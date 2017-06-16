RV Travel Newsletter Issue 798





Issue 798 • Week of June 17–23, 2017



Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

About a month ago we asked you to send in the name of your RV with an explanation about how it came to be. Our staff, we said, would vote to determine our favorite three and award each of the owners a prize, a Tekton digital tire gauge.

About 300 of you responded, far more than we expected. Picking the top three has proved almost impossible. In the end we picked 14 of our favorite names and hope, with your vote, you can help us determine the best three. We’ll award the prizes to the owners of those rigs. To vote, click here. You’ll see our “top 14” list plus the readers’ reasons for naming their rigs.

Please select up to three of your favorites, taking into account the creativity that went into naming them.

In my case, for the past couple decades I’ve always referred to my motorhomes as the “Mohome.” It came about when my daughter, Emily, was three. My wife, Emily and I were in Cedar City, Utah, when our motorhome broke down. We managed to limp into a repair shop. As we were walking away to a nearby motel, my daughter screamed very loudly to the technicians, “Fix the mohome, guys!”

“Mohome” stuck. I noticed that one reader’s RV came close: MoHo.

I’m not sure we selected the best names of all those submitted (it was really hard!), so please do not be offended if yours did not make it into our best 14 list. Many of you had the same names for your rigs so we had to pass on those.



We based our favorites on names we thought might actually be used — most often one word. For example, one of our writers and his wife named their motorhome “Howie.” It’s easy to imagine one of them asking the other something like “Is Howie packed,” or “Let’s head off this weekend with Howie.” Some of your RVs’ names were three or four words, more like slogans than names that would actually be used in conversation.

* * *

Happy Father’s Day to all you Dads! I’ll be thinking about mine, who died nine years ago.

How old are you?

Our staff was talking the other day about the readers of this newsletter. The subject came up about their age. We concluded that most readers are 50-plus. But we’re not sure. Would you take a moment to answer a 15-second poll? After you respond, you’ll see how others responded, too. Click here.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

Reader RVs

What RV do you drive or tow?

Send us a photo of your RV (and tow vehicle) with a 150-200 word description of where and how often you travel with it, and what you like or don’t like about it. Include your name(s) and hometown. We’ll post them to RVtravel.com. Send to managing editor Diane McGovern at Diane (at) RVtravel.com .

CLICK HERE to see last week’s RV Travel Reader RVs.

Class A motorhome sales continue to find themselves attached to a boat anchor, according to statistics published by Statistical Surveys Inc. Sales of the big rigs plummeted 10 percent in April, compared to April 2016 sales. Class C sales did far better in comparison, up 10 percent for the same time period.

Overall towable RV sales were a mixed bag in April. While travel trailers saw a reasonable 6 percent increase, compared to April 2016, pity the pop-up and park model manufacturers: down more than 8 and 29 percent, respectively. Fifth wheel sales gained slightly, up close to 2 percent. The overall effect: towables went ahead 4.5 percent. Source: Statistical Surveys Inc.

A bill before the California legislature would bring more affordable camping to the Golden State coast. Assembly Bill 250 would direct state funds to add low-cost campgrounds on existing state-owned beach lands. The bill has passed the Assembly and is headed for consideration in the Senate. It is not without its detractors, some of whom argue if the bill becomes law, trash, traffic and unwelcome behavior will surely follow.

Georgetown, Ky., city officials have backtracked on their initial ruling against the new Camping World store in town. They initially turned down CW’s request to allow a 3,200-square-foot U.S. flag at the store, as it would have been what the city defined as a second commercial interstate sign on the property. Now city ordinances have been changed to sanction non-commercial flags in such situations.

Arizona’s Verde River country will soon host a new state park, outfitted with dry camping RV sites. The state bought up the Rockin’ River Ranch back in 2008, but have largely sat on the property since then. By this fall those RV sites on the 209-acre park should be open, along with access to a mile of prime river frontage. By fall 2018 the state says it will have more park-like development in place.

Diseased trees and spotted owls have forced the closure of the Cultus Lake Campground in Oregon’s Deschutes National Forest. Hundreds of dead or dying trees are endangering the campground, which is also the habitat of the northern spotted owl, an endangered species. Since the owls nest in spring and summer, the cutting of the diseased trees cannot begin until fall. The Forest Service says it hopes to have the campground up and running in spring 2018.

Wisconsin’s Newport State Park has joined an elite club – there are only 48 members in the entire world. The International Dark Sky Association has designated the park a dark sky park, which officials think may lead to increased visits by professional astronomers and amateur stargazers. By the association’s definition, a dark sky park is “a land possessing an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and a nocturnal environment that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational, cultural heritage, and/or public enjoyment.”

