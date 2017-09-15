RV Travel Newsletter Issue 811

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 17th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Issue 811 • Week of September 16–22, 2017

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

I’m writing to you on Thursday from “America’s Largest RV Show” in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The show opened yesterday. I awoke to rain pounding on my motorhome’s roof. I felt sorry for the show organizers. “They won’t set any attendance records today,” I said to Gail. Two hours later we arrived on the scene, and I could hardly believe my eyes: The place was packed! It looked like a Saturday crowd! But this was Tuesday and more rain threatened. How could this be?

Is RVing so popular these days that buyers are willing to attend a mostly outdoor show even in marginal weather? Apparently so: The opening day attendance topped last year’s record crowd by almost 10 percent!

This scares me! With so many RVers already on the road, and practically no new campsites, where will we all stay?

Who cares? Apparently not these would-be buyers, some of whom plan to live in their RV full time! They see the beautiful coaches here and fall in love, and as the wise among us know, love is blind.

Some of these rolling homes are as comfortable as a luxury hotel suite. They’re smaller than a traditional home, yes, but they have every convenience. With four or five slide outs, a bathroom (or two), washer-dryers, dishwashers, big screen TVs, heated floors, king size beds, built-in WiFi boosters … well, who couldn’t travel or live comfortably in one of these mobile mansions?

SOME OF THEIR PRICE TAGS are incredibly appealing — much lower than a home with similar amenities. Why? Often, it’s irresistible financing terms. “Only $779 a month,” a sign on one RV notes, and a savings of $41,657 over the MSRP of $159,656 on another. “That’s only half as much as our mortgage,” a couple might think. But read the fine print: After 10 percent down, at 4.99 percent APR, that monthly payment stretches for 20 years! That’s crazy — 20 years of payments, while the coach depreciates to practically zero at the end! Yet people get sucked into these deals. If they pay on time each month, in 20 years, they will have paid a whopping $186,741.

STILL, THERE’S THE DREAM, and what a powerful dream it is! You see it in the eyes of buyers: Sell the house, get rid of all their stuff, and head out to see America at their own pace, leaving responsibility and worries behind, in an incredibly comfortable, rolling condo. I bet in some cases their new RV is nicer than the home they left behind.

All this said, if you’re looking for a new RV and can afford it without financing it for 20 years, get on over to the show this weekend if you’re close by, or plan to attend next year. It’s worth it. It’s Disneyland for RV buyers — 33 football fields of RVs. Plan to stay a few days. While you’re in the area, visit Hershey’s Chocolate World, and maybe sip a Chocolate Beer or two at a local watering hole.

P.S. If you’ll be at the Hershey RV Show today (Saturday) please join Gail, Gary Bunzer and me in the “Locker Room” (meeting room) from 11 a.m. to noon. We’d love to meet you!

ALSO: Be sure to sign up for our new, monthly newsletter about RV electricity, edited by Mike Sokol. First issue this fall. Sign up here.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)



•Did you miss last week's RV Travel? Read it here.

•Directory of back issues.

Recent recalls:

•Hymer recalls some Aktiv RVs for taillight problem.

•Thor recalls some Hurricane, Serrano, Windsport motorhomes.

• Big recall on Ford F-150, F-250 and F-350 trucks.

• Thor recalling 860 trailers for propane hazard.

• Forest River recalling some 2018 Rockwood, Flagstaff trailers.

• Big recall on 2016-2018 Springdale, Summerland trailers.

Sales of new motorhomes continue to be a mixed bag. Overall, manufacturers saw 13 percent more motorhomes registered in July 2017 than in July 2016. However, Class C units were what kept the market alive, as sales of these units were up nearly 42 percent, while Class A units advanced less than 0.5 percent for the same time period. Source: Statistical Surveys Inc.

Towable RV sales are still on an upward trend. Reporting on sales for the first seven months of 2017, Statistical Surveys Inc. says towable sales were up more than 11 percent for the period. Leading the group, travel trailers were up more than 12 percent and fifth wheels were up nearly 9 percent. Bucking the trend, pop-ups continued to sink almost 2 percent, and park models dragged down more than 9 percent.

