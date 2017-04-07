RV Travel Newsletter Issue 788





Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 16th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Issue 788 • Week of Apr. 8–14, 2017



SHOP AT AMAZON

and help support this newsletter!

If you shop at Amazon.com, would you please visit there through this link? We’ll get a small commission on your purchase(s), which helps support this newsletter. You’ll pay the exact same price as clicking directly to Amazon. Please consider bookmarking this page for your future Amazon.com purchases. Thank you!

An easy way to remember how to shop at Amazon through our link is to simply click to http://rvtravel.com/amazon

Best-selling RV products and Accessories. UPDATED HOURLY.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com



Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com



If you have never traveled with your RV in the American Southwest, you have missed one of the most magnificent beauty spots on Earth.

In my opinion, Ground Zero for the most spectacular scenery is the amazing Red Rock Country of southern Utah, where one stunning panorama unfolds after another.

If you RV only in the Midwest or East, you’ll see nothing that even comes close to the grandeur of this part of America. Yes, there are beauty spots, but none compare in mouth-dropping magnificence to what you’ll encounter in southern Utah (as well as in nearby areas in Arizona and Nevada).

THE NATIONAL PARKS are stunning — Zion, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Arches, Canyonlands. And if they aren’t enough to keep your eyes popping, visit the National Monuments — Cedar Breaks and Grand Staircase-Escalante, to name two. Toss in a few state parks — Kodachrome Basin, Goblin Valley and the spectacular Dead Horse Point, where you’ll find a scenic overlook second to none. I was once lucky enough in the off-season to camp right on the lip of the overlook. If Heaven looks like this, take me now.

Dip into Nevada for stunning Valley of Fire State Park north of Las Vegas (and a world away), where the red rock is almost too red to believe. Many a car commercial has been filmed here. Cross into Arizona and marvel at the Grand Canyon. Detour a little in Arizona to drive the longest remaining stretch of Route 66 (no problem with any size RV).

On the drive on I-15 from Utah to Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada, pause for a couple of days in the BLM campground in the Virgin River Canyon Recreation Area in a corner of Arizona, a few miles south of the Utah border along the interstate ($8 a night).

I HAVE BEEN IN THE VICINITY of these places the past few weeks. This time of year the parks are crawling with snowbirds and foreign visitors, many of the latter in rented motorhomes.

Campsites can be hard to find even now, in what was once the off-season. But if you’re willing to travel off the beaten path, you’ll find plenty of campgrounds on Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands, usually amid beautiful surroundings. And, really, with so much public land available, simply pull off the road and boondock for up to two weeks on Uncle Sam’s dime.

If you get near beautiful Moab, Utah, stop for a few days; many RV parks are in or near town. Drive two-lane state highway 128 along the Colorado River or take a raft trip. Either way, your neck will grow stiff from gawking at the canyon walls high above. Many pullouts popular with boondockers are right along the river and the slow, curvy highway. So stay awhile.

In conclusion: Put southern Utah on your bucket list. Seriously! Do not miss this remarkable piece of American paradise!

CRUMMY CAMPSITE

I recorded a spontaneous two-minute video a few days ago about one of the worst RV park campsites I’ve come across in awhile. In this one, my neighbor’s sewer drain was less than three footsteps away from my RV’s door. My picnic table was within a foot or two of his/her slideout. This sort of cramped, unsanitary site should never exist, much less be rented to RVers. Yet, across America there is no shortage of similar ones. See what I mean by watching the short video.

. . . And read a short commentary I wrote about this.



RV TRAVEL IN THE NEWS: My ongoing message about the way RVing has changed in recent times, and my plan to write a book about what this means to you, me and future RVers, was featured in a story this past week at RVbusiness.com. Read it.

My Roadside Journal

• The bug that lives, poops and has sex on your face.

• She doesn’t look like a virgin.

• Dogs, dogs. . . wherever you look!

Sources of information about free and inexpensive RV camping, official and unofficial.

•Did you miss last week’s RV Travel? Read it here.

•Directory of back issues.

Is reading this newsletter

worth 10 cents to you?

Our staff works hard to bring you a valuable newsletter every Saturday. Readers help make it possible with their voluntary subscriptions. Even a pledge of $5 a year is appreciated — that’s less than 10 cents an issue! Many readers pledge more — $10 a year is less than 20 cents an issue! Your contributions make it possible for us to write about important matters, not just fluff to make advertisers and RV industry big shots happy. Enter a voluntary subscription. Use a credit card, PayPal or mail a check.

Heat your RV with Electricity, not Propane!

SAVE $$$! Until now, the standard for heating recreation vehicles of all types has been to use bottled propane (LPG). With the CheapHeat™ system there’s a better option. Now you have a choice to change the central heating system between gas and electric with the flip of a switch. When you choose to run on electric heat rather than gas, your coach will be heated by the electricity provided by the RV park. Learn more.

