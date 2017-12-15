RV Travel Newsletter Issue 824

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 17th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Issue 824 • Week of December 16–22, 2017



Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

The last year has been a great adventure for Gail and me as full-time RVers, especially the last five months. In early July, we departed from Seattle to Hershey, Pennsylvania, for the giant RV show. We then continued on, at first south, then southwest, staying for one to three weeks at a time in RV parks in Virginia, Tennessee, Arkansas and now Texas.

We flew back to Seattle last week for a quick visit with friends and family. In my case, I have spent almost every day with my daughter, Emily, who recently joined RV Travel, to teach her the ropes. Lucky for our staff, she has been an RVer her entire life (and loved every minute of it), from age three months on. So she can “talk the talk.” She and I took a half dozen long RV road trips during her teen years. I drove her to New York in my Winnebago View to attend college, stopping often at quirky roadside attractions, which we both enjoy. The Spam Museum in Austin, Minnesota, was a highlight. We still talk about it.

But back to my current life as a full-time RVer. It’s been a huge eye-opener, a window into a changing America. I have written at length about crowded RV parks, where reservations a week, month or even a year ahead are often required. If I were not on the road I would never have realized the extent of the problem this represents for many RVers.

One significant change we’ve observed is the increasing number of closed shopping malls. Many were anchored by Sears or Penny’s stores, two businesses that are struggling to stay alive, and closing many stores in the process. And when they go, so goes the mall. We all know the reason: online shopping, Amazon in particular. I pondered the extent of my own Amazon shopping the other day. While I still buy food, some hardware items, and most of my clothing in the real world, I purchase most everything else from Amazon, which will deliver the goods in two days to the RV park where I’m staying, a big deal for those of us who move around a lot.

This past week I flagged down two postal carriers and asked them, “How many of the packages you’re delivering this season are from Amazon?” The first one paused a few seconds and then answered, “I’d say between 30 and 40 percent.” The second one answered immediately, “At least 50 percent.”

Wow! Is it no wonder that malls are closing! Where is this all headed? A couple of years ago, walking the main street of Shelby, Montana, we visited a wonderful Western clothing store. Of course, the downtown area was struggling with a new Walmart a few miles away. I asked the owner about his business. He said he was the fourth generation of his family to own it, and will be the last: The store would soon close. I asked, “Is it because of Walmart?” He shook his head: “No, Amazon.”

One of the huge benefits of traveling as Gail and I do is being able to explore communities far and wide, gaining insights into present-day America that we could never know sitting at home. For curious people like me, every day presents an opportunity to learn more about our society and the RV subculture in particular. How Americans live, work and retire is changing, and RVs are playing an increasingly larger role. RVing is no longer only about camping: This is something I’m trying to understand better and write about. One of these days, when Emily can help free some of my time, I will write a book about this. I never have enough space here to go into depth on any one subject.

I hope you are having a joyous holiday season. Christmas is fast approaching and then a new year. Where does the time go? How can it be 2018?





My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

•Did you miss last week’s RV Travel? Read it here.

•Directory of back issues.

Holiday Gift Guide

Here are some ideas for your favorite RVer!

CLICK HERE

OPINION: Camping World “RV Home Delivery” is bad idea

Earlier this week Camping World announced a new program that will allow shoppers to buy an RV online without ever personally seeing it. RV Travel editor Chuck Woodbury believes it’s a bad idea for buyers. Read more.

Some recent recalls:

• Some Forest River Dynamax RVs recalled for CO danger.

• Newmar recalls some motorhomes for headlight issues.

• Grand Design recalls some Reflection trailers.

• Winnebago recalls some Grand Tour and Journey motorhomes.

• Triple E recalls some RVs: Passenger seat could come loose.

NEW CONTEST!

NEW CONTEST!

The question: The Ferris Wheel was introduced at which World's Fair? A.) New York, B.) San Fransisco, C.) Chicago. (Find the answer somewhere below.)

Last week’s winner: Jim Waddell of Nevada City, Calif. He won a very cool novelty apron. Lookin’ good, Jim!



Last week’s bonus contest: The object was a Beaten Biscuit Machine. The winner of the Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill is Jim Morgan of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Auto club AAA forecasts 107.3 million Americans will travel during the year-end holiday period from Saturday, December 23 through Monday, January 1, including 97.4 million who will be driving. That’s a 3 percent increase over the same period last year. The 90 percent of holiday travelers choosing to drive will find the most expensive year-end gas prices since 2014.

