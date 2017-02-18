Comments for RV Travel Newsletter Issue 781
Really Chuck!,
Some people unsubscribed and gave you crap about a roll of duct tape? Unbelievable.
For all the wonderful articles you put together and the time and effort you spend on these newsletters you would think that people would be more considerate over a problem with a roll of duct tape….should of told them ” they can go stick it!” 🙂
Keep up the great work
Steve
Thanks for following up on the offer for the free roll of Gaffer’s tape. I was one of those that got the “Out of Stock” response. Successfully ordered a roll this week.
about “A “man cave” for your RV?” this is an interesting storage lot concept . However, we have had the same features available in the garage attached to our home at the Great Outdoors (http://www.tgoresort.com) in Titusville, Florida.
I tried to order gaffer tape 2/18/17. They would not apply discount code. Never did go to zero.
I look forward to your program every Saturday morning.
Thanks
I tried the propane tank requalified web site. Used 3 different zip codes and each time sent me to the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Guess the zip code thing is out of order.
Hi Chuck, I was one of the folks to receive their free sample of gaff tape. Thanks you! Sorry there are some RV folks that just don’t fit in. Love your articles and RVtravel.com. keep up the good work!
Hi, you are completely missing all of the North. Carolina RV shows in your “upcoming RV show list”. Here is the NC show website. http://www.rvpark411.com/rv-shows-in-north-carolina-nc.html