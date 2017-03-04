Comments for RV Travel Newsletter Issue 783
I know you have to pay the bills, but the “Used Motorhomes” banner at the bottom of my iPad is very close to a deal breaker. Any way to make it less annoying?
With the negatives out of the way, let me say that I have really enjoyed rvtravel over the years. I’ve learned a lot and gone on to purchase many of the products featured in your stories. Thanks, Karl
We are having a problem with our Forest River fifth wheel and would love our opinion. It’s out of warranty. But this is a huge manufacturing mistake. Who should we contact?
My camping days started with a large wall tent followed with a pop-up camper and ended with renting a couple of small class C’s in Alaska. Once I moved up to a 40 foot Monaco Windsor diesel pusher that became my home. No more camping just enjoying life and having a home on wheels.
My free Gaffer roll of tape arrived in the mail Thursday. I haven’t used any of it yet, but I know I won’t be buying any of it at around $12 a roll for 3/8 of an inch of tape on the roll, where other brands have over an inch thickness on each roll for less money.
The Blue Bar S back!, please get rid of it –it is so annoying I do not want to read the letter.
We used to tent camp as a young family. Now we are in our late 60’s and we still enjoy the outdoors with the fire pit and outdoor cooking and nature hikes. We have a 35′ fifth wheel and yes it has all of the modern conveniences but we still go out into the forest and CAMP OUT. And no we don’t have a washer and dryer. Yes we still camp out, just with a little more BLING that we used too. Now we can get DOWN out of bed instead of UP out of bed. LOL
I read your news letter on an iPad .The sales banner for new and used r RV’s at the bottom of the screen is very distracting., and there is no way to get rid of it. If it’s a revenue generating ad understand , but it’s still very distracting.
Chuck, why does an RVer need to be a camper? I bought my DRV Suites 5th wheel because I wanted all the comforts of home; as it is my home. It gives me the freedom to go wherever I want, whenever I want. We’ve been fulltime for two years now and have yet to build a campfire to sit around. I didn’t do that when I had a house, either. I do enjoy your newsletter; thanks for providing it every Saturday.
Camping is not what most RV’ers do unless it is in a tent or pop up. Camping is the 12 foot umbrella tent we started out with in the 1960’s. What most RV’ers do, is now called GLAMPING or Glorified Camping. Yes there are different classes of Glamping and there is Dry Glamping also. We call it Dry Camping but unless you are in a tent or a teardrop or a pop up, you are still Dry Glamping. There are some that still call Motor Homes as Campers. Our coach is 40 foot and has every convenience that is in our stick home. It is not a Motor Camper, it is a Motor Home and we are proud Glampers.
In your travels, have you ever passed by Tecopa Hot Springs, Ca, just west of Pahrump, Nv? We have been coming here for years. It is a spot that has a lot of history and Oh Yes the baths! Check it out
I too have been coming here for years and enjoy it every time.
Is anyone having trouble getting to the contest page? I typed in
the correct address and it didn’t show up at all. It took me to a
gmail page.
Mr. Woodbury,
Cannot tell you how much I appreciated your comments in today’s newsletter. As an “old” tent camper, I am wondering how RV’ing ever came to be called camping. My tent camping buddies, in reference to this matter, have just ordered T-shirts with the logo “Camping is for tents.” Not to be confrontive, but we are frustrated with recent experiences parked next to RV’s with outdoor TV’s and other technology. Perhaps the parks might look at this issue and come up with different solutions. I know it is impossible to please everyone, but what do you think? There are good and fun folks on both sides of this issue.
Thanks for the gaffer tape referral. It was a fun and educational experience.
Hi Nancy, I am not a fan of outdoor TVs. They are fine for tailgating, but they are annoying in campgrounds where your neighbor 15 feet away decides to watch a movie. Outdoor TVs, considering how closely packed RVs are these days in “cramped-grounds” are just another example of the “bling” that RV makers think is cool. Most of them, of course, have never spent a night in a campground, so what do they know? — Chuck
Re: the three essential testers, does Mike or other RV Travel staff have statistics (even educated guesses) on how often hot-skin wiring is actually occurring? How bout the harder to detect Reverse Polarity Bootleg Ground?
Chuck, I loved your editorial about “RV’ing” vs camping. I confess, my wife and I plead guilty. We travel in a 37′ Winnebago diesel pusher, complete with King bed, washer dryer, 3 TV’s, 3 slides, even a fireplace. We would not do it any other way. When we travel we don’t want to camp, we travel because we want to explore and enjoy the many beautiful parts of this country and when we get to a destination we want to be as comfortable as we can. We enjoy meeting people, experiencing different norms and scenery, but we don’t want to return each night to a “sardine can” because we are classified as “campers” by some.