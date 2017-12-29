RV Travel Newsletter Issue 826

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 17th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Issue 826 • Week of December 30, 2017 – January 5, 2018 #rvtravel



Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

It’s Friday morning and I’m in a fog. Gail and I are back in Texas after two weeks in Seattle and a week in California. We arrived yesterday after enduring a packed red-eye flight from Fresno, Calif., to Dallas, and then a short hop to San Antonio, where we reclaimed our car and drove in a semi-conscious daze 60 miles to our RV.

The late-night flight, in which I got maybe an hour of sleep in an unhumanly cramped seat on an American Airlines 737, after seven inglorious hours in the Fresno airport, left me, as noted above, in a fog — as bad as any jet lag I’ve experienced traveling to and from distant lands.

I now realize another advantage of RV travel: no jet lag. This is a very good thing.

Aboard our various aeroplanes, Gail and I discussed how odd it was that after having spent only five days in our present RV park near Kerrville before flying away three weeks ago, we felt we were coming “home.” We realized “home” was more about our RV than our spot on the map. We would soon be back in our own bed with all our “stuff” — free from suitcase-life, which gets old very fast. Sure enough, when we pulled up to our motorhome, I felt happy to have arrived in my “special place” — three weeks of whirlwind movement now halted.

BEGINNING JANUARY 2 my staff and I will resume working full-time on RVtravel.com and our other projects. Readership takes a huge jump immediately after the first of each year, when RVers’ thoughts return to their favorite pastime as the hustle-bustle holiday season fades behind.

I wish you a very Happy New Year. If you drink and drive on New Year’s Eve, please make it root beer: we want you back next year (the funny looking man in the image to the right, we are told, is drinking grape juice).

It’s time now for our New Year’s resolutions. Mine is to exercise more and drink more water, both important to good health. It’s been brought to my attention by the very good woman who shares my space that typing is not quality exercise and drinking coffee all day is not the proper way to hydrate oneself!

P.S. HELP WANTED: We have a part-time, freelance opportunity available covering news and writing feature articles for our websites. The person must be knowledgeable about the RV lifestyle and have experience writing quickly and on deadline for a daily newspaper or daily/weekly trade journal. Email me at chuck@RVtravel.com .

The second issue of Mike Sokol’s monthly RV Electricity newsletter is coming tomorrow. If you have not signed up to receive an email alert for it please do so here. This should be required reading for all RVers.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

• ‘Robots’ now taking orders at McDonald’s.

• Words not meant to be read or understood.

•Did you miss last week’s RV Travel? Read it here.

•Directory of back issues.

Is reading this newsletter

worth 10 cents to you?

Last week’s RV recalls

• Grand Design recalls 4,000 RVs, jack problem

• Salem, Wildwood trailers recalled for wrong placard

• Jayco recalls 49,563 RVs for defective fire extinguishers

• Newmar recalls some motorhomes for headlight defect

• Forest River recalls some 2016-2018 motorhomes for fire risk

• Recalls for last month (November)

As the National Park Service wrapped up its comment period on its proposal to jack up entry fees to 17 national parks during high tourist seasons, one big-time politician has put in his two cents’ worth. Utah Governor Gary Herbert says the fees might “devastate” businesses, drop the number of park visits, and actually backfire in terms of cleaning up the Service’s $11 billion maintenance backlog. A poll commissioned by Outdoor Alliance for Kids found nearly 66 percent of Americans say they’d be less likely to visit a park if the fee increase were put in place; 72 percent said the parks would be better served by having federal funding increased to care for needs, as opposed to fee increases on users.

Grand Canyon National Park visitors at the South Rim should be on the lookout for road construction at the Hermit Road and Village Loop intersection near Bright Angel and Maswik lodges. Detours will be in place during construction, which will begin shortly after the turn of the year.

