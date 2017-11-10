Comments for RV Travel Newsletter Issue 819
-
I see the story as merely factual and to the point about an aspect of the man’s history. Nothing more, nothing less. Why does every article need to espouse outrage and disgust? Isn’t it clear to the reader already that this was a despicable act? Do we really need every writer on the planet who ever writes about a subject like this to convey their rage in their piece? Good story, Russ – no need to apologize for a thing!
Regarding returning water from the hot water heater to the fresh water tank: this is great as long as you do not drink from the fresh water tank. Our Alde recommends against consuming water that has been through the hot water tank presumably due to the potential for bacterial growth.
Jimmy Thomas,
We did not play up that story as we could have. But the fact is, he worked at an RV park and the photo may be of interest to anyone who stayed there, maybe even jog their memory about something they observed about him they may wish to share with authorities. Russ in way no way needs to apologize. If one thing we write, when we publish hundreds and of articles and news items a month offends you, then you really should get your RV information elsewhere. This was a terrible, terrible incident and we only wrote about it because of the man’s employment at an RV park.
I particularly enjoyed this issue of your newsletter. I always smile when I drive by Bucksnort on Interstate 40.
-
We are originality from South Florida and now live in Lebanon, TN. We are frequently tickled by the names of some of the communities and the unique we they have of pronouncing them here in Tennessee.
I would like to acknowledge all the Vietnam Era Vets that didn’t fight in the war but were in service during the war. I spent 2 years 9 months 15 1/2 days in service to my country. I was fortunate to not have to serve in Vietnam but I saw all the carnage that was sent to us to try to put back together both physically and mentally. I had duty in a Military Hospital that was at the epicenter of those that fought and were now in need of healthcare. There were hundreds of thousand of support personnel that never fired a shot. I’m proud to be a Vietnam Era Vet.
I live in the Houston, Texas area. I did not take offense about the article except I would not say too much about him or show the killers picture….or even his name. He was a monster that deserves no recognition for his horrible actions. So many precious lives ended, so many hurt, so many families devastated. The article should focus on the Texas community. Forget him, remember those hurt by this monster. Pray for their healing as a community. My heart hurts for all those in the community. May God bless them.
Jimmy Thomas,
After reading your comments I went back and re-read the article. I don’t see a “sympathetic article” here. It’s an article that is just stating facts about this “monster” who obviously had some very serious mental issues and in this particular case we can blame the Air Force for NOT DOING THEIR JOB reporting that this person had some serious problems.
Chuck and staff, keep up the good work.
I love this country BUT fear my government!
Chuck,
I have had some sort of RV for the past 46 years and thought I had seen about everything you can imagine. My wife and I bought a used Class A and an extended warranty. After one year we took the motor home in for service with several warranty problems. They repaired (?) most of the problems but would not cover one of the outside cameras. I canceled the remainder of the policy and received a check for $600. The cost of this policy was $4,300 and change for four years. I could have had the three additional years coverage and would not have canceled had I known that they would only refund $600. What I am trying to say is BEWARE OF EXTENDED WARRANTIES.
I am not able to respond to the readers poll. I have not figured out how to respond and I fine it not user friendly>
J am totally turning my back on this newsletter until russ demaris apoligizes for the article on the Texas church shoter. Surely you didn’t read the article before you published it. Such a monster does not deserve a name and picture. The sympathetic article makes me furious.