Aggregated sales statistics for towable RVs show the first ten months of 2017 were pretty good for most in the industry, with overall sales up 9.4 percent. Travel trailer sales were up 10.7 percent, while fifth wheels gained 7.7 percent. Bucking the trend, “pop ups” and park model rigs declined nearly 7 and 11 percent respectively. Source: Statistical Surveys Inc.

Class B “van campers” enjoyed a 28 percent jump in sales over the first 10 months of the year, says Statistical Surveys Inc.

It’s an ill wind-blown fire that brings nobody good – near Healdsburg, Calif., anyway. Area tourism generally focuses on the Russian River, which at this time is too cold to attract swimmers, but the Alexander Valley RV Park is a packed house. RVs fill the campground, occupied by clean-up workers helping out with the aftermath of October’s Sonoma County wildfire. In order to free up motels for folks who’ve lost their homes and for tourists, one major cleanup contractor must find other ways to accommodate workers, and the RV park became a quick solution to the issue.

A 103-acre coastal Oregon site, the former home of a lumber mill and yard, is giving way to a new upscale RV park called The Camps at Coos Bay Lagoon. Due to the riparian nature of the land, sites will have more privacy and be connected by walking trails. One of the unusual features of the project is a clubhouse with an indoor swimming pool. The new resort at Coos Bay is slated to open in April.

The latest California wildfires continue to take their toll, including a KOA campground in Santa Paula. The Ventura Ranch KOA Holiday is now closed indefinitely, having been “severely damaged” on December 4. Sixteen campground buildings and two of the KOA’s owner’s RVs were lost. No campers’ RVs were lost.

JUST FOR FUN: In the video to the right Homer takes the family on vacation in an all-terrain motorhome. Well, maybe not such a good idea (2 minutes).

At one time, the gateway to New York State’s Adirondacks was a Wild West theme park called Frontier Town. Tourists brought money there until 1998, when the “town” folded up. Now the state’s conservation department has plans to breathe life into the ghost town, building a new campground on the site with space for 91. Mind you, only 13 sites will be designated for RVs, with 45 tent sites and 33 equestrian campsites rounding out the numbers. Construction is slated to start in February, with camping available in the summer of 2019.

More RV overnighting spaces are coming to Tucson, Arizona. The Pascua Yaqui Tribe, which operates the Casino Del Sol Resort, says it’s taking bids from contractors to build an RV park with 90 water/electric hookup sites. Don’t look for cheap here: Rates are anticipated to start at $99 a night.

Nearly $5 million will be spent in taking care of the ups and downs in Carlsbad Caverns National Park (N.M.). It all got started when the primary elevators down into the cavern went on the blink in 2015. Since that time, alternate elevators have been in use. But a modernization contract was awarded, and new guide rails and cars are being installed. You can get a lift in the new conveyances at the end of next May. Citing cutbacks in recreational budgets, Indiana's Hoosier National Forest has changed campground fees at two locations in its jurisdiction. A new fee of $5 per night now applies at Saddle Lake Campground, and a doubling of fees to $8 per night affects German Ridge Campground.

More News

Things got a little ticklish at one of South Texas’ most popular RV parks. On December 7, a runaway vehicle mashed the Isla Blanca Park toll booth in Harlingen, Texas. The park is home to 600 RV sites, and at high season not being able to check in campers could be a nightmare. Quick-thinking park officials have responded by turning a nearby service gate into a temporary check-in entrance, and life goes on.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts have reported double-digit, year-over-year park sales gains, the ninth year of continuous sales growth. Jellystone Parks is the nation’s second largest franchised campground system with 83 parks in the U.S. and Canada. And in the “Good News Department,” work is underway on four new parks scheduled to open in early- to mid-2018.

After a disastrous summer wildfire season, officials in Washington’s Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest are bracing for the aftermath: With burned slopes, water runoff and mudslides could endanger campgrounds and other infrastructure. A special response team has mapped fire-damaged areas to assess risks, and plans are now being drawn up to try and take proactive protection measures. Safety Harbor Campground on Lake Chelan is high on the list, and the Service will barge in metal constructs, placing them around the campground in an attempt to redirect flows away from the facility.