If the Washington state Legislature doesn’t come up with a budget deal by June 30, the end of the current special session, many state government operations will be shut down and at least 32,000 state employees would be temporarily laid off. State Parks would be among 29 state agencies closed as of July 1, and all prior camping reservations will be canceled. “The gates will be locked. There will be no skeleton crew. There will be nobody to provide services. There will be no electricity. There won’t be water,” said Virginia Painter with Washington State Parks. Refunds will be issued for all reservations if a shutdown occurs and Painter encourages campers to keep their existing plans until further notice. Painter says they are optimistic a deal will be reached: “We hope for the best but we plan for the worst.” Stay tuned. Source: MyNorthwest.com.

If your summer travel plans include Northern Arizona, beware: Commercial RV park owners report abnormally high reservation rates. One Flagstaff RV park owner reports being booked solid through August; others in the Williams and Winslow area likewise report higher-than-average bookings.

Here’s a security issue that may make you want to change your RV locks. Police in Pennsylvania have arrested a former RV dealership employee from Ohio who used master keys to stealthily open doors on RV dealership lots and help himself to TVs and other electronic gear. By the use of the key, or keys, William E. Jenkins of North Canton left no trace of an illegal entry, save for the missing loot.

More News

Some Northwest U.S. farmers are planning to mop up this summer. But with hay prices down they’re looking at an alternative cash source: a cash crop of RVs in the field. With the total eclipse of August 21, many farmers are turning fields into temporary RV parks. In eastern Idaho, per-night prices for dry camping are running $150 to $200 per rig. In Madras, Ore., one 65-acre site will house as many as 3,000 RVers and tent campers for the event, charging a mere $550 fee for five nights. Included in most campgrounds are such amenities as porta-potties, and the availability of bottled water – for an additional charge.

Calling the service of pumping RV holding tanks “a ticking time bomb,” officials in Moriah, N.Y., are cutting off the service at town-owned RV parks. Moriah now owns two RV parks, Bulwagga Bay in Moriah, and Champ RV Park in what used to be Port Henry. The latter village went belly-up and the Moriahites picked up management of the park. But no more pump-outs; the insurance company servicing the town’s account says it finds the hazards too steep, and would charge $14,000 more per year if the town insisted on continuing the service. You may now borrow a “blue-boy” and dump your own tanks if you like.

Last month it was a rabid fox. This month it’s a bear that shakes travel trailers. This hasn’t been an easy year for camping at Rose Canyon Lake near Tucson, Ariz. We reported that a young boy had been bitten by the fox, causing the closure in May. Now an RVer got a rude, 5:30 a.m. awakening when a 200-pound black bear shook his trailer. Officials say they’ve closed the campground while they decide what measures to take.

You might want to stay clear of Jackson, Wyoming’s municipal “campground.” The town council is setting up special meetings to hurry through the ordinance process that will create an ersatz 20-site “campground” behind the city’s recreation center. Permits will be sold, not to RVers, but to employers, who may then allow hirelings to overnight. Amenities? A dumpster and porta-potties. Drawbacks? In no earlier than 7 p.m. and out by 7 a.m. No disconnecting from the tow vehicle. No fires, awnings, pets, smoking or generators allowed. And not so cheap! July and August rates are $465 per month. Just make sure you’re off the premises first thing in the morning!

While a “tiny house” may be classed by some authorities as an RV, not all RV parks have a warm-and-fuzzy feeling toward them. Robin and Jenn Sheffield say they contacted management at Mill Bay, British Columbia’s Beachcomber RV Park in March to be sure the park would accept a tiny house. After receiving assurances they’d be welcome, earlier this month the Sheffields moved in. Within an hour, they were looking for a new place. While municipal officials were okay with the tiny house, the park manager gave them the bum’s rush, with no explanation. Local news media got this terse response when they asked why: “Because we don’t want them, it’s private, do you understand private?”

We don’t know for sure, but Abraham Sedillo may be thinking about the tagline of a popular cockroach remedy: “Roaches check in, but they don’t check out!” Sedillo had the misfortune of breaking into an RV stored at a Albuquerque, N.M., RV storage lot. He got in after breaking a window, but when he tried getting out through the front door, he couldn’t get it open. He eventually crawled out of the window, and into the waiting arms of local police.

This week's Reader Poll

How important is Internet access where you camp?

How much do you care if there’s Internet access where you camp? Is it very important, or not at all? Would you please take a few seconds to let us know? After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll: How often to you talk on your phone or text (or read texts) while driving? Click here for the results.

