RV Travel Newsletter Issue 814

Issue 814 • Week of October 7–13, 2017

Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

Being on the road with an RV 24/7 has opened my eyes to things I could never see sitting at home — an old-fashioned one, that is — one without wheels.

I have many important topics I need to discuss. But they are in my queue for future issues because I don’t have the space here, and I get further behind every week. To explain more about this I will begin communicating with our most loyal readers, our voluntary subscribers, with regular videos and written updates about what is happening behind the scenes that I cannot find room to write about in this space. Readers who support us by shopping at Amazon through our affiliate link will also be included.

All these supporters deserve something extra for helping us remain free from pressure from big advertisers to sugarcoat everything. I recorded the video here (at low resolution to minimize your bandwidth use) to explain this better. Click it to play.



If you you are a donor or a regular shopper through our Amazon.com program, and do not receive a video message from me by tomorrow (Sunday) evening (watch your email) please write to my daughter Emily at emily (at) rvtravel.com so she can let you know where it is and add you to the list.



I’m not a negative guy, in fact, just the opposite, yet what I am observing on the road and reading daily in emails from readers with serious problems with their new RVs upsets me. I want to do something. I explain in the video above.



I was reminded this past week about the quality of RVs being produced these day by bloggers Mark and Julie Bennett, who toured 14 RV manufacturing plants in the Elkhart, Indiana, area where most RVs are made. Here are a few things they saw, observed or otherwise learned.

They wrote: “Very few manufacturers. . . do thorough quality inspections of every single unit that rolls off their production line. It is more common to spot-check 20 to 40 percent of RV units for accuracy before they leave the factory.”

Only 20 to 40 percent? Can that be right? That means that well over half of new RVs are not even checked for flaws before heading off to be sold! We’re talking about a rolling home that is assembled piece by piece by humans, who I’m told sometimes make mistakes (or do things wrong in the first place). I’m glad that Boeing doesn’t operate this way!

Dealers who receive those RVs are supposed to fix the flaws. Sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t. A friend told me recently about a couple who took delivery of their new RV and discovered screws protruding outside of the RV where the dinette had been attached! That’s crazy! Nobody along the line, manufacturer or dealer, noticed? How can that be?

ALMOST AS DISAPPOINTING was the Bennetts’ finding that the executives of RV manufacturing companies do not own or travel with an RV themselves. That’s pretty much common knowledge, but seeing it again made me mad. How can these leaders really know how you and I use our RVs? They can’t! Do they care that their rigs have beds too short for anyone over 5 foot 8, or TVs are positioned where RVers needs to bend their necks 45 degrees to watch, or that the bathroom is inaccessible with the slideout(s) in?

Most do everything they can to produce a rig that looks great at first glance. They know that most RVers buy primarily on appearance. That’s unfortunate: It’s what they don’t see without close inspection that matters most — cheap construction and cheap components — a recipe for inconvenience and repair bills aplenty down the road. RV makers are very clever at hiding their “cheap” work where it’s hard to see. So they concentrate on “bling,” by making a cheap rig look pretty. But like a wise person once said, you can put lipstick on a pig but it’s still a pig.

The fact is, most RV makers these days are concerned more about profits than building quality products. There is such a shortage of experienced workers in the Elkhart area that many people hired to build our rigs often have no relevant experience. That doesn’t help matters.

Do you realize there is no magazine, website, podcast or YouTube channel besides us that regularly discusses these important concerns of RVers? Just us! Is that crazy, even scary — nobody else in the media cares?



And so the RVs roll off the production line and are sent off to dealers. Both the manufacturers and the dealers hope they can pass them off without the buyer looking too closely at how well they are built. Later, when they discover the flaws and request they be fixed, too often they must wait weeks, even longer, to get a service appointment, and good luck getting everything right the first time. If they get an RV that is a total piece of junk, too bad: RV industry trade associations fight every Lemon Law proposed anywhere in the USA.

Now, I know there are good RV makers (a few) and good RV dealers (quite a few), but there are not enough. And, sad to say, all those new buyers who buy into the RV mantra of “go where you want when you want” (which should be amended to “Go where you want, when you want, as long as you made a reservation a year earlier“) are sorely disappointed later at the reality of repairs as well as crowded, overpriced, often junky RV parks. Hello, Walmart!

The fact that the industry is doing nothing to lobby for more campgrounds and RV parks means that in a few more years of 450,000-a-year RV sales and no net gain in campsites, you and I will be hard-pressed to find a decent place to stay without paying through the nose or pulling into a back corner of a Walmart parking lot!