Planning a snowbird migration but worried about fuel prices? They’re up now, thanks to the aftereffects of Hurricane Harvey, but they’ll likely sink back to normal levels by October. This opinion comes from analysts with fuel price watcher GasBuddy. While many refineries in Texas were shut down by the big blow, happily few suffered major damage and are coming back online.

Market watching firm Black Book reports a surprise in the used motorhome wholesale auction market. Typically, all RVs begin to decline in value at auction this time of year, and in August, that held true for towables. But motorhome values jumped up 15 percent from July — completely unexpected, reports the firm — to an average sale price of $47,723. Towable units declined 2 percent, to an average of $11,984.

For campers in Connecticut, it’s all over but the shouting. State parks in the Nutmeg State traditionally hold campgrounds open until mid-October, but due to a budget disagreement, it shuttered campgrounds right after Labor Day weekend. State parks themselves are open — but camping is cut.

A school bus driver is credited with saving the lives of a busload of students in Utah. An SUV pulling a travel trailer lost control and headed into the path of the bus Steve Peterson was driving near Levan. Peterson kept his cool and avoided a direct collision. He managed to bring his busload of 50 students to a safe stop, even after the windshield was peppered with what remained of the overturned travel trailer. He’ll need facial reconstruction, but only a few of his charges were injured, none seriously.

When Hurricanes Katrina and Rita roared into the U.S. in 2005, FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) reacted by issuing some 144,000 travel trailers for families in need of emergency shelter. Not so with Harvey and Irma. FEMA says it has different plans — and using travel trailers or manufactured homes is a “last resort.” The agency wants to put more people up in temporary existing housing like motels and apartments, and focus on getting them back into their own homes as quickly as possible.

The U.S. Forest Service says it has reopened the Iron Creek and Railroad campgrounds, both in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest in the state’s southwest corner. The campgrounds closed down more than a month ago after flooding required the rescue of campers trapped when entrances were washed out.

Last week we reported that several National Forest campgrounds in southern states had offered free camping to Hurricane Harvey evacuees. Now Texas joins the group, with several forests offering camping, and others trying to restore facilities to provide shelter in the future. Click here to see locations and availability.

America’s Largest RV Show runs through tomorrow

See, compare and shop over 1300 new RVs from virtually every major manufacturer! Visit hundreds of vendors including campgrounds, accessories, and services. Attend seminars covering subjects for the beginner to the seasoned RV enthusiast. Location is Hershey, PA. For more information, click here.

More News

Keystone says its RVs now come with a “three-year limited structural warranty.” Items covered include the roof, roof materials, installation, floor, walls, cap, internal framing and chassis. All other items in the unit will evidently continue under a one-year warranty. Keystone calls it “a huge commitment.” How it works out in practice remains to be seen.

An Australian company that has imported American-built RVs to the Land Down Under for nearly 20 years got fed up with product quality. Spectrum RV reports it would take six weeks for a team of technicians to rebuild the newly arrived U.S. RVs to meet spec. What to do? They’ve built their own manufacturing facility in the U.S. and will sell their product in the U.S. and Australia, featuring rigs which they say offer “a European look, American muscle and [are] Outback tough.” Visit Spectrum RV.

Washington State Fish and Wildlife enforcers say they’ve broken up a poaching ring — led by a man who used his position as a campground host to facilitate illegal hunts. Authorities allege that Eddy Dills (age 57) of Longview, Wash., while camp hosting at Takhlakh Lake Campground, used it as a spot to organize illegal big game hunts in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Several people have been charged in connection with incidents that include black bears, cougars, bobcats, deer and elk – many taken with the assistance of hounds.

Escapees RV Club members can now get discounts on Goodyear tires, both for their RVs and any other “tired” thing they own. The club says members will typically save $90 on a four-tire purchase.

Among the millions forced from their homes in Florida is one 90-year-old woman who drove her RV from Homestead, Fla., to Hoover, Ala., alone. Estrellita Izquierdo told ABC 33/40 about the 800-mile journey. She decided to evacuate because she didn’t have electricity, but she had everything in her RV that she needed. Her cat accompanied her on the trip, along with a photo of her late husband. They had been together for 64 years before he died three years ago, but on this trip she felt that he was there with her. Estrellita’s large family continues to check on her, to “make sure I’m still breathing,” she laughed. She doesn’t have a timetable for when she will return home. Source: abc3340.com/news

Unique RV overnight stops at wineries and farms

With membership in Harvest Hosts® you can stay overnight at more than 570 wineries, farms and attractions across North America. Harvest Hosts offers an exciting alternative to traditional overnight stops where you can meet interesting people and learn about their lifestyle. Learn more at the Harvest Hosts website, or watch an interview with the founders by RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury.

