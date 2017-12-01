Comments for RV Travel Newsletter Issue 822
Have you ever addressed the issue of registering your RV in Montana with their LLC program? Legal or illegal?
I see this on my iPad. How do I get back to the newsletter when I’ve gone to one of the sidebars?
Tried to join RVillage. Tells me to log in and I am not a member. Any advice. Love the newsletter, gives me a lot of information.
I was recently at the KOA at exit 296 on I75 Cartersville GA staff seemed nice, however, I was later told that I had to carry my 2 small dogs to the pet walk area because they did not want other dogs marking areas my dogs had releaved their bladder at my rig. I always pick up after my pets and even pick up for others to prevent someone from stepping in it. When I contacted KOA I was told that they have no control over their parks as most are privately owned. I would recommend that any RVER with pets avoid this KOA.
Gene Autry’s cowboy code, words to live by.