The Florida Keys are slowly recovering from Hurricane Irma, and Bahia Honda State Park is witness to that. Slashed hard by the winds, locals may tell you it’ll never be the same, but the popular park is now open for day use. Overnight use is a different matter – on the bayside of the park a restored campground could open within months. However, the beach camping area is evidently just a memory.

The umpire has called “strike two” in Camping World’s move to fly an American flag larger than a tennis court over its dealership in Statesville, N.C. Back in 2015 the city issued a denial to fly the 40′ by 80′ banner as it exceeded the city’s allowance of 8′ by 12′. Early in December a city councilman tried to make U.S. flags an exemption from the size limiter, but the majority of the city council voted no. The issue has divided the council, some saying the city is just unfriendly toward Camping World and patriotism, with others suggesting the flag isn’t about country, but more about advertising.

A 24-site campground in Oregon’s Hood River County is going to be a washout, literally. Kingsley Reservoir Campground is slated to go under water as an irrigation project expansion moves forward. At this point, county officials who own the campground are mulling over a plan to replace it with one located on dry ground – and with 50 sites available – “subject to available funding.” Still, the old campground’s track record ought to be an indicator: In the last two years the county shelled out nearly $13,000 in expenses to operate the campground, but took in over $35,000 in revenue. A new campground is estimated to rake in $109,000, while costing $78,000.

Forest Service officials in Washington state are finding it necessary to remind people who take advantage of dispersed camping just what “pack it in, pack it out” means. Recent photos from the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument show seeming mountains of trash being removed by volunteers. “Leave no trace” means take it ALL with you or face fines of up to $10,000 and six months camping out – in jail.

RV industry types are happy with the recently signed tax reform bill, says lobbying group Recreation Vehicle Industry Association. Much welcomed is the 21 percent corporate tax rate. Also included in the law, a provision allowing dealers to write off interest expense of yet-to-sell RVs – but that’s a mixed bag. Motorhome “floor plan” interest can be written off in full, while towables are subject to a 30 percent limitation based on earnings before tax and interest. The industry hopes for a change in that in a “technical correction” in 2018.

More News

In a “win some, lose some” scenario, New York park officials say they’ll be making some changes in three Adirondacks campgrounds. At Caroga Lake, there will be new bathrooms and 20 of the 105 campsites will get upgrades. At Buck Pond in Franklin County, 15 of the 116 sites will see improvements. But at Piseco Lake, while two campgrounds will get remodels, a third campground will be converted to day use only.

California firefighters breathed “life” back into a dog at the Lake Perris RV Campground. Firemen responded to a travel trailer blaze and started putting out the flames. After 22 minutes firemen were able to enter the rig – and found a “lifeless” female dog. After carrying the big girl out and putting her on a picnic table, oxygen and resuscitation efforts brought results. Later in the day, local animal control authorities reported the dog was “alert and attentive.”

Not all municipally owned campgrounds are a financially losing proposition. Moriah, N.Y., town officials got a happy report regarding the two campgrounds the town operates. The 2017 camping season saw Bulwagga Bay Campground grossing nearly $295,000, netting the town more than $143,000 after expenses. This year the town took over management of the Champ RV Park, which brought in close to $130,000, netting better than $84,000.

Progress is ongoing in Twin Falls County, Idaho. Officials sought and obtained a grant to rebuild an RV park at Murtaugh Lake. Now the county has the go-ahead to drill a new well for the operation. In reality, the existing RV park will be converted to day use, and a completely new RV park will take its place on site.

Muskegon County, Mich., county park users are seeing a jump in camping fees. Fees have increased by $2 per night to $30 a night at Blue Lake and Pioneer parks, and to $32 at Meinert Park’s Pines Campground. This compares to $32 per night state park nightly fees. Seasonal fees at the Pines Campground have jumped $200 per season to $2,700. The county says the fee hike will generate $22,000 more per year in revenue.

