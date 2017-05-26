RV Travel Newsletter Issue 795





Issue 795 • Week of May 27–June 2, 2017

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

Hold on to your hats! Be sure you are sitting down for I am about to tell you something that will cause you, at first, disbelief. You will say to yourself, “Chuck, you are telling me a big fat lie!” I assure you I am not. I am telling you the absolute, 100 percent truth, as surely as if I were in a court of law!

Here’s what I am talking about: In Southern California, near the ocean, in the town of Newport, by an artificial salt water pond created in 1960, is an RV park — Newport Dunes, “a waterfront resort and marina.”

The pond, which is actually an inlet, is about 800 feet wide by 1,300 feet long — about a third of a square mile. It’s about a mile from the ocean as a crow (or even a sparrow) flies, but maybe four miles in a boat. Needless to stay, you won’t see any crashing waves and ocean mist here as you might while camping along the Oregon coast on a beach created by nature, not men with backhoes.

There’s a hotel, which doesn’t matter to you and me. What matters to us is that the hotel has an RV park, which it labels a resort, which many RV parks do these days so they can charge more. I am reminded of the saying “You can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig,” which is true of many RV “resorts.” Not saying there aren’t those places that are worthy of the term, but for many it’s stretching it.



Now, to get to my point (pretend you hear a drum roll . . .), if you want to stay at the Newport Dunes RV Resort, right along the artificial beach, in what is billed as a SuperSite (35 feet by 45 feet), you will pay up to $479 a night at peak times during the busy summer season. Yes, that is PER NIGHT! For non-math wizards, that’s $20 an hour!

But wait, there’s more! You must stay at least two nights in the summer season, meaning your stay at peak times will be $958. I assume there’s tax, so figure $1,000 and change — for two nights!

In the less popular winter season, you can steal a SuperSite for between $117 and $255.

During prime season, at popular times, budget travelers may choose, instead, a “Select Site” (25 x 40), which is not on the beach, for a mere $339 a night! If you only require an itty-bitty site, which backs up close to busy Highway 1, you’ll pay up to $150 during prime season: The tiny parcel of real estate will be 22 by 25 feet, which means you’ll be super chummy with your neighbor.

If you have a dog, add $2 a day. If you have more than one vehicle, add $20 a day. Want a fire pit? That’s $35 a day. And go ahead and invite a guest ($18 for up to two hours).

Interestingly, considering the park’s sky high prices, RVparkReviews.com only gives it a rating of 6.3 stars out of 10, which would be like a “C” in school-lingo.

* * *

WE BLEW IT LAST WEEK in our Reader Poll when we asked you how much you’d be willing to pay for one night of camping. The choices we provided began at zero dollars and ended at “more than $80.” Maybe we should have added options for “more than $100″or “more than $200” or even “more than $400”! About half of you, by the way, reported your limit is between $30 and $50. Only 4 percent of the approximately 2,800 readers who responded would pay more than $80 a night.

* * *

I’m in New York City today, finishing helping my daughter pack up a small van for her move back to Seattle. We’ll hit the road tomorrow morning heading west on I-90. We plan to take seven days, roughly 400 miles day. Oh, I can feel it already: my aching butt!

See you next week. Same time, same place.

See you next week. Same time, same place.

Thanks to reader Kevin Hogle for alerting me to the Newport Dunes RV Resort. If you know of a park that charges more than this one, please let me know. I can’t imagine it, but maybe so. . .

In honor of Memorial Day, my staff and I would like to acknowledge the brave servicemen and women who died serving our country. They gave their lives to something bigger than themselves — to protect the freedoms of you, me and all Americans — then, now and forever. I urge you to visit a cemetery this weekend and seek out the white crosses, little flags or headstone inscriptions noting veterans — both those who died while serving and those who survived to live out their lives. Pause a moment to think about them — each one a national treasure.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)



•Did you miss last week’s RV Travel? Read it here.

