RV Travel Newsletter Issue 828

Issue 828 • Week of January 13–19, 2018



Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

As you may know, I am now staying near San Antonio, Texas. It just so happened there was an RV show there last weekend. So I attended.

And what I witnessed vividly illustrates a change in the RV industry. If you have not shopped for an RV or attended an RV show in the last couple of years, you may not have noticed.

Nearly every fifth wheel trailer, 30 feet and longer, and high-end travel trailer and motorhome at the show was equipped with a residential refrigerator, just like at home. Inexpensive RVs still come with the traditional RV-type refrigerators (usually made by Norcold or Dometic), nearly all of which run on both electricity and propane.

You didn’t commonly see residential refrigerators as standard equipment in RVs even five years ago.

Here’s what I found interesting: If you buy an RV equipped with a residential refrigerator, which runs solely on electricity, you do so knowing that you will not do much boondocking — camping off the grid. Oh, you could, if you added a huge bank of batteries and solar panels. But few buyers will do that. Instead, they will stay in one place for months, even years on end, where they can hook up to electricity.

I asked a salesman if the RVs could be ordered instead with an RV refrigerator. He said some could, but not all. “Ninety-nine percent of the people want the residential refrigerator,” he explained, adding, “They don’t catch fire.” He was referring to a well-publicized recall of some Norcold refrigerators, which were prone to catching fire. I have a feeling this is a little scare tactic salesmen use to encourage selling RVs with residential refrigerators.

QUICK POLL: Has your RV refrigerator ever caught on fire?

MOST OF THE RVers who buy RVs with residential refrigerators will be forced to stay in RV parks with a power hookup. They won’t be able to stay in campgrounds in national parks, national forests, most state parks, BLM sites and on America’s vast public lands.

And even if they do stay on public campgrounds, where electricity is very seldom available, they couldn’t do so even a full day without depleting their batteries. Even with additional batteries and solar, a few days of dark, rainy days would require moving to find power or running a generator for hours on end. In the same situation, with an RV refrigerator running on propane they could stay for a week or two (or longer).

These RVs with residential refrigerators are meant for RV “living.” In no way are they for “camping.” They should not be called recreational vehicles: They are, plain and simple, mobile homes. Many of the fifth wheels and higher-end motorhomes I saw in San Antonio included features like heated floors, wine coolers, washer/dryers, dishwashers, fireplaces, king-size beds, built-in vacuums and multiple big screen televisions. Many had three or four slideouts, making them as roomy as a small house. Of course, some models these days have two bathrooms, even two bedrooms.

How far will RV creature comforts go? Read about a new concept motorhome with a built-in helipad (and helicopter to go with it) and a smart-toilet that knows when you plan to go number 1 or 2 so it can position the toilet lid properly.

For RVers who camp or move from place to place often, perhaps boondocking on occasion, those RVers with residential fridges will become a thorn in their side: They will further clog already crowded RV parks, making reservations harder and harder to get for RVers who don’t just “live” in their RVs but “travel” with them.

The idea of “going where you want, when you want” will die even faster than it currently is.



Stonehenge

In last week’s essay I showed you a photo of a “Stonehenge” near where I’m currently staying in the Texas Hill Country. Here’s information about the structure and its unique origin.

A man with wanderlust

My long-time friend Dave Williams, who those of you in Dallas may know as the morning co-anchor at KLIF-AM, has an incurable case of wanderlust. Listen to his delightful essay (and brighten your day).

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)



Sign up for RVtravel.com’s

new monthly newsletter about RV electricity.

•Did you miss last week’s RV Travel? Read it here.

•Directory of back issues.

Support Honest Journalism

The staff of RVtravel.com works hard to bring you an honest, unbiased, valuable newsletter every Saturday. Readers help make it possible with their “voluntary subscriptions.” Even a pledge of $5, $10 or $20 a year is appreciated — that’s for more than 50 weekly issues! Many readers set up an ongoing subscription, most $5 to $10 month. Your contributions make it possible for us to write about important matters, not just fluff to please advertisers and RV industry big shots. Enter a voluntary subscription. Use a credit card, PayPal or mail a check.

