Comments for RV Travel Newsletter Issue 785
Barbie was not the first – Bild Lilli was in Europe and acquired by Mattel in 1964.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bild_Lilli_doll
I have one of the original Bild Lilli dolls from 54 years ago.
The decline in sales of type A motorhomes: Are these new models or both new and used? When we recently bought our used model, most other buyers we met were also buying used models. Lots of them. Some for economic reasons but many to avoid the defects found in new models. Also, the surge in younger buyers can account for the increase in type C buyers, which are cheaper. Our experience was to be surrounded by type A buyers. Hard to believe their sales are down.
We have been “campers” for over 45 years, owning so far every type of rec.camper produced and have had many problems with newly produced units. You are RIGHT ON with your editorials about the quality of newly built units. Have enjoyed all of your articles for many years and have promoted your blog to newbies for info. Look forward to my Saturday morning reading with a coffee. Thank you and keep writing the truth as there is no other publications which do so. Donations to follow.
Chuck I always enjoyed your surveys. I know there’s a reason you stopped but I was always surprised at the outcomes.
Chuck you always have a lot of valuable rv information. Love your weekly updates. Thanks for your contributions to rvers.
Appreciate your efforts to tell the bad as well as the good news Chuck. Hopefully you can rally enough supporters to be the voice of us owners. We are forwarding your Editorial of today to our many RV friends and encouraging those who do not subscribe to do so.
Have been a weekly reader for many, many years and finally today made a donation to help you keep up the campaign.
Chuck,
Don’t take this the wrong way, but, does Gail just take much better pictures than you?
I appreciate your newsletter, I try to get it read every week. I have contributed to the funds again this week.
I, like others would like to see manufacturers make a better product and back it up when it leaves the sales lot. I have my bouts with negativity when I help other RVers with problems. I do all my own work and I’m very good at it.
Thanks for your dedication to the RV community and way of life. By the way, we’re on our second year of full-time living in our motorhome and just upgraded as well. The old one hasn’t sold yet.
We rescued a mixed dog named Charlie and a few years later a Yorkie named Bear was added to the family. After my father in law passed my mother in law remarried Charlie (Charles) Bear!
I guess we have been fortunate, our previous camper required nothing after purchase. The current 5er had an issue with the furnace Atwood sent a mobile tech to repair and Keystone replaced a defective fender skirt. Considering a bigger 5er but just may keep the one we have mainly because I don’t feel like taking a chance of purchasing one only partially built at the factory.
Did get a chuckle out of the animal names. I didn’t send mine in. Thought we’d see it on the list. We ‘obtained’ a ‘forgotten menber’ of another family and it came with the name D, O. G. Dee OH gee, Deoji. Also, I understand your attitude of what might sound negative. You’re doing a good thing. It’s difficult. The industry is a sham. I love my RV, but they are the biggest piece of junk on the road. The quality of the components that make up an RV are of the lowest standard of almost anything manufactured in the states.