Please send me your daily rv news thank you
I love your Newsletter. Wish more people would comment on issues that mean something to the RV’er without giving stupid comments that really dont mean a thing to me. Press on, you and your team are doing a great job.
I know what you mean about on-line debates that degenerate into insults. Six years ago I was researching diesel trucks and visited some diesel owners sites to get some tips and pointers on Ford vs Ram vs Chevy/GM. Each subject of debate between the truck brands almost always evolves after a few semi-useful comments into the most ridiculous juvenile exchange, such as “That’s because you’re stupid!” followed by “No, you’re stupid!”, then the universal response “No, you’re stupid!”. I didn’t get much useful info from these “debates” except that brand loyalty was very strong!
Chuck,
I could not agree more with your editorial this week. We need to exercise tolerance and show some respect to others whose values may differ from ours. Opening a conversation and listening with understanding instead of launch personal attacks can often lead to a better understand. It may not change our minds but it sure feels better that bullying people and you get to meet and understand some really nice people.
When I was in the Air Force we had a saying that turned out to be very true. “opinions are like ***holes, everyone has one, and they all stink.” I found this to be an excellent point. Remember this when you are tempted to give you opinion.
People who use Home Base Services in states like South Dakota need to be aware you might be committing a felony. In a previous life I was a fraud investigator for a mid western state. over the years I investigated several people who registered their RV in states with no sales tax to avoid paying theirs State sales tax. It was very easy to have the DMV computer do a match with driver licenses and registration. States like South Dakota were happy to sell us registration lists. Not rocket science. In state driver license, out of state vehicle registration, you get a knock on the door. Also several states do not allow a mail box as a permanent address to maintain a driver license. Recommend you check with your home state before going down this road.
But if someone establishes his or her residency in, say, South Dakota, and does not have a residence elsewhere, I believe all is okay. I’m guessing what you were investigating were people who were an official residence of a particular state who were buying and/or registering it elsewhere to save on taxes.
Great op ed Chuck