Fulltime RVers are sometimes frustrated by voter registration laws, making it difficult to vote if they don’t have a “permanent” address. Oregon seems to be making a bold move that could have an effect on those who call Oregon their “resident” state. A special election set in January to vote on funding for health care for low-income people has caused official advertisements to tout: “Any U.S. citizen who is a resident of Oregon and is at least 18 years old is eligible to vote in this election if registered. A permanent address is not required to register to vote. People can use the address where they stay most often, which could be a friend’s house, a shelter, a park, a motor home or even an intersection. They can also use the address of the county clerk.”

If the director of the agency that manages Iowa’s state parks has his way, you could see campground fees rise and fall, according to demand. Chuck Gipp says Iowa’s parks are in heavy use, and supporting dollars from taxes are down. Raise the rates when demand is up, drop them when down to get more into those open spaces is his philosophy. It will take legislative approval for the “dynamic pricing” policy to be approved.

The proposal for a small RV park in Rome, Ga., appears to be fighting an uphill battle. The park would be on a nearly 8-acre site that at one time held a mobile home park, in an area near a prison and the city sewage treatment plant. Nevertheless, locals argued against the project, citing traffic concerns and bad memories from the days when the property was a mobile home park. The local planning commission gave a unanimous “deny” recommendation but the final vote is in the hands of city commissioners later this month.

And that’s one reason why you don’t carry passengers in your travel trailer: An RVer in Wilmington, N.C., must have had a considerable surprise when his travel trailer was skewered by a log that fell off a passing log truck. The log, estimated to be some 16 feet long, passed straight through the rig from side to side.

High winds caused a fair amount of damage on Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton National Park over the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. The Ingonish Beach Campground had many fallen trees, some landing on the campground building.

This week’s Reader Poll

Will you migrate south this winter with your RV?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

Are you happiest participating in group activities or spending time alone? Click here for the results.

Not all RV antifreeze is created equal

If your rig is sitting in cold country and you haven’t already done so, it’s high time to get it winterized. Keeping your RV water lines from freezing (and breaking) is serious stuff. One question that pops up when discussing winterizing is this: Is there a difference in the types of RV antifreeze? And what in the heck does antifreeze have to do with Kickapoo Joy Juice? Find out here.

“How do I flush this thing?”

A new RVer lamented that his family had bought a used rig and had taken it out a couple of times. During those trips they’d used the shower and the sinks – but never the toilet because they didn’t know how to use the thing. Are you in such a predicament? Well, fear not – help is on the way from Russ and Tiña De Maris. Here are tips for using and maintaining the RV toilet and black tank.

Keep that RV going straight down the road

There are a lot of RVs that don’t always drive straight down the road – and it’s not always someone else’s rig. If your rig is squirrelly, you don’t have to just live with it. No matter what the cause, there are some remedies available to you. Learn more.

Maintain your RV roof vent – even in winter

While it may not seem such a critical item in winter, keeping your roof vents clean and fully operational is an RVer’s “good thing.” Here are a few tips to maintain your roof vent and provide a healthier living environment in your RV. Learn more.

Make sure your RV drinking water is safe

There are two kinds of RVers: those that drink raw water right out of the tap and those that don’t. For those of us that do drink water and spend a lot of time on the road and in questionable locations, here are some measures that have kept Boondock Bob Difley and his wife free of waterborne illnesses. Learn more.

Top RV dealers of 2017 announced

RVBusiness Magazine has named its 2017 Top 50 RV Dealers. The program is held in conjunction with the Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association (RVDA) and is designed to honor the top dealerships in the U.S. and Canada based on their commitment to professionalism and customer care. Is your dealer on the list?

Avoiding “mysterious” RV battery deaths

A dead RV battery is always a frustration, and oftentimes a mystification. Why did it die? There are “things” that happen, and we’re all familiar with them. Even with everything in its place there are mysterious causes of battery failure. We’re not talking about UFOs landing on your RV roof and taking a jump-start for their warp drive. We’re talking parasites. Learn more.

Taking pictures – What’s the best way and why

No matter what they are for, your photos record moments you want to keep. For how long? Well, that’s up to you. In any case, there are many ways to take photos and many devices you can use. Each has its pros and cons. Figuring out what to use and how to compose your photos is really important. Rich “The Wanderman” explains.

Keep your pets safe this holiday season

Lots of us have pets, especially dogs and cats that accompany us on our RV travels. This holiday season, while you’re busy decorating, cooking and wrapping gifts, remember to watch out for holiday temptations for your pets. FDA veterinarian Carmela Stamper tells how to keep your animals safe.

