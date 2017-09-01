RV Travel Newsletter Issue 809

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 17th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Issue 809 • Week of September 2–8, 2017

Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

You meet the nicest, most interesting people while RVing. I met a few yesterday on an evening stroll around the Holiday RV Park in North Platte, Nebraska.

Coloradans Ed Drozdz and Taunya Bunte were just pulling in with their 20-foot, 1959 Shasta travel trailer. “I must talk to them!” I told Gail as she pushed me along at gallop speed instead of my usual slow-poke gait where I stop every 50 feet to take a photo.

We rounded a corner and came upon a large telescope in front of full-timer Chris Fellows’ 38-foot Damon motorhome. A sign said “Moon and Saturn. Come see the universe with your own eyes.” Gail and I stopped for an early peak at the moon. Wow! We told Chris we’d return after dark to see Saturn and its rings.

ED AND TAUNYA had set up camp by the time we left Chris, so we stopped. “I bet we spend two hours a day showing people the trailer,” said a bubbly Taunya. “Part of the time is showing the dogs.” She and Ed normally travel with two, 100-pound Giant Schnauzers.

Taunya invited me inside. It looks original — lots of wood, old stove — but it’s tricked out in an invisible sorta way. A microwave is hidden inside a cupboard. An air conditioner is also hidden. There’s a hot-water-on-demand system, a new fridge, and the electrical system is upgraded from 15 to 30 amps.

Their 20-foot 1959 model came with a toilet and shower (shorter models did not). Oddly, there was a black water tank and drain, but no tank for the gray water. Ed and Taunya carry a portable container to keep the gray water from draining onto the ground, as it would have back in 1959 when such a practice was acceptable.

AT 9:30 WE JOINED A SMALL CROWD in darkness around Chris’ 12-inch telescope. He told me more about it, but it was Greek to me. All I can say is, it was big (400 pounds altogether) and impressive.

Chris travels alone these days. A few years ago his wife was diagnosed with colon cancer. She was only in her late 40s and had no symptoms of anything wrong. The doctors said she had a couple of years left. So she and Chris sold their Michigan home, bought the motorhome and had two wonderful years together on the road.

I asked Chris if he purchased the telescope as a way to meet people. “It was my sole motivation,” he said. In the last few months, he’s set it up at about 30 RV parks, where people flock to it at night to observe the heavens. “It surprises me how few people have looked through a telescope,” he said.

On this evening, not only were Saturn’s rings visible but also its largest moon, Titan. Altogether Saturn has 62 confirmed moons. Titan is about half the size of Earth, almost the size of Mars. Chris moved the telescope around to show different celestial objects including two double stars. One was red, the other blue — the blue one much hotter than the red. A half dozen people took turns peeking through the telescope as Chris delighted in answering questions.

I asked Chris if he was interested in writing a column about astronomy for RV Travel. He said he would give it a try. I hope so. There is so much out there, and it’s so fascinating. You can visit Chris on Facebook by clicking here.



THE HOUSTON TRAGEDY

Like most Americans, my staff and I are saddened by the terrible hardship created by Hurricane Harvey to the people of Houston and surrounding areas. We have donated $250 to the American Red Cross to help with relief efforts. We know it’s very little in the big picture, but we’re glad to pitch in to help those who are suffering. Learn about the many organizations helping with the relief effort that could use your help.

PLEASE SAY HI IN HERSHEY!

Are you headed to Hershey, Pennsylvania, for the big RV show that begins Sept. 13? Gail and I will be there again this year. We’ve reserved the “Locker Room” on Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon for an informal RV Travel meetup. Please stop by. Gail and I will be joined both days by Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor. Our RV electricity columnist, Mike Sokol, will be on hand Thursday, and maybe Saturday. We’d love to meet you!

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

• Do you have a last name? What’s wrong with you?

• It’s amazing how far women’s rights have come!