Some readers will think I am way off base with all this doom and gloom whining. But mark my words, see what happens in the next few years if record RV sales continue, forcing you and me to compete with those new RVers for campsites and repair services. Something must be done. If you have a spare million dollars that needs a place to call home, let me know and we’ll form an RV owners association to fight for better RVs, more places to stay, and lemon laws where none currently exist.

And if you want to help my staff and me get the word out about all this, please tell your friends to sign up to receive this newsletter so what we report will have more influence. And if you really care about us standing up for your interests then please voluntarily subscribe so I can invest more money into editorial without kissing the behinds of companies who don’t want the media saying anything negative about their products (did you see the recall notice we publicized last week about one RV maker who had installed the axles on its trailers backwards? Amazing!).

The Hacking Battle continues: Slimy creatures from around the world continue to attack our server to plant their spam or shut us down. We battle these creeps constantly with top security protection. In the last week we have blocked 245 hacking attacks from China, 188 from Turkey, 63 from the United Arab Emirates, and 118 from the good ol’ USA. Russia left us alone this past week for some reason.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

• Tree woman: Is this real?

Letters to the editor (your comments are welcome)

• Might stop RVing. Fed up with bad RVs

• No campgrounds to stay at except lousy ones.

Some recent recalls:

• Highland Ridge recalls some Open Road 5th wheels.

• Ultra Lite trailers recalled: axles installed backwards.

• Thor recalls motorhomes: wipers installed wrong.

• Heartland recalls trailers for axles installed backwards.

• Forest River recalls trailers for fire risk from LP leak.

Is there a push for privatization of campgrounds on public lands? This year U.S. Department of Interior boss Ryan Zinke, or his staff, has met at least three times with representatives of the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association, who actively support privatization. The latter says Zinke is a “long time friend of the RV industry.” Source: High Country News (click for article).

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has begun buying up RVs for use as emergency housing, to the tune of thousands in Texas and hundreds in Florida. The units are being bought from dealer stock in those states, stripped of “televisions, fireplaces, outdoor kitchens, washer/dryers, kitchen islands, large entertainment systems, theater seating, outdoor televisions, or Murphy beds.” FEMA says the RVs will not be inhabited for more than six months. Source: Recreation Vehicle Industry Association and Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association.

On the other hand, Floridians made homeless by Irma may, or may not, be getting relief from FEMA in the form of RVs. While the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association says “hundreds” of RVs have been purchased in the state by FEMA, as of October 2, media reports indicate only a handful have arrived in the Keys area. Monroe County officials there requested 9,200 units, but so far only 10 have arrived, of the 2,000 FEMA allegedly agreed to provide. Local officials in Florida’s southwest county of Collier say they’ve been told FEMA would only provide 1,000 RVs to the entire state. Click for more info. Source: usatoday.com

It’s official: America’s Largest RV Show, held last month in Hershey, PA, hosted yet another attendance record with 64,154 admissions, an 11 percent increase over last year’s record crowd. The show featured more than 1,400 new units, 157 booth vendors and 44 manufacturers occupying more than one million net square feet.

Portland, Ore., like many other large metro areas, is dealing with a problem of people living on the streets in RVs. Officials there think part of the problem is that people with an unwanted RV who don’t want to spend money to dispose of it simply give it away – often to homeless people. Now the city says, in effect, “Don’t give it to them – give it to us!” On October 29, Portland International Raceway will be turned into a free RV disposal site, where the city will accept unwanted RVs for free, and dispose of them on the city’s dime.

Camping World is “increasing its footprint” in Michigan, this time by buying up American RV in Grand Rapids. The company already has a presence in town, with a parts and supply store, but says it will now convert that into a SuperCenter.

October 15 marks the date of the “official” closure of the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. The lodge will shut down for six months on October 16, but camping will remain open until October 31. Day users can still travel the park until December 1, provided SR 67 is open to traffic.

Plans are in the works for a new state park in Maryland. Approval has been given for the state to buy more than 2,000 acres of land in three parcels near Kitzmiller. Future uses include biking, camping, fishing, hiking and hunting.

With fewer people taking up golf as a sport, course owners are losing money – or getting creative. In Crystal River, Fla., the owner of a course called The Plantation on Crystal River wants to convert his nine-hole establishment into a 300-site RV park. His vision would see RVers purchase lots at the park, and then if they want, allow the park to rent out the sites when the owners aren’t using them.