A married couple named Schluter from Spokane, Wash., have quite a history. They’ve been married 75 years, and have taken in 102 foster children. As the children grew up and flew the coop, the Schluters would sometimes go and visit them — in their motorhome — covering several decades of travel. If their story isn’t remarkable enough — you’ll likely not forget them. Their names are Harvey (age 104) and Irma (age 93).

You may soon need more gold to camp at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (Calif.). The National Park Service is mulling over fee increases in two campgrounds. Kirby Campground presently books for $25 and could rise to $30; and where camping is now free at Bicentennial Campground, users could get hit with a $20 tab. If the new fees go in, Bicentennial campers would get grills and a vault toilet.

A man in Chimacum, Wash., had a problem with an RV. The travel trailer hadn’t been used in more than a year, and a colony of yellowjacket wasps had built a home of their own in the RV. What to do? Hire somebody to rid the rig of the offending wasps! He did — by lighting a fire on the floor of the rig to “smoke them out.” He got the yellowjackets out, all right, but he burned up the RV in the process.

This week’s Reader Poll

Do you change the oil in your RV or tow vehicle yourself or pay to have it changed?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.



Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

Do you prefer to carefully plan your RV trips or travel spontaneously?

Click here for the results.

RVers should know about these emergency weather services

As RVers, we often travel in places where disaster may strike, and sometimes we may not even know what’s headed our way. In this article are a few resources that you might find helpful. If you know anyone in any “at risk” areas, pass this information along to them, too. Learn more.

“Camping” at the dump station

Here in a self-admittedly “cheeky” report by Wolfe Rose is a humorous recount of his recent “campout” at a dump station, and his not-too-subtle observations of those who went before him in line. Also, he explains point-by-point how he handles dumping his RVs tanks in a very efficient and hygienic manner (four minutes start-to-finish). Be entertained while you learn more.

How to carry extra propane safely

It can be a problem for many RVers, but especially those with truck campers: Sometimes there’s not enough room for propane. Where can we carry an extra cylinder or two of LP? TC users have come up with a variety of innovative places. Russ and Tiña De Maris point out some do’s and definite don’ts for storage of propane cylinders. Learn more.

Full-time RVing: Tips for downsizing your possessions

Are you preparing to head out into the new world of full-time RVing? Congratulations! But if you’ve been a sticks-and-bricks dweller for many years, you’re probably face-to-face with a BIG problem: What do I do with all this stuff? When it comes to getting rid of stuff, here’s a boil-down of the psychology and practicality of shrinking your possessions. Read more.

Good or bad idea:

using sewer hose as p-trap?

In the last issue, RV Travel editors commented on three sewer hose hookups at RV parks. No one took issue with photo #1 or photo #3. But photo #2 started a conversation regarding using the sewer hose at the sewer inlet end as a p-trap. Read more.

Okay to jack motorhome off ground for winter storage?

A reader wrote to Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, when he was the RVtravel.com technical editor. The reader wanted to know if it’s okay to use the leveling jack system on his motorhome to raise the RV off the ground and take some weight off the tires for extended periods of time during extremely low temperatures. Read full question and Chris’ response.

Stinky holding tank odors? Here’s the solution

Eliminate disgusting tank odors for less than $1 per treatment with formaldehyde-free Unique RV Digest-It. Unique's highly concentrated, non-toxic blend of tank cleaning microbes maintains clean sensors, eliminates odors and liquefies the solids in your tank, ensuring no backups. All without harsh chemicals or dangerous ingredients.

RVers: Spend money – save money

We don’t know too many RVers who have money to burn. Most of us watch the fuel prices like a hawk; food prices hit us like they do anyone else. And, of course, “unexpected Bills” are like those hoodoo relatives we wish would never darken our doorway. So when you spend money, can you actually save money? Here are some thoughts from RVers on purchases they’ve made that they feel actually saved them money in the long run.