Urban RV driving tips

Some of the most white-knuckle experiences that new RVers can have is negotiating urban traffic in an RV. Traffic is heavy, streets narrow and things just seem so overwhelming. Even seasoned RVers can dread downtown driving. Here are a few tips to help make navigating city streets easier on the nerves. Learn more.

National Parks announce free entrance days for ’18

The National Park Service announced that the public will be invited to experience all national parks, without entrance fees, on four days in 2018. The entrance fee waiver for the fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours. Read more.

Readers’ comments on recent articles

Recent popular articles that attracted high numbers of reader comments

• “Best RV of the Year” comes with hefty price tag.

• How to keep rodents out of your RV during storage.

• RV mods: Fuel-saving devices for your RV?

• RV ghettos along the road.

• The Quartzsite phenomenon.

• Wife uncomfortable in remote boondocking spots – What to do?

More popular articles from last week's issue

• Is surge protector enough to protect an RV?

• Can blowout plug damage water pump when winterizing?

• Fulltime RVing – What’s the best kind of RV for you?

• Boondocking threatened at two Utah National Monuments?

• Keep those expensive RV batteries alive!

• Test your eyes on M45 aka Pleiades or Seven Sisters.



No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

Reader RVs

Click here to see many submissions from our readers about their RVs.



Ask the RV Shrink

Wife has created a “solar monster”

Dear RV Shrink:

I have created a monster. My husband and I bought a nice used motorhome to do some traveling. It came with a generator, but I wanted a solar panel. My husband thought they were too expensive and called them “toys.” Finally, tiring of hearing me yak about them, he ordered a 123-watt panel. I was a happy camper until he bought the second one, then a third. Then we needed inverters, special batteries, fancier control panel, the list goes on. …

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.49 (on Dec. 11). Change from week before: Down 2 cents; Change from year before: Up 25 cents.

Diesel: $2.91 (on Dec. 11). Change from week before: Down 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 42 cents.

RV Fire Safety Tip

Safety tools can save lives

There are plenty of fire and life safety tools that can save lives, but for them to be effective, they must be in working condition and you must know how to use them properly. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



RV Quick Tips



Handy storage and catch basins under sinks

“Plastic bins or boxes without their lids offer great storage under the kitchen or bathroom sink. Not only will they keep your jugs and bottles organized and upright, but if the plastic boxes are strategically placed under a water line joint or water filter, you have a catch basin should a leak develop. Guess how I know.” Thanks to Ken and Helen K.!

Easy way to check trailer brake magnets

Not sure if your trailer brake magnets are working? Have an assistant hold an old-fashioned magnetic compass a few inches away from the hub. Step on the brake, and the needle should jump. No jump? Magnet isn’t working – neither is the brake. Get help.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

Device helps keep your batteries charged

Though some would find a depleted battery on their cell phone or laptop annoying, finding a dead battery in the car, truck or RV is more than annoying. The AdventureJumpStart Power Bank from myCharge will not only recharge your devices but will also get your vehicle on the road again. As dependent as we are today on our devices and transportation, you will not want to leave home without it. Weighs less than 1/2 pound. Learn more.

Bracelet could be lifesaver in emergency

This bracelet could be a lifesaver next time you’re hiking. It unravels to expose strands of tinder with a built-in fire starter. But wait! It catches fish, too! Two pieces of fishing line are included plus 10 feet of paracord wrapped into the bracelet band! Don’t leave your RV without this. Watch the video to see it in action. Buy this lifesaver here.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Our RV holding tank is frozen – Help!

Dear Gary,

How do I unfreeze a black holding tank on my RV? I’m not sure if it’s full or not. The dump valve is frozen shut also. I only need options for a stationary RV as I can’t get the 5th wheel to a shop. Emergency! Help! —Mike A.

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

What hikers and others need to know in mountain lion country

Hi Bob,

Two of our greatest pleasures that my wife and I enjoy now that we are fulltiming is hiking and camping (boondocking) in the national forests and deserts. We seldom see other RVers or hikers. We’re used to bears, but are apprehensive about meeting a mountain lion when so isolated. Are we being unusually fearful? —Harry and Jocelyn

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

Read the most recent BoondockBob Blog post: In the Spirit of Giving.

