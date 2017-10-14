Comments for RV Travel Newsletter Issue 815
Speaking of headlight protection, a simple thing would be to get some ConTact type , clear plastic & cut to size over the lens….
Rob, What a curmudgeon! How dare you take a position that affects some many 100s of thousands. You’re one lucky guy to have the one rv that has no problems.
Chuck Woodbury is the guiding light to challenging the industry with it’s poor product quality. If not Chuck then who ?
Chuck keep up the excellent work you do !
Chuck,
The fork in the road is really in the middle of nowhere. Nit too far from us. Did you stay in the area? Any campground reports?
FYI- Hurricane Harvey made a direct hit on Rockport- Fulton Beach , TX which is over 200 miles south of Houston. There area has a huge RV population, including many snowbirds. The destruction in Houston was caused by the massive amounts of rain from the hurricane. Many areas in the Rockport area were completely flattened by the high winds. This is also true of other little towns in the Texas Coastal Bend area.
We are looking at a motor home to become our full time home. It is used. The owners have taken it in to replace the fuel pump and it has been in the repair shop for a week. This leaves a question. Is having your RV in the shop for this long common and do most of you stay in hotels while the repairs are being done?
Many restaurants fail to offer a sugar free dessert for the person with diabetes or the person that prefers to reduce the amount of sugar in their diet. I would like to suggest The RV Kitchen focus, once a month, on sugar free desserts. Thank you.