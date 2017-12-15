Comments for RV Travel Newsletter Issue 824
Your picture and comments about Joshua trees being 90% gone because of climate change is a joke and liberal fear mongering. Stop! How convenient that you say by the end of the 21st century when none of us will be around to see your lie not come true!
Sad that so many live with their heads stuck up their ……… and don’t have a clue about the world around them!
Anyone not believing that climate is changing to some degree has not worked in the Arctic and seen Polar Bears starving because of lack of sea ice,or the ground thawing on Alaska’s North Slope creating bogs where none have been for thousands of years. I have witnessed both,you should try it sometime.
Sounds to me like another armchair re-sponder.
Good morning, folks,
Your link to Amazon’s “As Seen On TV” section, and comment about useful items, caught my eye this morning. So, I clicked.
I then searched the first 20 pages as sorted by (1) relevance, and (2) highest price (hoping the second search would yield something “useful).
But, FYI, there was not a single useful or clever item that might have remote relevance for an RVer on any of those 40 pages. All I found were games (Poop), stuffed animals, toys and other trash.
You might want to reconsider this and other similar links going forward. Because, honestly, it seems like either you either: (a) didn’t look into the link results at all, or (b) you’re just attempting to sell anything possible (even junk) for the Amazon commission. The latter surely would be uncharacteristic.
I love your newsletter and read it religiously. But this link, and the time I wasted attempting to find something useful, was a low point in my couple of years of reading RVTravel.
Kinda interesting, and a little ironic. Your feature letter talks about changing America, and that Amazon is putting small businesses out of business. Then, right below your feature letter is the plug for Amazon affiliate program.
I know you just reported the facts, and no commentary on Amazon killing small biz, but it was kinda ironic to see the comment, then the link to support Amazon.
Chuck, I have enjoyed your news letter for several years now, but lately it is getting more and more depressing to read. We all know this is not a perfect world and we know the world is changing. RV s break down. The millineals that build the RV s today don’t have the same work ethics as their fathers did. There are more RV ers on the road and in the campgrounds today, many of them thanks to you. That’s life and we just have to deal with it. Pardon my rant, but I want to read happy and fun stuff in your news letters. I want to read about all the interesting places you have visited so I can plan a trip there. You don’t sound as happy as you used to Chuck. Give the negativity a rest and get out and enjoy life while you still can. Life is too short. I will continue to read and support your newsletter and hope for sunnier days.
Frozen black tank ? Mix some hot water/salt brine and pour it in. Later add more salt. A heat lamp on the tank might help too. Once it thaws dup out and get some GOOD pink stuff in it [check freeze temperature on bottle – I have seen -15 down to -50 and I feel safer with the -50
On buying a RV on line. INSANE ! You probably end up with a useless RV with a huge punch list of problems. Then the joy of trying to get some dealer to fix and then re-fix it after waiting for this privilege for weeks/months
I suppose you realize that you have reverted back to the Native Americans who traveled around, to a place where there was grazing for horses and plants to eat, water, fuel, animals for food, and they too had favorite places to go. The white northern European males called them savages. Then built towns that were sink holes of disease and chaos. Now we’re back to Savages. And denial of Climate change is fear of reality or control by an outside force…
I enjoyed the article about fuel mileage devices.
Has one been done about Diesel additives?