absolutely clear before we publicized this that ALL requests would be honored. I will stay on top of this, as I am mad at the company and need to get that free tape to readers, just as the company promised.
Chuck/editor
My thoughts on the the fact that Wisconsin has cut tax support for State Parks: I believe (but I could be wrong) that the current Wisconsin governor and his part want the State Parks to fail, so they can be “privatized” — i.e., sold off to private corporations for purposes other than the public good.
No, he just wants them to be self sufficient. So people who don’t use them don’t hve to pay for them. Most people don’t care to pay for services they don’t use. Unlike we enlightened RVers who love them and are willing to pay more to keep them going.
Same here on the gaffer tape. Looks like there were SOME strings attached
I agree. That company really blew it for me to ever buy their products.
Glad you are enjoying your Fulltiming experience. We don’t fulltime, but have put 180K miles on our 2012 Newmar Dutchstar, then put a new engine in last year. From CA, currently in Florida for our winter trip. Instead of going to Keys for a month will be taking our coach to Newmar in Nappanee, In for some upgrades and new paint. We love the floor plan. Just couldn’t find a new coach we liked and didn’t want to spend a ton of money again. So much easier to manage our lives on the road than at home….lol! But fulltiming not for us. Wishing you continued enjoyment in wherever your travels take you.
I may pack up my old calculators and ship them to ga. The 81 sites producing a million and a half income, means they would cost roughly $51.00 a night, pricey! Not sure they will fill them at that price.
Perhaps that 1.5 mil includes extra spending in the area/park? Just a thought.
My tape order went through just fine!!!
Gaffer tape sold out, I’ll never buy their produce. They have been proven liars, I could see a limit, but that should’ve been said, good marketing to have thousands visit the website. Just a suggestion when someone offers you a deal, get more details.
Well, I must be one of lucky ones,because I got a e-mail from them that said my order was confirmed.We will see if i get it or not.Chuck, i liked your take on the feed lot,our daughter lives in La Junta,Co. where there are feed lots all around her,I tell her it stinks,she says it smell like MONEY !! hahaha… Keep up the good work…
The Otis gun cleaning company offered a similar deal -on a free gun cleaning kit – several years back and then tried to back out. I don’t recall which Federal department it was, but they made Otis honor what was promised. I got my free kit many months later.
Can’t is fighting words to me. It should be you shouldn’t just retire. I have just retired. I go to bed at 3 am and get up afternoon. I love sleeping in. After over 40 years as a school custodian I don’t miss it for a second. You might be bored with my life but all I can say is ahhhh, it feels so good!
Before cooking in foil, suggest internet search on the hazards of using foil for cooking.
I guess the tape got some good free publicity; this distributor got bad free publicity at your expense. Too bad if it was an honest mistake; they won’t survive if it wasn’t.
I was very upset with the false tape promotion. On the west coast gave us no chance at all. Think this could have been better handle.d.
I agree. I will do what I can to get the company to honor its promise to give a tape to ALL our subscribers who requested it.
What about those of us who didn’t even get a chance to reply? I remember another promo a few years ago for a small safe. At first they were back ordered and then they just blew me off.
We will be making the offer again. The company just way underestimated the response and ran out early. They apologized to us and asked us to tell them how many more rolls they need so everyone will get the free roll that asks for it. I hope to make the offer again next week. — Chuck/editor
Chuck,
Sorry to hear of your choice of an rv park near cattle.
I must say though, since your rv has wheels, just move on.
Surely this is not the first time you have “lost” $125.00 and will not be the last. Life goes on – keep moving forward.
I have been a reader of your blog for many years and a contributor in appreciation of your continued operation..
We live in Arizona and I ordered the tape last Saturday, 4 Feb, and got it in just a few days.
Yeah, Gaffer tape sold out 7:30 am, CST.
Chuck,
Seems many people are upset about the gaffer tape. I didn’t read my RV Travel News until later this morning. Since I am in Alaska, everyone one else was already eating dinner when I read about it. I think the gaffer tape sounds like something I want to carry in my 5th wheel but I am just going to head to Lowe’s and pick up a few rolls. I would like to know the name of the company so I won’t do business with them in the future though.. Love your newsletter!! Reading it usually takes up most the day for me, between plowing snow and keeping the fire stoked!!
The wife and I are headed on a 10,000 mile romp this summer to the lower 48 and back and your newsletter sure offers a lot of good insight for us!! Thanks for all the news, editorials, helpful hints and ads. And a big thanks to all the readers who supply their comments!!! Many are helpful, some are humorous and some are just plain enjoyable to read.
Steve V. Palmer, Alaska
The Gaffer tape was sold out – Saturday 8AM EST