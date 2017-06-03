Comments for RV Travel Newsletter Issue 796
Perfect name. Love it
Chuck, you hit the nail on the head when it comes to RV parks. It was tough in early 2000 when we went full time, but now, having just completed a trip to Alaska and back, it went from tough to ridiculous! Many RV parks have become the slums of America and others, like KOA’s have priced those of us on fixed incomes out!
First off, we don’t need all those extras that the KOA/Good Sam and others offer. Most all full timers don’t have kids living with them anymore and prefer the solitude of a quiet environment vs the screaming kids and their adults who can’t be found supervising their kids!
Speaking about Walmart’s, we used them for a short overnight stop, spoke to the manager that we were out in his/her parking lot and did our grocery shopping or batteries, etc. We always tried to leave the area better than we found it. Never did we dream of seeing rigs with slides out, awnings, fire pits, lawn chairs, etc., on Walmart parking lots. The problem is, people don’t care about anyone but themselves and it’s getting worse. After reading some of your comments you received on the article of sewer hose placement at your front door, nothing surprises me anymore. God help us all!
Thank you for your realistic view of the RV world. Love your idea on $5-$10 overnight stops. Wish we had the money to invest as I believe it is a great solution to an ever growing problem.
I am sure u have herd of BOONDOCKERS WELCOME. I have not u comet on them.
Love today’s editorial.
2 years back wife and I stayed at a place where you grab a site ticket off a board slipped a 20 thru a slot in the door and had ele. Good for an overnight but bathroom was very dirty. Your idea might be a winner
Chuck, love your comments on private campgrounds, and yes, some state parks including here in Michigan, jamming in campers in every available space. Ever camped in the Key West area? We won’t anymore. I did some calculatin’ on one visit and figured that the “campground” we were at was bringing in about 20k nightly, perhaps even $30k. Not bad. Your neighbor was about 5 feet away and your site was as wide as your vehicle, but hey, you’re in Florida, suck it up buttercup. Nope, not me.
Chuck,
At one time, my wife and I traveled the country in a Silverado pickup and a 26′ Nash travel trailer. The fuel economy, maintenance, cost of parking and condition of the RV parks we stayed in had a lot to do with our decision to sell both and buy an economical vehicle to travel from hotel to hotel. On our last trip, 6800 miles and 30 some days, we spent under $4,000 going from hotel to hotel including food and gas.
It actually works out just a less expensive than taking the trailer and I didn’t have to set up the trailer every night and I got free breakfast in the morning. The places we stayed allowed pets so we were able to take our dog, Honey, along on the trip.
I actually believe it is easier to sign up with Choice Hotels and stay at any one of their places (except EconoLodge) than it is to get the trailer ready, load up and drive. I was able to cover more ground because I could travel at the speed limit giving me an opportunity to spend more time at my destination. I spent less money on “room” because I could go twice as far as I could with the trailer and instead of staying two nights to get to my destination, I could do it in one night.
It isn’t for everyone, but those who only use their RV for a few weeks a year should consider selling and using our method. Full-timers will still do their thing, as well they should.
My RV means my sheets, towels, drinking glasses, cooking facilities, etc. Worth extra $ for it.
All I have to say is bed bugs, And I could say a lot more.
OK, 450k new RVs each year. How many old ones are junked annually?
Doug, I’d guess 95 percent of those RVs stay in circulation. In many cases the people that buy them are individuals or families who cannot afford to live any other way. They find an RV park with a cheap monthly rate and move in. I’d say that situation is epidemic today.
I believe your 95% is way off. Many of us buy 2nd hand RVs because we find the value of brand new to inflated. We seek low mileage young RV’s and then don’t worry about the resale value when we move on to another model.
Sounds like a good poll question to me. 🙂
I didn’t mean that all or most of those used RVs end up going to people who cannot afford to live in a traditional residence. Most, as you note, go to RVers who appreciate a good price for an RV still in good or great condition. I bought mine used, and got a like-new RV for half the price of a new model.
I think Walmart should open up their own RV campground. Their parking lots are so huge and I have never seen them totally used…..why waste land…build a simple RV park where an overnighter can stay and use an automated service (which I think is an absolutely great idea! ) if they want to charge a little for the space. I know many Walmarts we have stopped at to shop while traveling have signs up “NO OVERNIGHT PARKING”. I have never spent the night at a Walmart because I think loiters will break into my truck which I drive separate from my motorhome and I seriously would not sleep anyway but if I they had an RV park, I would!
Why do you recommend the Convection Cookbook that is written for a conventional convection oven rather than a microwave/convection oven that is found in RVs and is over 10 years old? Read the reviews!
I won’t stay at a KOA. Too pricey, too corporate minded. I’m a Life Member of Good Sam and always found their parks to be welcoming. I love the Mom and Pop’s, for the most part, and have had very good luck with them. Please try them again. I’m hoping you’ll be in for a pleasant surprise.
I agree with you George. I would rather stay in a hotel than a KOA – much cheaper and they provide the bed and give me breakfast for the same price. We are members of Good Sam, PA and Boondockerswelcome.com. We often stay in Mom & Pop parks and have found some lovely ones at reasonable prices. A few, not so great, but it sufficed for an overnight. We may be lucky as we have always found parks to stay at but then we travel usually in the fall and spring.
RV Golf Club.com has the solution. For $99 a year you can park free at over 400 beautiful Golf Courses, Resort Hotels and RV Resorts, all over North America.
We, like others have noticed the terrible trend of taking prime campsites and turning them into mini-hotels with cabins. That is not our definition of a campground. A lot of our favorite spots have been taken this way.
Added to that are the increasing hordes of folks living full time in parks and campground now. Some due to not being able to afford any other way. Here in California even the state parks are filling up with these units, Very easy to spot….tons of firewood, little fences setup around their rigs, skirts on the fifth wheels.