Goodyear Tires under investigation

A consumer group is saying Goodyear Tires could be treading on thin ice with the federal government’s safety watchdog, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Earlier this month, the agency opened an investigation concerning Goodyear’s G159 tires, popular on some Class A motorhomes. The tires were manufactured between 1996 and 2003, but only came under NHTSA’s radar recently – which at this point figures there could be as many as 40,000 still on America’s roadways. What problems raised the red flag? Read more.

Recent Recalls:

• REV motorhomes recalled for electrical issue.

• Coachmen motorhomes recalled for fire risk.

• Newmar recalling nearly 3,000 motorhomes.

Nine easy steps to holding down fuel costs

In an article in the Financial Edge newsletter from Investopedia.com, Jean Folger points out these nine effective ways to increase your gas mileage by driving more efficiently. This can be even more timely and important as projections for fuel prices appear to be on the rise, and unexpected “outside” events and forces of nature can dramatically alter the fuel price landscape overnight. Learn more.

The mystery of the melting RV cover

Here’s a situation that you have likely never encountered: a brand-new RV cover, in this case a high-quality one from ADCO to cover a 37-foot travel trailer, that began to melt in an arc-shaped pattern across the cover for no apparent reason. What caused it? Find out here.

Luxury motorhome comes with helipad and helicopter!

Now, this is not your everyday motorhome, not by a long shot. You won’t find too many RVs with a retractable helipad — and helicopter to go with it — a roof hot tub, and a smart toilet that can determine if you’re planning to go #1 or #2 so it can adjust its lid accordingly. Read more and take a tour in the short video.

Author seeks understanding of full time RV lifestyle

With keen insight, real-life experience and a quest for a fuller understanding, author and entrepreneur Jeannine Patané is looking beyond the common notion that fulltime RVing is a lifestyle choice and the primary domain of a retired couple spending their children’s inheritance traversing the country cozied up in a luxurious motorhome, travel trailer or fifth-wheel. Ms. Patané has created a non-invasive questionnaire for fulltime RVers which she hopes will shed light on not only the “where” and the “how,” but also the “why” of a nomadic life. Learn more.

RV shopping? Two “musts” you may not have considered

How do buyers decide which RV to buy? They focus on interior design and floor plans. Manufacturers know this and go to great lengths in “staging” their various models for photographs used in advertising. Potential owners likewise pick their favorites based on what they see inside and, to a lesser extent, the outside of the RVs they consider. What’s the matter with that strategy? It’s a terrible way to choose! Find out why.

This week's Reader Poll

Did you winterize your RV this winter season?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

Do you insure your RV and passenger vehicles together or separately? Click here for the results.



Drive ’til the wheels fall off? Seems like this RVer did

A motorhome, held together largely with bungee cords, was spotted motoring (well, sort of) down the streets of San Jose, California. Ya’ gotta see it to believe it! Watch the short video.

Charge your phone and other devices – without wires!

Rich “The Wanderman” has written quite a few articles about charging your electronic devices while on the road. Carrying lots of different charge cables is annoying. In this article he tells you of a way to charge your devices without cables at all – with old-fashioned magnetic induction. Cool! Read how.

Best practices: Turn water heater off at night, on in the morning?

If you’ve wondered about the right way to use your water heater, in this video Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor, answers a question from a viewer of a live webcast about whether it is best to leave an electric water heater on all the time or just turn it on when hot water is needed. Watch the video.

See the Redwoods, for free!

To celebrate Redwoods and Save the Redwoods League’s 100 years of preserving California’s regal Redwood forests, California State Parks has partnered with the League for free day-use admission to Redwood state parks. On the second Saturday of each month in 2018, more than 40 state parks will be free for wandering and gazing at the majestic giants. Learn more.



Stop damaging your electrical circuit boards

Certified RV technician Chris Dougherty says he has replaced a lot of circuit boards in RVs, and in this video he offers two tips that will help you avoid damaging your RV’s electrical circuit board. Watch the video.