More News

It’s time to honor our fossils! Step into the shoes of paleontologists on October 11 for National Fossil Day to discover how these scientists piece together the ancient past. The National Park Service and partner organizations throughout the country will celebrate with events and programs that promote public awareness and stewardship of fossils. Read more.

As we move into October, many campgrounds around the nation begin a winter shutdown. Bucking the trend, many campgrounds are reopening in the Tonto National Forest of Arizona. The Forest Service reports it has installed “fee machines” in a number of campgrounds throughout its jurisdiction to enable easy site check-ins.

After Parks Canada officials pumped a reported $2 million into campground improvements at Gros Morne National Park in Newfoundland, visitation rates jumped nearly a third. But not everyone is happy: A nearby KOA Campground owner says the money should have been spent elsewhere; he says his visitation numbers are down since the park’s campsites were upgraded.

Dometic is donating more than $400,000 worth of products to Habitat for Humanity to assist victims of hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, and volunteers working in those areas. Dometic, best known to RVers for its refrigerators, will donate a variety of products that will benefit Habitat for Humanity’s on-site hurricane relief efforts. Read more.

Missing an alligator? Just take a quick look in the RV park pond. That’s where Texas Game Wardens found a 9-foot gator that had gone AWOL from Estero Llano Grande State Park near Weslaco. A few days later the big reptile was found taking a bath at a nearby – but unnamed – RV park.

Nancy and Dennis Ferguson fled Florida with all their possessions in their motorhome to escape Irma’s fury. On the way home, they found their own fury on the freeway near Nashville, Tenn. A traffic accident lit their motorhome afire, and they bailed out – escaping with only the clothes on their backs – or so they thought. Then Nancy got a call from the folks at Carter’s Service Center in Joelton. In the wreckage, a blackened metal box was found containing Nancy’s wedding ring and those of her parents. All parties around were reduced to tears at the find.

In what may be the last approval of its kind, Kelowana, British Columbia, officials have approved a request of a farmer to construct an “agri-tourism” RV park on his land. The nine-site spot was actually approved two years ago, but not developed at the time. Since the initial approval, the use of chunks of farmland for RV parks to attract tourists has come under the cloud of controversy. As the mayor noted, “I don’t know if it’s something in the water, but sometimes farmers up there don’t always follow the rules,” referring to permitted uses under the law.

Freak circumstances led to the total destruction of a motorhome in Finley, Wash. The rig’s owner hadn’t operated the motorhome for some time, and left it parked in a grass lot. When the RVer decided he wanted to get the rig moving again, he started the engine, then left it running unattended for a few minutes. However, the rig’s air-bag suspension was “flat,” leaving the motorhome close to the ground – and the heat from the rig’s engine and catalytic exhaust caught the grass underneath afire – consuming the rig.

Tourism promoters want to put the scotch on an idea that would impose a tax on motorhomes traveling by ferry to Scottish islands. At least one politician in the Western Isles has suggested motorhomes be charged a levy for their visits, with the funds going toward road improvements. But tourism promoters say the idea is unthinkable, pointing out that motorhomers bring nearly $3 million to local economies each year.

A Chehalis, Wash., tow truck driver got quite a surprise after bringing in an RV that police directed should be impounded. The driver dropped off the rig at the impound yard then popped open the door – only to find a woman inside. Police booked the “passenger” for “residing in a recreational vehicle where prohibited,” and second-degree trespass.

Keep up with RV Industry news

throughout the week at RVbusiness.com.

This week's Reader Poll

Are you active socially in a local or specialized chapter of an RV club?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

Is your tow vehicle or motorized RV powered by a gas or diesel engine? Click here for the results.

Northwest city has had it with Zombie RVs

One city in the Pacific Northwest is becoming overrun with old, beat up RVs that are unfixable with malfunctioning waste systems. In 2016 and 2017, the Portland Board of Transportation (PBOT) received more than 8,000 complaints about these derelict and abandoned vehicles. Read more.

The readers write – No trolls allowed

Here, as edited by Russ and Tiña De Maris, are recent remarks received from RVtravel.com readers, including the subjects of keeping it civil in our Comments section, Camping World (yea and nay), and vote for Chuck(?) to represent RVers’ interests. Interesting reading.

How to locate roof leaks

Roof membrane manufacturer Dicor offers tips on locating potential roof problems which, if caught in time, can prevent leaks before they cause costly damage. Learn more.