We like the idea of building more parks along un-used land on the highways..
Just tried booking any campsite for CA state beaches in the month of June. Nothing available. With the tiny tanks in a B-class motorhome, I have to stay at full hookup campgrounds often. Could stay at Motel 6 for the same $65.00 per night. RVing is a travel preference, like owning a sailboat. It will never “pencil out.”
Not always so easy to set up an RV park. Zoning issues, EPA regs, area resident protests, etc. Yet the concept has merit. Convience is the mantra of our time. Therefore the automated system just might work. Add to that a phone app so folks could reserve and pay en-route.
With Memorial Day just behind us I’m a little confused why in the the section this week in history June 6 1944 was not mentioned. Many brave men died on that day gaining a foothold into occupied France . We remember it as D Day
Sadly, I second your thoughts regarding the future of Walmart stays.
Last week, I shopped at our local store, and there were 3 extremely(!) ratty-looking rigs, and their occupants had their lawn chairs, coolers, etc…, spread out and blocking a number of parking and green areas.
We drove by the next afternoon, and they were still “camped” in the same spots. My wife commented it won’t be long before they discontinue overnight stays…
Hey, Chuck, here in Manning, SC, our Wal Mart only allows one over nite. Seems W/M would have a blank policy covering all sites.
I have often wondered what happens to an RV after it has lived its useful life and been junked. I’m not talking about the old ones people live in full time, but a true junker. Is there such thing as an RV graveyard or do they just get broken up and dragged off to landfill someplace?
We have a R.V. salvage yard in southwest, Mo. Colaws, It’s along Interstate 44 between Springfield and Joplin Mo. A good place to shop for parts and supplies.
Roadside ‘rest-area’ RV parking for a night has merit but some fine tuning might be in order. Two things are essential for the site to be successful. #1 – Adequate dumpster space for trash. #2 – An on-site host for security. Security cameras will get destroyed by vandals and the kiosk collecting money won’t withstand a sledge hammer for those determined to get at the money.
50 States, 5,000 Ideas: I was very disappointed in this book especially given it was a National Geographic publication. The pictures and information was good but there was no way to easily see what recommended sites unless one spent hours comparing the book to a map and to where one was going. If they had a small map for each state/province with red dots where the sites were it would be really useful.
I can’t decide if you love, like or hate KOA. Or maybe you think KOAs are the main source of campgrounds. We are fulltimers, workampers and travel extensively , usually in the early spring and fall. We just finished a 7 week tour through NM, AZ, UT, & CO. We stayed at a few of KOAs, but most times at private campgrounds. Most KOAs are clean and a have standards, sort of like a McD’s, you know what you’ll get. Try the Amarillo Ranch RV Park in TX, Magnolia RV Park in Magnolia, AR, or the Holiday Travel Park in Chattanooga, TN (once a part of Holiday Inn), the Water Sports Campgrd in Dodge City , KS ( Lake dried up ) most are great for overnights or short stays for exploring area. KOAs are fine (we workamp with them in Maine, WI & FL sometimes) but there are many small cmpgrds that are not even listed and can be found along US and State Hwys using Google or seeing signs. Add a little adventure to your life. KOA is not the be all in campgrounds, just a slightly brighter lite.
You only have to convince your banker that you can make enough money in June, july & August to pay for a large piece of land, put in roads, water lines, whatever, keep your customers safe, (The local police are nit going to patrol your private property) provide sourcing for customers to find you and all ad-nauseaum. Paper plans do not make things happen…. In reality, a nation like the US with so many people able to travel, it seems that we would invest in the infrastructure to make camping available. Tax the Rv’s and put the tax back in the system. It happens a lot in Europe..
June, July and August only? Have you been out at other times? Have you been to a Walmart in October or March? Look at the parking lot in most areas of the US. RVs. I’d prefer to look at ways something like my idea CAN be done rather than just find ways that it can’t.
And as far as police to keep customers safe? Come on — Federal campgrounds, Forest Service, BLM, etc. have no police patrols and often no other patrols. Some have camp hosts, but most do not. They have pay boxes that somehow manage to avoid break ins by crooks.
If every hotel at every significant Interstate off-ramp said “we can’t put up a hotel there for (name your reason),” there would be none there. Putting up a bare bones campground is cheap by comparison, REAL CHEAP! It can be done.
I believe there are many cities that could use one of these quick stop/cheap places. Capital costs for approval and set up would severely impact most of our retirement nest eggs. But I still think it would work, ever where we are. I will ponder and looks for a good location. While I’m doing that, would you send investors my way.
I like your idea about the instant campgrounds, but I disagree about the vault toilets/no dump station part. Many of those 450K RVs sold are small trailers or Class B motorhomes with puny water tanks and cassette toilets or porta-potties that need to be emptied every two to four days. Without showers or dump stations, such parks would be only a small improvement over dry camping.
Ya know, it’s not the smoke from the campfire that bothers me, but the cigarette, cigar, and mary jane smoke that gets to me.
There is a travel revolution coming and it wIll increase the profitability of “Ten Buck Chuck’s”. Electric vehicles are the future of travel. By having a charging station, (which is included at each of the sites) the campground operator can increase the revenue since charging would take place primarily in daylight while RIVERS would be using the facilities overnight. Program the electric meter to run by the hour from 0900 to 1900 and all night otherwise. Locate them along the Interstates and get Elon Musk involved. Go Chuck
The amazing thing with the full time clunkers is that they could live cheaper in an apartment than they can paying monthly for a campsite.
You need a snappier name for your chain of bare-bones roadside park-grounds, so I suggest “Ten Buck Chuck’s”.Hope that doesn’t infringe on Trader Joe’s.