An RV park with a twist: vintage trailers only

An Arkansas resort that rents vintage trailers will open this spring if local officials approve. Flamingo Springs Trailer Resort will have eight trailers from the 1950s through the 1970s on about 20 acres in Prairie Grove. At least six should be available for reservations in April, said Zach Kraus, co-owner. Read more.

Abandoned RVs a costly headache for property owners where they’re dumped

Junker RVs that are dumped illegally on the private property of others become a giant and costly headache for the owners of the property. Read about one case where the junked RV was packed with trash, which also had to be hauled off. Click here.

Readers’ comments on recent articles

Recent popular articles that attracted high numbers of reader comments

• A message to RVtravel.com readers about safe internet use

• Reader unhappy with my negative reporting: Unsubscribes

• Is reverse osmosis water safe for your RV batteries?

• Couple disagree on RVing full-time with cat

• Iowa RV dealer blasts Camping World tactics

• Can you be shocked by camping near high power lines?

More popular articles from last week’s issue

• What are the blue flakes coming out of the water heater?

• Doing the “Quartzsite Crawl”

• RV Electricity: Can water puddles shock you?

• Snowbirds – Can you feast on fresh fruits and veggies?

• RV Mods: Is a “solar ready” RV right for your needs?

• Searching for evidence of prehistoric hunters and gatherers

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Reader RVs

Click here to see many submissions from our readers about their RVs.



Waterless trap for your RV plumbing system

Make foul smelling odors a thing of the past!

Already used by major RV manufacturers, the revolutionary HepvO waterless trap is a fantastic alternative to a conventional ‘P’ trap and it won’t fail due to evaporation, movement, freezing or leakage. Its unique membrane prevents foul air from the grey water tank entering your RV and its in-line design helps create extra storage space! Learn more.

Ask the RV Shrink

Full-timers: Husband wants to downsize RV; wife says no

Dear RV Shrink:

We have been living in our fifth wheel for just over a year. We’ve been to many wonderful places we’ve always dreamed of visiting. My wife and I love this lifestyle and have adjusted well to living in a small space in comparison to our home. I keep talking about downsizing even more into a smaller rig and my wife will have none of it. …

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.52 (on Jan. 8). Change from week before: none; Change from year before: Up 13 cents.

Diesel: $3.00 (on Jan. 8). Change from week before: Up 2 cents; Change from year before: Up 40 cents.

Full-timers:

Need an RV Home Base?

Then you need Americas Mailbox! You’ll enjoy great tax advantages with your South Dakota “residency,” like no state income tax and low insurance rates (second lowest in the USA says the Insurance Information Institute). Many plans are available. Click the video where RV Travel editor Chuck Woodbury talks with Americas Mailbox owner Don Humes. Or click here to learn more or enroll.

RV Fire Safety Tip

More tips to help you be prepared in case of fire

Have at least two escape routes —one in the front and one in the rear of the coach. As soon as they’re old enough, teach children to open hatches and emergency exits. Make sure visitors can open the front door – not all manufacturers use the same lock and latch assembly. Choose a rallying point where everyone will meet immediately after escaping, so everyone can be accounted for. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Editor’s note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon. Here are links from Amazon.com for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, LP gas detectors, and combination smoke and CO detectors.

Microwave cover collapses for easy storage

When heating your food you don’t want to spend 10 minutes later cleaning the splatters inside the microwave. Here’s the solution — perfect for RVers: It pops down flat for easy storage. Lid perforations allow steam to escape to keep food moist. Doubles as a strainer! Learn more or order.

RV Quick Tips



Be prepared for loose screws

It seems like most RVers – Woops! We mean RVs – have a few screws loose. Road vibration tends to loosen anything with a thread to it, so be sure to keep a set of screwdrivers and wrenches with you no matter how short the trip.

Long storage space in RV

Storing long items in an RV is often difficult to do since the tallest place is often the closet. Check for storage space behind the sofa. Sometimes a short, folding ladder can be stored there, or maybe mops or brooms. Other items to store behind the couch are the screens from the front driver and passenger window and, if a front entry coach, the door screen, too. This will make driving through scenic country much more pleasant. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Hot off the press!