YOUR RECIPES WANTED

My daughter, Emily, our new staff writer, is an amazing cook and a lover of all things food. So when she suggested we start a feature where our readers contribute their favorite RVing recipes, we jumped. Great idea! If you have some favorite recipes for preparing in your RV that you would like to share with other readers, please contact Emily to learn how you can contribute — Emily (at) rvtravel.com . Other tips about cooking in an RV will also be appreciated.

•Did you miss last week's RV Travel? Read it here.

•Directory of back issues.

Comprehensive list of

RV-related recalls for August

The list of latest recalls on RVs and other vehicles and/or products of interest to RVers has been released by the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. The list includes models from Forest River, Heartland, Keystone, Newmar, and others — plus other vehicles commonly used by RVers. Is your RV or other vehicle on the list? Find out here.

Beware of scam that impersonates IRS, FBI

The Internal Revenue Service is warning people to avoid a new phishing scheme that impersonates the IRS and the FBI as part of a ransomware scam to take computer data hostage. Important!

RV manufacturers are whooping it up as they analyze shipping numbers for the month of July. According to the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association, the month recorded the largest movement of units in four decades. Overall, 32,936 RVs moved from manufacturers to dealers, up 16 percent from last year. Towables took the lead with 28,996 rigs, up 17 percent. Motorhomes trailed far behind at 3,940 rigs, up more than 10 percent, which included Class B “van conversion” units.

RV club Escapees, headquartered in Livingston, Texas, reports that life goes on despite Hurricane Harvey. All guests and residents in Livingston are reported to be safe, but flooding has stopped delivery of postal service mail temporarily — it may have resumed by the time you read this post. Headquarters offices were closed for a few days in the interest of staff safety.

A state-wide ban on campfires in Oregon state parks has been lifted, with exceptions. Parks officials say campfires in designated fire rings are okay, provided no other local fire restrictions apply. Local and regional fire restrictions remain in effect in many state parks, and restrictions from other authorities often apply to state parks as well. Conditions and situations change quickly, so always check for new restrictions. Learn more.

There is an outdoor burn ban in northwest Washington state as of Friday. “The ban applies to all outdoor burning including recreation fires on state forests, state parks and forestlands under DNR fire protection within Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, Island and San Juan counties,” the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “This ban also includes all outdoor fires on improved lands under county jurisdiction.” Fires powered by gas or propane stoves are allowed during this ban, it said.

Campfire restrictions for Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest in Washington state are in effect as of Friday, but gas camp stoves are allowed. Also effective Friday, campfires or the ignition of anything other than stoves or grills solely fueled by liquid petroleum fuels are banned in all portions of the North Cascades National Park Service Complex.

Fees could be going up in Nevada’s Red Rock National Conservation Area. The Bureau of Land Management is taking comments on a proposal that would increase entrance fees from the current $7 to $15 in 2018, and up again in 2023 to $20. Camping fees are also on the block, with the present $15 hiking to $20 next year, and $25 in 2023. Comments should be sent to BLM_NV_RedRock_BPlan@blm.gov.

For the second year, there’s a big stink at the New York State Fairgrounds RV park. The stink is the foul smell of RV sewage as RVing fairgoers try to hook their drain hoses to park drains that are four to six inches higher than the surrounding parking area. As any plumber knows, sewage doesn’t run uphill. Last year the newly minted RV campground came under fire for the higher-than-ground sewage ports, and officials promised that the lot would be raised. They did raise it — a couple of inches. Compounding the problem, standard RV sewer hose fittings don’t fit the park’s ports — allowing sewer gases to float freely about the campground.

While many of the much-prophesied eclipse-viewing crowds failed to appear in parts of Idaho, Craters of the Moon National Monument got plenty. On U.S. 93 at Craters of the Moon, traffic was 162 percent higher than normal with 5,910 vehicles in a 24-hour period ending Monday, compared with 2,260 the year prior.

More News

Don’t feed the squirrels. That’s the advice the Army Corps of Engineers to visitors at Alpine Meadows Campground near Truckee, Calif. It’s not so much to benefit the squirrels, but rather, plague has been detected in the area and the Corps has put out bait stations to slow down the spread of rodents infected with the flea-borne pestilence.

Findings are in regarding the deaths of two Florida RVers in Haywood County, N.C. In July, Robert and Esther Nelson were killed when their motorhome was smashed by a state trooper on the Smoky Mountain Expressway. The trooper, Hunter Hooper, was hospitalized with injuries. An investigation shows Hooper was in pursuit of another vehicle with lights and siren activated when he came upon the Nelson’s motorhome making a U-turn on the expressway. Hooper was able to decelerate from 115 mph to 80 mph before he impacted the motorhome. The cause, say investigators, was a failure to yield right-of-way by the Nelson rig.

Here’s a new use for the expression “burn out.” It has nothing to do with working too long but everything to do with the annual Burning Man festival in Nevada. Try and rent an RV or U-haul truck anywhere near the Black Rock Desert when the big extravaganza is near and you’ll find rental agencies are “burned out” by “Burners” headed to the show. This year some who’d had rental units lined up in Reno ended up going all the way to San Francisco to find a rig.

If you were one of the many who laid out cold cash to see a hot eclipse, parking in one of the many ersatz RV parks along the path of totality, you might wonder how entrepreneurs made out. Here’s the outcome for one in Madras, Ore. Solar Celebration rented out 200 campsites at $150 each — a cool $30,000. The outfit “hopes” to actually turn a profit, after it sells the portable toilets it bought for campers to neighboring farmers. If not, the company says it “broke even.”

Want to buy a 2004 37-foot Newmar Kountry Star motorhome with a NADA value of around $45,000 for $25,000? The rig used to belong to U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, and recently sold for the deep-discount price to Montana Senator Ed Buttrey, after Zinke donated the rig to his own campaign committee, which did the deal. Some watchdogs are a bit unnerved by the transaction, since Buttrey is in consideration for an appointment as an assistant Interior Department Secretary. Source: m.startribune.com.

In line with the latest reports of mega-production of RVs, RV giant Jayco says it’s building a “mega-facility.” The near-quarter-million-square-foot plant is set to begin construction in September, and will add two travel trailer lines and 300 jobs. Jayco’s parent company is Thor.

After weeks of hard-fought debate, Plymouth Township, Mich., lawmakers have settled on new street parking regulations: Park your RV for more than 24 hours on a street, you’ll need to move or get a $75 ticket. This is a “compromise,” as initially the plan was to limit RV parking to four hours. Want to park your RV in the driveway? Sorry, a separate ordinance limits you to a single 24-hour period.

In case you missed this a couple of weeks ago, a semi-truck driver has been charged with inattention and following too closely in Washington state. The driver came out of his daze in time to see a BMW sedan, dead ahead, stopped for left-turning traffic on tourist-heavy Highway 101 near Quilcene. Quickly spinning the wheel, he headed into the oncoming traffic lane — occupied by a Class A motorhome piloted by a New Mexico man. The RVer tried to get out of the way and ended up rolling the coach, with himself and two passengers ending up in the hospital. The semi-snoozer yanked it back into the right lane, and mashed the Beemer.

Esquimalt, British Columbia, officials are having to back down from pointing the dirty finger at RVers for a huge sewage spill that cancelled a public swimming festival that was to have taken place late in July. The day before the festival, foul odors and sewage were found on the waters of the Gorge. Officials said they figured a motorhomer had dumped holding tanks in a storm drain feeding into the waterway. Oddly enough, since that time the coliform count has been rising — not falling — as would be expected from a furtive dump-in-a-drain. Now, says the town’s public works director, “This is starting to look like that source might still be active.”

Noisy campground neighbors never get their just desserts? Sometimes it takes a while. At the Bear Spring Campground in Walton, N.Y., the caretaker repeatedly asked a surly group of 36 to quiet it down — early in the morning of August 17. At 10:00 in the morning, a state forest ranger responded. At 1:30, the ranger with backup of three more rangers cited the site permit holders and booted the whole group out. OK, so it took 12 hours ….

Keep up with RV Industry news

throughout the week at RVbusiness.com.

This week’s Reader Poll

Do you usually RV with a pet? If so, what kind?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the-minute responses from last week’s poll:

How important is having an electric hookup where you camp?

Click here for the results.

Full-time RVing: Safe and happy with the 3/300 rule

Greg Illes, veteran RVer, recommends the 3/300 rule whenever you’re traveling, full-time or otherwise: Stop at 3:00 or 300 miles, whichever comes first. This is a simple rule, taught him by his older/wiser brother-in-law and verified through many trips. Learn more.

RV Mods: Turn your tow dolly into a utility trailer

If you have a motorhome and tow your rig with a tow dolly, what do you do with the dolly when you’re at home and not towing? Probably not much. So why not make that dolly do more? Check out this patented “universal flatbed attachment” that will keep your tow dolly busy year-round. Learn more.

RV park floods with little warning. Residents flee

Dozens of people in Goodlettsville, Tenn., had to evacuate after their campground was flooded with five feet of water. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey hit middle Tennessee with a vengeance on Thursday night, causing road closures, power outages and flash flooding in several counties. Read more.

Newbie asks: How much propane does my RV refrigerator burn?

That’s a question a lot of new RVers ask, particularly when they plan on being away from utility sites. Should they worry that their refrigerator will lose its cool after a long weekend? Here are tips from Russ and Tiña De Maris on how to get the longest usage from your fridge on propane without ruining it. (Oops!)

What to do when you do something stupid. The memory challenge

Read this “true confession” from Rich “The Wanderman.” It, or a variation thereof, could happen to any of us, and it could have ended badly for Rich and his RV. He adds some helpful tips that we could all use as we experience those occasional memory lapses aka “senior moments.” Read more.

Stinky holding tank odors? Here’s the solution

Eliminate disgusting tank odors for less than $1 per treatment with formaldehyde-free Unique RV Digest-It. Unique’s highly concentrated, non-toxic blend of tank cleaning microbes maintains clean sensors, eliminates odors and liquefies the solids in your tank, ensuring no backups. All without harsh chemicals or dangerous ingredients. Try it once and you’ll be shocked at how clean your tank can be! Learn more or order.

Sparkling-clean RV window screens without water

Here’s a quick tip from Jim Twamley about cleaning dusty RV window screens without using water. Read more.

Snowbird haunts: “Burro” Schmidt’s tunnel

As summer draws to a close, RV snowbirds are beginning to think about their winter getaways. Need a little help with stops along the way to broaden your horizons? Here’s the first of our occasional posts of places to see, things to do in the warmer-during-winter areas of the country. This one is about a man who hand-dug a tunnel through a mountain in the northern Mojave Desert. Why? Find out here.

Should generators be allowed in National Park campgrounds?

Check out this short video of one incredibly rude camper’s noisy generator at Yellowstone National Park. Then answer a poll: Should generators be allowed in National Park campgrounds?

Texas RV parks open up to Houston evacuees

The Texas Association of Campground Owners (TACO) has identified 41 campgrounds and RV parks with space available for Hurricane Harvey evacuees, including parks in Houston and Galveston. Learn more.

Video: Travel trailer

wipes out after passing truck

This is not pretty. We don’t know the source of this video or the outcome of the accident. We do know that this RVer made a terrible decision to pass this truck. Drive carefully! Watch the 20 second video.

RV Parts and Accessories

Readers’ comments on recent articles

Recent popular articles that attracted high numbers of reader comments.

• Campground power pedestal testing, Part 2 (with Reader Poll).

• Expect the unexpected when RVing.

• How important is an electric hookup when you camp?

• Do-it-yourself home from a big box store.

• Where do you hitch your breakaway cable?

More popular articles from last week’s issue

• This RV setup is seriously big!

• RVers, watch out for ‘helpful’ con artists.

• Do you give money to beggars with cardboard signs? (Interesting comments)

• Device may transform air to water for boondockers, even in desert!

Ask the RV Shrink

Don’t take “no” for an answer when you DIY

Dear RV Shrink:

We bought a used motorhome recently and now live in it full-time. We love the lifestyle but it is causing my husband a lot of frustration. We are in the middle of this new learning curve and we find it very exciting. The problem arises when we have questions and get dozens of different answers. We recently had to replace the toilet. At the same time we tore the carpet out of the bathroom, put in a new subfloor and tiled. My husband was told by several RV parts dealers that there was no such thing as a closet flange extension to compensate for the raised floor….

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



Unique RV overnight stops at wineries and farms

With membership in Harvest Hosts® you can stay overnight at more than 570 wineries, farms and attractions across North America. Harvest Hosts offers an exciting alternative to traditional overnight stops where you can meet interesting people and learn about their lifestyle. Learn more at the Harvest Hosts website, or watch an interview with the founders by RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.40 (on Aug. 28). Change from week before: Up 4 cents; Change from year before: Up 16 cents.

Diesel: $2.61 (on Aug. 28). Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 20 cents.

Tighten up your seat belts — we’re in for a bumpy ride!

The Final Solution for RV Roof Problems?

Ask any RV owner and they’ll probably tell you that their roof is what worries them the most. Mother Nature will test your RV roof. Even the smallest crack may leak, and cause thousands of dollars in water damage. Then there are interior stains, mold and mildew, and sidewall lamination decay. Want protection 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, for the life of your RV? Here’s how to get it.

RV Fire Safety Tip

An emergency fire plan that can save your life – Part 7 of 13

Having a solid fire escape plan may help you replace panic with logical, life-saving actions if a fire occurs. Knowing exactly what to do and doing it quickly can make a big difference in an emergency situation.

For your fire drill, start by rolling out of bed and crawling low on the floor where the air is clearer. Proceed immediately to your pre-determined safe meeting place and make sure no one is missing. If you are worried about a pet, know your animal’s instinct will be to escape the fire. Although it may seem callous to think through how you’d react if your pet were trapped inside your burning coach, make a decision now whether your pet’s life is worth risking your own. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Editor’s note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon. Here are links from Amazon.com for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, LP gas detectors, and combination smoke and CO detectors.

RV Quick Tips



Don’t assume there’s a dump station where you’re headed

Do not assume that a public campground where you are headed has a dump station based on what you read in a directory or other literature. Sometimes you will find it has been closed for repairs or even for good. If you show up with full holding tanks, expecting to dump on arrival, you have a problem. It’s always a good idea to seek out a location to dump before you arrive … just in case.

Save time and equipment when leaving your spot

Force yourself to walk around your rig TWICE before you move, and once again after you pull forward. Reader Jim Wheeler says, “We always police the area and sometimes pick up a forgotten item.” Thanks, Jim!

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

*John and Mary explain their license plate: “Our definition (modified slightly from the original) — Trekking: the act of making a long journey across country, usually for pleasure (and usually on foot …).”

CONTEST ANSWER: The phonograph would have been popular around 1900.

Gizmos and Gadgets

RVAA picks Dometic Awning Power Wand for award

Dometic’s new awning Power Wand recently received a top product award. The Power Wand allows a user to have their existing manual awning replaced with a power awning without the need to have power run from the coach. It is easily installed, easy to use, and the Power Wand’s battery will last an entire season on a single charge with typical usage. Learn more.

2018 Large Scale Road Atlas now available

This 2018 Rand McNally Large Scale Road Atlas has maps of every U.S. state that are 35% larger than the standard atlas version plus over 350 city inset & national park maps & a comprehensive index. Road construction & conditions contact info is located above maps. Mileage chart shows distances & drive time between 77 North American cities & national parks. Tough spiral binding allows the atlas to lay open easily. Learn more.

Reader RVs

What RV do you drive or tow?

Send us a photo of your RV (and tow vehicle) with a 150-200 word description of where and how often you travel with it, and what you like or don’t like about it. Include your name(s) and hometown. We’ll post them to RVtravel.com. Send to managing editor Diane McGovern at Diane (at) RVtravel.com .

CLICK HERE to see this week’s RV Travel Reader RVs.



Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Advantages of AGM batteries in motorhome

Dear Gary,

I’m thinking my coach batteries may need replacing within the year. I asked my RV dealer whether AGM batteries are a good idea. Currently it has the older flooded-cell type that came from the factory (two chassis batteries and three house batteries). The answer I got from my dealer was to stick with the technology it came with and not switch to AGMs. Just so you know, I have a 2004 motorhome with a three-stage charger. I’d be interested in your comments and advice. —Jon

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Thinking of camp hosting? Here’s how

Hi Bob,

We’ve stayed at a couple of Forest Service campgrounds and like them very much, especially the space, plants and trees surrounding each site. In one of them, there was a camp host that seemed to be in charge and kept the campground neat and tidy. How does one get such a position and what is expected of a host? —Mike and Mary

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

Read the most recent BoondockBob Blog post: Boondocking tips: Getting away from it all without the angst and stress. Watch a short video by Bob Difley regarding preserving our National Monuments.

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

What’s a ground loop tester and do I need one?

Hey Mike,

I’ve read in several of your posts on various sites that you recommend a Ground Impedance Tester as the “Gold Standard.” What exactly is it and what does it cost? Should I use one for my own testing? —Stan B.

Read Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

Your RVer Horoscopes for September

Did you miss Swami Hal’s RVer horoscopes for September in last week’s newsletter? No problem. He anticipated that (he’s good!) so you have another chance to check ’em out here.

Downsizing The Family Home: What to Save, What to Let Go

Whether you’re downsizing to go full-time or for other reasons, this best-selling AARP book will guide you through the process, from opening that first closet, to sorting through a lifetime of possessions, to selling your home. The author helps you create a strategy and mindset to accomplish the task quickly and rewardingly, both practically and emotionally. Learn more or order.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Why does a sidewall “blow out” when you run on low inflation?

Roger,

Can you explain why, when the tire pressure drops below a rating for a tire, that the sidewall of the tire blows out with great force? What pressure drop will cause this type of damage? When the tire blew it had enough force to damage the motorhome with the rapid escape of air that made a large bang when it blew. Read Roger’s answer.

RV Tech Tips

from Mark Polk

Driving in bad weather

Avoid driving or pulling your RV during bad weather and high winds. Because of the size and mass of RVs it can be extremely dangerous to travel during periods of high winds. It’s better to get to your destination one day later than to risk traveling in bad weather.

Mark Polk is the owner of RV Education 101, the premiere source of educational DVDs about buying, maintaining and using an RV. Learn more.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Journey Bread

Speaking of emergency foods.

Even if you have nothing else to eat, this hearty fruit-and-nut cake? bread? snack? will give you sustenance. It freezes well, so it’s ideal to have on hand for quick getaways to the campground. This is best made with an electric mixer, so think of it as a bake-and-take camping food. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the new “The Survival Food Handbook.”



"See where you're going to stay. . ."

Natural Springs Resort

New Paris, Ohio

A well-kept and well-designed RV park situated adjacent to and along the shores of a natural spring-fed lake. This park wants RVers like you staying here.

See why at CampgroundViews.com.

Watchman Campground

Zion National Park

Have you ever visited Zion? This is the place to stay if you bring the RV (and why would you not bring the RV?!)

