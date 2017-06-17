Comments for RV Travel Newsletter Issue 798
Whenever you have a web address like this one it takes me a site says It can’t be found. GOBankingRates and msn.com.
Being so difficult to reserve or find a RV site lately, we are beginning to think about RV Resorts or ranches where we have to pay thousands of dollars to join and still pay a reduced nightly fee. However, we can make reservations and be assured that the neighbors follow the rules.
Can you please recommend for all of us in the US the pros and cons of different RV resorts.
We have a 2014 Montana and are in our 70s.
Thank you.