Comments for RV Travel Newsletter Issue 816
Unfortunately, those associated with the RV Industry are getting a look at what the Automotive Industry has been dealing with for years. The perception of the customer. Many disgruntled customers will get up on a soap box and tell everyone how they were mistreated by the manufacturer or the dealer. Some are valid while others appear to be unfulfilled expectations. Most who have a great experience with anything have to be prompted to tell anyone.
You are right, the RV Industry has made it “chic” to RV thus giving the customer expectations that may not be fulfilled. RVIA surveys would seem to indicate that customer quality and service expectations are being met to some extent. It has become the norm to wait for service, spend time months in advance to plan and reserve parking, expect delays and accept poor quality. Many new RV folks have no idea what they are getting.
Truckers AREN’T paying that extra $0.40/gallon. Truckers get SUBSTANTIAL discounts when they buy large quantities of fuel.
Chuck
Have you considered attrition in your trailer count? You are assuming every RV ever made is still on the road. I see lots of rigs parked in a yard covered with mold that never move.
Granted its prudent to reserve well in advance but we seem to have no problem reserving even a few weeks ahead.
love your newsletter
Rich
So you say how some motorhome manufactures are making junk. How about letting us know what are the good company’s that put out good products. You don’t need to name the bad company’s but why not write about a good builder a month and what is the good points so we over time will learn what to look for.
How can we stop price gouging at truck stops,our diesel prices in town are 2.59 but the TA is 2.95 .I find this mostly true every where we travel the truck stops are always .40 cents higher,the truckers pass this on to the places they deliver to ,but they have no choise where they fill up. But for diesel pushers we don’t have many options, cant get them into many gas stations. PRICE GOUGING !!!