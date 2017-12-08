Comments for RV Travel Newsletter Issue 823
When planning a trip, be sure to look at the list of closed stores online. Then call city hall to ask if parking overnight is allowed on these lots.
The tough economy for retail has a lot of empty lots around.
Chuck, in your editorial, you said you were not there, along with other media people. Why was that? With your mobile lifestyle, I thought you would have made it there as it seemed the perfect platform to ask those questions in your editorial. I have been flooded with YouTube video links from others reporting right from the convention floor. Just wondering.
I have enjoyed reading your newsletter however I have noticed a trend and your negative reporting . This newsletter started off criticizing the media who did not attend RIVA Tradeshow but by your own admission you did not attend I noticed a number of articles that also seem to lean towards the negative side . Please tell me there’s good news in the future