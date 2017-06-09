RV Travel Newsletter Issue 797





Issue 797 • Week of June 10–16, 2017

Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

There was a terrible head-on collision Tuesday near the small town of Grass Valley, Calif. Two motorhomes collided head on just outside town on state highway 49.

So far, there is no word on why 77-year-old Raymond Poquette, of Grass Valley, drove his Pace Arrow motorhome across the center of the road into the oncoming lane, directly into the path of the other motorhome with two people aboard. Despite the horrific scene, all three victims were expected to survive.

Why did he stray across the center line? Nobody knows, at least not yet. Did he have a heart attack? Fall asleep? Was he intoxicated? Was he tuning his radio or reaching for something that had fallen?

Or was he talking on the phone or, even worse, texting?

THE REASON I BRING UP “TEXTING” is that I am reading a book titled A Deadly Wandering, which is about one of the first criminal cases in the USA about texting while driving. In this instance, a young man, while texting or just after, drifted into the oncoming lane and sideswiped a car driven by two highly respected scientists. Their car went out of control and both died.

At a pretrial hearing, Dr. David Strayer, an expert in distracted driving, testified that his extensive studies showed that texting while driving increases the chance of an accident six times. He explained that even after a person stops texting, there’s a 10- to 15-second delay in normal driving as the driver gets reacquainted with the road. He said that a distracted driver might lose track of lanes, miss road hazards, or even when seeing hazards lack the focus to react. When texting, drivers lose “just about all characteristics associated with safe driving.”

How often to you talk on your phone or text (or read texts) while driving?

Answer our poll

He also noted that a driver talking on the phone faced a four-time increase in the likelihood of a crash, roughly the same as someone legally drunk. I think we all know that texting while driving, or even reading a text, is a dangerous practice. Yet many people do it, believing (too-often wrongly) that “nothing will happen to me!”

I strongly urge you to watch his 30-minute documentary about texting and driving by acclaimed director Werner Herzog. He interviews three victims of texting drivers, and three drivers who caused accidents while texting, and their terrible guilt. Please urge your teenage children and grandchildren to watch.

And watch this short interactive video that shows how you can easily get into an accident while texting.

• • •

My proposal in last week’s issue about a chain of inexpensive, overnight parking areas for RVs seemed popular with most readers. The essay was reprinted in two RV industry newsletters, where some commenters thought the idea had merit. But many others said it could not be done, which didn’t surprise me. It’s so easy to say why something cannot be done rather than to say “Yes it can” and then figure out a way to do it.

Ask yourself, “Why, in this country, where there are dozens of recognizable brands of hotels — where you know instantly by their logos the quality of the experience you’ll receive — is there only one chain of RV parks, KOA, with any significant brand recognition? Imagine that there was only one “known” motel along the highways, say Motel 6, and all others were Mom and Pop operations. Would you stay sight unseen at the “Slumber Inn,” or “Holiday Lodge,” or the “Rest A Bit” or “Clown” motels? That’s basically the same kind of choice we have with RV parks — known vs. unknown. Of course, there’s Walmart, which is far from a dream camping experience.

• • •

My daughter and I had a great road trip from New York City to Seattle in a 20-foot moving van (she’s moving back to Seattle). It was a fast trip, five days, but we took time for quick stops at the Badlands, Wall Drug and Mt. Rushmore.

I’ll write more about the trip later. I will say now, however, that it was 50 times easier getting a room in a hotel than it would be finding a decent RV park on a such a quick trip. Free breakfast, too.

• • •

I have so much to write about that my head is spinning. But I’m still partially brain dead after driving nearly 600 miles a day and yakking with my daughter along the way. So stay tuned!

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

•Did you miss last week's RV Travel? Read it here.

•Directory of back issues.

Reader RVs

What RV do you drive or tow?

Send us a photo of your RV (and tow vehicle) with a 150-200 word description of where and how often you travel with it, and what you like or don’t like about it. Include your name(s) and hometown. We’ll post them to RVtravel.com. Send to managing editor Diane McGovern at Diane (at) RVtravel.com .

CLICK HERE to see this week’s RV Travel Reader RVs.



Flush away, but you’ll pay. That’s the word from some Northern California state parks. When the big drought hit the state, some state parks shut down flush toilets and other fresh water supplies – and dropped nightly campground rates by $10. Now that there’s been relief, parks which had shut down the water have cranked it back on, but cranked the nightly rates back up. One example is San Simeon State Park, where rates are now back up to $35 a night.