Vacaville, Calif., Camping World employees who showed up for work in the early morning hours recently discovered somebody had broken open the gate. Police responded, and after a bit of a look-around, spotted somebody opening mail – sitting on top of a trailer. Stephen Jacob Wilson, 29, had plenty of Christmas cards and other goodies with him on the roof – and apparently none of them belonged to him. He’s facing charges of mail theft – among others.

Camden County, Mo., planning commissioners have shot down a rezone request needed to transform a defunct yurt resort into an RV park. In addition to local resident opposition, commissioners had reservations about damage to local roads caused by “large RVs” and the safety of children in the neighborhood. Developers say that since they can’t build the RV park, they’ll likely subdivide the 25-acre property and build 100 homes instead. The final decision on the request still rests with county commissioners, but the expectation is the request will be dead on arrival.

This week’s Reader Poll

. . . will return next week

Get more from your amps and watts

Electricity. We take it for granted. Plug in an appliance and turn it on. What could be simpler? But when you take up boondocking, electricity is more like opening the spigot of a water jug. When it all flows out there is no more, unless you refill the jug. If you observe a few basic electricity conservation rules, you’ll be able to get the most out of your available battery power. Get some tips from Boondock Bob Difley.

A fact of traveling by RV: breakdowns

Breakdowns happen no matter what form of transportation you use. Whether it’s a car, plane, cruise ship, yacht or RV, there’s always the possibility you could get stuck on your vacation. As Forrest Gump said, “It happens.” So how do you deal with the ever-present specter of the dreaded breakdown? Find out in this article and short video from Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician and former technical editor at RVtravel.com.

Fulltiming doesn’t have to mean major eating change

In a question posted on a fulltimer’s forum, a huge majority of respondents said they pretty well stuck with the way they cooked “back home.” How’s that? Here’s a sampling of some of the “menu items” fulltimers take to eating. Read more.

Rent a tiny house (like an RV) near a Florida beach

Tiny houses are like RVs, they just don’t move around as often. Learn about a former Florida RV park that is now home to tiny houses, where travelers can rent for a night or longer. Read the story.

A few of the many uses for WD-40

There are few RVers who don’t consider a can of WD-40 an essential item in their tool arsenal. This “can do” lubricant has a wide range of uses, making it a very handy and useful product. Here are some uses for the product – some of which you may not have previously considered. Learn more.

Waterless trap for your RV plumbing system

Thumbs up – December 2017

Want to read something positive for a change? Here are some recent “thumbs up” letters and comments we’ve received from our readers. Read more.

Best and neatest BBQ sauce applicator

Can you believe that Rich “The Wanderman” has been applying BBQ sauce the wrong way for years? Well, that’s what he’s saying now that he has discovered these”little beauties” at a closeout shop. They worked so well that he even went online to find more. He doesn’t often rave about a kitchen gizmo, but he’s definitely raving about this one.

Popular highway guide Next EXIT published for 2018

Do you use the right adapter when plugging in?

Are you using the right electrical adapter when you plug in at your campground? If you don’t use the right one, it could cause problems. In this video Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor, has a tip about using electrical adapters when plugging an RV into power at a campground or elsewhere. Watch the video.



New fees – and fee hikes – in the Idaho Panhandle

In a move that may be unsettling for some Pacific Northwest recreationists, fee increases, and new fees where none existed before, are being trotted out for review by managers of the Idaho Panhandle National Forests. It’s a broad spectrum of changes that managers say will simply bring rates more into line with other existing facilities, based on their amenities. You can comment until January 14. Read more.

Readers’ comments on recent articles

Recent popular articles that attracted high numbers of reader comments

• Towable RV owners lose benefit with new tax bill.

• Propane exchange could be an expensive pain.

• RV street dwellers: “It’s a crisis.“

• How do you know if you have a (dangerous) miswired power pedestal?

• Southwest snowbirds — Beware the wind of many names.

More popular articles from last week’s issue

• What’s the best way to change two flat tires on RV?

• Take care with your RV generator switchovers.