•Directory of back issues.

Reader RVs

What RV do you drive or tow?

What RV do you drive or tow?

Send us a photo of your RV (and tow vehicle) with a 150-200 word description of where and how often you travel with it, and what you like or don't like about it. Include your name(s) and hometown.

CLICK HERE to see this week’s RV Travel Reader RVs.

There may be some unhappy campers in Kansas this Memorial Day weekend. Flooding in many parts of the state has inundated some state park campgrounds, affecting even sites already reserved for the weekend. Park officials are attempting to contact those who have made reservations to let them in on the problem. Some will be offered alternate sites in their campground, but others – well, it may be a “Come some other day, or we’ll send you a refund” situation.

Locals didn’t like the idea, but the Flathead County (Mont.) commissioners have given the thumbs-up to a new RV park near Glacier National Park. Glacier Park Inc. wants to develop a 178-acre RV park with 102 RV sites. Locals railed about increased traffic, but commissioners voted to approve the plan. They did, however, reduce dog traffic. Instead of the “three dogs per site” allowance requested, only one will be allowed. Sorry Baby Boomers, no “three dog nights.”

Chisos Basin Campground in Texas’ Big Bend National Park has reopened following a wildfire in the park. While the campground was not threatened, officials closed it to the public to use it as a staging area for firefighting. The actual fire is now at the smoldering stage.

More woes for California Highway 1 travel: A huge landslide has piled up to 40 feet of mud and dirt over one of California’s most scenic highways. A 1500-foot section of the Pacific Coast Highway a mile southeast of Gorda (some 60 miles south of Monterey) is closed while authorities try to figure out how to clear the 1 million tons of rock and dirt from this main thoroughfare through the Big Sur country. The big event took place May 20, and highway officials aren’t even sure if the road is still under all that earth.

Repair work on a damaged water pipeline at the North Rim of Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park was completed early. The North Rim opened for visitors on May 15th, and RVers and other campers can expect normal water service in area campgrounds. That includes showers and laundry facilities, as well as drinking water taps.

Born Free, a maker of high-quality Class C motorhomes, has closed its doors, as we reported here late last Saturday. A Wisconsin customer inquiring about ordering parts for his Born Free motorhome received an automatic reply noting “due to circumstances beyond our control, as of May 15, 2017, the Born Free factory in Humboldt, Iowa, will be closed until further notice.” However, on Monday, May 22, telephone lines to Born Free’s Iowa headquarters office were disconnected. Read more.

RV RECALLS

Here’s our complete list of RV recalls in the past year.

Camping in northern Utah this Memorial Day weekend is not a sure bet, says the U.S. Forest Service. Spring is still very much present, meaning cool nights, and in higher elevations snow is blocking roads. Scenic Mirror Lake Highway through the Wasatch-Cache National Forest was still closed as of Wednesday, as Department of Transportation crews had yet to be able to open it from winter snows.

U.S. Park Service officials have reopened the Zion-Mount Carmel Highway, the main route through Zion National Park (Utah). The route was closed for about a day after a stream of sand and rock began pelting the highway near the west end of the Zion Tunnel. Geological specialists have been called in to review the situation.

California’s Stanislaus National Forest officials say winter storms have created so much road damage that around 20 forest service roads will be closed clear into 2018. Affected campgrounds include: Stanislaus River Campground, Union East Campground, Union West Campground, Sand Flat Campground, Rocky Point Campground, Spicer Campground, and the Spicer Group Site. For more information visit this site.

Cecil County, Maryland’s planning commissioners are fed up with RVers exceeding their 150-days-per-year limit of camping on their “funsteads” (lots of a few thousand square feet) and think they’ve got a way to stop it: Just rule that those campgrounds can’t be open between November 1 and March 31. Site owners are furious – some say they like to stay during winter, but county officials say it’s just too hard to enforce the 150-day limitation.