Parts of Montana’s Lake Alva Campground in the Seeley Lake Ranger District have been closed while hazard trees are being removed. Spruce budworms are accused of leading to tree defoliation, resulting in tree deaths. Forest Service officials say they’ll do the tree removal work in phases so that there will always be some portion of the campground available to visitors.

Ownership will soon change for the RV industry newsletter RV Daily Report, according to current publisher Greg Gerber. RV entrepreneurs Terry and Evada Cooper will take over beginning August 1. “I’m very sad to see Greg go,” said RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury. “He showed a lot of guts standing up many times to the RV industry, asking tough questions nobody else was brave enough to ask. I’m not expecting the new publishers to challenge the status quo much, if at all.”

The new U.S. Department of Interior Secretary wowed RV and campground industry folks at a conference earlier this week. Ryan Zinke, President Trump’s appointee, told his audience he was a fan of “public-private partnerships,” and that his love of them would soon be seen in management of U.S. National Parks. “As a secretary, I don’t want to be in the business of running campgrounds,” Zinke said. “My folks will never be as good as you are on it.” He further hinted that money for deferred park maintenance could well come from public holdings, suggesting offshore drilling could be the ticket.

Room for camping in New York’s Adirondacks may get a bit tighter. The state’s park officials are floating a plan to shut down camping at Poplar Point Campground on Piseco Lake near Arietta – turning it into a day-use-only site. Officials say not enough folks stay there to justify the cost of operations.

Good news for fans of beautiful Dead Horse Point State Park near Moab, Utah. The park is adding a new 21-site campground next door to its current one, also 21-sites, both with electric hookups only. No showers in the restrooms, and bring your own water. The new campground could open as soon as this October. Thanks to reader Gary Reed for bringing this to our attention.

British Columbia’s Okanogan Lake is feeling a bit too frisky. Todd’s RV & Camping near Peachland reports the campground is only about half-available, as an unusual lake rise has flooded 40 of the park’s sites. This is only the third time in 61 years the lake has flooded so high.

The ongoing battle on Cape Cod National Seashore involving privately owned Horton’s Campground just keeps getting deeper. Local township officials issued a stop-work order when Horton’s management began land clearing with an eye toward extending utilities to all of its 218 campsites. It turns out, Horton’s was only granted approval for 180 campsites to begin with, according to officials with Cape Cod National Seashore.

Twenty-seven National Monuments are facing a federal review period following an executive order by President Trump. Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s review of the proposal could lead to a recommendation that the national monuments be rescinded, resized or otherwise modified. Conservation groups say the order endangers monuments that should be protected. Trump and others believe the federal lands could be better used for economic development. Click here for the notice from the Department of the Interior. Your comments are invited at that website through July 10.

More News

An RVing couple in Brookston, Minn., was found dead in their rig, suspected of having been felled by carbon monoxide poisoning. Authorities say when rescuers entered their trailer, they found the couple deceased, even as their carbon monoxide detector was alarming. A generator installed in a basement storage area without venting may have been the cause.

An RVer, forced to park his motorhome in his side yard, knew he’d take a hit from his neighbors. Hoping to calm the storm, he planted signs next to the rig, explaining that the city ordinance wouldn’t let him park it in the driveway, but only legally in the yard. Since he lives on a corner lot, his side yard “looks” like his front yard, and the neighbors are having a fit – taking their wrath to city officials. Don’t look for much sympathy: The local mayor of Ellisville, Mo., says, “If I could unilaterally make the decision myself, I would do a full, outright ban of RVs. I think if you have an RV, it’s only polite to park them at an RV park and store them there.”

Portland, Ore., officials are making advances on their “Zombie RV” problem. A Portland man, John P. Maher, was arrested and subsequently released pending a court appearance in May, for illegally parking “dead” RVs on city streets, and running an illegal dismantling business. Maher ran into trouble when authorities visited his rental property about stored RVs and, as a result, “his only solution was to park them on the streets,” say court records. When at least 11 “zombies” were found on Portland streets, and Maher told detectives he had no intention of moving them, he was arrested.

A sad story out of Arizona’s Saguaro National Park underscores the need to be weather-wise. Park rangers found the body of a 34-year-old male hiker outside of the park’s boundaries. While the hiker had carried a hydration bladder, it was empty, and it’s believed heat or dehydration may have factored into his death. Rangers remind visitors to carry water, and urge hikers to start their hikes early with plans to be back at camp by 10:00 a.m. when doing desert hikes.

