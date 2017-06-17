You are here
Home > RV News, Newsletters & Opinion > RV Travel Newsletter > RV Travel Newsletter Issue 798

Comments for RV Travel Newsletter Issue 798

  • Being so difficult to reserve or find a RV site lately, we are beginning to think about RV Resorts or ranches where we have to pay thousands of dollars to join and still pay a reduced nightly fee. However, we can make reservations and be assured that the neighbors follow the rules.
    Can you please recommend for all of us in the US the pros and cons of different RV resorts.
    We have a 2014 Montana and are in our 70s.
    Thank you.

    Reply

  • Whenever you have a web address like this one it takes me a site says It can’t be found. GOBankingRates and msn.com.

    Reply

    • Sorry you’re having a problem, Bill. On the Websites of the week, the first line (blue) is the actual link. You can just click on that line and it should take you to the website. At the end of the description I just put where I found that website, to give them credit, such as the “GoBankingRates and msn.com” reference. I found that particular article/website on msn.com and they had posted it from an article on GoBankingRates. I hope that helps you get to what you’re looking for. —Diane at RVtravel.com

      Reply

        • Oops. Sorry for the confusion, Bill. Just remember to click on the first line (“title”) of the description. That’s the link and should take you right to the website mentioned. —Diane at RVtravel.com

          Reply

    • Leave a Comment

    RV Travel © 2016