Big Tiffin motorhome recall:

Tow hitch could detach

Tiffin Motorhomes is recalling nearly 5,000 model year 2011-2016 Allegro Open Road motorhomes. The tow hitch on the vehicles may detach from the coach under heavy loading or hard braking conditions causing a potential crash or causing another vehicle to come in contact with detachment and crash. Read more.

Unique RV overnight stops at wineries and farms

With membership in Harvest Hosts® you can stay overnight at 500 wineries, farms and attractions across North America. Harvest Hosts offers an exciting alternative to traditional overnight stops where you can meet interesting people and learn about their lifestyle. Learn more at the Harvest Hosts website, or watch an interview with the founders by RVtravel.com editor

Reader RVs

What RV do you drive or tow?

Send us a photo of your RV (and tow vehicle) with a 150-200 word description of where and how often you travel with it, and what you like or don’t like about it. Include your name(s) and hometown. We’ll post them to RVtravel.com. Send to assistant editor Diane McGovern at Diane (at) RVtravel.com .

CLICK HERE to see last last week’s RV Travel Reader RVs.

A Waterless RV Wash & Wax!

$5.00 off through 5/31/17! Use coupon code: spitshine17

Spit Shine has more emulsifiers than other waterless washes. It traps and lifts dirt to leave a clean, scratch-free, glossy surface. Great for when you’re on the go and don’t have access to a water hose. Requires just a damp, and a dry, towel. Watch Wade clean all RV surfaces. Click here to buy, or learn more about, Spit Shine at the Wade Maid website .

THIS WEEK’S CONTEST!

Win a one year subscription to Trailer Life, the monthly magazine for owners of both towable and motorized RVs. The winner will be chosen randomly out of all entries received by noon (Pacific), Sunday. To enter: Simply tell us how old you were when you bought your first RV. Email your answer to RVcontests (at) gmail.com. We can only ship prizes to addresses with a U.S. Zip Code. Only one entry per household. All entries must include your mailing address and telephone number (only used for mailing if you win) or your entry will be disqualified and we’ll choose the next entry. Contest ends Sunday at noon (Pacific), at which time a winner will be selected by Random.org. We’ll let you know if you win.

Last week’s winner: Nelson Needham of San Antonio, Texas. He won the 2017 Good Sam Campground Guide.

If you’re planning your summer RV trips, you may want to factor in less traffic on the America’s roadways. According to AAA, an expected increase in gas prices may cause some drivers to cut back their driving. While the current national average gas price is $2.29 – 25 cents more than last year – it could hit $2.70 this summer. AAA says 70 percent of surveyed drivers say they’ll cut back driving, staying closer to home on vacations and using carpools to get to work. If you’re pumping diesel in your RV, the predictions on prices aren’t as clear – pundits say there’s an excess supply of diesel available, but if infrastructure rebuilding projects take off, the demand by construction could cut that supply, and all bets on diesel fuel prices are off.

RV manufacturer Little Guy Worldwide is no more, but don’t despair. The company has switched to a new company name, Liberty Outdoors. The company will continue to roll out Little Guy teardrop trailers, Classic MyPod and Silver Shadow lightweights, ParkLiner trailers, and the venerable retro Serro Scotty line.

When Nova Scotia opened the phone lines on April 2 for provincial park reservations, they had no way of knowing it would be historic. Nearly 5,400 reservations were made that day – up from 4,047 on opening day 2016.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore (N.C.) will open up to camping soon. Cape Point and Oregon Inlet campgrounds open April 14; a week later Ocracoke and Frisco campgrounds follow suit. All of the grounds will take RVs up to 35 feet. Camping will stay open until November 27.

The U.S. Park Service got an unexpected check for $78,333 from a prominent Washington, D.C., politician. President Trump donated the first 10 weeks’ worth of his salary in office to the Park Service – and the agency will earmark the check toward historic battlefield preservation. In an ironic twist, however, a federal budget proposal would cut $1.5 billion from the Park Service’s parent agency, the Department of Interior. It’s not clear how many of those dollars would be taken away from U.S. parks, should the proposal make it into law.

Heads up, stargazers! Utah’s Cedar Breaks National Monument has joined the list of International Dark Sky Parks (only a handful in the world), receiving its designation as such last month. As a Dark Sky Park, Cedar Breaks is considered an area of the U.S. with the darkest skies and stellar starscapes.

Campground hosts are needed near Chiloquin, Ore. The National Forest Service needs hosts at the Williamson River Campground from mid-June through Labor Day. Clean and stock restrooms, clean up fire pits and picnic tables, litter-pick, cut and weed-eat grass, and ensure campers pay their way. The Forest Service will provide a campsite, propane, gas and a subsistence allowance. To apply, call Heidi Anderson at 541-883-6702.

