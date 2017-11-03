RV Travel Newsletter Issue 818

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 17th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

RVers are not created equal. The young family that camps in a popup trailer on summer weekends has little in common with an older couple that sold their home, bought a big Class A motorhome or luxury fifth wheel, and moved into it full-time.

As RVers, they share some common interests, but not many.

In the boating world, calling a guy with a bass boat and a business mogul with a 70-foot yacht both “boaters” would be true, but, again, they would be far different people with far different interests.

Next chance you get, attend an RV show. You’ll see many lightweight trailers, popups and truck campers. But what many, if not most, people over 55 will drool over are the big rigs — the 35- to 40-foot Class A motorhomes and spacious fifth wheels, each as comfortable as small homes. It is easy to imagine living in such luxury, traveling “where you want when you want,” as the industry advertises (which isn’t true anymore).

Most of the readers of this newsletter are no longer “campers.” They may have been, but “roughing it” got old. They travel now in comfort, in portable abodes with most of the conveniences of a traditional home. That applies to even those in low-end coaches which can be purchased secondhand in great condition (usually with most of the bugs worked out) for half or less of what they sold for new, making them more affordable than a home or modest apartment.

We recently asked the readers of this newsletter how important an electric hookup was to where they stayed. Eighty-five percent said “essential” or “very important.” What does that say about them? It says they want comfort, not just an escape from their busy lives to a secluded spot in the woods where they can roast weenies over a campfire. They chose homes on wheels over homes on foundations. They live in them, not camp in them.

It’s no longer proper to call these big RVs “recreational vehicles.” They’re mobile homes. The industry hates that term, but it’s true.

And way too many of the RV parks where avid RVers stay are more like the trailer parks of old than campgrounds. RVs are squeezed in side by side, sometimes without enough space to extend an awning. Permanent residents, frequently struggling young families or retirees living on Social Security, are stuck in an out-of-the-way corner, with personal possessions scattered about. If your neighbor smokes, so do you unless you close your windows. If the guy next door snores on a hot summer night with his windows wide open, then lucky you for sharing the experience.

WE KNOW THAT MOST READERS of this newsletter are 50-plus. I don’t think many of us would even travel all or much of each year if RVs had not evolved into comfy mobile homes. I believe the tipping point occurred when slideouts debuted. They made it possible to walk about without bumping into each other. I don’t think we would be traveling as we do without WiFi, cell phones, and RVs that are often more beautiful than the traditional homes we left behind.

In fact, RVs are so ridiculously attractive and comfortable these days that more people than ever are buying them, and in the process adding to the crowds at the wonderful places where many of us once stayed without reservations.

BABY BOOMERS are now turning 65 at the rate of 11,000 a day (headed toward 18,000 a day in the early ’20s) and are buying up big rigs as fast as they’re produced (and RV makers are rushing to crank them out, resulting in way too many with serious defects). Record sales are great for RV manufacturers and campground owners, but not for you and me: More and more often we’re stuck in a Walmart parking lot for the night instead of in a campground or RV park, where spaces are booked weeks, months or even years ahead.

And, yes, I know all about boondocking, how great it is, and I know some of you do it. Frankly, it’s the best way to enjoy an RV, and in stunning surroundings (I’m talking about “boondocking,” not “pavement camping” like at Walmart). But once you get east of the Mississippi, it’s not as easy to do as in the West, with its wide-open spaces. And it’s not a practical way to live for months on end for most RVers.

P.S. If you are one of our supporters, either as a voluntary subscriber or through your frequent purchases at Amazon through our affiliate program, and did not receive my special email yesterday, please let me know so I can send it along and also add you to our list for future special newsletters and private videos. One thing I covered yesterday that I won’t announce publicly for another week or two, is about the new website we’ll debut Tuesday to a select group of people (actually, it’s not new, just a remake of an oldie but goodie!).

OUR NEW GROUP OFF TO A GREAT START

Won’t you join us?