RV Quick Tips

Brighten your taillights

Taillights can get dim from dirty contacts. Make sure there’s no power to the taillights, then pull the bulbs. Use steel wool to clean bulb contacts and base; do the same for the contacts and base of the taillight fixture.

Where to mount your new flat screen TV

Replacing on old “tube” style TV with a flat screen in your RV? Think about mounting the new flat screen on a swing-arm mount that’s attached inside the old TV’s cabinet. You can swing the TV into the cabinet any time, and out for viewing from different areas of the coach. And no need to rebuild the cabinet to accommodate the new TV, provided it fits in the hole.

GPS home security advice

A sage RVer warns to never put your “home” coordinates in your GPS. If a crook steals your GPS and keys, he knows right where to go to clean you out.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Before driving RV, please engage brain

On a recent trip, Russ and Tiña De Maris observed a big Class A motorhome with a toad car driving considerably under the speed limit, at the head of a long line of traffic. There were a couple of close calls as other drivers passed it, undoubtedly leaving many to wonder why the motorhome driver didn’t use a pullout spot when they had a chance. Luckily, they didn’t cause an accident — this time! Read more.



The readers write: No-frills RV parking on the cheap

Here are some of your comments regarding editor Chuck Woodbury’s recent suggestion that what America needs is a chain of no-frills RV overnight spots at a decent price. Also included is an interesting point brought up by a reader named Carl about what he sees as a trend of almost weekly reports of RV manufacturers issuing recalls regarding RVs being mislabeled as to their carrying capacity weights. Hmmm. Read more.

It’s hot — How to care for your roof air conditioner

This past week has been incredibly hot, especially for spring in the Northeast not to mention other areas of the country. It has been above 90 degrees for the last couple of days and it got Rich “The Wanderman” thinking about treating his A/C to some preventive maintenance sooner rather than later. With some very simple steps, you can keep your roof air conditioner working well. Find out how here.

New RV resort opens along Michigan lake

A new RV park in Ira Township, Michigan, is now open along the scenic shores of Anchor Bay, just two miles east of New Baltimore. Northpointe Shores RV Resort is ideal for guests who enjoy RVing and boating, or those who can appreciate the beautiful lake views. Read more.

Fix that leaky RV roof

Got leaks? If you’ve found your roof has a hole in it, you might drown — but don’t just pray the rain stops. Take a bit of action to stop the leaks and the resulting damage. Here are a few tips (with occasional addendum) from the Dicor Corporation.

Definition of “boondocking” stumps experts

Last month we polled readers on what constituted “boondocking.” Last week we published the full results and many comments on the subject and it’s clear that there’s no widely acceptable definition of “boondocking.” But what do RV Travel’s boondocking experts say about it — are they on the same page? Find out here.

Full-time RVing — Will your rig haul the weight?

Moving from a sticks-and-bricks home to an RV makes for plenty of challenges. Where will you put all your stuff? That’s a great question, but a critically important related question: Will my rig handle the weight of all my stuff? Do you know how much weight you can carry? Here are some critical considerations when shopping for an RV.

Is RVer stuck with sticky black water valve?

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received this question from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor: “Pulling the black water handle on my 2012 Entegra is getting more difficult compared to the gray water side. Is there any way to ease this or prevent it from getting even more difficult?“ Read Chris’ answer.

Escapees co-founder Kay Peterson passes away

Kay Peterson, co-founder of the Escapees RV club, has died at age 90 in Livingston, Texas. She and her late husband, Joe Peterson, founded the club in 1978, and continued to serve Escapees members until 1990 when leadership of the club was passed to their daughter, Cathie Carr, and her husband, Bud. Read more.

Thor recalls some 2017 Challenger motorhomes

Thor Motor Coach is recalling certain 2017 Challenger 37YT motorhomes. The exhaust pipe for the onboard gasoline generator may be incorrectly installed or missing completely from the vehicles. Without a correctly installed generator exhaust pipe, there may be a buildup of carbon monoxide within the interior of the vehicle, increasing the risk of personal injury or death. Learn more.

Gulf Stream recalls Vista Cruiser, Vintage Cruiser trailers

Gulf Stream Coach, Inc. is recalling 272 model year 2015-2017 Vista Cruisers and 2016-2018 Vintage Cruiser travel trailers. The Tire Identification Label are incorrect and may cause the user to install the wrong replacement tire, affecting the vehicle’s handling, thereby increasing the risk of a crash. Read more.