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Surge protector evaluation

Dear Mike,

We purchased a TRC Surge Guard RV Power Protection Model 34730 120-Volt / 30-Amp unit online for our R•pod 177. My question: Is this going to take care of “surge” and electrical management or should we return and get something else? Thank you for your reply. —Linda M.

Read Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

OK to support just one dual tire on leveling block?

Roger received the following question: “I have some questions about leveling with ramps, specifically on vehicles with rear duallies. The obvious temptation is to use only one ramp. However, since tires and wheels are clearly designed with safety factors, and since the overload is a very static situation with none of the dynamic variations of a moving scenario, what do you think are the real risks involved?” Roger explains the safety factors involved, and the best way to support duallies. Learn more.

Astronomy for RVers

with Chris Fellows

How to find a dark sky location for spectacular stargazing

Chris has been frustrated recently by the terrible light pollution in Yuma, Ariz., and the inability to see even the brightest of celestial objects and the disappointing views his visitors were getting at the eyepiece. He has now moved to a much nicer location near Quartzsite, Ariz. (happy camper/astronomer). He discusses the issue of light pollution and provides some resources that you can use to avoid the problem. Read more.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene



Lemony Beef Stir-Fry

Stir fry a quick supper. Stir-fry meals are quick and easy, and they cook in a flash if the slicing and dicing is done ahead of time. That leaves the chef free to enjoy Happy Hour with the gang. Serve this over rice or crisp Chinese noodles. Lemon zest adds a new dimension to this Asian classic. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the new “The Survival Food Handbook.



Digital RVer



Taking a trip? Don’t leave home without Google Photos

If you’re going on a trip, be sure your phone has plenty of space for all the photos you’ll want to take. And when you’re deleting photos off your phone to make space for the new ones, make sure they’re backed up first or you may lose them. Here’s an easy way to prepare your phone for a trip, or to just store your photos without taking up space on your phone but they’re still easily accessible. Learn more.

Contest answer: C.) Chicago. The Ferris Wheel was introduced at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair.

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Sunoco Truck Stop (Closed), Bath, NY

FREE. Overnight RV parking is allowed. Permission not required (business is closed & there is no staff on site; Pilot location across SR 53 now directs RVers to park overnight here. Note that if this truck stop re-opens, the policy may change.) Park without obstructing movement by other vehicles. Level, well lit, with some I-86 traffic noise and possible noise from trucks also parked here. No amenities. Address: I-86, Exit 37. GPS: 42.3758 -77.3617.

Grant County Rest Area, Fairplay, WI

FREE. Overnight RV parking is allowed with a maximum stay of 24 hours. Camping Prohibited. 29 car and 18 truck parking spaces. Truck/RV spaces near the center are the most level. Restrooms, telephones plus TTY, picnic area and tables, drinking water, weather information, pet exercise area, recycling areas, vending machines. Address: At interchange of US 61 & 151 with SR 11 & 35. GPS: 42.521668, -90.619219.

This week in history

Week of December 16–22

Compiled by Dell Bert

1865 – Slavery is abolished in America.

1903 – First airplane flies (Wright brothers).

1917 – National Hockey League opens its first season.

1957 – Elvis Presley is drafted.

1961 – The Tokens earn a #1 hit with “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

1963 – Berlin Wall is opened for first time.

1967 – “The Graduate” opens.

1968 – Apollo 8, first manned mission to the moon, departs for moon’s orbit.

2010 – “Larry King Live” ends after 25 years on CNN.

Trivia

German and British front-line soldiers sang carols, exchanged gifts and played soccer during a World War I Christmas truce in 1914.

Bumper sticker of the week

Cleaning the house while the kids are still growing is like shoveling the walk while it’s still snowing. —Phyllis Diller

Funny/clever business slogan

At an auto body shop: May we have the next dents?

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

An RVing grandmother, visiting her daughter in her fifth wheel at Christmastime, was preparing pancakes for her young grandsons, Kevin and Ryan. The boys began to argue over who would get the first pancake. Their grandmother saw the opportunity for a moral lesson. “If Jesus were sitting here, He would say, ‘Let my brother have the first pancake. I can wait.'” Quick-minded Kevin turned to his younger brother and said, “Ryan, you be Jesus!”

Random RV Thought

A candle or candles can produce enough heat in an RV on a cold day to provide some warmth. Just be mindful of where they are placed and do not leave them unattended. Buy them cheap at a discount store.

Worth Pondering

“Men have become the tools of their tools.” —Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862)

