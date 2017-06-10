Comments for RV Travel Newsletter Issue 797
A news article last week mentioned the Trump children are looking into creating quality, moderately priced motel/hotels in smaller communities across America This reminded me of your article about something similar for RV parks. Wouldn’t it be great if these Trump designed motels included some RV spaces too? They may be open to your suggestion Chuck.
Perhaps the answer to your question about alternatives to KOA and WalMart is in the short piece in your news about Cruise Inn RV Parks shutting down. Any idea why?
I read your editorial about texting and talking while driving with interest. I have watched accidents happen as we have driven over the last few years. I also noted that you said you were dead tired after driving 600 miles and had been talking to your daughter during the trip. Be honest, were you pulled over while talking to her?
Charles Yaker says:
June 10, 2017 at 6:28 am
Re Ryan Zinke’s plans. Public – private partnerships. are just a way to steal what is ours. There is no need for them. The link below is an short easy to understanding explanation of the quote by Warren Mosler a respected hedge fund investor who owns a small auto manufacturing plant in Florida that in essence says the Government doesn’t need private resources to fund the parks in fact the government provides the money for the private sector to do so.
Warren Mosler
“Taxes function to regulate aggregate demand, and not to raise revenue per se. ”
https://tinyurl.com/y3d9hc8
Any one else seeing a trend here on the almost weekly reports of RV manufacturers issuing recalls regarding RV’s being mis-labeled as to their carrying capacity weights? Seems like this is the new RV industry bait and switch tactic. Sell an RV with advertised carrying capacity of say 2000 lbs. then a few months to a year later issue a “recall” where all that is required is to put on a new sticker stating the new carrying capacity has been reduced by half(or more). This is what happens when RV manufacturers use the cheapest and lightest axles they can get away with. Willing to bet that if the recall remedy from the federal gov’t was to force the manufacturers to replace the light weight axles with heavy duty ones to match what the original advertised weight ratings, we’d be seeing a lot kess of these recalls. The manufacturers know full well that their rigs are coming off the line with faulty weight ratings
Diane—the tip about the ice with a quarter on top to check for possible food contamination in case of a power failure is a good one..but even easier is this: simply put 4-5 ice cubes in a zuploc baggie or a covered container. If the ide cubes are found to be melted into a single ice piece then that means that the freezer thawed enough to potentially contaminate your frozen food.