RV mods: Screen your engine for protection

Greg Illes was driving along the highway, enjoying the scenery, when suddenly a small flock of sparrows crossed his path. All escaped except for one, who had passed straight through the factory grill (in several pieces) and was distributed in a very messy fashion across two radiators and the hydraulic jack pump. Needless to say, it was a sad (and yucky) task to clean up, and it left him with a resolve to try to avoid a recurrence. Find out his quick (and attractive) fix to better protect his engine compartment. Learn more.

Even the simple things — Silicone grayscale multi-use pads

A while back Rich “The Wanderman” wrote an article about a massive rollable potholder/counter protector. That thing worked great, but was a little large for smaller pots. He recently found a smaller version, and they work great as pot holders, counter protectors and grips to loosen stubborn jar lids. He calls them “little squares of coolness.” Yup. Included is Rich’s rant about high-security packaging — we’re sure you’ll agree with him. Read more.

“Easy-lube”-ing your RV axle bearings? Take note!

Much has been written about the wisdom of pulling your trailer wheels apart every year or two and taking the time to inspect and repack the axle bearings. Oftentimes you’ll hear a response like: “Why waste the time? Just put on a lube system that allows you to pump fresh grease into the system.” Find out why a manual bearing lube job may be well worth the extra work — for more than one important reason.

Snowbird haunts: Pioche, Nevada

Pioche was southeastern Nevada’s richest mining town in the 1870s. It was so isolated that supplies had to be hauled over the grueling desert from a railhead 275 miles away, and the only law enforcement was 400 miles to the west. The historical experience of Pioche is 175 miles north of Las Vegas on US 93. Cathedral Gorge State Park, ten miles south, has 22 sites, each with a table, grill and shade ramada. Electric hookups are also available. Read more.

How can you end the “military” RV shower?

You never have to run out of hot water with a hybrid instant hot water heater. Find out how the Truma AquaGo® gives you a real shower in your RV.

Readers’ comments on recent articles

Recent popular articles that attracted high numbers of reader comments

• Advantages of AGM batteries in motorhome.

• Do you like to carefully plan your trips or just wing it?

• Neophyte boondocker interested in staying long term in the woods.

More popular articles from last week’s issue

• Should you unplug your RV during a lightning storm (VIDEO).

• Full-time RVers: What object(s) would you not leave behind?

• Ouch! Motorhome tail swing can get you in trouble.

• Avoid little RVing disasters to reduce marital conflict.

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

Current wildfire information in the U.S.

Complete, up-to-the-minute wildfire information around the U.S., from Incident Information System (InciWeb), a U.S. government interagency. (There are 195 wildfires [“incidents”] in the U.S. as of Friday, Sept. 15.)

The New TireTraker™ TT-500 with a Lifetime Warranty

The new TireTraker™ TT-500 is the most innovative & user-friendly TPMS on the market with an unprecedented "Lifetime Warranty", the only TPMS company in the industry to do so. The TT-500 features a larger, easier to read display, continuous pressure & temperature monitoring, automatic update, & monitoring up to 22 tires on your motorhome, trailer & tow vehicle from 0-232 psi!

Ask the RV Shrink

Avoid some little RV disasters with better communication

Dear RV Shrink:

We had a mini disaster while traveling recently in our older motorhome. My husband is always saying we need automatic levelers. Presently we use plastic levelers we drive up on. We were at a nice city park in Montana for the night and up on levelers on the passenger side only. I was boiling coffee on the stove and told my husband to let me know when he was coming off the leveling blocks so I could hold the coffee pot. Less than a minute later he rolled off without a word. …

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



Reduce air drag and boost fuel efficiency — Airtab® your RV!

Just peel and stick Airtabs™ to the rear sides and the rear roof of your RV coach or trailer to create swirls of air that reduce aerodynamic drag, save fuel and improve stability. Airtabs™ dramatically reduce trailer ‘fish tailing’ and crosswinds pressure to RVs from passing trucks, while improving fuel efficiency 2% – 5%! Click on the video.

Click here for more information about using Airtabs™. Click here to purchase Airtabs™.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.69 (on Sept. 11). Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 48 cents.