Columbia Northwest recalls some Aliner Ascape trailers

Columbia Northwest, Inc. is recalling certain 2017-2018 Aliner Ascape trailers. The trailers have liquid propane (LP) gas bottle trays that come loose from the frames due to the wrong rivets being used to attach the LP tray to the frame. The LP gas bottles may fall from the trailer during travel, increasing the risk of a crash or a fire. Learn more.

Readers need help

Reader seeks input about ‘Extreme’ RV siding problem

Editor Chuck Woodbury received an email from reader Kate Perrie about a serious condition with cracking paint on the exterior of her motorhome. We’re sharing it with you to see how many others have had the same experience. If this is a widespread problem, we will assign an article about it to one of our RV tech experts. Read more.

Do you have an RV-related problem that you’d like to share with other readers for their advice to help solve? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and it could be featured here.

This week in history



Week of June 17–23

Compiled by Dell Bert

1788 — U.S. Constitution ratified.

1885 — Statue of Liberty arrives in New York Harbor from France.

1944 — President Franklin Roosevelt signs G.I. Bill.

1965 — “Mr. Tambourine Man,” by the Byrds, begins the folk-rock revolution.

1972 — Watergate burglars (Nixon’s reelection employees) arrested.

1983 — First American woman (Dr. Sally Ride) in space.

1989 — Movie “Batman” released (RIP, Adam West — TV’s batman).

1994 — O.J. Simpson leads L.A. police on high-speed chase.

Bumper sticker of the week

Energizer Bunny arrested; charged with battery.

Funny/clever business slogan

When I was going to college many years ago, I worked in a gas station. We had a Jeep with a picture of a blown tire and the caption: “Invite Us To Your Next Blowout!!” —Thanks to Ralph B!



Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com

Websites of the Week

Here are three we like:

Enjoy a beautiful vacation at these 50 national parks for free

Here are 50 of the hundreds of national parks that have no entrance fees. These include many historic sites as well as natural wonders. Activities are suggest at each location. From GOBankingRates and msn.com.

Twenty eight of the best antique shows in America

Check out this coast-to-coast guide to the top spots for finding vintage treasures. From countryliving.com.

For those who travel with pets

GoPetFriendly.com is a “full-service” website for those traveling with pets. Besides helpful tips for traveling with your furry friends, they list pet-friendly campgrounds, beaches, off-leash parks, as well as veterinarians and pet supply stores, and even restaurants and wineries where your pooch is welcome to join you!

Best way to fill your batteries

Fill this container with distilled water, insert the nozzle into the cell of your battery, then push & hold. When the battery is at the proper level, the water will automatically stop. Then move to the next cell, etc. You won’t over- or under-fill your batteries this way, helping extend their lives. Learn more or order at Amazon.com.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

“Dry rot” is a misnomer regarding tires

Roger Marble saw this comment on an RV trailer forum: “My understanding is that there seems to be a belief or a known orthodoxy that despite external appearances, the inside could rot out and that tires that appear all fine and dandy on the outside, after that long are not on the inside? …” Roger explains why “dry rot” is a misnomer and how there is no single answer as to why some tires last longer than others. Learn more.

Good reading from RV123.com

• Combining the best features of fitness and outdoor watches, the Fenix 5 is a premiere multisport training companion.

• A glass artist from Grant’s Pass, Oregon made this RV completely from scratch after taking metal-shaping classes!

• Watch this video to see a double decker bus magically transformed into a luxury RV. So cool!

Ask the RV Shrink



Handling “needy” RV campground neighbors

Dear RV Shrink:

We have been full-time RVing for about seven years. We have met many wonderful people. However, occasionally we meet a stalker. It is usually a single person, perhaps lonely. The latest example happened in the Everglades National Park at Flamingo Campground. I called him “Ears.” My husband could not step foot out of our motorhome before this fellow camper was “Johnny on the spot.” He had to be sitting at his trailer window watching for my husband to exit. It was almost funny, if not so annoying. … —An Earful in Florida

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.

RV Tech Tips

from Mark Polk

Trailer backup

Is it easier to back a shorter trailer than a longer trailer? No. A shorter trailer reacts much quicker to steering movements than a longer trailer because the trailer’s axles are the pivot point and on a shorter trailer the axles are closer to the hitch ball mount on the tow vehicle. When backing a pop-up or short travel trailer it will require slower reactions and movements in the steering wheel than a longer trailer will.

Mark Polk is the owner of RV Education 101, the premiere source of educational DVDs about buying, maintaining and using an RV. Learn more.

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.37 (on June 12). Change from week before: Down 5 cents; Change from year before: Down 3 cents.