.A campground caretaker in Newton County, Ga., has proved to be so important that his retirement has forced a one-year closure of the campground he looked after. For years, Mike Beyer has lived at the Factory Shoals Recreation Park but he decided to retire last fall, forcing an early winter shutdown of the facility. Now county commissioners say they’re hard-pressed to have the 400-acre park looked after, and so will keep the place closed this season while they do maintenance – and come up with a new management plan.

An RVer in Gearhart, Ore., gets the credit for law changes that make it possible for residents to host guest RVers. Jim Schultz has spent the better part of two years lobbying the city’s council to allow property owners to do just that. Finally, the city ordinances now permit RV occupancy on private property for up to four days, twice in a year. It all started when Schultz was told by local police that overnighting with his grandchildren in his RV out in the yard was illegal, and could net him a $500 fine. Now Schultz and the family can camp out without fear.

Cruise Inn RV Parks — one of the fastest growing names in private RV parks — abruptly shut down its operations last week, 3 1/2 years after it began. The brand was launched in November, 2013, by a group of hotel professionals who wanted to bring hotel practices to the outdoor-hospitality space. The company is working with the 42-member parks to transition them out of Cruise Inn branding and software.

An RVer with a nasty attitude is being attributed with injuring at least five people when she used her Class A rig as a getaway vehicle. Police in Roseville, Calif., spotted a spat between two drivers, one of them the Class A driver, after an accident involving their two rigs. The RVer took off from the scene, police in pursuit at “high speeds.” Within minutes, after blasting through several red lights, the Class A unit driver was involved in yet another accident, this time whacking at least four other rigs, rolling the motorhome over, and having to be pulled from the then-burning RV.

Police got a phone call from a concerned party in Medford, Ore., who reported a man was atop the neighbor’s travel trailer, taking the air conditioner apart. Responding officers inquired of the man why he was doing it, and his explanation was that the RV’s owners wanted him to help make the rig lighter. The owners disagreed – they didn’t even know the man was there. Brandon Robinson is now in the city’s cooler.

Keep up with RV Industry news

throughout the week at RVbusiness.com.

This week's Reader Poll

How often to you talk on your phone or text (or read texts) while driving?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll: Where do you store your RV when not using it? Click here for the results.



Bureau of Reclamation camping — an RVing win-win

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s mission is to “manage, develop, and protect water and related resources in an environmentally and economically sound manner in the interest of the American Public.” This mission encompasses 289 developed recreation areas on 6.5 million acres of land and water in 17 western states. Some Reclamation projects have campgrounds and some have dispersed camping (boondocking) as well. Here are some tips to help you find these sites, which will probably be uncrowded and inexpensive. Read more.

In Winnebago test, motorhome crashes top down on pavement

For decades Winnebago has tested its products beyond what is required by the RV industry. Perhaps nothing is more dramatic than the drop test, where a coach is hoisted three feet into the air and then dropped on its roof. After the test, engineers examine structural integrity, appliances and cabinet attachment as well as impact absorption. Watch the video.

RV industry hires actress to promote RVing

Go RVing, a joint initiative of the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA) and the Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association, has announced a new partnership with actress Jennie Garth. An RVer since childhood, Garth will be a Go RVing spokesperson, sharing her personal experiences with the RV lifestyle and working to inspire a new generation of RVers. Read more.

Propane leak tests — Here’s one from the Darwin Awards!

Here’s another reminder from the Darwin Award files. A 79-year old RVer in St. Amant, La., had a problem with his motorhome. Somewhere there was a gas leak, and he just needed to find it. You know the rest of the story — take out a cigarette lighter, strike off a flame, and KABOOM! Amazingly, the unnamed man wasn’t seriously injured, even though a fireman estimated the blast strength as equivalent to a half-dozen pipe bombs. So, how should we check for gas leaks? Find out three safe ways here.

The RV toolbox — pliers!

While he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor, Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, reminded readers that an essential part of the RV toolbox is a good set of pliers. Find out why here.

•••SPECIAL EVENT•••

The RV Safety and Education Foundation will hold its annual educational conference Oct. 1–5 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. The event provides a positive networking opportunity for both new and veteran RVers with industry experts in classroom, roundtable and individual settings. Endorsed by RVtravel.com. Learn more or watch a two-minute video about the event.

An amazing rechargeable LED tube light

Rich “The Wanderman” admits he’s addicted to flashlights. How many lights does one person need? He’ll let you know when he gets to that number. He has found yet another way-cool flashlight he couldn’t resist. It’s small, lightweight and unbelievably bright. He’s going to keep this one on his work key chain so it will always be handy. If you are a flashlight fan, he says this is a keeper. Read more.