More than 400 of you signed up last weekend for our new group on RVillage , and the discussion got underway almost immediately. If you have not joined RVillage and our RV Travel group there you are missing out. One of the great things about RVillage is you can, if you wish, learn if RVers with common interests are in your area or even your campground. If there’s an RV Travel reader close by, meet up and send us a pic. Heck, it might be Gail and me!

Oh, one more thing. . .

My long-time friend Dave Williams, who some readers in Dallas may recognize as the morning co-anchor on KLIF-AM, has debuted a new podcast which he calls Saturday Morning Joe. Dave is a wonderful writer and his podcast is delightful. Check out this one, which Dave titled “The Dumas Kid.” It’s short, barely one minute. You will smile your way through it.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

• Where do you live? Why there?

RV-related recalls for October

The list of latest recalls on RVs and other vehicles and/or products of interest to RVers has been released by the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. The list includes models from Forest River, Grand Design, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, Thor and others — plus other vehicles commonly used by RVers. Is your RV or other vehicle on the list? Find out here.

More recalls:

• Prevost recalling more than 3,100 motor coaches.

• Employee error prompts recall of 3,621 Grand Design RVs.

• Keystone recalls some Crossroads, Volante trailers.

• Thor recalls some 2017-2018 motorhomes for label issue.

• Kidde recalls 40 million fire extinguishers.

Want to “fill ‘er up” in California? Bring more money! A new state fuel tax kicked in this week. Prices for a gallon of gasoline have gone up 12 cents. Pity the “oil burners” among us: Diesel tax shot up 20 cents per gallon.

State park campgrounds in Oregon are now more costly for RVers – but not tenters. This week state officials jacked the rates $2 to a typical $30 per night. But tent fees were not increased. Fine print: Your actual rates may vary.

Something that’s needed is coming to Yosemite National Park (Calif.). A $2 million project at Camp 4 will provide 25 new campsites, nearly doubling the existing space to 57 total sites. And a first in Yosemite, a bathhouse for campers, also at Camp 4, all expected to be completed sometime next year.

Another National Park Service site is hiking rates at the first of the year. Gulf Islands National Seashore (Fla./Miss.) will jump entry fees by $5 to $20. RVers will be hit particularly hard, with site fees jumping up a whopping $14 to $40 per night. But if you tent, there’ll be no flap over these plans: A new tent-only section is being established, and rates will stay where they are now: $26 a night.

Look in your rear-view mirror, Marcus Lemonis of Camping World – Luke Weil is getting closer! Weil is the founder and chairman of Andina Acquisition Corp. His outfit just bought up Lazydays RV, which is proclaimed as “The world’s largest recreational vehicle dealership,” with outlets in many states. What’s Weil’s plan? Sounds a lot like Lemonis’. Says Weil, “We look forward to the company broadening its product and service portfolio, as well as increasing its geographic reach as it makes opportunistic acquisitions of dealerships across the U.S.” So what happens to the consumer when there’s less competition? We’ll find out.

Last week campgrounds in the Angeles National Forest (Calif.) were shut down because of a wildfire near the Mount Wilson Observatory. Firefighters report the fire is not out, but the danger of it spreading has gone down, so the Forest Service has reopened roads and campgrounds.

While the views at California’s Death Valley National Park may be staggering, the dates of campgrounds opening there this winter are staggered. Some campgrounds are already open: Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, Emigrant and Wildrose campgrounds. Two others are open until snow forces their closure: Thorndike and Mahogany Flat campgrounds. Others are delayed in opening for a variety of reasons. They include Mesquite Spring and Texas Springs, which will open later. Sunset Campground opened November 3, but closes again for a short time on November 14. Service officials say there will probably be plenty of camping available anytime, with the exception of Veterans Day weekend, Thanksgiving, and the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s.

Town council members in Oliver, British Columbia, must have learned from the adage, “Where there’s smoke there’s fire.” A few weeks ago they were considering an ordinance that would have limited campgrounds in the jurisdiction to one fire pit – per campground! At least one local RV park owner was burnt up over the proposal, telling council members there was trouble enough running a park without essentially taking away campfires. The council has recanted – a little. The new ordinance allows one fire pit per 25 sites.

