Comments for RV Travel Newsletter Issue 809
what a great newsletter…. thanks loads
Enjoy the newsletter immensely. Lots of great ideas and info
Is there a list of contact emails somewhere? I’m looking for Mike Sokol’s.
Will you and “the gang” be anywhere else during the RV show? My husband and I can only get there on Friday, and you don’t have the Locker Room reserved that day.
Chuck, regarding your poll question:
“Should generators be allowed in National Park campgrounds?”
You needed an additional answer selection. I don’t think ANYONE thinks the example in the video is appropriate in a campground at ANY time. However, a camping-friendly generator like the Honda or Yamaha products can often not be heard more than a few feet away. I would support a rule of only using camping generators but not a total ban of ALL generators. There was no option for a comment on the poll page, so I’m leaving it here.
Great paper love reading it.lots of good ideas.
Should generators be allowed in National Parks? The example given of a surging generator unattended is NOT fair. I never do that. And my Yamaha is pretty quiet- compared to BARKING DOGS. If we want to ban generators them how about proving electrical hookup?
After giving it much thought, we need to stop the barking dogs after 8:00 p.m
I recently had a problem where my slide-out shifted. I checked out a “How to” videos and got my brother-in-law to assist me. First thing we found was that three out of four adjustment bolts were loose on both sides of the slider. In checking the assembly we found there was no lock washer or locking nut used by the manufacturer.
I contacted Forest River by e-mail and a couple days later I get a reply telling me that all RV’s rattle things loose. Owners should go around and check nuts and bolts like they would lug nuts on the wheels.
I understand preventive maintenance and I am always checking this and adjust that but to think owners should have to climb under their RV to check every nut and bolt sounds crazy to me.
This comment is for Emily. I have recently purchased a hot pot. Not an electric one but a stove top one. It is on its way. It looks like a new way of cooking and one which would be perfect for RV travel. I have a stove top pressure cooker which I use several times a week. I purchased the stove top hot pot in hopes of starting a dinner in the morning and letting it cook while we travel as hot pots do not seem to need a power source. I’m hoping the hot pot will save us from running through a fast food place before we stop for the night and end up boon docking. I would propose that for your fist articles you look at different recipes for the hot pot and cooking methods that are more unique to RV lifestyle. As an example I don’t know anybody who uses their propane oven in their RV but I use my microwave and toaster oven daily when on shore power. I recently purchased a hand pull blender chopper and I am enjoying my morning smoothie without using a powered blender. There are a lot more gadgets out there for use in the RV kitchen and recipes tailored to the RV life style.
Chuck, I’ve been a reader for years and a financial contributor. I clicked on a story about Bill O’Riley. It was garbage click bait with claws that refused to release my computer. If you ever put up another piece of crap like this I will never view you again. This was so far below you I hope to believe this just slipped by also it was not even true.
Question: What is “the locker room” at the Hersey RV Show. You keep mentioning it in your newsletter.
I love the newsletter and read it diligently every week. Lots of great tips and useful RV educational columns! It took us from ‘want to RV’ to ‘RV savvy’. After 5 years I still look forward to it every Saturday. Great job!