RV Mods — Got a spare, there?

Here’s an RV modification for the travel trailer and smaller motorhome set. It’s an “If you ain’t got it, you need it” mod. Do you have a spare tire carrier on your rig? If your rig uses 15- or 16-inch tires and is equipped with the typical 4-inch square tube rear bumper, then acquiring and installing this important mod is quick, inexpensive and relatively easy. Russ and Tiña De Maris explain how here.

Editor finds Adventure Park insulting to military, veterans

RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury was taken aback last week on his quick coast-to-coast trip when he came across an attraction in Wisconsin named the “D-Day Invasion Adventure Park.” He thought, “How could anyone name a place of amusement after a brutal World War II battle where 9,000 Allies were killed or wounded?” Read his commentary.

RV maker celebrates 50 years with beautiful video

This is one of the best promotional videos we’ve come across from an RV manufacturer. It celebrates 50 years of building RVs from Triple E Recreational Vehicles, maker of Leisure Travel Van motorhomes. Watching this is a wonderful way to spend four minutes, and maybe learn a bit about the company as well. Watch the video.



Highland Ridge recalling 3,379 trailers for fire risk

Highland Ridge RV is recalling 3,379 model year 2017 Open Range, Highlander, Light, Roamer and Mesa Ridge fifth wheels, and Mesa Ridge, Light, Roamer and Ultra Lite travel trailers. The low profile surface mount LED lights may produce extreme temperatures during normal use. The extreme temperatures increase the risk of a fire resulting in personal injury and property damage. For owners’ safety, some cautionary steps are advised until the remedy is completed. Learn more.

Forest River recalling some Hyperlite toy haulers

Forest River is recalling certain 2014 XLR Hyperlite toy haulers. The vehicles have an axle equalizer knurled bolt (axle shackle locating bolt) that may not be properly seated in the chassis axle hanger. If the equalizer knurled bolt and nut are not installed properly or are missing from a triple-axle configuration, the center axle can rotate to the rear and could lead to tire degradation or loss of vehicle control resulting in a crash. Read more.

Keystone recalls certain Springdale travel trailers

Keystone RV Company is recalling certain 2012-2018 Springdale travel trailers, model 303BH. The Federal Identification Tag on these vehicles overstate the Gross Axle Weight Rating capacity (GAWR) by 800 pounds for each axle. The incorrect GAWR makes the Cargo Carrying Capacity (CCC) label incorrect and may result in the vehicle being overloaded, affecting the vehicle control and increasing the risk of a crash. Learn more.

This week in history



Week of June 10–16

Compiled by Dell Bert

1846 — U.S.–Canadian border established.

1884 — First roller coaster in America opens (Coney Island).

1965 — Bob Dylan records “Like a Rolling Stone.”

1968 — Lee Trevino wins his first U.S. Open.

1979 — John Wayne dies (at age 72).

1982 — “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” is released.

1986 — Richard Petty makes 1,000th start of his NASCAR career.

2003 — Gregory Peck dies.

2007 — Last episode of “The Sopranos” airs.

Bumper sticker of the week

“I’m lost but making good time.”

Funny/clever business slogan

Ron Henry saw this recently at Boston’s Brew, a drive-thru coffee kiosk in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho: “I don’t need an inspirational quote — I need coffee.” Thanks, Ron!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com

No lighter fluid necessary

Websites of the Week

Here are three we like:

All 59 National Parks ranked

National Parks bring a unique variety of gorgeous landscapes, various wildlife, adventure sports and incredible scenery. To rank the parks, The Active Times did extensive research into what each of the parks had to offer. Do you enjoy action-packed adventures? Maybe you would rather go sightseeing. Whatever your heart desires, America’s national treasures will provide them to you. From The Active Times and msn.com.

The best scenic getaways in every state

Jaw-dropping scenery and legendary photo ops. That’s what you’ll find in this list that includes one-of-a-kind scenes in iconic and lesser-known destinations across the country — all well worth the trip. U.S. News & World Report – Travel and msn.com.

Free travel guides from Oregon

Planning a trip to Oregon? Or do you live there and want to find out what you’ve been missing? Here are some free travel guides from Oregon that you can have mailed to you, and some can also be viewed online. These include the Travel Oregon Visitor Guide, as well as a resource guide to the total solar eclipse happening on August 21, the Scenic Byways Driving Guide, and more. From traveloregon.com.