More News

Portland, Ore., officials turned a local raceway into a dumping ground for unwanted RVs last weekend. The city wanted people who had old RVs not to give them away or sell them cheap, but rather, let the city dispose of them for free. The idea was to reduce the number of “zombie” RVs used by homeless people on the streets. City officials say it costs about $1,000 to scrap an RV. Only 18 people turned up with unwanted RVs – and one homeless man who stood outside the raceway with a cardboard sign offering to buy an RV to live in.

A Surrey, British Columbia, RV park is being haled to court after the local natural gas company says the park took a 15-year free ride. FortisBC Energy says Pacific Border RV Park signed up for gas service in 2001, but, whoops, the gas company forgot to put them in their billing system. In 2015 the gas company figured it out, and the park has been paying its bills ever since. Now FortisBC wants their money for 15 years’ worth of gas, plus interest, and punitive damages. Talk about gas pains!

Visitors to Table Mountain Campground in California’s Angeles National Forest will have an easier time finding their way, thanks to a Boy Scout’s project. Landon Rushforth, a 14-year-old working on his Eagle Scout project, spent eight months designing, building and installing 115 redwood signs marking campsites at the campground. Landon didn’t allow his autism to stand in the way of the formidable job, and got donations of materials, cash and assistance to complete the project valued at $7,000.

As many as 175 workers were at risk for being temporarily idled as fire broke out in a Renegade RV manufacturing plant in Bristol, Ind., last Saturday. While firefighters reported the smoke was so thick it was described as “you can’t see a hand in front of your face,” the fire itself was largely contained to a motorhome on the assembly line. It took 9,000 gallons of water to douse the flames.

Persistent thieves at California’s Whiskeytown National Recreation Area have made life a bit more difficult for campers and others at the popular destination. After “iron rangers”‘ (fee boxes) kept getting robbed, officials shut down the fee boxes, forcing users to pay fees at the visitor center. For campers this means a trip of five miles to pay site fees. For those showing up after hours, an iron ranger at the visitor center will still accept payments. We just hope he’s better guarded than his compatriots were.

With more and more RVs being sold, there’s a greater need for places to camp, right? Apparently the good administrators in Plainfield Township, Mich., didn’t get the memo. Officials there are lined up to buy a 75-acre campground called Grand Rogue. Trouble is, they have no intention of operating it as a campground, but want to turn it into greenspace, as it butts up against a township-owned park that used to be a golf course.

When Canada’s economic doldrums hit a few years back, it frightened Geoff Westlock so much he took evasive action. Geoff thought he might lose his job, and found himself $40,000 in debt. What to do? He borrowed another $35,000 to buy a travel trailer, moved into it, and worked his way out of debt. To save money, his “home base” often turned out to be in “big box store” parking lots, and heat was a luxury, even when winter nights hit 40 below. Now that he’s out of debt, he’s not giving up the trailer life, but hopes to sock away enough money to buy some land. His advice? Stick to your budget, and when it gets cold, stitch together four layers of long johns to stay warm.

A couple of campground hosts at Lake Thunderbird State Park (Okla.) are now charged with being dirty birds – accused of embezzlement. Anissa and Johnathan Chambers allegedly sold parking passes to campers at the park. Trouble is, the parking passes are supposed to be free to campers, and the money went in the couple’s pockets, say investigators. Faced with the facts, both confessed.

This week's Reader Poll

Do you keep your gray tank open or closed when you have full hookups?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

Would you pay $70 to enter a National Park? Click here for the results.

Is Walmart “camping” doomed?

It’s only a matter of time, says RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury, before Walmart pulls the plug on free overnight stays in its parking lots. Many stores already do so, and more post “no parking” signs every week. Sometimes they’re enforced, sometimes not. Or sometimes they’re enforced one day and not the next. What will many RVers do when the plug is pulled? Read more.