More News

There’s a potential for a new state park in North Carolina. A bill before the General Assembly would make Black River State Park a reality. Named for the river that would flow past its border, the park would be home to some of the oldest cypress groves in the U.S. House Bill 353 would also create three additional state natural areas.

Looking to camp for a while in California’s Eastern Sierra? The Bureau of Land Management has announced long-term visitor permits are now available that allow camping in BLM campgrounds in the Bishop Field Office jurisdiction. This includes camping within the Tuttle Creek, Goodale Creek, Horton Creek, and Pleasant Valley Pit campgrounds in Inyo County, and the Crowley Lake Campground in Mono County. With the permit, folks can stay up to 180 days per year in designated long-term sites, and up to 30 consecutive days in any of the campgrounds listed. And the cost? Not cheap: A 30-day permit is $120, while a 90-day permit is $320. Interagency Senior Pass and Interagency Access Pass holders will receive a discount on 30-day permits.

Despite extensive remodeling last summer at the Conconully Lake RV Campground (formerly Conconully Lake Resort) in Washington state, the federal Bureau of Reclamation says they’re still not clear when the campground will reopen. After upgrading electrical and plumbing to sites at the campground, it was found water levels in the well were insufficient for operations. Now the agency is working on fixing that problem. Opening will happen when the water flows.

Rabies has closed Rose Canyon Lake Campground on Arizona’s Mount Lemmon. A 12-year-old boy camping there was bit by a fox in mid-May. Officials report that three sick or dying foxes have been found in the area since March, and all tested positive for rabies. Now the campground is closed until the perpetrator can be tracked down. Untreated rabies victims almost universally die, so officials warn if you see an animal that doesn’t act right, stay away from it and call authorities. Don’t allow yourself or your pets to touch dead wildlife.

Papillion, Nebraska’s RV parking wars appear to have finally ended. After months of battles before the city council, a sort of truce has been declared now that the council has backed down from an extremely strict ordinance that would have outlawed RVs larger than 20 feet on private property. On May 2, more than two dozen RVers spoke out vehemently against the proposed 20-foot rule, and apparently the council got the message. RVs up to 35 feet can park on private property, so long as they are in a side or back yard. Rigs to 20 feet can park in the driveway, and any rig can park on the property for up to five days for “loading and unloading.” However, to park on the street, Class B and Class C motorhomes will need a city permit. Evidently Class A units are not allowed street parking.

RVers pulling a travel trailer along a stretch of South Dakota’s Interstate 90, east of New Underwood, got quite a shock last Monday. A strong wind gust caused the rig to sway and then simply blasted the entire shell, roof and walls, right off the tow platform, leaving only the floor on the trailer frame. The exterior walls jetted on across the freeway, landing near the opposing side of the freeway. Needless to say, a total loss — but happily, no injuries.

Got $500 burning a hole in your pocket? Drop over to Boston on June 8 and you can do lunch with Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World. Well, OK, you don’t actually eat at the same table, but just one section over from the CW Kingpin. If you’d really like to rub elbows with Marcus, up your ante to a mere $2,995 for a seat at his table. Lemonis will appear along with other big money folks at the “Ultimate Wealth and Achievement Summit.” Mark your calendar and register at tonyrobbinstour.com/boston.

This week’s Reader Poll

What does the term “boondocking” mean to you?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. VOTING IS NOW CLOSED. SEE THE RESULTS.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll: How much is “too much” to pay for one night of camping? Click here.

Will you be in your RV this Memorial Day weekend?

The RV industry is predicting that 5.8 million RVers will be on the road this holiday weekend. What about you? Will you be in your RV? Take our 10-second poll.



Forest River’s new policy: Good news or an “idiot’s tale”?

Perhaps it’s a coincidence, or maybe there really is an RV manufacturer that’s “seen the light” and wants to do something to make peace with the RVing community. Whatever the case, a new move by RV giant Forest River has created a bunch of “unhappy campers” among the ranks of its dealers. Learn more.