Here is our “master list” of more than 700 websites we like, which we have compiled over the years.

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

RV Tire Safety

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

RVer “only” drove 750 miles with

companion dual tire low on air — uh-oh!

This was recently posted on an RVing forum: “What should I do? I had checked tire pressure the day before and only drove about 750 miles when the right rear inside dual blew, resulting in damage to the MH and the tow. Only the side wall blew and the tire stayed on the rim. This is the first time in over 25 years of RVing that I have ever had tire trouble. I only had about 14,000 miles on these tires that are less than 2 years old. I bought the best tires they recommended. I will not say the brand but it begins with M. I had pressure set at 120 psi and they were filled when the tires were cold and had not been driven for over a month. Should I be concerned about the other tires?”

Read Roger’s answer.

Good reading from RV123.com

• This portable butane stove is perfect for a camping adventure.

• This beautifully restored vintage truck has been converted into a one-of-a-kind RV.

• Durango RV Resort offers a relaxing base camp for exploring beautiful Northern California.

Ask the RV Shrink

Young full-time RVers experiencing age bias in RV parks

Dear RV Shrink:

We are not your average RVing couple. We are in our late 20s and traveling full-time. We are not rich. We are working our way around the country. We live in a vintage 28-ft. Avion. We didn’t want to wait until retirement to do this. We have no children yet and decided to travel for a year. Five years later we are still at it. Our problem is age bias. … —The Young and the Restless in Apache Jct.

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



RV Tech Tips

from Mark Polk

Common RV repairs

Do you know what two of the most common repairs made on RVs are? They are repairs to the steps and the TV antenna. Damage to RV steps and TV antennas occur frequently and can be costly to repair. The main reason for these frequent repairs is because you forget to do a walk-around of the unit before leaving on a trip or leaving the campground.

Mark Polk is the owner of RV Education 101, the premiere source of educational DVDs about buying, maintaining and using an RV. Learn more.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.41 (on June 5). Change from week before: None; Change from year before: Up 3 cents.

Diesel: $2.56 (on June 5). Change from week before: Down 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 16 cents.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Ravioli Custard

New take on comfort food classic.

This yummy, meatless, overnight casserole has all the comfort food taste of the creamiest macaroni and cheese but it’s thrown together in one dish. Veggies add color, texture and vitamins. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the brand-new “The Survival Food Handbook.”



RV Fire Safety Tip

Keep the fire extinguisher’s powder loose or it may not work

Invert and shake your dry powder or dry chemical extinguisher monthly to loosen the powder. The jarring of the coach while you travel down the road does not keep the powder loose; in fact, it packs the powder, which may make your extinguisher useless in fighting a fire. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Editor’s note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon.

RV Quick Tips



RV boot camps are highly recommended

For “newbies” and those just thinking about the RV lifestyle, find and attend an RV Boot Camp! The Escapees RV Club runs an excellent RVBC, often over a weekend. The Recreation Vehicle Safety and Education Foundation (RVSEF) and other groups offer RVBCs too. Mistakes made with RVs are often expensive and sometimes dangerous. The time and money spent attending an RVBC will be a wise investment! RVBC graduates are also smarter RV buyers. Thanks to John Koenig for this great tip!

Frozen food safety tip in case of a power outage

If you’ve been away for an extended period of time and come home and realize there’s been a power outage, how do you know how long the outage lasted and if the food in your freezer is still good? Sheila Pulanco Russell shared a clever trick on her Facebook wall with anyone who was forced to evacuate their home during Hurricane Matthew. Sheila wrote: “For those of you that are evacuating from the coast, I just heard the one cup tip. Put a cup of water in your freezer, freeze it solid, then put a quarter on top of it and leave it in your freezer. … If the quarter has fallen to the bottom of the cup, that means all the food defrosted and you should throw it out.” Thank you, Mel Goddard, for passing this along for our readers!

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Older RV toilet leaks — possible fixes

Dear Gary,

I have an older Tioga motorhome. The hoses connecting to the toilet are leaking. I cannot reach the connections because of the tight space, but I can see the leak with a mirror. My question is, can I access the connections another way without removing the toilet completely? It looks like the toilet might be able to be separated top and bottom. There is a seam there. If I do need to remove the toilet do you have any advice? —Todd H.

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Beyond Forest Service and BLM public lands for boondocking

Hi Bob,

I’ve just begun boondocking on Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands and enjoy it very much. But I’m wondering if there are other public or private lands where boondocking is permitted. —Oscar G.

