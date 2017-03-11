You are here
Home > RV News, Newsletters & Opinion > RV Travel Newsletter > RV Travel Newsletter Issue 784

Comments for RV Travel Newsletter Issue 784

  • Just a quick editorial comment:

    The following line from the ad for the tire pressure gauge is missing the words “to turn” after the word “forget”.

    If you forget it off it will do so automatically.

    Thanks for a great weekly update on our RV lifestyle.

    Reply

    • Thanks, Barry. It used to say that and I guess my brain just automatically put the words in there when proofing it this time. I’m glad you were paying better attention than I was! It’s been fixed.

      Have a great day! 😀 —Diane at RVtravel.com

      Reply

  • In RV Tech Tips, “Never use any harsh detergents or abrasive cleaners that can scratch or damage ABS, plastic and fiberglass finishes. Some wet wipe products work well on these surfaces, but avoid using bleach. ”

    You should get rid of this individual, he makes many statements that are completely false.

    This is not the first time I have taken you and him to task.

    Reply

  • Everyone reads something on the road, how about a section here”What’s in your library”
    Mostly Rv related maps,repair books and etc.
    I’ve started mine with Next Exit, Firearms laws and Road Trip USA.

    Reply

  • Your joke is no joke 2 of my friends did the exact same thing in the 50s except back in those days the cop did not have radar, he just knew they were going to fast
    Also I have a bumper sticker that fixes my too small engine. On the back of my trailer bumper I have I am sorry to be so slow but am pedaling as fast as I can

    Reply

    • Leave a Comment

    RV Travel © 2016