RVer admits rookie mistakes buying motorhome

In this 11-minute video, an RVer admits to what he did wrong when he purchased his motorhome. The mistakes he made are the same ones made by others day after day. If you’re in the market for an RV, this is well worth watching.

Can campground “cheater” box really provide 50 amps?

Mike Sokol, RV electrical expert, received the following question from an RVtravel.com reader: “I recently acquired a setup which has a 30-amp plug on one side and a 20-amp plug on the other. I was told that if you plug in one side to a 30-amp source and the other to a 20-amp source, you will end up with 50-amps. Is that right?” Read Mike’s response.

Is tilting your RV solar panels worth the trouble?

We’ve preached about the positive aspects of tilting solar panels to catch more of that “low on the horizon” winter sun. But some have wondered, is it really worth the hassle? Here’s a video that shows you what happens when one couple tilts their panels. Watch the video.

Even the simple repairs – Leaky RV faucet? It’s an easy fix

When Rich “The Wanderman” came back from his last trip, he found a small amount of water was dripping from underneath the lavatory sink faucet. It turned out to be a small crack where the threads on the faucet assembly screw onto the cold water pipe connection. It’s disheartening to find something like this, but with a tiny bit of knowledge it’s easy to replace the faucet and move on. Here’s how.



Thumbs up – September 2017

Need to hear something positive for a change? Here are some recent “thumbs up” letters or comments we’ve received from readers of RVtravel.com. Read more.

Explaining converters, inverters and generators – Part 2

Do I need an inverter?

In Part 2 of his series, Wolfe Rose explains the difference between converters and inverters and whether or not you really need an inverter in your RV. Learn more.

What you may not know about your CO detector

Ex-fireman and Certified RV Technician Chris Dougherty points out some features of an RV’s carbon monoxide detector that many RVers do not know about. Watch the video.

Drive the dirt trail without fear of getting stuck

If you’re a boondocker, or maybe a boondocker wannabe, think of how many beckoning desert tracks or forest roads to unseen pristine boondocking campsites you’ve discovered and decided not to take your rig there for fear of getting stuck. Then rethink that decision with confidence that if you do get stuck, you can get yourself out without too much trouble. Find out how.

Best demonstration of travel trailer sway danger

Trailer sway is dangerous and can ultimately prove deadly when it results in a crash. Here, we believe, is the best video demonstration of how trailer sway occurs and how to prevent it. Watch the video.

More venues for great outdoor photograph

When you’re home from your RV adventures, there’s nothing like looking back and pondering your travels with pleasure, especially if you have good photos to look at. If you catch the photo “bug” you might wonder about where to get some spectacular shots. Here are some tips on photography at National Wildlife Refuges, along with some sample photos. Read more.

Clean your RV… with beastly-good results!

Readers’ comments on recent articles

RV Clubs

Ask the RV Shrink

Trust issue when fueling up

Dear RV Shrink:

I have a problem with trust. I trust my wife, I trust my dog, but I can’t bring myself to trust gas station attendants that don’t trust me first. I know I should be setting an example for them, but it makes me nervous. Let me explain. I pull the motorhome up to a gas pump in small town America. I get out and the first thing I am greeted with is a sign that says, “Prepay before you pump.” I don’t use credit cards, so I have to go in to the cashier and hand him or her a hundred dollar bill (or more). Nine times out of ten I don’t get a receipt unless I ask. …

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.57 (on Oct. 2). Change from week before: Down 2 cents; Change from year before: Up 32 cents.

Diesel: $2.79 (on Oct. 2). Change from week before: Up < 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 40 cents.

RV Fire Safety Tip

An emergency fire plan that can save your life – Part 12 of 13

Having a solid fire escape plan may help you replace panic with logical, life-saving actions if a fire occurs. Knowing exactly what to do and doing it quickly can make a big difference in an emergency situation.

Your success in a fire will have a lot to do with three main factors: recognizing hazards and taking adequate preventive measures, acting intelligently at the outbreak of the fire, and taking action to limit damage. Even when you’re prepared for a motor coach fire, it’s still shocking, scary and traumatic to experience. Give yourself an edge in preventing and dealing with a fire by being prepared. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Editor’s note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon. Here are links from Amazon.com for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, LP gas detectors, and combination smoke and CO detectors.

