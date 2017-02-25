Comments for RV Travel Newsletter Issue 782
Tiffin did not email the owner’s of a Tiffin motorhome the owner’s that know about this found out on a web site by owner’s of a Tiffin who are member’s of this site . Will this hurt the sales of Tiffin Motorhome’s?
Way I should buy a used Milepost 2016 between $200.00 and $4,525.00 + $ 3.99 for shipping over your link, when I need the 2017 edition?
Chuck, that was a great reminiscence in the editorial. Being a “tech” guy, I’ve lived through, and invented some of, the gadgets in all of our lives today. (I carried three different versions of that Moto flip-phone you pictured, back in the late ’90’s.)
I’m amazed (after reading your thoughts) at how recent some of the changes have been. Only 10 years of iPhones? Wow. I’m also amazed at how far computing has come since my early days (late ’60’s) when I programmed Air Force machines in COBOL with IBM punch-cards.
Thanks again for the fine work on the newsletter.
Just thinking that you haven’t mentioned Cheese Its in a very long time. Did you go “cold turkey” on them? I once made a whole meal of them as I drove across the USA.
Chuck, thanks so much for the link for the free gaffer tape last week. I got my roll yesterday, so I’ll see how well it works. I always enjoy and look forward to your weekly email every Saturday.
Great video on Hydraulic jack failure. Every week your news letter gives good advice and great ideas. I’m glad my freind from CA told me about your news letter. Keep up the good work.