Continental Coach fifth wheel and travel trailer owners – sad to say, your rigs are now orphans. Shipshewana, Ind., RV manufacturer Forks RV has folded operations. Tools and equipment rolled out the door at a March 29 auction. The Continental Coach trade name will be sold one day.

More aftermath of the 2010 Albert Pike campground flood: A judge has tossed out 11 lawsuits in the matter where 20 people died in the Ouachita National Forest. The court ruled the government has immunity against such lawsuits because of the state’s recreational use statute.

RV Parts

and Accessories

Give Dyers a try on your next purchase of RV parts or accessories. Large selection, great service, low prices and fast shipping. Visit our website.

More News

If a bill before the Oregon legislature becomes law, the law of supply and demand could affect how much visitors pay to camp at state parks. House Bill 2318 would allow officials to crank up site fees at popular parks, and perhaps lower them at lesser-used campgrounds. Sponsors say the price difference would amount to no more than a $2 increase per night, and the higher prices would be offset by lower fees elsewhere in the system.

A $1,000 reward has been offered in a case out of Death Valley National park. Someone stole fossil footprints – left lying around for the last three to five million years. A couple of backpackers who were in the area are wanted for questioning in the case. It’s not clear that these are suspects, or simply persons of interest. Have you seen them? Call Investigative Services Branch: 888-653-0009. For more photos and info, check out this article from the National Park Service.

A Riverside, Calif., RV manufacturer, Joanne Trealoff, has found herself on the wrong side of the law. Trealoff owns Eclipse Recreational Vehicles Inc., a toy-hauler and travel trailer builder – with plenty of employees. She’s charged in Superior Court with 52 counts of making false statements to reduce her company’s workers’ compensation rates, and failing to provide facts regarding insurance benefits. The charges stem from an alleged conspiracy to lie about workers’ job designations and failing to report on-the-job injuries. Prosecutors say the illegal acts resulted in $540,000 in losses to two insurance companies.

Do beer and RVing mix? In the mind of brewski giant Anheuser-Busch, they’re naturals. To that end, the beer company asked Nelson County, Virginia’s board of supervisors to grant permission for them to build a 50-RV-site campground at their Devils Backbone brewery. The topic came to a head when neighbors complained that campers and other guests would trespass onto their properties. The board gave an OK – with one of the conditions being the brewery had to build a fence “sufficient in height and structure to deter trespassing onto or from the applicant property.” Neighbors envisioned a huge chain-link structure. Anheuser says it’ll be a 5-strand electric fence. Is it a case of, get lit, touch the fence, get lit again?

Vowing to create more space for camping, last year British Columbia’s government promised 1,900 new campsites in five years. This year, 350 new sites have been added to the lineup: 100 on Vancouver Island, 55 in the Okanagan, 52 near Squamish, and 20 in the north. Still, says one media organization, trying to reserve a campsite – even four months in advance – is like finding hen’s teeth. Says 630ched.com about the matter, “It looks like despite the government’s best efforts, Vancouverites who want to spare themselves the drive – and ferry ride – are staying home again this year.”

We reported earlier about the Timmins, Ontario, city council members who took a lot of heat for taking reservations for RV camping for a festival – even before the plan was approved. It seems citizens had the final say. RV spots at a college in Timmins for the eight-day Stars and Thunder music festival have been scrubbed from the plan after locals vociferously objected. City workers are now working on alternative sites to plunk RVs for the festival.

A Douglas, Wyo., KOA recently drew some attention it probably wished it hadn’t. “Spring turnover,” is not related to “spring break.” Rather than cuties splashing around in bikinis, the campground’s sewer lagoon got so heated up that a chain reaction broke out, pumping some rather noxious-smelling gases into the neighborhood. The smell rolled across an interstate highway and into the town itself, causing plenty of unfavorable commentary. Locals can now remove the clothespins from their noses — the “turnover” is over and the regular smells of nature are the odor – er, order – of the day.

Baseball spring training is winding down – and the California Angels have a new relief pitcher in the form of Blake Parker. Parker struck out 24 batters in just 12 Cactus League innings, while only walking two. So now that Parker is in the big league, where will he live? In a fifth wheel! At 31 years old, Parker planted his fiver at Angel Stadium and is doing a little scouting of his own: He wants a nice family-oriented RV park somewhere in Orange County, Calif., with a swimming pool for the wife and stepson, and good WiFi connections for himself.

