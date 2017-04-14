RV Travel Newsletter Issue 789





Issue 789 • Week of Apr. 15–21, 2017

Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com



Nine days ago I posted a video on our RV Travel YouTube channel showing a neighbor’s sewer drain at the Springville, Utah, KOA that was only a few feet away from the front steps of my motorhome. I felt, and still do, that KOA should never have rented that site, to me or anyone else.

Can you image how many times in recent years RVers have dripped or spilled sewage there from their waste hoses? It horrifies me to imagine a family staying in the site, with young children playing on the grass. The kids could easily ingest fecal matter when they put their hands in their mouths.

So far, about 100,000 people have viewed the video (picture a Rose Bowl crowd). They’ve left more than 800 comments. I urge you to watch the video and read the comments.

Yesterday, I heard from KOA’s director of communications, Mike Gast. I won’t go into detail, but he said the company is aware of this type of situation, most in older campgrounds, and is working to retrofit them. “It appears to me that your site is an example of what can happen when four back-in sites are converted to two pull thrus,” he explained. “In your case, the sewer and power pedestal were not positioned properly.” He said that KOA had already incorporated my video into a presentation it’s using to persuade its current owners to improve their own facilities, including converting unused land (a storage lot, for example) into campsites. Mike said that there are currently five new KOAs in development, more than he has ever seen in his 16 years with the company. I will write more about this later.

YouTube viewers are young, the largest group below the typical RVer demographic. It surprised me at the often nasty tone of their comments on my video (as well as those from older, non-RVers) about how they perceive RVers and their lifestyle. I believe they’re simply envious. They think we are all old, rich, spoiled, self-indulgent pigs who drive million-dollar rolling mansions, burning up gas and slowing down traffic. I exaggerate, but not too much.

One after another wrote “If you stay in an RV park you’re a fool!”

I lost count of how many of these angry people told me I deserved that sewer drain in my campsite because, first, I was stupid enough to stay at KOA, and second, I had such a big, expensive, pig of an RV that I deserved what I got. According to all these “experts” I should camp with a tent, or if an RV then a little one on public lands or in a Walmart parking lot.

Since I have gone full-time, my eyes have been opened to the new realities of RVing. RV parks today are packed with RVs squeezed next to each another, at times with slideouts nearly touching. I have been RVing for more than three decades and have never seen anything like it. With 450,000 new RVs being sold this year (and likely even more next year), it will only get worse.

As a new full-time RVer I realize I’m part of the crowding problem. My peers are retiring (10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day and will so for the next 12 years), buying RVs and living in them full-time. They are occupying countless campsites with their long-term stays.

Many, if not most, RV parks are no longer “RV” parks. They’re mobile home parks, packed with full-timers, temporary workers who stay for months at a time, and long-time residents who can’t afford a traditional home. Many parks are also removing RV sites in favor of (more profitable) cabins and permanent space for park models, which to me are not RVs.

The parks are also filled because not every RVer enjoys spending his or her nights in a parking lot or camping away from crowds on public lands (and good luck finding public lands if you’re east of the Mississippi).

People tell me “stay in national or state parks.” Well, I do, when I can. Alas, during the tourist season (which now lasts longer than ever), campsites in the best known ones are full, day after day. As I noted elsewhere, if you want to camp in Yosemite this summer, you will need to get on your computer at 7 a.m. (Pacific), on the one day each month when reservations are accepted. The park website advises to be sure your clock is accurate because all reservable campsites will be taken within “seconds or minutes.”

I believe RVtravel.com may be the only publication presenting an accurate picture of RVing in today’s world. I’m sorry that in doing so I may come off as negative: I still love RVing, but it just isn’t as easy to do these days with the crowds. I hope through the influence of this newsletter, with your support, I can do something about it.



Essays I’m working on:

•The largest chain of campgrounds you’ve never heard of.

•Why we once needed campgrounds but don’t anymore.

Survey returning: I am also very happy to report that within a month or two, our popular reader survey will return. You will be able to weigh in on my essays and on other matters of interest to you and other RVers.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

I did not have time to write in my journal last week.