Take a look at CampgroundViews.com.

The motto of CampgroundViews.com is “Look Where You’re Going.” See videos or photos of nearly 16,000 campgrounds and RV parks “as they are,” not as shown in fancy, misleading brochures. Learn, too, about amenities (water, sewer, pool, pets, cable, wifi, etc). Do you own an RV park you’d like spotlighted on CampgroundViews.com? Contact Mark (at) campgroundviews.com

RV Short Stop

An afternoon in historic downtown Juneau

It’s getting toward the end of the RV travel season in Alaska; however, many visitors still crowd the streets of Juneau’s historic district. Learn about Juneau’s interesting history and a couple of the town’s most popular attractions: the Mount Roberts Tramway and the Red Dog Saloon. Read Julianne G. Crane’s article.

Good reading from RV123.com

• George Washington State Park, RI

• Airstream Tommy Bahama SE Trailer

• Solar Powered Volkswagen

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Dallas County Fairgrounds

Adel, Iowa

$10 to $14: More than 100 sites. Dry camp ($10) or a site with electricity (30 and 50 amp) for $14. From I-80, take exit 110 north on U.S. 160 for five miles through town. Turn left on Fairgrounds Road. GPS: 41.626720, -94.023600

Cracker Barrel #544

Columbia, Tennessee

FREE. Overnight parking okay. Get permission from store. Park in one of three marked bus/RV spaces behind store. Lighted, level, should be quiet. Take exit 46 off I-65, then west on U.S. 412 for about half a mile. GPS: 35.641910, -86.900650

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Upcoming RV Shows

• America’s Largest RV Show, Sept. 13-17, Hershey, PA

• Portland RV and Van Show, Sept. 14-17, Portland, OR

• Fall Maryland RV Show, Sept. 14-17, Timonium, MD

• Indianapolis Fall Boat & RV Show, Sept. 22-24, Indianapolis, IN

See the list of all upcoming RV shows

SPECIAL EVENT

The RV Safety and Education Foundation will hold its annual educational conference Oct. 1–5 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. The event provides a positive networking opportunity for both new and veteran RVers with industry experts in classroom, roundtable and individual settings. Endorsed by RVtravel.com. Learn more or

watch a two-minute video about the event.

This week in history

Week of September 2–8

Compiled by Dell Bert

1896 — Electric car wins first auto race in the U.S.

1936 — Buddy Holly is born.

1957 — Ford Motor Company unveils the Edsel.

1964 — “House of the Rising Sun” by the Animals tops U.S. pop charts.

1997 — 2.5 billion TV viewers watch Princess Diana’s funeral.

2002 — Kelly Clarkson wins first American Idol.

2014 — Comedy legend Joan Rivers dies.

Trivia

Dolly Parton once entered a Dolly Parton look-alike contest — and lost.

Bumper sticker of the week

You’re not stuck in traffic. You ARE traffic.

Funny/clever business slogan

“Let us steer you in the right direction” — Santa Fe Meat Company

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

A hillbilly was driving across West Virginia when a traffic cop ordered him to stop. “Got any ID?” asked the patrolman. “‘Bout what?” replied the hillbilly.

Random RV Thought

When you’re camping but away from your RV — perhaps hiking or just taking a walk — and all of a sudden a cold wind starts a blowin’, and then the sky opens up with rain … well, after you race back to your RV, open that door and step inside … that is one of the finest feelings in the world. Ten minutes later, after you’ve dried yourself off and put on dry clothes, you can relax and listen to the pitter-patter of rain on the roof, and be very happy that you are comfy as can be in your little mini-house.

Worth Pondering

“He who would travel happily must travel light.” —Antoine de St. Exupery (1900-1944)

RV Travel staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editor: Russ De Maris. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Greg Illes, Bob Difley, Richard Miller, Richard Mallery, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Gary Bunzer, Mark Polk, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.