Fighting an RV fire is an art – and requires plenty of attention. Firefighters in Tulsa County, Okla., had their hands full fighting a travel trailer fire when their attention was diverted by an unruly man who jumped out of his car and threatened to – as a fire captain describes – “Kick our expletives.” Well, fight fire with fire – or if you’re a fireman, fight fools with water. They turned the hose on the ruckus-raiser, which considerably cooled his jets. “He didn’t bother them again,” reports newson6.com.

Keep up with RV Industry news

throughout the week at RVbusiness.com.



Your RVer Horoscopes for April

Did you miss Swami Hal’s RVer horoscopes for April in last week’s newsletter? No problem. He anticipated that (he’s good!) so you have another chance to check ’em out here.

Pet Friendly RV Resorts & Campgrounds!

We love pets who camp, and welcome well-behaved dogs, cats, and their responsible owners. With 170+ different locations packed with activities and amenities, you’ll have no trouble finding the perfect place to play. Click here to receive 10% off your stay!

RV Quick Tips

Safely plugging into shore power

When plugging your RV into the power pedestal at an RV park (or anywhere), make sure the breaker switch is in the “off” position. Switch it on after you have plugged in.

Storing aerosol cans

“After the cap came off one of my spray cans and emptied its contents into a storage bay, I decided to see if I could find a better way to store them. I found that the popular plastic bicycle water bottle cage works for most of my cans. Just mount the cage(s) to any appropriate surface, then stuff the otherwise-runaway aerosol cans in the cage.” Our thanks to J. Anderson for the “canny” idea.

Electrical circuit not working?

Got an electrical circuit in your RV that stubbornly refuses to work? You’ve checked the circuit breaker and it’s fine, but still “no juice”? Get thee into thy bathroom, and verify that the ground fault interrupter doesn’t need to be reset. Don’t ask how we know about this one.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

The Most Scenic Drives in America

The newly updated trip planner & travel guide will steer you down the most scenic roads. From Florida’s Road to Flamingo, to British Columbia’s Sea to Sky Highway, to Cape Cod’s Sandy Shores, each featured trip is pictured in stunning full color and described in vivid text, keyed to an easy-to-follow map. Whether you choose a drive on a distant road or a back road in your own state, this book is your ticket to North America’s most beautiful byways. Learn more or order.

Our favorite products for RVers at Amazon.com. Check ’em out.

Don’t let summer (or spring) storms blast your RV

Summer is a great time for the RVer to get out on the road, but summer storms can pop up without warning — and even before summer arrives. Experienced RVers know storms can spell trouble. Here are some tips from Russ and Tiña De Maris about what to do or not do if you’re driving down the highway in your RV and Mother Nature suddenly unleashes her fury — in whatever form. Important to know ahead of time.

The readers write: Trouble, trouble, everywhere

The last couple of weeks have seen plenty of controversy about things that are affecting all of us – and it’s reflected in many of the missives that have been landing in the old “electronic mailbox.” Here’s a sample of your views on the following topics: Campground neighbors losing their “neighborliness,” Federal budget: A burr under plenty of saddles, Are our readers “cheap”?, and The RV road trip is near death. Read more.

Why choose South Dakota as a home base for full-time RVing?

Don Humes of America’s Mailbox explains why many full-time RVers choose South Dakota as their home base. America’s Mailbox facilitates many of the services required by full-timers who establish a home base in South Dakota, which Don explains. Watch the video.

RV dirty laundry!

Politicians loathe it because somehow, it always comes out. RVers fight with it because in a tight space, where do you put it? What is it? Dirty laundry! Where to put the dirty laundry until wash day rolls around? Here’s a laundry list of possible solutions. Read more.



Newmar recall: Problem could cause steering loss

Newmar Corporation is recalling 600 model year 2017-2018 Dutch Star, 2016-2018 Mountain Aire and London Aire, and 2012-2018 Essex and King Aire motorhomes built on a Spartan Motors chassis. The ball joints on the independent front suspension (IFS) modules can loosen and separate, leading to a partial loss of steering. Learn more.

Downsizing The Family Home: What to Save. What to Let Go

Whether you’re downsizing to go full-time or for other reasons, this best-selling AARP book will guide you through the process, from opening that first closet, to sorting through a lifetime of possessions, to selling your home. The author helps you create a strategy and mindset to accomplish the task quickly and rewardingly, both practically and emotionally. Learn more or order.

Our favorite products for RVers at Amazon.com. Check ’em out.

Keep up with what’s happening in the RV park industry

Woodall’s Campground Management is the trade magazine for the RV park industry. Its readers are mostly RV park owners or those who provide products or services to RV parks. A free digital edition is available if you would like to see what’s happening in the industry. More often than not, articles cover better ways for RV park owners to run their parks more efficiently, which translates into earning more money. Read the current issue here (may not work on some mobile devices).

Q&A on RV leveler maintenance

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a question from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor about whether or not leveler jacks need to be serviced if they are extended for several months at a time. Read Chris’ answer.

RV fluorescent lights gone dim – What gives?

An RVer who was hooked up to shore power reported a sudden “dimness” in his fluorescent lights. Then a short time later, they all simply failed to turn on. Meantime, his incandescent lamps were shining away brilliantly. Well, RV Tech Detectives, what do you think was the problem? Find out here.

Solo RVer Jacque Green travels with

paint brushes and an energetic canine sidekick

“Building up your self confidence is freeing when traveling,” observes novice full-time solo RVer Jacque Green of Tulsa, Okla. “After years of being an accountant and always on a schedule, it is nice to come and go at a whim.” In early 2016, Jacque says, she almost died. “Laying in the hospital,” she recalls, “I would visualize walking on a beach with my dog, Johnson. I had long dreamed of RVing but kept putting it off.” Read Jacque’s inspiring story.

Nevada RVing: When you can’t find a Walmart

With only a dozen or so municipalities containing a Walmart or two within their city limits, finding a suitable parking lot for a complimentary overnight stay in Nevada is not as easily done as in the more populous states. Conveniently, NDOT (Nevada Department of Transportation) stockpiles gravel about every ten miles or so along many of its highways and may be used for an overnight stay. Read more.

Give your smartphone camera a super wide angle lens!

This is so cool! Just clip it over the camera lens on your smart phone and you’ll instantly have a super wide angle lens! Plus, it also works as a macro lens, so you can get great up-close shots —not much more than a foot away from your object. The other amazing thing about this is it’s inexpensive! Will not work on the iPhone 7, which has two lenses. Learn more or order.

Our favorite products for RVers at Amazon.com. Check ’em out.

This week in history

Week of April 8–14

Compiled by Dell Bert

1861 — The Civil War begins.

1865 — President Lincoln is shot.

1912 — RMS Titanic hits iceberg.

1953 — First color 3-D film opens (“The House of Wax”).

1954 — Bill Haley and the Comets record “Rock Around the Clock.”

1964 — Sidney Poitier wins Best Actor Oscar for “Lilies of the Field.”

1970 — Paul McCartney announces the breakup of the Beatles.

1970 — Apollo 13 launched to the moon.

1981 — First launching of the space shuttle.

Record RVing memories in this Camping Journal

Remember all your journeys with this easy-to-fill-in format. Each journal page is complete with thoughtful prompts including: Location, Date(s), Weather, People I (We) camped with or met, What I (We) did, and Things I (We) enjoyed most. RVing is an adventure: Write it down & treasure the memory forever! Learn more or order. Our favorite products for RVers at Amazon.com. Check ’em out.



Bumper sticker of the week

“Give me ambiguity or give me something else.”

Funny/clever business slogan

In a dental office: “You don’t have to floss all your teeth — only the ones you want to keep.” Thanks to R. Green.



Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com

Best way to fill your batteries

Fill this container with distilled water, insert the nozzle into the cell of your battery, then push and hold. When the battery is at the proper level, the water will automatically stop. Then move to the next cell, etc. You won’t over- or under-fill your batteries this way, helping extend their lives. Learn more or order at Amazon.com.

Our favorite products for RVers at Amazon.com. Check ’em out.

Websites of the Week

Here are three we like:

Sixty spring farmers market recipes

If you’re traipsing around the country on these beautiful spring days and can’t resist buying a bushel of fresh produce at a farmers market or roadside stand, here are some delicious recipes to help you use those purchases. Nothing says spring like fresh rhubarb, asparagus, strawberries, and more. Many of these recipes are prize winners. Yum! From Taste of Home and msn.com.

The best place to camp in each of the 50 states

Granted, not all of these spectacular locations are RV friendly, but many are. If you enjoy viewing Mother Nature at her best and/or participating in outdoor activities, this is for you. We’re pretty sure you haven’t heard of all these locations, and we’re just as sure that some of the activities will have you saying, “Hey, let’s try that!” From Travel + Leisure and msn.com.

Ten bugs that live in your house (or RV) — and how to get rid of them

“Bugs, like all creatures, have their place on this earth. But nobody wants that place to be in their home. Like it or not, insects and all manner of creepy-crawlies make their way into our houses. … Learn how to send some of the most common household bugs packing.” From Bob Vila and msn.com.

Here is our “master list” of more than 700 websites we like, which we have compiled over the years.

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Perfect laundry hamper for RVers

We use this foldable laundry camper in the RV Travel motorhome. Store other items as well — kids’ toys or stuffed animals, sports equipment, throw pillows — you name it. The durable mesh material is easy to carry. Holds up to 50 pounds. Folds down flat and pops up easily. Highly rated. Learn more or order.

Our favorite products for RVers at Amazon.com. Check ’em out.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

What is a good tire gauge?

Readers have asked RV tire expert Roger Marble about what is a good tire gauge. He reports that you need an RV pressure gauge system rather than just a single tire gauge, and adds that some gauges are more suitable for door stops or tent pegs. Find out what he uses and recommends, and why he says you need at least two gauges. Learn more.

2017 Large Scale Road Atlas from Rand McNally

Give your eyes a break with this large-scale spiral-bound road atlas of the U.S. and Canada from Rand McNally. Maps are 35% larger than the standard atlas, plus more than 350 detailed city inset & national park maps & a comprehensive index. Road construction & conditions contact information conveniently located above the maps. Tough spiral binding allows the atlas to lay open easily. Learn more or order at Amazon.com.

Good reading from RV123.com

• This looks dangerous, we don’t recommend building one of these at home.

• Make a breakfast your fellow campers will adore with this tasty recipe!

• Thinking about buying a fifth wheel? Check out this video for helpful advice on what to look for!

Protect your RV from damage from high water pressure!

It’s hard to imagine any RVer not carrying one of these along on a trip to protect against damage from a high-pressure water hookup at an RV park. It happens often! And the damage can cost thousands to repair! This inexpensive, highly rated Valterra lead-free water regulator will allow 15 to 20 percent more flow than standard regulators. The orange plastic grip allows easy, screw-on installation and removal. Learn more order.

Our favorite products for RVers at Amazon.com. Check ’em out.

Ask the RV Shrink



Wife is a pack rat; husband is at wit’s end



Dear RV Shrink:

My wife has a terrible weight problem. I am trying to change her lifestyle in an effort to reduce her weight. It has started to affect our motorhome mileage. We travel several months of the year and she feels she has to bring half of our worldly possessions along on every trip. I have debated with her endlessly about the seemingly needless paraphernalia she totes along and never uses. It all falls on deaf ears. … —Lead Bottom in Leavenworth

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

RV Tech Tips

from Mark Polk

Color-coded RV hoses

Always use a non-toxic, white RV drinking hose for your potable water connection at the campground. Take a black or green garden hose along for all other purposes such as cleaning the RV or flushing out holding tanks. You will always be able to distinguish the difference by the color of the hose.

Mark Polk is the owner of RV Education 101, the premiere source of educational DVDs about buying, maintaining and using an RV. Learn more.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.36 (on Apr. 3). Change from week before: Up 4 1/2 cents; Change from year before: Up 28 cents.

Diesel: $2.56 (on Apr. 3). Change from week before: Up 2 cents; Change from year before: Up 44 cents.

Healthy cooking for two

If it’s just two of you in your RV, and you’re concerned about healthy eating, then let this be your guide. Healthy Cookbook for Two features 175 fast, flavorful recipes using fresh, affordable ingredients tailored for a two-person table. From quick yet satisfying weeknight dinners to hearty Sunday brunches to guilt-free desserts, this highly rated cookbook is great for RVing couples. Learn more or order.

Our favorite products for RVers at Amazon.com. Check ’em out.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Ham-glazed pancakes (or French toast)

Ham up your breakfast.

Serve a few tablespoons of this sweet ham mixture over each stack of pancakes or French toast. You’ll want additional butter and syrup as usual. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the brand-new “The Survival Food Handbook.”



BEST-SELLERS IN KITCHEN AND DINING AT AMAZON.COM

Microwave cover collapses for easy storage

When heating your food you don’t want to spend 10 minutes later cleaning the splatters inside the microwave. Here’s the solution — perfect for RVers: It pops down flat for easy storage. Lid perforations allow steam to escape to keep food moist. Doubles as a strainer! Learn more or order. Our favorite products for RVers at Amazon.com. Check ’em out.

App of the Week



So many weather apps — Pick one and learn it

A while back Chris Guld of Geeks on Tour wrote an article about weather apps. She recently reviewed it and updated some of the information. All of the apps she mentioned have gotten better; they all have the same basics and maybe one or two unique features. Take advantage of Chris’ extensive, and very recent, research to pick your weather app. Then she’ll tell you how to use it. Learn more.

Learn about smartphones and tablets

… every Sunday on a live webcast from Geeks On Tour. A recent topic was Google Maps tips and tricks. Watch live or archives of past programs.

The special offer for RV Travel readers is back!

Become a member of Geeks on Tour and get a 20% discount. Click here.

BEST SELLER

“The” guide to services at Interstate exits

Never take a wrong exit off an Interstate highway again. The 2017 Next Exit lists every exit along every Interstate and details exactly what you will find at each: gas stations (including if they offer diesel), campgrounds, truck stops, casinos, laundries, retail stores (by name), shopping malls, factory outlet malls, drug stores, hospitals, rest areas & more. Very helpful even if you have a GPS. Learn more or order.