Sources of information about free and inexpensive RV camping, official and unofficial.

•Did you miss last week's RV Travel? Read it here.

•Directory of back issues.

Reader RVs

What RV do you drive or tow?

Send us a photo of your RV (and tow vehicle) with a 150-200 word description of where and how often you travel with it, and what you like or don't like about it. Include your name(s) and hometown.

CLICK HERE to see this week’s RV Travel Reader RVs.



Enjoy free admission to every national park on the weekends of April 15–16 and 22–23. The National Park Service is once again partnering with the National Park Foundation, the official charity of America’s national parks, to present National Park Week from April 15 to 23, 2017. (See the RV Short Stop feature below for Julianne G. Crane’s article on this topic.)

Once again, sales of new Class C motorhomes are keeping the motorized RV market surging ahead. Statistical Surveys Inc. reports that Class C sales zoomed ahead by 17 percent in February, compared to February 2016. However, if the market were left to sales of Class A rigs alone, things wouldn’t be so rosy. Class A sales continued sinking at an alarming rate of nearly 13 percent for the same time period.

Sales of new towable RVs in February proved to be a mixed bag: Travel trailers were up nearly 8 percent, in comparison to February 2016. Fifth wheels were nearly flat, losing a mere 10th of a percent in sales. Pop-up sales continued on a desultory note, losing 8 percent, continuing downhill with park models, which lost almost 22 percent. Source: Statistical Surveys, Inc.

While the RV industry took quite a bashing over the performance of the rigs it produced for the Federal Emergency Management Agency back in the days of Hurricane Katrina, it seems successor manufacturers aren’t doing much better. FEMA has given up on RVs and moved on to “improved” manufactured housing. But at a federal hearing earlier this month, both Republicans and Democrats alike dog-piled FEMA and emergency housing manufacturers for poor quality and lousy repairs, and, in at least one instance, blamed them for the death of a blind Air Force vet who died in a FEMA trailer when the thermostat allegedly malfunctioned and he “baked to death in a FEMA trailer,” according to the hearing chairman. Source: wwltv.com

Wildfires in Florida’s Big Cypress National Preserve are only getting bigger. Earlier this week the fires had ballooned out to more than 43,000 acres. Smoke is causing occasional closures of “Alligator Alley” (Interstate 75), and several campgrounds are closed including Pink Jeep, Bear Island, Gator Head, Monument Lake and Burns Lake, as well as some trails. For current info click here.

In what could seem to be a plot line taken from Greek mythology, two RV industry giants have stepped back from a courtroom duke-out. Forest River has withdrawn its lawsuit against Winnebago. The whole matter flared up a year ago when Forest River said that the Winnie Drop, built by its competitor, was “confusingly similar” to their R-pod. In the contest between the industry gods, a court initially ruled that Forest River had fallen back on “conclusory and meaningless” assertions in part of their suit. Subsequently, Forest River has retreated, presumably licking its wounds.

Oregon State Parks will open reservations April 19 at 8:00 a.m. for approximately 1,000 campsites for the August 21, 2017, total solar eclipse. These sites are in addition to their regular campsites, most of which have been reserved since November 2016. Learn more.

Forest Service officials with Washington’s Cle Elum Ranger District are suffering from a “rug pull” sort of incident. For the last 15 years, several campgrounds in the district have been managed by concessionaire Thousand Trails. However, last December, Thousand Trails said it wouldn’t renew its contract – leaving the feds with too little time to find another. Result? The Forest Service is having to manage the campgrounds on their own and is desperate for campground hosts to help. Hosts will get $28 per day for generator and LP fuel expenses, but must be available on weekends and holidays. Two days’ training will be provided. For information, call 509-852-1100.

Easing the pain of tight camping is taking shape in the form of three new British Columbia campgrounds in the Stave West area in the district of Mission. Nearly $500,000 is budgeted for the work; that will translate into 140 campsites – including some for motorized rigs at Rocky Point campground. The sites should open late this summer or in the fall.

