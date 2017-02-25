You are here
RV Travel Newsletter Issue 782

  • Great video on Hydraulic jack failure. Every week your news letter gives good advice and great ideas. I’m glad my freind from CA told me about your news letter. Keep up the good work.

  • Tiffin did not email the owner’s of a Tiffin motorhome the owner’s that know about this found out on a web site by owner’s of a Tiffin who are member’s of this site . Will this hurt the sales of Tiffin Motorhome’s?

    • Tony, I don’t think so. My guess is that the company is selling many more coaches these days, including a new less expensive Class C model, and it simply needs to cut back services based on the volume. Tiffin has always been one of the better companies about taking care of its customers, so I bet this change was not an easy decision. Again, all this is just my guess.

      Chuck/editor

      • I just bought a 2013 Tiffin Allegro RED at Lazydays in Seffner, FL. None of the Tiffin owners I came across at the cafeteria, restaurant, laundry, etc said anything about this. I only heard great stories of anyone who owned ANY Tiffin coming in and getting wonderful service. I was SHOCKED to read this in today’s newsletter.

        • Steven, I believe the announcement came to owners (and to us) suddenly. So maybe the Lazydays didn’t know. Or maybe they knew and didn’t tell you. In any event, bad timing on your part. The good news, you probably bought an excellent unit when you bought a Tiffin.

  • Way I should buy a used Milepost 2016 between $200.00 and $4,525.00 + $ 3.99 for shipping over your link, when I need the 2017 edition?

  • Chuck, that was a great reminiscence in the editorial. Being a “tech” guy, I’ve lived through, and invented some of, the gadgets in all of our lives today. (I carried three different versions of that Moto flip-phone you pictured, back in the late ’90’s.)

    I’m amazed (after reading your thoughts) at how recent some of the changes have been. Only 10 years of iPhones? Wow. I’m also amazed at how far computing has come since my early days (late ’60’s) when I programmed Air Force machines in COBOL with IBM punch-cards.

    Thanks again for the fine work on the newsletter.

  • Just thinking that you haven’t mentioned Cheese Its in a very long time. Did you go “cold turkey” on them? I once made a whole meal of them as I drove across the USA.

  • Chuck, thanks so much for the link for the free gaffer tape last week. I got my roll yesterday, so I’ll see how well it works. I always enjoy and look forward to your weekly email every Saturday.