Our favorite products for RVers at Amazon.com. Check ’em out.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

No water pressure in RV fresh water plumbing system



Dear Gary,

The water pressure in our motorhome is getting lower and lower in the bathroom, plus it makes a whistling sound when the hot water is running. The sound seems to be coming from or near the water heater. I have replaced the connector and pressure valve where you hook it to city water. It still has low pressure in the bathroom; especially the hot water has very low pressure. Any help would be appreciated! —Billy

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Strengthen your hands, fingers and forearms

Here’s a great, easy way to build up the strength in your hands, fingers or forearms. Perfect for RVers. If you suffer from arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, tendonitis or tennis elbow this is for you. It’s also great for simply building up the strength of your grip. This is a best-seller and costs about $8. Learn more or order.

Our favorite products for RVers at Amazon.com. Check ’em out.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

You can’t camp just anywhere in the national forests

Dear Bob,

My mom and dad were avid RVers and when they retired, they nudged me into my first RV (a small class C) and encouraged me to boondock on public lands “where you can camp anywhere for free.” But I was recently told that I can only camp in the national forests where the forest service says I can camp. What’s the deal? —Tom

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

Read the most recent BoondockBob Blog post: Why boondocking will become more important to your RV lifestyle.



You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

George Foreman Grill is perfect for RVs

Create nutritious meals in minutes with this George Foreman 2-serving, Classic-Plate Grill, with a patented slope to help knock out the fat as you cook (critical if you’re watching your cholesterol). The nonstick coating lets you cook oil-free. A dishwasher-safe grease tray helps make cleanup a snap. Great for grilled cheese sandwiches and paninis, too. Learn more or order.

Gizmos and Gadgets



Keep outside electric connections dry with Twist and Seal

Twist and Seal’s electric cord protectors are designed to keep electrical cord connections dry and safe from rain and snow. Fiddling with electricity in wet environments should not be taken lightly. These connectors are sturdily built and include holiday electric cord connectors, connectors for accent and awning lights, and connectors that fit 14- to 16-gauge cords for construction and lawn and garden uses. There’s also a Cord Dome for protecting multiple cords in a single hub unit. Read more.

Super absorbent Shurhold mop saves time and effort

Due to lack of time, or fatigue, many people allow their RV to air dry after rinsing it down, leaving unsightly water spots and blemishes. Shurhold’s Deluxe Water Sprite Mop attaches to any of the company’s 11 handles and quickly soaks up water like a sponge, allowing for a quick, spot-free dry. It’s the most absorbent mop available, and the unique chamois material will never mold, mildew or build up bacteria. Learn more.

Protect your RV’s slideouts with this rubber seal lubricant

If you don’t take care of your slideout you’re asking for problems including dangerous, costly water damage. This rubber seal lubricant from Thetford prevents fading, cracking and deterioration. It cleans, conditions and shines, keeping seals flexible and protected from sunlight destruction. It is also useful on door seals and window seals. It’s a mineral oil product and also acts as a lubricant. Learn more or order.

Our favorite products for RVers at Amazon.com. Check ’em out.

Upcoming RV Shows



• Vacationland RV & Camping Show, April 8-9, Auburn, ME

• Acadiana RV, Sport & Boat Show, April 21-23, Lafayette, LA

• Super Saver RV Show, April 21-23, Ft. Myers, FL

• Spring Hall of Fame RV & Camping Show, April 27-30, Elkhart, IN

• BC Interior RV Show, April 21-23, Penticton, British Columbia, Canada

SPECIAL EVENT: The RV Safety and Education Foundation will hold its annual educational conference Oct. 1–5 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. The event provides a positive, networking opportunity for both new and veteran RVers with industry experts in classroom, roundtable and individual settings. Endorsed by RVtravel.com. Learn more.

See the list of all upcoming RV shows.

2017 Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the 50 States

Learn how to prepare, carry & transport your firearm during travel in all 50 states, Canada & Mexico. Includes state breakdowns of firearms ownership, semi-auto gun ownership, castle doctrine, right to protect, open carry, concealed carry, state & national parks, permit reciprocity, loaded vs. unloaded, interstate transport restrictions, traffic stops, universal restricted areas, motorhome & RV issues, preemptive local laws & more. Learn more or order.

Joke of the Week

A man walks into the psychiatrist’s office with a cucumber up his nose, a carrot in his left ear and a banana in his right ear. “What’s the matter with me?” he asks. The psychiatrist says, “You’re not eating properly.”

Bet you didn’t know!

•Three quarters of Americans admit to using their phone in the bathroom.