FMCA slashes rate for roadside assistance plan

The Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA) has rolled out new pricing for its Roadside Rescue plan, available exclusively to its members. For $69 a year, members gain access to an RV plan that provides benefits that include towing to the nearest qualified repair center, lockout assistance, vehicle fluid delivery and much more. Members may also add their cars to the program and extend coverage to family members living in the household with no increase in the rate. Learn more.

Stupid RV design: Another example

This is hard to believe: On a luxury motorhome on the sales lot of one of America’s largest RV dealers, the toilet seat lid is partially sawed off. Why? Because it won’t stay up with the bathroom door closed. Who approved this design? You gotta wonder. Read more.

Have a dead bathroom vent fan? Easily and inexpensively replace it

On a recent trip (of course), Rich “The Wanderman” switched on his circular bathroom vent fan to exhaust moisture during his shower. A couple of sparks and – no fan. He found a direct replacement, but the newer model would have required way too much work to install and, besides, the round fan was always noisy and an energy hog. He found a better and easier replacement. Read more.



Camping World cuts off the competition – again

In a move that might be viewed as a “don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” National RV Supply Company, a major wholesale RV parts and supply distributor (and a “sister company” of Camping World), has shut down sales to the public. Evidently “the public” includes RV dealers who’ve come to depend on the outfit for getting parts for their customers. What will this do to prices and, possibly, wait times for parts for repair jobs? Learn more.

Is Good Sam giving away free memberships? Appears so …

In last week’s newsletter editor Chuck Woodbury asked if you had ever received a complimentary membership to the Good Sam Club. Well, it looks from the responses that the club does, indeed, give away free memberships. It also appears it gives away memberships that look like memberships, but aren’t official. Read what some readers wrote.



It’s Quartzsite boondocking time

It’s snowbird time again – when we RVers leave the cold, rainy weather behind for the sunny and warmer regions of the country. Arizona is one of the most popular destinations for Western RVers, with Yuma, Tucson, and the greater Phoenix area among the most popular. For boondockers, however, Quartzsite is the boondocking champion and a “must see” for RVers at least once before hanging up their wheels. Read more.

How to avoid damaging slides when leveling an RV

So what’s the correct way to level your rig without damaging the slides — before or after they are extended? The safest (and most warranty-wise) answer: “Do what your rig’s manual tells you.” Russ and Tiña De Maris give us some helpful tips.

• RVtravel.com making progress promoting RVers’ rights.

• Family sours on RVing over new RV’s problems.

• What effect does speed have on tire failure?

• RV Electricity – Discussion of surge protector survey results.

• Would you pay $70 to enter a National Park?

• Where to start learning about desert camping.

More popular articles from last week’s issue

• An example of the importance of vigilance while traveling.

• What to do about a very loud RV water pump.

• Electric pressure cookers are perfect for RVing.

• Winter is almost here – Time to prep that RV!

• Electric RV heating system self-adjusts to available power.

• Tricks to help you see more in the night sky (and elsewhere).

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

Ask the RV Shrink

Dog owner’s “bite” is worse than dog’s bark



Dear RV Shrink:

I love dogs. Cats aren’t bad either. But lately while camping I find I am having problems dealing with barking dogs. It might be my age. The noise never used to annoy me. Recently I was parked next to a couple who had two little barkers. They were quiet while the couple were in camp, but as soon as they left the dogs would begin to bark and not stop until they returned. Thinking they didn’t realize that the dogs barked while they were gone, I mentioned it to them. They jumped right down my throat in defense of their pets and refused to believe that the dogs would bark that much. …

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.49 (on Oct. 30). Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 26 cents.

Diesel: $2.82 (on Oct. 30). Change from week before: Up 2 cents; Change from year before: Up 34 cents.

RV Fire Safety Tip

First priority – Get people away from fire

The first rule of RV firefighting is to save lives first and property second. Get yourself and your family to safety before attempting to extinguish a fire. Only if you can do so without endangering yourself or others should you use firefighting aids on hand. Never stay behind or re-enter a burning coach to retrieve anything. Re-emphasize to everyone aboard that objects can be replaced, people can’t. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Editor’s note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon. Here are links from Amazon.com for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, LP gas detectors, and combination smoke and CO detectors.