Diesel: $2.80 (on Sept. 11). Change from week before: Up 4 cents; Change from year before: Up 40 cent.

Keep your slide out

sliding smoothly!

3-IN-ONE RVcare Slide-Out Silicone Lube is specially formulated to lubricate, waterproof and prevent rust and corrosion on all types of slide-out mechanisms. It's quick drying, long lasting and safe to use on metal, rubber, vinyl and plastic.

RV Fire Safety Tip

An emergency fire plan that can save your life – Part 9 of 13

Having a solid fire escape plan may help you replace panic with logical, life-saving actions if a fire occurs. Knowing exactly what to do and doing it quickly can make a big difference in an emergency situation.

You may need to tailor your plan to accommodate a visually or hearing-impaired person. A whistle can aid a visually impaired person who needs to signal for help during an evacuation. Alarms that sound intermittently allow for an exchange of emergency information otherwise masked by the noise of a constant alarm. Continuously sounding alarms can disorient people who are auditory-dependent. Visual signaling systems are now available for those who can’t hear smoke alarms. Posting emergency information on your coach’s windows can alert rescuers to the fact there’s a person with special needs inside. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Editor’s note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon. Here are links from Amazon.com for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, LP gas detectors, and combination smoke and CO detectors.



Full-timers: Need an RV Home Base?

Then you need America’s Mailbox! You’ll enjoy great tax advantages with your South Dakota “residency,” like no state income tax and low insurance rates (second lowest in the USA says the Insurance Information Institute). Many plans are available. Click the video where RV Travel editor Chuck Woodbury talks with America’s Mailbox owner Don Hume. Or click here to learn more or enroll.

RV Quick Tips



A safe-following-distance driving tip

Some suggest gauging a safe following distance by using a vehicle length for every 10 mph of speed, but it might be difficult to gauge a “vehicle length.” Myron suggests using a landmark the vehicle ahead is passing, then counting the seconds until he reaches the same spot. “The usual count is four seconds,” writes Myron. “When I drive my motorhome, I increase that time to six or seven seconds because of the extra weight I’m carrying and the distance I want between me and the next guy.” Thanks, Myron!

RV co-pilot provides second set of eyes

Having a co-pilot can be especially helpful when driving along narrow city streets. It’s important for your co-pilot to watch for signs that sort of “lean” into the right-hand traffic lane. Oversized temporary construction signs often stick out into the driving lane, too. These can damage a side mirror or scratch your RV. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Prevent hose crimping and strain

. . . and extend RV hose life

This Valterra 90-Degree Hose Saver eliminates unnecessary stress and strain on all RV water intake hose fittings. The elbow, with an easy-grip connector, is made of brass and is lead-free.

Gizmos and Gadgets

Stuff this backpack/duffel for day trips and weekend escapes

BoondockBob Difley likes containers of all sorts, especially soft containers that have divisions or pockets to organize stuff. So when Solo New York asked him to review the Weekender Backpack Duffel he couldn’t resist. This duffel is the perfect size and configuration for a weekend or day trip away from your RV, with enough pockets of different sizes for Bob to give it a thumbs up. Learn more.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

Reader RVs

What RV do you drive or tow?

Send us a photo of your RV (and tow vehicle) with a 150-200 word description of where and how often you travel with it, and what you like or don’t like about it. Include your name(s) and hometown. We’ll post them to RVtravel.com. Send to managing editor Diane McGovern at Diane (at) RVtravel.com .

CLICK HERE to see this week’s RV Travel Reader RVs.



Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Fifth wheel travel trailers – inverters and generators

Dear Gary:

Do fifth-wheel travel trailers have inverters? If they do not, then I need one with a generator, right? —Robert P.

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Keep robbers out of your storage compartments!

Did you know that many if not most keys to RV storage compartments are exactly the same — a key for your coach will open the storage compartment doors of others? So how do you keep your compartments secure from bad guys? Easy. Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor, shows you how. Watch the video for a demonstration or order at Amazon.com.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

How to minimize and manage waste when boondocking

Hi, Bob,

[From last week] In the past you have probably reflected on various boondocking techniques. If so, some reruns would be appreciated. For a neophyte boondocker interested in staying in the woods like maybe for 2–3 weeks: How to maximize energy usage? Routine for use of generator and inverter? How to minimize and manage waste? —Dan

Read Part 2 of Bob’s response. If you missed the first part of Bob’s answer last week, click here.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

Read the most recent BoondockBob Blog post: How RVers can avoid dangerous collisions with wildlife.



