RV Travel Newsletter Issue 829

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

Things are crazy (crazy good) with this website and newsletter. I do not know what has happened, but circulation skyrocketed last week. Last Saturday’s newsletter received more than 72,000 page views on Saturday alone. By Sunday night, they hit 100,000. And people are still reading it.

A few weeks ago, I put the word out that we were looking for more writers. The reason: my current staff and I do not have adequate time to write about everything we believe you should know to get the most from your RV travels. Times they are a changin’ in the wonderful world of RVing, and we’re trying to make sense of it for you. Nobody else is. There isn’t a quality RV print magazine left and 95 percent of all RV websites offer pretty much the same old stories you’ve read a thousand times before. Most websites and blogs about RVing are one- or two-person operations without adequate time to properly devote to gathering information and/or paying writers to post quality stories.

Every week that passes we receive more support from our readers. And with every new one we are more empowered to serve you better without commercial interference.

No other website has a staff of experts like we do. Have you been following Mike Sokol’s articles on RV electricity? The man is a genius! You will not find any other person in America who knows more about RV electricity than Mike. He and I are working on several educational programs for RVers. Since he joined us, Mike has been approached by major companies about promoting RV electrical safety education. His monthly newsletter has already topped 6,000 subscribers. Read his latest issue.

You won’t read articles anywhere but here like the one in this issue by KOA owner (not for long) Andy Zipser about why he is leaving the KOA system.

And don’t forget our regular contributors — veteran RV journalists Russ and Tiña De Maris and the RV Doctor Gary Bunzer (who is heavily involved in establishing construction and safety standards for the RV industry). And there’s retired Firestone executive Roger Marble, who reports on RV tire safety. And Boondocking expert Bob Difley. The list goes on.

And, beginning this issue, we are proud to present a weekly column by veterinarian Dr. Deanna Tolliver. Deanna is a full-time RVer and lover and protector of animals. She is thrilled to be associated with RV Travel — and we are thrilled to have her. Read her first column here.

Last issue, I stirred up a hornet’s nest with my comments about how so many new RVs are coming equipped with residential refrigerators. Go back and read what I wrote if you missed out. Some of you love your residential refrigerators. But others want nothing to do with them. This is a topic we will dig into in the weeks ahead. In the meantime, here’s a recap of many of the comments we received, pro and con, about residential refrigerators since the last issue.

If you are one of our "voluntary subscribers" or a frequent shopper through our Amazon.com program (see link at blue bar near the top right of this page), then you should have received a special email from me yesterday with more news about behind the scenes goings-on at RVtravel.com.

If you are reading this newsletter week after week for free, that’s fine; I know some of you are challenged just making ends meet (been there, done that). But if you are okay financially, please consider the value you receive from what we publish. Decide if it’s worth a one-time or ongoing donation to help us do more for you that makes your RVing more enjoyable, rewarding and, above all, safe.

See you next week — same little corner of cyberspace.

P.S. Click the video to the right: Toby the parrot stands in for me to say “Bye bye.”

Remember, our news section has moved to make room for more features in this main section of the newsletter. Read it here.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

• Old lady transforms into sexy young woman (short video)

Our news section has moved

We’re beefing up our news coverage and there’s not enough room here to post it all along with all our other great features. So click here to read this week’s news.

RV fires: They happen, and they’re not pretty!

Every week, in our RVtravel.com Saturday newsletter, we post an RV Fire Safety Tip. The fact is, RV fires happen. And when an RV catches fire, it goes up fast. RV fire expert Mac McCoy (Mac the Fire Guy) advises that if you can’t extinguish a fire in 20 seconds, then concentrate on getting yourself out of the RV safely; forget about trying to save the RV. Learn more fire safety tips in this article and two short, but very important, videos.

The pros and cons of RV “residential” refrigerators

Boy, did we open a can of worms last issue when we wrote about RV refrigerators and offered our thoughts! We had no idea what a hot-button topic this would be. We’ll write more about this later, but for now read the many comments our readers left last week on the subject.

Cut your RV lifestyle expenses

Bob Difley offers a long list of tips for reducing costs and becoming more efficient for whatever your RVing lifestyle. Feel free to add your tips in the Comments section below the article. Read more.

What you need to know if you carry a firearm in your RV

RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury explains in a video how a law-abiding citizen of one state may risk getting in trouble by carrying a gun in another state, where laws differ. A survey by RVtravel.com revealed that 40 percent of RVers carry a weapon all or most of the time. RVers or others who travel with a firearm outside their own state should know the laws. Watch the video.

Fulltime RVer – Death while on the road

It’s not something we like to spend a lot of time thinking about. It’s when we finally “hang up the keys” for the last time. At this point, death is inevitable for all of us. But if you’re a fulltime RVer, or spend a lot of time on the road, here’s a question: What happens if you die while away from your home base? Russ and Tiña De Maris look at both the immediate situation, and the longer-term issues in this important article.

This week’s Reader Poll

To combat crowding, should popular national parks require reservations to enter?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

Did you winterize your RV this winter season? Click here for the results.

Results of more recent polls (including comments):

• Has the RV-type fridge on any RV you’ve owned ever caught fire?

• How often do you dine out compared to eating at home?

Unique RV overnight stops at wineries and farms

RV water: How fresh is “fresh” water?

Having your RV sitting in the driveway, “ready to roll” on a spur-of-the-moment trip, is one of the gifts of our lifestyle. Got propane and gas in the tanks? Holding tanks empty? If you keep a few clothes in the rig, some non-perishable food items, and grab whatever else from your house fridge, your RV is up to an “instant getaway.” Ah, but what about the fresh water tank? How long can you safely keep water in it before worrying about “bugs”? Find out here.

Is staying overnight in an RV at Walmart in jeopardy?

In a recent development, some Oregon Walmart stores are banning overnight stays from their parking lots. It’s not your average RVer to blame, but a new breed of RVers who don’t necessarily play by the commonly accepted rules. Read more.

The junk drawer – What’s in there and what can you toss?

Admit it … we all have one: a Junk Drawer. That’s the one that ends up catching all the odds and ends from all around the RV. Eventually, it fills up and you have to figure out what you need and what you don’t. Rich “The Wanderman” (and a self-proclaimed pack rat) takes you on a tour of his junk drawer and offers advice (sometimes via links) on organizing storage spaces. Read more.

Add-on small shelves can organize or display

It seems like there’s never quite enough “space” for everything in the RV. Sometimes an off-the-wall idea can help. