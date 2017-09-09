Comments for RV Travel Newsletter Issue 810
Buzz: At first blush, your comments are a bit abrasive, but I do have a sense of what you’re talking about. When your job is to show off the “best” in the industry, there’s a tendency to forget that’s irrelevant to those of us who are tax free — because we don’t make enough.
As far as size-bias, I can’t agree — Chuck/RVT often features smaller rigs (I think Wanderman drives a converted van?). That said, RVT likes to show off the newest and shiniest rigs in the industry, and I expect that to continue at this week’s Hershey show. Maybe Chuck can feature his favorite affordable rigs for us mere mortals as well. 🙂
As far as age and money biases, I had to admit something to myself: I started a video series about modifying your RV “on the cheap” pretty much because I got tired of RV experts that casually suggest replacing 30 light fixtures with LED equivalents at $20 each, or say you really “need” to buy two Yamaha inverter-gennies (at $1700) to replace your own $250 4KW Champion. That last does smack of “let them eat cake.” It’s useful to say “this is the best we’ve seen,” but I myself would like to see more “…but if that’s an absurd price for your budget, this is pretty good too.” across the industry.
BTW: My own rig is 11 years old this year, bought used for 10K. It shows it’s age and milage I’ve put on it. It’s also featured in the hitching video Chuck requested to repost in this very newsletter, so I can’t see a bias there. He traveled for decades in smaller rigs, and only recently has a nicer, shinier rig — I don’t begrudge his context either way.
I like that European RV idea with the solar. People are always interested in how to put a few solar panels on the roof.
The industry should adopt that idea of solar panels for siding for providing power in the RV.
We do not blame each other for any rv mistakes, anymore. Rosie and I made an rv list with duties for each of us when setting up and tearing down. We have had this for over four years now, and although we pretty much know it by heart, still read it aloud to each other, hug, kiss and either pour a cocktail, if we just got in town, or buckle up our seat belts and drive off!!
Your comments about KOA campgrounds are spot-on Chuck. We’ve stayed at quite a few, and there seems to be no minimum standard. From the beautiful Tuscon/Lazydays KOA to the poorly run dump called Auburn Hills/Holly KOA, they are similar in name only. My advice to anyone considering a visit is to read the reviews!
Chuck, how are you any different then the poor people who have to live full time in a run down RV? By full timing you are taking up valuable RV spaces just like the poor people living in these low end trailer courts discussed as an RV park. Another observation about the huge increase in RV ownership, is that most of them are parked in the back yard 9 Months out of the year. Just like owning a boat.
Chuck, you’re spot-on about conditions in many parks (run down, too many permanent and/or seasonal “campers). Likewise your observation of poor conditions on many campgrounds that offer poor sites (unlevel, poor power,etc) including national chains. But it is YOUR DECISION to stay and , therefore, support these places. How many times have you left after seeing your site (even forfeiting your deposit) to protest their lack of respect for treating you fairly? Not enough I’ll bet.
Our best recourse to these situations is to stop supporting these places, rate them accordingly on sites like RVParkReviews.com, TripAdvisor, and others. And for the national chains send an email to their corporate office. Conducting some due dilligance ahead of time to select parks ahead of time helps set expectations too.
Oh my god, working people living in affordable housing. – with children and pets no less… Please screen them from our view but take the fruits of their labor for our enjoyment.
And remove all funding from Forest Service, Parks Service, Dept. of Interior, etc. and make all public lands private for corporate profits..
We consider a trip successful when we didn’t have to stay in a KOA. After paying high overnight site fees, they then love to nickel and dime you to death for all of their “optional features”.
Quote: “But when you live in an RV full time, boondocking is a rare diversion. We want to live in our spacious RVs with the same comforts as home — good internet access; power for the AC, fridge and big screen TV and plenty of water for a nice hot shower.”
Except for the plenty of hot water for a shower, we have everything mentioned for continuous boondocking or dry camping, with 650 watts of solar, 400 amp hours of lithium batteries, Verizon JetPac, Satellite TV, 32″ LED flat screen TV. IF we must have the AC on we run the generator. However on the few occasions we must run the AC we usually retreat to a RV Park or campground with elect.
You can live very comfortably boondocking/dry camping, you just have to do your research, planning and learn how to do it.
I probably should not be advocating the boondocking life. There are already getting to be to many folks scrambling for the nice BD spots.
Buzz Electric, No, none of those. I never had an RV longer than 24 feet until a year ago. So that’s about 33 years of my life with a shorter RV and two with a 32-footer, which most full-timers would not call large. Older units: No bias at all, as long as the owners keep them up. People without a lot of money: No bias. I was broke most of my life as I struggled to find my way and understand that struggling to make one’s ends meet is no fun.
I kinda got a little wife of some of your prejudices Chuck. Tell me I’m wrong. #1. Less than 30 foot units. #2. Older units. #3. People with not a lot of money