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

240-volt generator RV hookup

Hi Mike,

I have a 50-amp shore power plug on my fifth wheel camper and was told by the camping store that I needed to buy a 6300-watt Yamaha inverter generator. The generator has a 120/240 30-amp twist-lock plug as well as a 120-volt/30-amp twist-lock plug. I have 2 AC units that I need to run in the summer when operating off the generator but I’m not sure how to do it, and the camping store is now giving me the runaround. Attached is a picture of the outlets I have on my generator as well as an adapter plug I already own. I’m pretty good with 12-volt systems but not 120/240 volts. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks. —Jimmy

Read Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

Gizmos and Gadgets

NuCam WR wireless backup camera assists backing into campsites

When you’re trying to back into a tight campsite, with a new trailer and an unfamiliar truck, and it’s raining, not to mention it’s getting dark … how do you park safely and stress-free? The NuVending NuCam WR will make it a cinch. It’s powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, has a magnetic mount, and has wireless transmission to your phone or tablet. It even has a built-in microphone. According to this reviewer, it works “Awesome!” NuVending has a special offer on the NuCam WR just for RV Travel readers. Learn more.

Be sure to sign up for our monthly Great RV Accessories Newsletter. Click here.

RV Short Stop

Montezuma’s Castle

Camp Verde, Arizona

Montezuma Castle National Monument showcases one of the best-preserved and accessible ancient dwellings in North America. The 1,000-year-old ruins were once home to ancient farmers known as the Sinagua Indians. Although the monument has adopted the title “castle” due to its majestic appearance, the ruins were actually a multi-family cliff dwelling (similar to a modern-day high-rise apartment complex). An easy, paved, handicapped accessible path meanders through the park with the “castle” high above. The monument is along I-17 at exit 289, about a 90-minute drive north of Phoenix and close to Sedona. There is no campground in the park, but the pleasant Verde River RV Resort is close by. The ghost/tourist town of Jerome is nearby, not to be missed.

Stupid Statements of Yesteryear

“Professor Goddard does not know the relation between action and reaction and the need to have something better than a vacuum against which to react. He seems to lack the basic knowledge ladled out daily in high schools.” —1921 New York Times editorial about Robert Goddard’s revolutionary rocket work. Goddard created and built the world’s first liquid-fueled rocket.



Bet you didn’t know!

• Nine out of ten artificial Christmas trees are made in China.

• The face of the average man has 30,000 whiskers.

• Wearing a Superman T-shirt significantly boosts your self-confidence.

From 1,234 Quite Interesting Facts to Leave You Speechless.



Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Elm Park Rest Area

Waldron, Arkansas

FREE: Overnight RV parking is allowed. Rest area is off, parallel to and separated from highway, with entrances at both ends. Park along curb of area closest to US 71. One RVer recommends loop at north end. Do not park on shoulders of entrance or exit driveways, a ticketable offense. Restrooms, vending machines, water spigots. GPS: 35.026900, -94.120800

Love’s Travel Stop #285

Santa Rosa, New Mexico

FREE: Overnight RV parking is allowed. Obtain permission from staff on duty. Park in back with trucks, or in front (auto) area without obstructing traffic flow. Level, well lighted, appears safe. Expect truck stop noise. Dump station, $5. Carl’s Jr. on site. GPS: 34.947170, -104.638223

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Videos you'll like

•Don’t buy an RV before doing this

RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury has advice about buying an RV that you do not want to ignore. Watch the video.

•Save your RV battery! How to install a battery disconnect switch

Mark Polk, with RV Education 101, demonstrates how to install a battery disconnect switch directly on the deep cycle RV battery to prevent the battery from discharging due to parasitic loads. Watch the video.

HOW TO WATCH YOUTUBE VIDEOS USING VERY LITTLE BANDWIDTH.

Visit our YouTube Channel.

More than 500 great videos about RVing!

Random RV Thought

In our society where virtually everything we eat is purchased from a supermarket, a campsite by a stream or lake may help teach a child that what we eat needn’t always come from a store. It can be a thrill for a child to land a small trout, clean it, and then eat it for dinner. The experience can be an eye opener that the food that nourishes us once was alive, and wasn’t not just manufactured to be sold at the supermarket.

Trivia

Apollo 17 astronaut Eugene Cernan, the last man to walk on the Moon, wrote his daughter’s initials (TDC) on its surface where it will likely remain for a long, long time. (Space graffiti?)

Worth Pondering

“Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway.” —John Wayne