America’s Largest

More News

The abrupt shutdown of manufacturer EverGreen RV (Middlebury, Ind.) last June has led to a lawsuit, and a request to make it a class action suit. Matthew Grimes was an EverGreen employee who says in his suit that the company failed to give its nearly 300 employees a 60-day layoff notice. Grimes is asking the U.S. District Court in South Bend, Ind., to force the company to give him unpaid wages, holiday pay, vacation pay and other benefits, and to make it possible to enjoin other workers in the same suit. If successful, the suit could mean a rather large payout.

Officials with Washington state’s Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area have been forced to close the popular Porcupine Bay Campground and boat launch. A landslide a mile from the campground has closed a road leading to the recreation spot, and authorities say it could be weeks or even months before access can be reopened.

Lompoc, Calif., city council members have, for the second time in seven years, pressed forward then fallen back on a move to create an RV parking ordinance. Most recently the council was to vote on a measure that would “improve public safety as well as the aesthetic of the city.” One council member said RVs could be “unsightly and affect property values,” to which a fellow councilman suggested perhaps an ordinance should be floated to handle “unsightly cars.” Folks giving public testimony were concerned about what RV owners would do about parking their rigs. Not a single council member would second the ordinance.

Want a T@B RS 320 teardrop trailer of your own? You could go buy one – or you could do what the new Guinness World Record holders did – build your own out of 215,518 Lego blocks. The team in England built it on a frame so it really can do down the road, and outfitted with running water in the sink, perhaps you could overnight in it. However, with an average cost of 10.4 cents per brick, the estimated $22,413 for the Legos alone might make buying a new one from the manufacturer less expensive. Plus, you’d get a toilet to use – which is not in the Lego model.

Independent RV builder Homegrown Trailers prides itself on custom-built travel trailers with an eco-friendly bend. The Kirkland, Wash., company has a new wrinkle to that “green” approach. Instead of insulating their rigs with polystyrene, they’ve now cut a contract that will allow them to use sheep’s wool. The wool is said to be warm, cuts noise and handles moisture well. Not a ba-a-a-a-ad idea!

Rhode Island state parks – give ’em the bird. Tootsie the RVing cockatoo is having the last bird-laugh. Tootsie’s owner was given the boot over his bird from two state campgrounds, as the law didn’t permit anything but dogs and cats. Finally, after several legislative fights and a veto by an earlier governor, birds in the parrot family can now be guests at state parks, provided they stay inside their RV. The bum’s rush is still being given to other species, including gerbils and turtles and goldfish, oh my.

Michigan, the Wolverine State, needs help. Campground hosts are needed in parks, recreation areas, and state forest campgrounds. Spend about 30 hours volunteering per week and your campground fees are waived. Positions open as early as this month, and some remain open through October. Two days of mandatory training take place June 7-8 at the Ralph A. MacMullan Conference Center in Roscommon. More info? Click on “campground host” at the DNR’s website.

RVers looking to book a space at a British Columbia Sunshine Coast campground are being directed to confirm their registrations with a man named Steve Thompson, number provided. But Steve doesn’t work for Homesite Creek Campground – he’s the provincial Minister of Forests, Lands, and Natural Resources. So what gives? Seems that the campground has been closed over a dispute with the government over possible health code violations, and the campground owners are trying to call attention to their plight. Steve isn’t amused. “Thank you for making us aware that Minister Thomson’s name is being used inappropriately on the website,” said a ministry statement. “We are looking at ways to have it removed.” Source: cbc.ca.

Maryland outdoor officials have issued a real wake-up call. Black bears in the Old Line State are coming out of their winter nap cycle – and they’re decidedly hungry for breakfast. “Natural” foods like berries and bugs are in short supply right now, so the bears are looking toward human-supplied foods. If you’re RVing, use provided bear-proof trash containers, and perhaps think about skipping outdoor grilling for a bit.

RVers, like all other drivers on the road, are rightly on the lookout for drunk drivers. But one RVer in Bend, Ore., should have been “off duty” when his fifth wheel was clobbered by a DWI driver. Police and medics were called to the Scandia RV Park in Bend, where a parked fifth wheel was hit by a pickup truck – driven by an allegedly drunken RV park maintenance man. The RVer sustained minor injuries; the park worker bailed out of jail a few hours later.