You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Test the RV park water before you drink it!

How pure is the water at the RV park you just entered? Is it pure enough to drink or full of contaminants? This TDS meter provides an inexpensive and convenient way to instantly check your overall water quality. Don't risk drinking bad water! Use this hand-held device to check the condition of your water filter, too.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Surge protector for 30- or 50-amp outlets

Hi Mike,

My wife and I are going to RV full time starting next month in a Class C. I was planning on buying a Progressive Industries surge protector, the 50-amp model. Your book explains that 50-amp and 30-amp pedestals are more than just a difference in plugs. If I buy this surge protector for 50 amp, and then come to a campsite that is 30 amp only, can I use an adapter to plug the 50-amp surge protector to the 30-amp outlet? Am I setting myself up for a big problem? —Doug

Read Mike’s response.

Be sure to sign up for Mike’s new monthly newsletter about RV electricity. First issue this fall. Sign up here.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

Organize your bath with a shower caddy

This waterproof hanging shower caddy has 6 durable mesh pockets — 3 generously sized pockets with holes for holding bottles upside down and 3 smaller accessory pockets to store loofahs, bar soaps, razors and more. It has rust-proof grommets and is made of quick-drying breathable mesh — wipe with a damp cloth or wash by hand.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

OK to change tire size on duallies?

An RVer writes: “I need six new tires for a 2004 38-foot Dutch Star on a Spartan chassis. Michelin tire models and sizing has me totally confused. Current Michelin size is 275/80R22.5. Dealers claim this Michelin size is interchangeable to 295/75R22.5 from brands that don’t offer the original size. They tell me there will be no ill effects on the drive line or instrumentation.”

Read Roger’s response.

Motorhome and RV Retirement Living

This highly regarded book by Jerry Minchey reveals how full-time RVers make their lifestyle work in retirement. Minchey lives full time in his motorhome. His honest descriptions of the RV lifestyle will answer your most pressing questions as well as those you probably never even thought to ask. Learn more or order.

RV Tech Tips

from Mark Polk

RV battery safety

Lead acid batteries contain sulfuric acid, which is extremely corrosive and can cause severe burns or even blindness. The hydrogen gas that batteries produce when they are charging is very explosive. When you work around batteries you need to wear goggles and gloves, remove all jewelry and do not smoke or use any open flames. If you accidentally get battery acid on your skin, flush it with lots of water, and if it gets in your eyes you need to flush with low pressure water for 15 minutes and call a doctor. To prevent arcing always disconnect the negative battery cable first, and then the positive.

Mark Polk is the owner of RV Education 101, the premiere source of educational DVDs about buying, maintaining and using an RV. Learn more.

Lightweight vacuum perfect for RVs

This Dirt Devil Simpli-Stick Lightweight Bagless Stick Vacuum is compact and it works great. Plus it converts to a hand vacuum in a snap! Weighs less than 4 pounds.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Whole Meal Cole Slaw

Cole slaw makes a meal.

Make it ahead or throw it together at the last minute. Serve it cold or nuke it just enough to take the chill off. Whatever the occasion for a camping meal, this simple slaw will be a snap for the camp chef and a hit with hungry crew. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the new “The Survival Food Handbook.”



Don’t be without this

Emergency Weather Radio!

For about $15, you can rest assured that anytime severe weather threatens, you'll be notified, even if cell service is down, the Internet is down or power fails. The RVtravel.com staff travels with this small, handheld, battery-powered NOAA weather radio. If severe weather is on the way, the radio sounds an alert, followed by detailed information about the the storm to let you know to seek shelter or move away.

“See where you’re going to stay. . .”



Timberlane RV Park and Resort, Bradenton Florida

Heading to Florida this year? Timberlane is brand-new with huge sites. Unfortunately, the word is getting out. So, hurry, take a peek and give them a call to see if you can stay. Watch the video of the park.

Lower Pines Campground, Yosemite National Park

Do you know where the most amazing campsite in all of the U.S. is located? We do and it’s located in this campground. Click here to see it.