•Women are more efficient than men in gathering mushrooms.

•Ants yawn and stretch their legs when they wake up.

From 1,234 Quite Interesting Facts to Leave You Speechless.



Good Sam Campground Guide

With more than 12,500 locations listed across the USA and Canada, the Good Sam RV Travel & Savings Guide is the only print directory of RV parks and campgrounds. The 2017 edition features an expert rating system with all evaluations completed on site in the past 12 months. Park listings include amenities, services, restrictions, rates, contact info, Good Sam discount locations, hundreds of dollars’ worth of Camping World savings and pages of helpful information. Learn more or order.

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

West Winds Truck Stop

Green River, Utah

FREE: Permission is not needed to stay overnight in gravel overflow parking lot just east of main truck stop. Lot is level and appears safe. Located 1085 E Main Street. GPS: 38.995042, -110.147014

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

Grantville, Pennsylvania

FREE. Many RVers report that free stays are allowed, in some cases for more than one day. Check with security office when you arrive for directions to RV area. Located 777 Hollywood Blvd. GPS: 40.397806, -76.664165

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Camco Store at Amazon.com

There isn’t much you need for your RV that Camco doesn’t have. If you think we’re kidding, then click through to the Camco store on Amazon where you’ll find some of their best-selling products — all for your RV or for you to make your RVing better. Click here and you’ll feel like a kid in a candy store.

Videos you’ll like

An RV club for military veterans

We told you about this club recently, but figured if you missed it, you might want to see it. Watch the video.

Cheap device helps prevent accidental RV sewer overflow

RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury talks with Doug Swarts of Drain Master, who has a tip for avoiding a potentially terrible RVing disaster. Watch the video.

HOW TO WATCH YOUTUBE VIDEOS USING VERY LITTLE BANDWIDTH.

Random RV Thought

Whenever you can, get off the Interstates and drive the back roads. You’ll battle fewer big rig trucks and get up close and personal with scenery and the local population. Pause often along the main streets of small towns, have lunch, or maybe just a milkshake. Drop by the general store and buy the local paper. It’s 10 times more fun taking a back road than speeding along a boring Interstate.

PUBLISHED THIS YEAR!

Guide to the National Parks

This award-winning guide, completely updated for the 2017 edition, includes more than 450 new photographs, 160 revised maps, and 50 hiking tables, making it the only guidebook you’ll need to explore the United States National Parks. Attractions beyond the parks and suggested road trips make it even more valuable. Learn more or order.

Trivia

The Haskell Free Library and Opera House was deliberately built on the U.S.-Canada border. The opera stage resides in Canada, but most of the opera seats are in the U.S., and the library books are on the Canadian side. Because of this, the Haskell is sometimes called “the only library in the USA with no books” and “the only opera house in the USA with no stage.” The library has two different entrances (one from each country) and, hence, two different addresses. Exiting the library through the opposite entrance requires one to report to the country’s customs.

SAVE MONEY!

Don’t toss away good batteries!

Most RVers rely on battery-powered devices while on the road, whether flashlights, radios or cameras. But often you can’t tell if a battery is still good so you toss it to “be sure.” This inexpensive tester will alert you instantly to the condition of your batteries, saving you money from needlessly tossing good ones away! Works on AA, AAA, C, D and 9V batteries. Learn more or order.

Our favorite products for RVers at Amazon.com. Check ’em out.

Worth Pondering

“The best way to get a bad law repealed is to enforce it strictly.” —Abraham Lincoln

RV Travel staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Assistant editor: Diane McGovern. Contributing editor: Russ De Maris. Contributing writers: Greg Illes, Bob Difley, Richard Miller, Richard Mallery, Janet Groene, Roger Marble, Julianne Crane and Chris Guld.

ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Chuck Woodbury at Chuck(at)RVtravel.com.

About the RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury has explored America by RV for nearly three decades. In the ’90s he published the quirky travel newspaper Out West, and was an “on the road” writer for the New York Times Syndicate. His book, “The Best from Out West” is available at Amazon.com. Woodbury’s RVing adventures have been profiled on ABC News, CNN, NBC’s Today Show, and in People Magazine, USA Today and in hundreds of newspapers. Nowadays, he lives near Seattle, where he drinks massive amounts of coffee and travels often in his motorhome and sometimes by plane when vast expanses of saltwater would turn his RV into a leaky submarine. He is the host of the Better Business Bureau DVD “Buying a Recreational Vehicle,” the definitive guide to purchasing an RV the right way.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Our offices are located at 610 5th Ave. S, Suite F, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.

RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2017 by RVtravel.com

TODAY’S DEALS ON RV PARTS & ACCESSORIES AT AMAZON.COM. Click.