RV Quick Tips



Helpful advice in case of emergency while away from rig

Reader Pat Mitchell suggests if you’re concerned about being involved in an emergency situation while away from your rig, you could do what he does. “I usually just pick up a park brochure from the campground office to leave in our truck. It’s always handy and if we are in an accident, the location of our camper and other details are right there with us.” Thanks, Pat!

Possible cause of trailer sway

Reader Jim S. read a story we carried earlier about reducing trailer sway. Jim rightly points out that oftentimes, sway can be attributed to too-little weight on the hitch. Industry recommendations range anywhere from 10 to 12 percent of your trailer’s weight should be on the hitch, but Jim likes his at 15 percent. Thanks, Jim, for keeping us (and our rigs) straight!

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

Under-cabinet-mounted mini food processor and coffee grinder

There is nothing quite like the smell of fresh ground coffee beans and that morning cup of coffee, but the efficient use of space in an RV has to be considered whenever adding a new kitchen appliance. The latest addition to Black & Decker’s Spacemaker line is a mini food processor and coffee grinder which mounts to the underside of a kitchen cabinet, freeing up counter space but in a ready-to-use location. Learn more.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

How to add RV batteries



Hey Doc:

I recently purchased a used Class A Newmar coach. Where do I find out what rating of battery needs to be used for replacement? The specific gravity on the existing batteries is low and after charging, is not coming up. The batteries are weak after only eight hours of using a very light load. They are five years old. I have no clue as to what amp-hour I should be using. —Rich W.



Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Visit stunning red rock country near Las Vegas

Hi Bob,

We spend part of our winter in Las Vegas, but would like to visit other nearby points of interest for a few days. We don’t need hookups so where do you suggest we go? —Marsha and Donald

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

Read the most recent BoondockBob Blog post: Coyote Camping: The ultimate in boondocking.

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Electric space heater safety, Part 1

This is a special two-part article on a topic that’s not only seasonal, it’s very important to your safety, both in your home and your RV. This is about electric space heaters and how dangerous they can be if not used correctly. What can go wrong with an electric space heater that makes them so dangerous, especially in a confined space like an RV? In Part 1, Mike discusses the issues of current draw and how to avoid electrical outlet overload. Learn more.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Some differences between towable, motorhome and car tires

In response to questions on an RV Forum regarding differences between travel trailer and motorhome tires, Roger not only covered that topic but also some differences between RV and car tires and why RV tires require more maintenance. Learn more.

Read more from Roger Marble on his blog at RVtiresafety.net.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Chili Strata

No tears tiers: Easy layered chili dish.

A layer here, a layer there and it stacks up to be a socko campground supper in one ten-inch round pot, skillet, Dutch oven or slow cooker. This can be cooked atop the stove, in the oven, in a convection oven, in a microwave oven or solar oven. All the ingredients are canned and food safe, so it’s just a matter of heating until it’s melty and steaming with flavor. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the new “The Survival Food Handbook.”



RVtravel.com Readers' Favorite Recipes

with Emily Woodbury

Linda’s Healthy Nut Bars

with Emily Woodbury

Being an avid hiker, I’m always on the lookout for tasty, healthy snack options to get me up those big climbs. I try to always buy good trail food: nuts, dried fruit, jerky, cheese sticks, etc. But in all honesty, it’s really hard to find snacks that aren’t totally awful for your body. Most protein bar companies advertise themselves as healthy, their packaging shows a man climbing a mountain, a woman rock climbing – but in reality, the bars are full of sugars and artificial flavors. Ironic right? Sure, there may be some almonds and dates in there but also another 5,000 ingredients I don’t need. Read more and get the recipe here.