The motto of CampgroundViews.com is “Look Where You’re Going.” See videos or photos of nearly 16,000 campgrounds and RV parks “as they are,” not as shown in fancy, often misleading brochures. Learn, too, about amenities (water, sewer, pool, pets, cable, Wi-Fi, etc.). Do you own an RV park you’d like spotlighted on CampgroundViews.com? Contact Mark (at) campgroundviews.com

Help stabilize

and keep your RV steps safe

The RV Save-A-Step Brace is designed to be placed under RV entry steps for safety. It stabilizes the RV steps and helps keep the coach from rocking — preventing sag and wear. The brace is made of heavy-gauge steel with a 3/4″ solid metal screw thread, 1000-pound load rating and 7-5/8″ to 14″ adjustment range.

RV Short Stop

Stroll Sitka, Alaska – “Paris of the Pacific”

Sitka, Alaska, is a beautiful, quaint, small seaside city. Like most southeast Alaska communities, part of its charm is that it is only reachable by sea or by air. Settled on Baranof Island, Sitka is located on the outer coast of Alaska’s Inside Passage. It is a popular destination with RVers because it is a year-round port-of-call for the Alaska Marine Highway System. RV parks are located nearby. Read all about historic Sitka and its many great places to visit in this article by Julianne G. Crane.

Good reading from RV123.com

• Lake Dennison Rec Area, MA

• Great American RV Show – Colorado Springs, CO

• Wheelchair Accessible Hunting Trailer

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Smith Center Roadside Park, Smith Center, Kansas

FREE: Overnight RV parking is allowed. Rigs may parallel park on either side of road through park. Two potable water sources, about 75 ft. from semicircular drive through park. Long hoses needed. Area is quiet, level, well-lit and has no apparent security concerns. Located on north side of US 36, about 0.2-0.4 miles west of junction with US 281. GPS: 39.784900, -98.793980

Lake Village Welcome Center, Lake Village, Arkansas

FREE. Overnight RV parking is allowed. Lot too cramped for larger rigs. Small or medium-sized RVs may park in two end-to-end auto spaces, or along outer curb of loop drive. One-night stay allowed. Located at 3697 Hwy 65-82. GPS: 33.300545, -91.278416

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Be prepared for a roadside emergency!

Forget messing around with flares.

You'll be thankful to have this set of three emergency flashers along with you if you're forced to the side of a busy highway with a flat tire, mechanical or other issue. One FlareAlert™ provides about 20 hours of safety before a battery change (three AAAs in each). You'd need to strike 80 incendiary flares, one after another, to achieve the same thing.

Upcoming RV Shows



• America’s Largest RV Show, Sept. 13-17, Hershey, PA

• Portland RV and Van Show, Sept. 14-17, Portland, OR

• Fall Maryland RV Show, Sept. 14-17, Timonium, MD

• Utah RV Supershow, Sept. 14-17, Sandy, Utah

• Indianapolis Fall Boat & RV Show, Sept. 22-24, Indianapolis, IN

• Great American RV Show, Sept. 28-30, Colorado Springs, CO

• Evergreen Fall RV Show, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, Monroe, WA

• Austin RV Super Sale, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, Round Rock, TX

• New York State RV Show, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, Syracuse, NY

SPECIAL EVENT

The RV Safety and Education Foundation will hold its annual educational conference Oct. 1–5 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. The event provides a positive networking opportunity for both new and veteran RVers with industry experts in classroom, roundtable and individual settings. Endorsed by RVtravel.com. Learn more or watch a two-minute video about the event.

Keep critters out of your RV!

The best rodent and insect control is keep them out of your RV to begin with! A mouse that gets in through an opening the size of a dime can chew on wiring and cause major damage! Great Stuff foam sealant forms a long-lasting, airtight and water-resistant barrier to keep out what you don't want in!

When selecting a campsite in a campground with a looped layout, select a site on the inside of curves in the park road so headlights of passing vehicles won’t beam at you at night.

Worth Pondering

“Never go on trips with anyone you do not love.” —Ernest Hemingway

RV Travel staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editor: Russ De Maris. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Greg Illes, Bob Difley, Richard Miller, Richard Mallery, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Gary Bunzer, Mark Polk, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.