Keep up with RV Industry news

throughout the week at RVbusiness.com.

Your RVer Horoscopes for April

Did you miss Swami Hal’s RVer horoscopes for April in the last couple of newsletters? No problem. He anticipated that (told ya he’s good!) so you have another chance to check ’em out here.

Would you dare drink the water at these RV parks?

Would you drink the water from either of these water faucets (pictured in the article)? Both are currently at hookup sites in American RV parks. RV Travel reader Don Callahan spotted them and sent the photos. “I’m a civil engineer and have designed community water systems,” he wrote. “I was appalled at these setups. Worse yet, the people at the parks ‘blew me off.'” Read more.

National park campground alternatives: Joshua Tree

Russ and Tiña De Maris never thought they’d see the day when it would be nearly impossible to find a spot for their RV in Joshua Tree National Park. But just because all the in-the-park sites were full didn’t spell a disaster for them. Find out how they quite easily bypassed the “campground full” problem and still had quick access to the park. Learn more.

How to make coffee or cappuccino without electricity

Sometimes the old ways are still good ways of doing things. Although Rich “The Wanderman” is a great fan of technology, when he’s in his RV and has a limited supply of electricity, how can he get a great cup of coffee or cappuccino? With this basic, old-fashioned pot. Rich explains here.

RVer attractions: Low advertising budget equals low costs

Many RVers focus on the destination and forget the trip. Think of all the great attractions — scenic, historic or of unique interest — you pass by when you’re barreling down the interstate. Many of these attractions are free and don’t have big advertising budgets, so you can easily miss them. Here are some tips from Boondock Bob Difley about how to find these spots, and maybe get free overnight parking in the process. Read more.

Top five RV insurance claims

Every year, five types of RV claims seem to recur most often, according to experts at the Good Sam Vehicle Insurance Plan. Here they are.

RV mods: Key helper makes compartment access a breeze

Misplacing a key can be a frequent occurrence (if you’re anything like the rest of us). But here are some simple suggestions from long-time RVer Jim Twamley on making the keys easier to use and easier to find once you set them down. Learn more.

How to help avoid roof water damage

It’s important to seal any potential entry points on your RV’s roof where water might seep in. If it does, you could be in for a lot of damage. And if the water never quite makes it into your living space but just lurks beneath the roof’s surface, the damage could be extensive and very costly to repair. Here’s some advice. Watch the video.

Not-so-happy camper jacks customer needs help

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a question from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor about malfunctioning electric HappiJac camper jacks. When he hit the up/down button on the remote, it would click but do nothing. He wondered what caused this and how to repair it. Read Chris’ response.

RV quick tricks: Substitute GPS mounting “hardware”

My, how the times have changed – stacks of those infernally-hard-to-refold road maps have given way to a simple electronic device. But if the old hassle of “refolding that confounded map” is gone, the new issue for travelers is, “What to do when you forgot your GPS mounting hardware” for the dashboard. Here’s a quick, temporary fix from RV Travel reader Rob Randazzo. Learn more.

This week in history



Week of April 15–21

Compiled by Dell Bert

1838 — Naturalist John Muir is born.

1897 — First Boston Marathon is held.

1912 — “Unsinkable” Titanic sinks.

1945 — Journalist Ernie Pyle, America’s most popular war correspondent, is killed by enemy fire.

1964 — Ford Mustang debuts at World’s Fair in New York.

1970 — Apollo 13 returns to Earth.

1972 — Apollo 16 departs for the moon.

2008 — Danica Patrick becomes first woman to win Indy race.

2012 — TV personality Dick Clark (“America’s Oldest Teenager”) dies.

Bumper sticker of the week

“Honk if you’re against noise pollution.”

Funny/clever business slogan

Seen at a veterinary office: “Love is a four-legged word.” Thanks to Dave Friar!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com

How to Save LP Gas While Dry Camping



Dry-camping RVers tend to get paranoid about LP gas usage, so being efficient is important. The Truma AquaGo® instant water heater provides such efficiency. With it, a 20 lb. LP bottle can provide 20-minute showers for 30 days, so dry campers need not worry about using hot water when they need it. Learn more here.