KOA raises $118,000 for children’s charity

Kampgrounds of America’s (KOA’s) annual Care Camps Big Weekend set a new camper attendance record May 12-13, drawing about 4 percent more camping families than last year, earning nearly $118,000 for its KOA Care Camps. The Care Camps Big Weekend is in its 14th year and is a major fundraising event for the charity that supports a network of 128 specialized, weeklong summer camps for children battling cancer. Learn more.

Free RV spot? Try caretaking — trade skills, or your presence

Caretaking takes many forms, such as simply camping at a remote location to deter theft or vandalism, or staying on someone else’s property while they are away. Each caretaking position is different and usually involves trading your services for free living and sometimes, depending on the work and responsibility, also some $$. How do you find caretaking positions? Learn several ways here.

Hard water hard on RV plumbing? Try vinegar!

Some parts of the country have to deal with hard water and the resulting plumbing failures due to the stuff making deposits inside pipes and even eating through fittings. Some RVers swear by “the vinegar treatment.” Once a year, it is said, a solution of white vinegar and water should be pumped through the RV water system, allowed to sit and dissolve hard water deposits. Here is how some RVers handle this problem.

Will weight on rear of RV trailer off-balance the rig?

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a letter from a reader while serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor regarding his concern about the need to offset extra weight from adding a hitch and bike rack to the rear of his Hi-Lo trailer. Read Chris’ answer.

When entering text gets frustrating, fight back with a Bluetooth keyboard!

Rich “The Wanderman” has Bluetooth everywhere, or almost. It seems that almost any device can be used to e-mail or text or search through a list of TV shows or movies. But sometimes it can be very frustrating to navigate through TV listings with a remote control. There IS a solution: the battery-powered Bluetooth keyboard with touchpad. Learn why he’ll never go back to fumbling with the remote again.

RV Mods: Here’s a use for your fridge front!

RVers live in small spaces, and making all that we can of that space just makes sense. Much has been said about increasing kitchen storage capacity by adding extra shelves, conquering “dead space” and using your microwave oven as a storage area. But here’s an area that’s rarely thought of: the front of your RV refrigerator. Read more.

This week in history

Week of May 27–June 2

Compiled by Dell Bert

1848 — Wisconsin enters the Union.

1865 — American Civil War ends.

1911 — First Indianapolis 500 is run.

1917 — John F. Kennedy is born.

1926 — Marilyn Monroe is born.

1930 — Clint Eastwood is born.

1937 — Golden Gate Bridge opens.

1967 — The Beatles release “St. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”

1971 — Mariner 9 departs for Mars.

Bumper sticker of the week

“Dirty deeds done dirt cheap!” —Hank Smith’s favorite bumper sticker!

Funny/clever business slogan

My uncle had a sign made for his small auto body shop: “Reasonable work at Expert prices.” —Thanks to Kim for sending this in!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan?

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Websites of the Week

Here are three we like:

50 most beautiful highway drives in America

Here are some excellent road trip ideas, especially if you’re of the belief that the journey is more important than the destination. These trips are for those who like to stop and take in the views along America’s legendary highways. There is something for everyone among these scenic road trips. From Cheapism and msn.com.

The 10 most dangerous bugs to watch out for this summer

Some bugs sting, bite or even carry disease. Learn to recognize these dangerous insects to protect yourself and your family. From Reader’s Digest and msn.com.

The weirdest facts about all 50 states

There’s a quirkier side to each state that’s likely not covered in a history class. From the birthplace of fast-food pizza to the tiniest park you’ll ever see, here are just a few facts that reveal the more unusual side to each state. These are fun! From Good Housekeeping and msn.com.

Here is our "master list" of more than 700 websites we like, which we have compiled over the years.