2018 Good Sam RV Park Directory

The Good Sam RV Travel & Savings Guide is the only print directory of RV parks in North America. It features an exclusive rating system by consultants in the field at privately owned parks. Plus, detailed park listings include amenities, services, restrictions, camping rates, contact information, Good Sam discount locations, hundreds of dollars’ worth of Camping World savings, pages of helpful RVing information and much more! Many RVers consider this printed directory essential even with all the online resources available. Learn more or order.

Gizmos and Gadgets

Portable propane campfire: A safe campfire solution

RVers love campfires. It’s part of the lifestyle. But after the devastating wildfires of 2017, the safety of our campfires is becoming paramount – if it wasn’t already. If you take your RV into camping locations where a safe fire ring is not provided, Camco’s compact portable propane Little Red Campfire could provide a solution to campfire safety. No mess, no ash and no need to gather firewood – you can have a campfire wherever you go. Learn more.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Dealer says water in RV from retracting slideout is normal

Dear Gary,

I’m a single woman and have a Fleetwood Bounder. When it rains and I bring the slideout in and un-level the motorhome, water from on the top of the slideout comes pouring into the rig. My RV dealer says this is normal. It’s quite a bit of water and others I know do not have this issue. Shouldn’t there be a seal to stop the water from coming in? —Linda F.

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Will HUD make living in an RV or tiny home illegal?

Hi Bob,

Is it possible that HUD will be able to make living in a trailer or RV or tiny home illegal? Where do they think all those folks will live – under a bridge? This doesn’t seem reasonable. Thanks. —Pamela C.

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

Read the most recent BoondockBob Blog post: Wallace, Idaho’s mining past and the historic Oasis Bordello.

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Electrical reference graphics to print and save

Dear Mike,

First… Thank you for your No~Shock~Zone book on RV Electrical Safety. I’m only half through and love it. The way you explain things is wonderful and easy to understand. Also following you on RVtravel each week. My question is, the book is black and white and I would really like to make some quick reference guides (laminated) to keep with my electrical RV cord and test equipment. Is there a location (internet) showing all the colored Quick Reference Guides in the back of your book that I can print? Thank you. —John Renicker

Read Mike’s colorful (and printable) response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Why do trailer tires fail more often than tow vehicle tires?

Here is a question posted on a travel trailer forum: “Why so many trailer tire failures and so few, if any, tow vehicle tire failures?” The reason, says Roger, is staring everyone in the face. He explains.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Coconut Pineapple Pie

Taste of the Tropics: A pie to die for. This delectable dessert is a take on pecan pie, minus the nuts. It’s delicious plain and truly heavenly when served cold with a scoop of coconut ice cream or a cloud of whipped cream. It goes together quickly. Bake two while you’re at it. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the new “The Survival Food Handbook.”

RVtravel.com Readers’ Favorite Recipes

with Emily Woodbury

Attention RV Chefs!

We need your help! Please take this poll and tell us if you usually dine out, get takeout, or cook your meals at home. Our editors have some cooking ideas “cooking” and your responses will be greatly appreciated!

Have a favorite recipe you prepare in your RV? Send your recipes to emily (at) rvtravel.com to be featured in our newsletter!

Digital RVer



App helps you find fresh food while on the road

One of the wonderful benefits of traveling by RV is that you can do your own cooking. You can eat what you like, when you like – if you can find the ingredients you like. When you’re away from home, that can be the hardest part. But wait … There’s an app for that! Learn more.

Learn about smartphones and tablets

… from Geeks On Tour. Here is a recent webcast: #132, Google Photos for Picasa Users. Watch live or archives of past programs. The next live YouTube show will be this Sunday (tomorrow): “Who can see your stuff on Facebook?” Sign up to watch it live.