Websites of the Week

Here are three we like:

20 amazing places you can visit without leaving North America

Here are “one-of-a-kind attractions, incredible landscapes, vibrant cities and iconic landmarks in North America” to consider visiting — maybe even some you haven’t thought about before. Several of these are recommended especially for spring visits. From The Active Times and msn.com.

The most iconic dessert from every state

Here’s a thought. As you travel into a different state, how about making, or ordering, a dessert associated with that state? Some of these are actually the official state dessert, while others are just suggestions based on iconic sweets connected to the state. If you’re a “sweetaholic,” this website’s for you. From The Daily Meal and msn.com.

22 cheap nostalgia trips for seniors

From admiring classic cars to strolling along a boardwalk, there are surprisingly inexpensive ways for the young at heart to recapture the spirit of yesteryear. How long since you’ve been to a drive-in theater or a roller skating rink? There are lots of great ideas here — fun for seniors to relive the past, and an education for younger folks to experience some activities which were enjoyed for generations before electronics and social media took over. From Cheapism and msn.com.

Here is our “master list” of more than 700 websites we like, which we have compiled over the years.

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Q&A about Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems



Roger Marble recently responded to a comment/question on a tire forum about how to accurately set up a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). He explains the purpose of the TPMS, how to properly set your tire pressure, and how to read and understand the monitoring system. He also explains his daily routine for checking his RV’s tire pressure. Learn more.

Good reading from RV123.com

• A hidden gem of a national park, Biscayne is located on Florida’s eastern coast at the northernmost part of the Keys.

• Sometimes it can be nice to bring some of the comforts of home on the camping trail.

• Search over 450 destinations, read detailed descriptions for each site, and make reservations directly from the KOA app.

Ask the RV Shrink

Advice for dealing with noisy campground neighbors

Dear RV Shrink:

Can you tell me what my attitude should be about noisy campground neighbors? I seem passive in situations because I do not react visibly to emotions I might be feeling. My husband, on the other hand, would be considered aggressive. He can sometimes detonate without much provocation. When we are camping in our motorhome next to a rowdy bunch I like to think they are letting off steam in a party mode and we should just move to a quieter site. My husband thinks they are inconsiderate and demands that they tone their noise levels down. Several times this has put us dangerously close to physical confrontation. Often alcohol is a factor, especially during the holiday camping season. Do you think the way to handle these situations is to move, confront, or submit in quiet frustration? —Nervous in New Haven

Read the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



RV Tech Tips

from Mark Polk

Determining towing capacity

When determining the tow capacity of a vehicle be sure you know the rear axle ratio. It’s possible to have the same type and size of vehicle with the same engine and the tow ratings vary by several thousand pounds. The axle ratio is a comparison of how many times the drive shaft rotates, versus the rear wheels. A 4.10:1 axle ratio means the drive shaft or pinion gear rotates 4.1 times for each rotation of the rear axle or ring gear. The higher the numeric value the better the vehicle will tow. Some people have a misperception that a vehicle with four-wheel drive will have a higher tow rating than an identical vehicle that is two-wheel drive. In reality, the 2-WD vehicle will have the higher tow rating. The reason for this is the transfer case in the 4-WD vehicle adds additional weight to the vehicle, usually close to 500 pounds, which lowers the tow rating by that same amount. Keep in mind that any weight you add to the tow vehicle takes that same amount of weight away from the vehicle’s tow rating and Gross Combined Weight Rating.

Mark Polk is the owner of RV Education 101, the premiere source of educational DVDs about buying, maintaining and using an RV. Learn more.

The Most Scenic Drives in America

Latest fuel prices

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.42 (on Apr. 10). Change from week before: Up 6 cents; Change from year before: Up 36 cents.

Diesel: $2.58 (on Apr. 10). Change from week before: Up 3 cents; Change from year before: Up 45 cents.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Chicken and Vegetable Salad

It’s crunch time.