• Pros(?) and cons of dual air balance system.

• Thor recalling 110,400 towable RVs and motorhomes.

• Keystone issues recall on more than 1.2 million RVs.

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Reader RVs

Click here to see many submissions from our readers about their RVs.



Ask the RV Shrink

If in doubt, check it out before parking – or pay a hefty price

Dear RV Shrink:

I am very upset with my husband. We were just fined $150 for illegally parking overnight in a Florida marina parking lot in the middle of nowhere. He says it is partly my fault because I should have seen the sign. I’m 78 years old. I’m just happy if I can see tomorrow. …

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s response.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.





Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.47 (on Dec. 25). Change from week before: Up 2 cents; Change from year before: Up 16 cents.

Diesel: $2.90 (on Dec. 25). Change from week before: None; Change from year before: Up 36 cents.

Strengthen your hands, fingers and forearms

RV Fire Safety Tip

Be prepared!

Develop a plan of action before a fire occurs. Review with everyone the “Stop, Drop, and Roll” rule so they know what to do when clothing is on fire. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Editor’s note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon. Here are links from Amazon.com for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, LP gas detectors, and combination smoke and CO detectors.

RV Quick Tips



Help for your fridge in cold weather

Weather so cold your refrigerator won’t run properly? Reader Phil E. suggests, “Put duct tape over the upper vents, but just remember to take the tape off when the weather warms up.” Thanks, Phil!

An easy way to save money on propane

From the “So tight he squeaks when he walks” department: Turn off your oven pilot light when not in use. Save propane = save money.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

State Stickers colorfully document your RV travels

Track your RV travels the fun way with this RV State Stickers United States Map. Made of premium, clear 4-mil vinyl that wraps to the contours of your vehicle. Apply the map decal to your back window or exterior wall, and each time you visit a state add the respective sticker. Each sticker features a signature attraction in that state and each image is 100% original and unique to this brand. Learn more.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

RVer needs help finding slideout’s manual override

Dear Gary,

We have a 27-foot Gulf Stream Streamlite trailer with a small slideout. The manual states that there is a manual override to retract the slideout in the event that the electric motor fails. We can’t locate the “emergency device” mentioned in the manual. We even had a technician look, with no luck. The motor is located in the middle of the sofa but there appears to be no access to it. Any thoughts? —John E.

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Are our public land boondocking options being whittled away?

Hi Bob,

It looks to me like the trend in the uses of public lands like the Forest Service and BLM is leaning toward commercial ventures and away from recreational. Examples are the Forest Service’s new Travel Management Plan restricting boondocking to only approved areas, the reduction of the size of some national monuments and opening formerly protected land to mining and other commercial exploitation. Is this trend foretelling the end of boondocking on public lands? —Bernie

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

What’s all this electrical “ground” stuff about?

Dear Mike,

I had a problem a few months ago where the campground pedestal lost its ground, which gave my RV a hot-skin voltage. But I had my jacks down on the ground, so why didn’t that ground my RV? Are there different grounds or what? —Frank S.

Read Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

RVer concerned about “too much” tire pressure increase

Roger was reading an RV forum thread on TPMS usage recently and one comment jumped out at him: “I have a serious concern with the G-rated tires on my 5th wheel trailer. When I run the cold max pressure at 110 psi, I get TPMS readings up to 134 psi rolling down the road. Lately, I have been running 95 psi cold and am getting 115-119 psi rolling. The tires and rims are rated for 110 psi. I can live with 120 psi, but the 134 psi concerns me.” Read Roger’s reassuring response.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Tic Tac Toe

Snacks for the campfire crowd.

Who knew that breakfast cereals could be so flavorful? Best of all, you can fine-tune this recipe to use cereals that are sugar-free, organic or gluten-free. You can also lighten the salt or skip the MSG. Check out the secret ingredient in this devilishly addictive mix. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the new “The Survival Food Handbook.”