RV Quick Tips



Tip for holding down sewer hose

From Russ, responding to a suggestion from Jerry W. to hold down a sewer hose with ziplock-type bags of water: “It’s better to hold down a sewer hose with small stones than with bags of water. I double or triple ziplock-type bags and fill halfway with small stones. They last year after year with no leaks and are heavier than water.” Thanks, Russ!

Test the RV’s features for noise before you buy

While in the final process of buying an RV, be sure to test the rig’s water pump and furnace to see how noisy they are. On some inexpensive RVs, the water pump may be poorly insulated and make a horribly loud sound. The furnace fan may be noisy as well. Also check for the placement of electrical outlets. On some units their locations will make little sense and prove inconvenient once you are on the road.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

Boondockers: Think tote tanks – Don’t leave home without one

With snowbird season just around the bend, RVers are starting to think about boondocking and tote tanks. Tote tanks? Not usually a popular topic discussed around a potluck campfire. But RVers will be RVers and tote tanks are an important addition to any serious boondocker’s arsenal of tools that will help extend his boondocking days and relieve stress. (What?) Learn more.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Is sway control necessary for a short travel trailer?



Dear Gary,

I am a newbie to RVing. I just purchased a used Prowler 22-foot travel trailer and I am towing it behind my F-250. My question is, do I need a sway bar? I am getting mixed messages mostly leaning towards not needing one. —Tami W.

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

What’s the deal with composting toilets?



Hi Bob,

What are your thoughts about using a composting toilet and then combining both the gray and black tanks as a gray tank? I have read that you can dump gray tanks when boondocking onto the local vegetation. Is that true? So, with an ample solar power system, a composting toilet and a fresh water tank refill pump system, would boondocking durations then only be limited due to food and other expendable supplies? Thanks. —Ken W. Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .



Read the most recent BoondockBob Blog post: Exploring California’s North Coast: Manchester Beach and Fort Ross

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Hi Mike,

I got shocked by my coach yesterday. An electrician came out and said the pedestal was good. When I shut off the rear air conditioner in my RV the problem went away. I had a surge protector hooked up, but found out it was bad so it didn’t work. I still believe the campground pedestal was bad but the electrician doesn’t really know how to test it. My question is why didn’t my coach smart system shut everything down and would a good surge protector at the pedestal prevent this from happening again? —Mark Whitford

Read Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

Your RVer Horoscopes for October

Did you miss Swami Hal’s RVer horoscopes for October in last week’s newsletter? No problem. He anticipated that (he’s good!) so you have another chance to check ’em out here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

What you should know about tire “safety margins”

Some people ask “How much ‘safety margin’ should I have with my tires?” While this concept is simple, the reality is quite complex – which Roger explains. Or you can skip the technical stuff and just read his important guidelines to obtain the best safety margin with your tires. Learn more.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Shrimpburgers for two

Canned shrimp is just right for this recipe. You can always have it on hand and it mashes easily with a fork to make a burger. Make a meal of the burgers in Kaiser buns, sliced beefsteak tomatoes, a steam-in-the-bag vegetable medley and lemon gelato for dessert. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the new “The Survival Food Handbook.”



RVtravel.com Readers' Favorite Recipes

by Emily Woodbury

Stephen’s Easy-As-Pie (on a grill!) Paella

Paella is one of my favorite comfort foods. Perhaps it’s selfish that I’m featuring this recipe since it sounds so good to me for a chilly, cozy fall night’s dinner.

For those of you who don’t know, Paella (named after the type of pan it is cooked in) is one of Spain’s most popular dishes. Perfect for a campfire on a chilly night? I think so. Read more and get the recipe here

Travel planning with one app? Not possible

Chris and Jim Guld, Geeks on Tour, spend the majority of their lives traveling, mostly by RV. They are in huge demand to teach seminars at conventions, rallies, etc., around the country so need to be very organized. Chris explains several travel planning apps she can’t live without and recommends some you might find useful. Is there a travel planning map you prefer, but Chris didn’t list? She’d like to hear from you. Learn more.

Astronomy for RVers

with Chris Fellows

Let the stars be your road map – Part 1

In this 3-part series, Chris will teach you how to walk out into the night with nothing but your senses and orient yourself in space. In Part 1, he explains how to find north, and the “North Star” – Polaris, anywhere in the northern hemisphere, locate and identify three constellations, and locate and name five bright guide stars – as “foundational information to build the rest of the night sky.” Learn more.

"See where you're going to stay. . ."