Diesel: $2.52 (on June 12). Change from week before: Down 4 cents; Change from year before: Up 9 cents.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Slow Cooker Cashew Chicken

Slow cooker, slow lane, fast meals.

Play the day away while this exotic, flavorful curry cooks carefree in the slow cooker. Leftovers are even better the second day and are easily warmed up in the microwave. This can also be frozen in smaller batches. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the new “The Survival Food Handbook.”



App of the Week



Internet while traveling: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Chris and Jim Guld, Geeks on Tour, have been using Internet while traveling for 14 years. Most of that has been traveling by RV in the U.S., but this past month they had some new experiences while traveling in Italy, Slovenia, and Croatia. Whether they need to find a campground in Arkansas, or rent a kayak in Venice, an Internet connection makes it possible! Chris explains the good, the bad and the ugly regarding using Internet around the world, and what you might be able to do about the “bad” and the “ugly” aspects of it. Learn more.

Learn about smartphones and tablets

… from Geeks On Tour. Here are two popular webcasts: #69, Managing your phone’s battery and #81, How to use Location Services on your smartphone. Watch live or archives of past programs.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Replacing RV awning — roller tube question

Dear Gary:

I need to replace the awning fabric on my 18-foot awning. All of the aftermarket replacements I find are two pieces, a main awning and a valance. I am having trouble visualizing how the two are joined together in the single slot on the roller tube. Please advise how this is done. —Ron T.

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Furnace gobbles electricity when boondocking: Try this instead

Hi Bob,

Our RV’s furnace, though powerful and keeps us warm, uses a lot of electricity while booondocking. Is there a better way to stay warm? —Karen and Thelma

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

Read the most recent BoondockBob Blog post: Use Battery electricity when boondocking as if it was finite (because it is).

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

RVer wonders if shock from RV is due to reversed polarity

Hey Mike,

I replaced the valve on my black water flush-out system today and noticed that when I touched any metal part of the frame of my trailer, I could feel an electrical current running through it! Not enough to really shock me, but certainly enough to cause some discomfort. It doesn’t matter where on the frame I touch, either — it feels the same. What is going on? Could reversed polarity on the battery or shore power plug be causing this? I have a 2010 Rockwood Roo 23 RS. —Gus

Read Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

Gizmos and Gadgets



Sneakerboot Hybrid from Ridgemont Outfitters fits RV lifestyle

One of the dilemmas RVers face is paring down what we carry around in our home-on-wheels, frequently choosing items that we can utilize for more than one use. One place to pare down is in the number of pairs of shoes we carry. Ridgemont Outfitters has come up with a boot that, because it serves several purposes, neatly fits the RV lifestyle. You can wear it as a light and comfortable hiking boot, a casual shoe for daytime use about town, or a stylish shoe you could wear to informal dinners. Learn more.

Joke of the Week

Traffic cop: “Your eyes are red. Have you been drinking?” Driver: “Your eyes are glazed. Have you been eating doughnuts?”

Bet you didn't know!

• Due to flash floods, one of the biggest dangers in the desert is drowning.

• Red lipstick boosts waitresses’ tips from male customers, but not from females.

• Only 28 percent of people know when they’re being flirted with.

From 1,234 Quite Interesting Facts to Leave You Speechless.

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Allegheny County Rest Area

Bridgeville, Pennsylvania

FREE: Heading northbound exit I-79 at milepost 50. Maximum stay is 24 hours. Level, well-lit, appears safe. GPS: 40.331720, -80.137490

Walmart Supercenter #5244

Little Rock, Arkansas

FREE. Get permission from store. Park parallel to far west edge of lot, without obstructing traffic lanes. Lighted, appears safe. Get off I-430 at exit 9, then west on SR 10. In upscale area. Located 19301 Cantrell Rd. GPS: 34.808734, -92.488323

Videos you'll like

This is a truck camper? No way! Yes, it is!

Take a tour of Host Camper’s Mammoth 11.5. Once inside, it’s hard to comprehend that this spacious unit is on the back of a pickup truck! Watch the video.

How to organize and declutter your RV while camping

Mike Wendland shows you some tricks he used to organize his Class B motorhome. Watch the video.

Random RV Thought

When camping in the desert or forest, do not leave your small pet leashed and alone outside. This is especially true at night. Coyotes love to dine on poodles and other small critters. If you leave Spot or Fifi outside overnight, you may end up with only a leash and collar in the morning.

Trivia

Some species of snails may have more than 20,000 teeth. From factsaboutsnails.com

Worth Pondering

“Hard times arouse an instinctive desire for authenticity.” —Coco Chanel

