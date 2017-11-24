Comments for RV Travel Newsletter Issue 821
What a great newsletter, keep it up. I learned a lot from you info’s
your video on the 24th was spot on,I manage an rv park in Prichard Ida.you and gail should come up some time ceder village rv 21.5 miles up the north fork of the cda river.
Chuck, you are going to be at the Alamo at a good time of the year, although a little cold, won’t be hot & humid. We are spending Thanksgiving weekend at Riverwalk RV park in San Antonio. Nice place, good price, & city bus stops right out front. Parking is ussually bad & expensive near Alamo, so bus service is great. This time of year the Riverwalk has Xmas lights in the evening, that’s why we came, so after touring the Alamo, make sure to spend an evening strolling the Riverwalk. Great articles, keep up the good work you do for us RV’ers.
We just returned to base after 4.5 months on the road. We only stayed at 3 commercial parks, because we needed to be close in to towns. The only reservations we had to make were in California and the Oregon Coast as we were traveling in the summer.
The commercial parks we stayed in were not full and only the west coast State parks were full. We stayed at 3 National Parks, with no reservations at all.
You can read about it at http://www.twogalsgo.blog.
Just a thought. We are in Parker AZ. and one obvious problem I see us how campground fees are based. Seems to me fees need to take into consideration the length etc of your RV together with the amount of equipment you are bringing. How can the same fees be justified for large Rvs and smaller units? Lare units reduce the number of sites available and use more electric.