Winterset City Park Campground, Winterset, IA

“Did you know that paradise can be found in Iowa? This small city park is surrounded by acres of forest, trails, covered bridges and is only blocks from the John Wayne Museum and small-town perfection. Take a peek and add this park to your itinerary.” See for yourself.

Jacob Lake Campground, North Rim of the Grand Canyon, AZ

“The North Rim of the Grand Canyon is ‘where it is at’ if you are visiting during the warmer months. Situated at a higher elevation, this side of the National Park also is neighbored by amazing Forest Service campgrounds like this one.” See it for yourself here.“

The motto of CampgroundViews.com is “Look Where You’re Going.” See videos or photos of nearly 16,000 campgrounds and RV parks “as they are,” not as shown in fancy, often misleading brochures. Learn, too, about amenities (water, sewer, pool, pets, cable, Wi-Fi, etc.). Do you own an RV park you’d like spotlighted on CampgroundViews.com? Contact Mark (at) campgroundviews.com

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Selah Creek Westbound Rest Area, Selah, WA

FREE: Overnight RV Parking is allowed. Location: Westbound I-82, Milepost22, serving WB traffic. Exit to the rest area, follow roadway around a curve, then keep L to Truck/RV area or keep R to Auto area. Pull-in Auto spaces are 28 ft long, so rigs up to that length can park there safely. The parking area is level, but there is little or no shade here. Restrooms, telephones, picnic tables, potable water, dump station. GPS: 47.621152, -122.35686

Walmart Supercenter # 5296, Barboursville, WV

FREE: Overnight RV Parking is allowed with permission from the store. Park along the west edge of the lot, farthest from the store; don’t obstruct traffic lanes. Level, lighted; believed to be quiet & safe. 3 restaurants within a short to moderate walk. Address: 25 Nichols Dr., Barboursville, WV. GPS: 38.42162, -82.25865

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

This week in history

Week of October 7–13

Compiled by Dell Bert

1871 – The Great Fire destroys much of Chicago.

1913 – Ford first uses assembly line at automotive factory.

1960 – CBS broadcasts the premiere episode of “Route 66.”

1967 – American Basketball Association debuts.

1975 – “Saturday Night Live” begins its long run.

1975 – Bruce Springsteen scores his first pop hit with “Born to Run.”

1997 – John Denver dies in aircraft accident.

Trivia

If you have a morbid fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of your mouth, you have arachibutyrophobia.

Contest answer from above: Lego produces more rubber tires than anyone else by a long shot — a staggering 318 million a year, which is more than 870,000 a day! Nearly half of Lego sets include a wheel of some kind.

Bumper sticker of the week

There are two theories about arguing with women – neither work. —Thanks to Alan Stolldorf!

Funny/clever business slogan

From John Dankel: There is a white water rafting and outdoor adventure company on the French Broad River near Asheville, N.C., called Zen Tubing. Its slogan is “Get in touch with your inner tube.” —Thanks, John!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

Wife: “The two things I cook best are meat loaf and apple pie.” Husband: “Which is this?”

Random RV Thought

Some motorhomes sleep five or even six people – that’s what the RV makers say. But, really, unless some of those people are kids, you’ll be packing along a heap of weight if that many people cram into a single RV with all their stuff. Too much weight is a very bad thing and sometimes even very dangerous.

Worth Pondering

“Travel and change of place impart new vigor to the mind.” —Seneca (Roman philosopher, 4 BC – 65 AD)

Missing Children Report, October 5, 2017

RVers get around. They not only see a lot of beautiful scenery, but a lot of people too. With 50,000 of us keeping our eyes open, maybe we can help find a missing child. Click here to see six of the currently missing children. Wouldn’t it be great if we could help bring one or more of them home?

RV Travel staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editor: Russ De Maris. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Greg Illes, Bob Difley, Richard Miller, Richard Mallery, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Chris Guld, Julianne Crane, Chris Fellows, Wolfe Rose and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.

About the RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury has explored America by RV for three decades. In the ’90s he published the quirky travel newspaper Out West, and was an “on the road” writer for the New York Times Syndicate. His book, “The Best from Out West” is available at Amazon.com. Woodbury’s RVing adventures have been profiled on ABC News, CNN, NBC’s Today Show, and in People Magazine, USA Today and in hundreds of newspapers. He is the host of the Better Business Bureau DVD “Buying a Recreational Vehicle,” the definitive guide to purchasing an RV the right way.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