On your way to the campground, pick up a deli-roasted chicken to use in this crisp, crunchy, veggie-packed, whole-meal salad. The secret is to fold in the Fritos immediately before serving. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the brand-new “The Survival Food Handbook.”



Fix it In Foil! Tasty Recipes. Easy cleanup!

RV Fire Safety Tip

The best fire extinguisher for your RV

Check your fire extinguisher’s markings so you’ll know what materials it will work on. Ideally, you should have an extinguisher with symbols for all classes on it. A noncorrosive designer foam extinguisher is effective on Class A and Class B fires, which make up over 90% of all RV fires. Designer foam extinguishers are user-friendly, environmentally safe, and convenient for RV travel. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Editor’s note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon.

Downsizing The Family Home: What to Save. What to Let Go

RV Quick Tips



Must-have safety equipment

Prepare for a breakdown or flat on the roadside – carry a set of warning triangles like commercial truckers use. Folding ones don’t take much space, but their reflectors help out at night. Be sure to place them well behind your rig to give traffic plenty of warning of your presence. Thanks to George Bliss for the tip! (Editor: Here are some warning triangles at Amazon.com.)



“Whitening” discolored exterior plastic

Exterior plastic on your RV gone or discolored? Some RVers say if it’s white plastic, try spraying it with water with a little bit of Rit brand blue dye. Be sure to mask off any unaffected areas with shop towels taped into place to keep the solution from drooling down where it shouldn’t.

Can’t find the awning pull loop?

Time to open your awning? Sometimes finding the awning pull loop at the end of the strap can be hard to find. Get a large, colorful carabiner like those used by climbers and sailors. The “snap lock” hardware makes it easier to find the end of the strap, and you can grab it with your awning hook. Find them at outdoor stores or ship chandleries. (Or, hey! How about at Amazon.com?)

READER CONSUMER TIP: From reader Wayne Girard

“Nationwide is no longer on your side! Went to renew my policy on 42-foot coach (no claims) and got a $600 premium increase. Was told they no longer want to insure motorhomes over 36 feet so they are trying to price current customers out of the market. So much for customer loyalty!”

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

RV holding tank evacuations optimized

Dear Gary:

When you are at a campground that has a sewer hookup and you are only going to be there over the weekend, should you leave your tank closed and dump when you get ready to leave or can you leave it open and just clean up? —Pam S.



Read Gary’s response, including detailed proper dumping procedure.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Prevent hose crimping and strain

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Why do RVers boondock?

Dear Bob,

I know that a lot of snowbirds boondock in the deserts of the Southwest, but I cannot figure out why they would want to camp without the convenience of campground hookups. Can you explain why? —Art & Nancy

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

Read the most recent BoondockBob Blog post: You might be surprised at how satisfying volunteering can be.

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Proper RV chassis grounding to prevent “hot skin” condition

Dear Mike,

I stumbled on NoShockZone.org and it has been very informative. Thanks for the time you have put into it. I am in the process of wiring a subpanel inside an enclosed trailer and have been reading that the ground should be attached to the trailer frame. Is that the best place to attach the ground? By doing that, don’t you create a direct path to the trailer frame if the unit was hit by lightning? If I’m not understanding why that is the safest way, please correct me. Thanks for your help. —Marc

Read Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

Best way to fill your batteries

Gizmos and Gadgets

Let there be light — where you want it

A few mornings ago BoondockBob Difley’s alarm went off with an annoying screech and a woman shouting “Fire! Fire!” Fortunately there was no fire but the batteries were low on his alarm, which was mounted in a dark area. He used a headlamp (provided by OxyLED for him to review) to change the batteries in the alarm. After this rude awakening, and the convenience of the headlamp, he was prompted to finally review it as well as OxyLED’s handy flashlight. They are not only super-bright with rechargeable lithium batteries, but they also have lots of other useful features including what Bob calls a “mind-boggling” feature on the flashlight. Read more.

NuLock defies thieves, keeps your stuff safe

Organize your RV’s shower!