RVtravel.com Readers’ Favorite Recipes

with Emily Woodbury

Irv’s Make-Ahead Frittata Muffins

We’ve all done enough cooking for the holidays, right? I don’t want to be in my kitchen (or any other for that matter) for the next couple of weeks, and I certainly don’t want to wash another dish. However, I’ll sacrifice one more hour for these delicious frittata muffins. Make-ahead breakfast for nine days? Sounds great to me! Read more and get the recipe

Digital RVer



How to make a map of your travels – free and easy

Chris and Jim Guld, Geeks on Tour, have been traveling the country by RV since 2003. Chris has made a map of their travels for each year so they can remember where they were and when. She uses Google My Maps, a free tool for anyone with a Google account. Chris explains how simple it is to set up and save your maps, as well as how to share them with your friends and family, and more. Learn how.

Learn about smartphones and tablets

… from Geeks On Tour. Here is a popular webcast: #111, Adding Google Photos to Google My Maps. Watch live or archives of past programs.

Special offer for RV Travel readers!

Visit the Geeks’ Store to buy a membership. Use the coupon code rvtravel and get a 20% discount off anything you order.

Good reading from RV123.com

• The Springs at Borrego, CA

• New Year’s Eve Fireworks at the Pier

• Living In Your RV During The Winter

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Walmart Store # 1616, Susanville, CA

Overnight RV parking is allowed. Obtain permission from Walmart store. Park in marked RV spaces in the south corner of the lot, near adjacent tire shop. Can be noisy if lots of RVs are there, and especially if there are trucks parked there too. Some highway noise as well. Two RVers report parking lot sweeper in early AM. There is a Subway sandwich shop in the store and Jack In The Box adjacent. Address: 2900 Main St., Susanville, CA. GPS: 40.408, -120.63688

Cracker Barrel # 167, Gainesville, FL

Overnight RV parking is allowed. Obtain permission from the store. Park in one of several marked Bus/RV spaces on the west side of the building. Well-lit and lot appears level. Usually fairly quiet. One RVer says the lot is tight for a 40-ft unit, but commercial drivers bring 44-ft buses here regularly. Two RVers say that there are low branches at entrance/exit driveways. Address: 4001 SW 43rd St, Gainesville, FL. GPS: 29.617714, -82.38887

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

This week in history

Week of December 30 – January 5

Compiled by Dell Bert

45 B.C. – First New Year’s Day is celebrated.

1788 – Georgia becomes the fourth state in the U.S.

1896 – Utah enters the Union.

1933 – Construction begins on Golden Gate Bridge.

1942 – United Nations is created.

1952 – “Dragnet” TV show debuts.

1959 – Alaska admitted into Union.

1974 – Nixon signs national speed limit into law.

1985 – Rick Nelson dies in a plane crash.

1998 – Sonny Bono killed in skiing accident.

Trivia

Editor Bennett Cerf challenged Dr. Seuss to write a book using no more than 50 different words. The result? “Green Eggs and Ham.”



Bumper sticker of the week

Who cares? I’m retired.



Joke of the Week

There was once a young man who, in his youth, professed his desire to become a great writer. When asked to define “great” he said, “I want to write stuff that the whole world will read, stuff that people will react to on a truly emotional level, stuff that will make them scream, cry, howl in pain and anger!” He now works for Microsoft, writing error messages.

Funny/clever business slogan

Sign on tow truck in Eustis, Fla.: “We meet by accident.” Thanks to Martine Flory!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com

Random RV Thought

On cold winter nights, it’s nice to climb into a warm bed, not a cold one. An easy way to warm a bed before climbing in is with an electric warming blanket. They’re smaller than full-sized blankets but when placed on the bed will make it cozy warm. They also make good lap blankets while lounging on the couch.

Worth Pondering

“A child on a farm sees a plane fly by overhead and dreams of a faraway place. A traveler on the plane sees the farmhouse and dreams of home.” —Carl Burns