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Your RVer Horoscope for June

RV Travel is honored to present to you the RVers’ horoscope for June from Swami Hal, a retired psychic who travels full-time in a 37-foot Pace Arrow motorhome with his considerably younger, full-figured German wife Helga, aka Helga the Magnificent. Swami Hal has won many awards (he says), due to his uncanny ability to predict the future with fairly decent accuracy.



Read your RVer horoscope for June.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

New Goodyear Endurance trailer tire



Here’s some info regarding the new Goodyear Endurance tire that will be of “great interest to trailer owners,” according to Roger. Read more.

Good reading from RV123.com

• Superstition Sunrise RV Resort is a state-of-the-art complex packed with everything you’ll need for a fun, relaxing vacation.

• Tired of putting on bug spray to keep the insects away? The SuperBand Insect Repellent is the solution!

• Try this delicious treat on your next adventure!

Ask the RV Shrink

Hubby wants to confront

Walmart camper misfits; wife worried



Dear RV Shrink:

We have been using Walmart parking lots for overnight stays while traveling between destinations. We think this is a wonderful opportunity offered by Walmart. We call them our “Pit Stops.” We do our shopping, do laundry nearby and rent a movie from Red Box. They always have an out-of-the-way area that is not too noisy or bright. Several times we have noticed other campers not just taking advantage of a good thing, but potentially ruining it for the rest of us. … It takes every tactical maneuver I can muster to keep my husband from turning into a Walmart referee. Maybe he’ll listen to you. —Up Against the Wall-mart in Earp, CA

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.

RV Tech Tips

from Mark Polk

Tire air loss

Did you know that your tires can lose up to two psi of air pressure every month? That means if the RV sat in storage for three or four months the tires could be seriously underinflated. Try to get in a habit of checking tire pressure before each trip you take with your RV. Always check the tire pressure when the tires are cold (before traveling more than one mile.) Don’t forget to check your automobile tires periodically too.

Mark Polk is the owner of RV Education 101, the premiere source of educational DVDs about buying, maintaining and using an RV. Learn more.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.40 (on May 22). Change from week before: Up 3 cents; Change from year before: Up 10 cents.

Diesel: $2.54 (on May 22). Change from week before: None; Change from year before: Up 18 cents.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Pretzel Cookie Squares

Quick, no-bake cookies.

You’ll need a very large container to mix these yummy cookies. This is a cousin of the famous crispy rice squares Mother used to make. Salty pretzels give them a special tang. For easier slicing use a serrated knife such as a Ginsu or a steak knife. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the new "The Survival Food Handbook."



RV Fire Safety Tip

Keep your fire extinguisher(s) full

Do not pull the pin and expel the contents to test your powder extinguisher. If you use a portion of the powder extinguisher, have it refilled or replaced immediately. When you have a fire extinguisher refilled, ask to shoot off the charge first (most refill stations have a special place where this can be done safely). This lets you see how far it shoots and how long a charge lasts. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Editor's note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon.

RV Quick Tips



Another way to ease new fittings onto sewer hose

Putting new fittings onto your sewer hose? We’ve all heard the idea of dipping the hose in hot water to make the fittings slip on easier. Here’s the polar opposite: Stick the new fittings into your freezer for a few minutes – they’ll contract and slip in the hose easier.

Installing a magnetic-mount antenna on a rubber roof

If you’ve ever tried to install a magnetic mount-style antenna on an RV’s rubber roof, you know it just won’t happen. A piece of galvanized metal — for example, an electrical junction box cover — is a great “base” for such antennas. How to attach it? We screwed ours down to the roof, using roof-compatible sealant under it. Others have used heavy-duty double-stick tape to hold the plate down.

Worried about counter drop leaf dropping?

If you’re worried your counter extension drop leaf may “drop” at the wrong time, get a short-length shower curtain rod and use it for extra support. Simply put one end of the rod on the floor under the leaf and rack out the rod until it firmly supports the leaf – coming up underneath it.

Do you have a Quick Tip?