Upcoming RV Shows



• Acadiana RV, Sport & Boat Show, April 21-23, Lafayette, LA

• Evergreen Spring RV Show, April 21-23, Monroe, WA

• Super Saver RV Show, April 21-23, Ft. Myers, FL

• Spring Hall of Fame RV & Camping Show, April 27-30, Elkhart, IN

• BC Interior RV Show, April 21-23, Penticton, British Columbia, Canada

• Spring Hall of Fame RV & Camping Show, April 27-30, Elkhart, IN

• Puyallup RV Show, May 4-7, Puyallup, WA

SPECIAL EVENT: The RV Safety and Education Foundation will hold its annual educational conference Oct. 1–5 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. The event provides a positive, networking opportunity for both new and veteran RVers with industry experts in classroom, roundtable and individual settings. Endorsed by RVtravel.com. Learn more.

See the list of all upcoming RV shows.

RV Short Stop

National Parks’ “free entrance days” offer hundreds of family RV Short Stops

National Park Week weekends, April 15–16 and 22–23, are the perfect times for a family outing to one of the National Parks and Monuments to take advantage of the free entrance days. America’s “national parks, wildlife refuges, forests and other public lands offer every American a place to get outdoors, learn about our nation’s history and culture, and restore our spirits.” By providing free admission, all Americans can visit and enjoy these extraordinary treasures that belong to all of us. Read the article by Julianne G. Crane.

Stupid Statements of Yesteryear

“You want to have consistent and uniform muscle development across all of your muscles? It can’t be done. It’s just a fact of life. You just have to accept inconsistent muscle development as an unalterable condition of weight training.” —Response to Arthur Jones, who solved the “unsolvable” problem by inventing Nautilus.

Bet you didn’t know!

• The offspring of a cow and a bison is called a beefalo.

• A group of hyenas is called a cackle.

• When Columbus traveled to America he thought he was sailing uphill.

From 1,234 Quite Interesting Facts to Leave You Speechless.



Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Dancing Eagle Casino

Casa Blanca, New Mexico

FREE: Okay to stay overnight in parking lot. Get permission from Guest Services. Level, gravel lot. Appears safe. Some I-40 road noise. Located SR 23. GPS: 35.032336, -107.474255

Luning Rest Area

Luning, Nevada

FREE. On U.S. 95 in this very small town between Reno and Las Vegas. Restrooms and running water. Little traffic at night, so quiet. Located in center of “one-street” town. GPS: 38.506222, -118.178609

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Videos you’ll like

• A spring air conditioner tip

Chris Dougherty explains what to do now to keep your A/C running smoothly all summer long. Watch the video.

• Want to burn up your RV? Use a wimpy extension cord!

Mark Polk talks with RV electricity expert Mike Sokol about what can happen if an RVer plugs his or her RV into a 110 outlet or uses an inadequate extension cord. Watch the video.

HOW TO WATCH YOUTUBE VIDEOS USING VERY LITTLE BANDWIDTH.

Visit our YouTube Channel.

More than 500 great videos about RVing!

Random RV Thought

If you dream of traveling full-time in your RV, do not make excuses why you can’t do it soon. It is easier than ever these days to be a full-timer. Putting off your dream might mean you never will. What if you or your partner gets sick before your “day” arrives? So don’t make excuses. Set a date today. Then find a way to meet it.

Trivia

In the English language, “screeched” is the longest one-syllable word, and “dreamt” is the only word that ends with the letters “mt.”

Worth Pondering

“He who is outside the door has already a good part of his journey behind him.” —Dutch proverb

RV Travel staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Assistant editor: Diane McGovern. Contributing editor: Russ De Maris. Contributing writers: Greg Illes, Bob Difley, Richard Miller, Richard Mallery, Janet Groene, Roger Marble, Julianne Crane and Chris Guld.

About the RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury has explored America by RV for three decades. In the '90s he published the quirky travel newspaper Out West, and was an "on the road" writer for the New York Times Syndicate. His book, "The Best from Out West" is available at Amazon.com. Woodbury's RVing adventures have been profiled on ABC News, CNN, NBC's Today Show, and in People Magazine, USA Today and in hundreds of newspapers. He is the host of the Better Business Bureau DVD "Buying a Recreational Vehicle," the definitive guide to purchasing an RV the right way.