Good reading from RV123.com

• International RVers

• Route 66 Wineries

• A Toddler’s View of Van Life

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Unnamed I-25 Gravel Lot, Santa Fe, NM

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Large, level, and unlit gravel lot. Part of the lot sometimes used for gravel storage, but usually still room to park. Traffic noise from I-25 & possible noise from trucks parked nearby. One RVer says it’s “an excellent spot for overnighting, with trees around the lot, lots of room, and wild horses observable in the distance.” Address: In SW Quadrant of I-25, Exit 276. GPS: 35.520285, -106.180944



Flying J Travel Plaza # 749, Ruther Glen, VA

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Park in one of 11 marked long-vehicle spaces. Do not park in truck parking area unless directed there by Flying J. Well lit, and appears level. Expect significant noise at this busy truck stop. Dump station is $10. Propane available. Denny’s Restaurant, deli & pizza on site. Address: 24279 Rogers Clark Blvd. GPS: 37.93351, -77.474111

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Upcoming RV Shows



• Ohio RV and Boat Show, Jan. 5-14, Columbus, OH

• Pittsburgh RV Show, Jan. 6-14, Pittsburgh, PA

• Indy RV Expo, Jan. 6-14, Indianapolis, IN

• Ohio RV Supershow, Jan, 10-14, Cleveland, Ohio

• Mid America RV Show, Jan. 11-14, Kansas City, MO

• 57th Annual RV & Campgrounds Show, Jan. 12-14, Allentown, PA

• Valley RV and Camping Show, Jan. 12-14, South Bend, IN

• Washington Camping RV Expo, Jan. 12-14, Chantilly, VA

• OKC Boat & RV Show, Jan. 12-14, Oklahoma City, OK

• Boston RV & Camping Expo, Jan. 12-15, Boston, MA. Visit Show Website.

• Florida RV Supershow, Jan. 16-21, Tampa, FL

• Austin Boat & Travel Trailer Show, Jan. 18-21, Austin, TX

• Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show, Jan. 18-21, Grand Rapids, MI

• Inland Northwest RV Show and Sale, Jan. 18-21, Spokane, WA

• Tacoma RV Show, Jan. 18-21, Tacoma, WA

• Toronto RV Show and Sale, Jan. 18-21, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

• Georgia RV & Camper Show, Jan. 19-21, Atlanta, GA

• Greater Chicago RV Show, Jan. 19-21, N. Schaumburg, IL

• Lexington RV Show, Jan. 19-21, Lexington, KY

• New Jersey RV & Camping Show, Jan. 19-21, Edison, NJ

• Quartzsite RV Show, Jan. 20-28, Quartzsite, AZ. Free parking and admission.

• Seattle RV Show, Feb. 8-11, CenturyLink Field Event Center, Seattle, WA

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

This week in history

Week of January 13–19

Compiled by Dell Bert

1942 – Carole Lombard is killed in plane crash.

1953 – Corvette is unveiled at GM Motorama.

1967 – Green Bay Packers beat Kansas City Chiefs in first Super Bowl.

1969 – Heavy rain leads to landslides in Southern Calif., killing 91 people.

1972 – “American Pie” hits #1 on the pop charts.

1994 – The Northridge quake in L.A. kills 54 people.

2009 – Sully Sullenberger performs Miracle on the Hudson.

Trivia

Mardi Gras float riders are required by law to wear masks.

Bumper sticker of the week

Irony – the opposite of wrinkly.

Funny/clever business slogan

“We take a bite out of grime”– at a car wash.

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com

CONTEST ANSWER: It was called "The Newspaper That Roams."

Joke of the Week

When the X-ray specialist married one of his patients, everybody wondered what he saw in her.

Random RV Thought

‘Tis the season for RV shows from now through March. Here’s a money-saving tip for anyone who plans to attend a show. Using your favorite search engine, find the show’s website. Many offer a money-saving coupon on an admission ticket and offer lower prices certain days of the week. For a list of upcoming shows, visit here.

Worth Pondering

“You’ll seldom experience regret for anything that you’ve done. It is what you haven’t done that will torment you. The message, therefore, is clear. Do it! Develop an appreciation for the present moment. Seize every second of your life and savor it.” —Dr. Wayne W. Dyer