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

How to remove surprise blockage in RV toilet drain pipe

Dear Gary,

How do I retrieve a toilet cleaning brush, approximately 14 inches long, from the toilet-to-holding-tank sewer pipe? The brush fell down the toilet and appears to have wedged inside the pipe causing clogging which fills up the pipe. Very little waste is making it to the holding tank. The pipe length from the bottom of the toilet to the entry to the holding tank is approximately two feet and has a 45-degree angle. Help! —Robert H.

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Try this Oregon Coast nesty forest service campground

Hi Bob,

We will be traveling down the coast of Oregon this summer and though I know that lots of RVers want to have an ocean view, I thought there might be some interesting campgrounds/boondocking places along the route that don’t have an ocean view but are equally interesting. Can you recommend one? —Kathy and Phil

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob?

Read the most recent BoondockBob Blog post: Rapid technological changes will affect your RV Lifestyle, Part 2: A cashless society.

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

DIY: Safe way to test the ground wire “bond” to the RV frame

Dear Mike,

You talk a lot about RV grounding and bonding, and I understand that the frame of the RV is supposed to be connected to the green ground wire. But exactly how is the ground wire connected to the RV frame, and is there a definitive test for this? —Eddie

Read Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

Graphite keeps your locks working

Gizmos and Gadgets

Be sure to sign up for our monthly Great RV Accessories Newsletter.

Perform your own diagnostics on your vehicles with CarMD

Using CarMD is like having a crystal ball for your car or light truck. We’ve all had that dreaded “check engine” light suddenly cast its ominous red glow from our dashboard. So what do you do? Thanks to CarMD you no longer need to worry about those red warning lights. CarMD’s Mobile handheld device and its accompanying app can instantly check your vehicle’s health wherever you are, and determine what your next actions should be – saving you both time and money. But that’s not all. … Learn more.

RV Short Stop

Synchronous fireflies put on magical show

Did you ever watch and/or catch fireflies on warm summer evenings in your youth? Have you ever witnessed thousands of these enchanting insects flash all at the same time? These rare synchronous displays are magical. Fireflies typically start appearing after the rainy season, with the peak date occurring between the third week of May to the third week in June. As for “synchronous fireflies” sightings, there are less than a handful in the United States — the three main locations are in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

Read about this amazing little creature and where you can view their rare show in this very informative article by Julianne G. Crane.

Stupid Statements of Yesteryear

“Heavier-than-air flying machines are impossible.” —Lord Kelvin, president, Royal Society, 1895.

Bet you didn’t know!

• Men think they’re better at math than they really are.

• There are more than 2,000 Americans named Santa.

• The 1950 book “How to Survive an Atomic Bomb” recommended wearing a hat to shield from the atomic flash.

From 1,234 Quite Interesting Facts to Leave You Speechless.



Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Unnamed gravel parking lot

Wells, Nevada

FREE: Across from Sinclair gas station. Lot is flat but not level and is unlighted. Large enough to park away from trucks. Appears safe. Cafe and casino across the street. Located just off I-80 at exit 352, then N on US 93 to 4-way stop sign, R on 6th St, L into lot. GPS: 41.102718°, -114.953850°

Pilot Truck Stop

New Albany, Mississippi

FREE. Get permission from friendly staff. Expect truck noise. Arby’s on site. Located at 500 SR 15 S. GPS: 34.467414°, -89.005271°

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,500 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV.



Videos you’ll like

• RV water heater difficult to light. How to fix it

Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor, offers advice. Watch the short video.

• An easy, cheap way to remove bug splatter from your windshield

Mike and Jennifer Wendland found a really easy way to clean off bug splatter from their RV. You’ll be surprised at what they used to do it. Watch the one minute video.

Random RV Thought

Some single RVing women put a big pair of men’s boots outside their front door. Maybe not a bad idea.

Trivia

In 1950 only about 9 percent of American homes had a television. By 1962, 90 percent had one.

Worth Pondering

“What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

RV Travel staff