Digital RVer



Google Maps can find your next rest stop

There are lots of apps that can tell you where the rest stops are, but they don’t know where you’re going. It can be a pain to check the rest stop app, then go back and check your GPS, then go back to the rest stop app, etc. When Google Maps is in navigation mode, you can search for anything, including a rest stop, and it will look along your route and give you directions. This works on iPhone and Android mobile devices. Learn more in this article from Chris Guld (includes short instructional video).

Astronomy for RVers

with Chris Fellows, Serenity Mobile Observatory



RVing to the stars – McDonald Observatory, West Texas

Chris begins another recurring theme with this article – some of the many wonderful destinations around this great country that provide interesting astronomical-related features including telescopes, Dark Sky sites, planetariums, museums and historical observatories. Many of these are public- or university-funded and have extensive outreach programs that are guaranteed to amaze and educate. In this edition, he visits Davis Mountains State Park and the McDonald Observatory in West Texas. Read more.

Good reading from RV123.com

• Are You Over-Complicating Solar Power? (Video)

• Campanda: Airbnb for RVs

• Featured App: AR Measurekit

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Walmart Supercenter # 1369, Payson, AZ

FREE. Overnight RV parking is allowed. Obtain permission from the store, per Walmart policy. Parking lot signage: “No Overnight parking after 24 Hours.” Level, well lit, no apparent security issues. Address: 300 N. Beeline Hwy. GPS: 34.244, -111.3235.

5-R Travel Center, Deming, NM

FREE. Overnight RV parking is allowed. Staff stated permission not required. Park anywhere that’s out of the way without obstructing movement by other vehicles. Rigs that will fit in a single auto spot may park in the auto area. Larger rigs park in one of eight pull-thru or 15 back-in truck spaces in back. Level, well lit, quiet, and appears safe. Some truck noise. Dump station on site is free. Public laundry on site. Wagon Wheel cafe on site, with “old-fashioned ranch hand fare at low prices; good food.” Address: 1695 US 180. GPS: 32.28176, -107.75946.

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Upcoming RV Shows



• Portland Metro RV Show, Nov. 9-12, Portland, OR

• Tampa Bay Fall RV Show, Nov. 9-12, Tampa, FL

• West Palm Beach Fall RV Show, Nov. 9-12, West Palm Beach, FL

• Palm Springs Area RV Show & Sale, Dec. 7-10, Indio, CA

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

This week in history

Week of November 4–10

Compiled by Dell Bert

1775 – Birth of the U.S. Marine Corps.

1879 – Will Rogers is born in Oklahoma.

1927 – Heavy rain leads to flooding in New England, killing 200 people.

1965 – The Great Northeast Blackout leaves 30 million people in the dark.

1980 – Steve McQueen dies.

1990 – “Dances with Wolves” debuts.

1991 – Tropical Storm Thelma kills nearly 3,000 people in the Philippines.

1994 – George Foreman becomes oldest heavyweight champ.

Trivia

Red hair is the least common hair color in the world, as the recessive gene is rare. It is prominently found in the U.K. and Scotland, where about 6 percent carry the gene.

CONTEST ANSWER: Farmers gave President Andrew Jackson a 1,400-pound wheel of cheese. Jackson invited all comers to help themselves and, for weeks after, the White House reeked of cheese. Another bit of Jackson trivia. At the seventh president’s funeral service, Jackson’s parrot, Poll, had to be removed after he started cursing at the mourners!

Bumper sticker of the week

Growing old is not for sissies!

Funny/clever business slogan

Viewers of a local TV channel were told by a dry cleaning establishment to “Drop Your Pants Here.” Thanks, Anon.

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

Following an argument with his wife, a husband tried to make peace. He suggested: “Why don’t you meet me halfway on this? I’ll admit you’re wrong if you admit I’m right.”

Random RV Thought

The more “stuff” you carry in your RV, the more fuel your motorhome or tow vehicle needs to haul it. Once a year, go through your drawers and cupboards and remove things you haven’t used in the last year.

Worth Pondering

“If you don’t know where you are going, you might wind up someplace else.” —Yogi Berra

