Comments for RV Travel Newsletter Issue 799
But the cauliflower curry is healthier and vegetarian, both worthy considerations.
Chuck, I loved the “Newsletter done” article at the end of your blog. If you love what you do, in the end, that is all that matters. I have read your articles, watch your “youtube” videos and even commented from time to time on certain aspects of discussions from other viewers. We full timed for 6 years and loved it. We are back in a stick home now and have a Class C to use for occasional trips and even took it to Alaska last year. Your articles on the RV industry are spot on. It’s all about production and quality and fit is thrown out the door in most cases. For most, the higher end RV’s are out of the question, but the quality control is there for the most part. One reason we purchased a used Class A when we did the full time route. Foretravel, Newell and Prevost come to mind for top end RV’s, but buying used just makes sense. Might be a great article in an upcoming segment.
Happy 4th and God Bless America!
Well said Joe. Chuck has been providing a valuable service for years now. I have learned a lot. And you are correct, it makes good sense to buy used….many manufacturing defects have been addressed (hopefully), and one can save a ton of money.
Hello,
I’m looking for the best RV lender out there, or a few please. I’m a new buyer and buying used and I don’t know where to begin.
Thanks,
Dan Landry
Chuck properly used the term “churn” in his article re: manufacturing employment. Here’s a fun fact for you today; 75,000 people unintentially lose their jobs every day nationally. Of course the vast majority find other jobs, “churn”. Working conditions can mean more than pay. Constant turnover costs money.
Thank you for the insightful articles. Just finished reading about Thor and how production works at their factories. Now I know !
I’m looking at the FB response to the Roadtrek site sharing your podcast thinking about designating some campground areas campfire free. I am ashamed to be part of any group these people belong to. The main responses are very insulting to camper owners with any sort of physical issues. They tell us to go stay in a hotel, we should not be In campers, and also that offering some campfire free areas of campgrounds is an infringement on their personal liberty. Don’t think I will ever respond to a camping thread on FB again.
The campfire group can be understanding but seems most are not as I have followed those posts.
I have outgrown the need to haul or purchase wood for a smoky fire that has a chance of restarting while unattended. How about those sparks?
No wood fires is fine with me. I like my propane fire pit that does everything a wood fire does except smoke and send sparks flying.
I like your idea of a propane fireplace. I have tried a pre made fire log called Clean Flame. It is made of 100% recycled grocery produce boxes. Each log burns for about 3 hours, has very little smoke, and when it’s done burning it seems to be out.
Got to love that cheap junk turned out as RV’s equals huge profits for the companies who exploit their workers for more money.
And, best of all, Making Amerika Great Again… sort of touches your heart.
I just have to pass this on to other class A owners with a larger than life size windshields.
In trying to keep the inside clean and free from smearing and fog with many different windex and glass cleaning products, I found glass polish wax made by gel gloss that is 100% smear proof. its about 6.50 a bottle through amazon. IT WORKS. I have no affiliation to this company what so ever and just wanted to pass on something that is good for others and works
WoW!! No AC in a plant! I worked piecework in a fabricating plant that not only had no AC but no heat in the winter either. What it did have was a mist of yellow oil in the air from the cutoff machines. Then a straight hourly position in the mill. AC around the blast furnaces making steel? From a different generation so just moved on or did the job with no whine.
This message is for our lovely recipe lady. Cauliflower? Curry? Yuck! Meat and potatoes with a “normal vegetable” and maybe some fruit. Please.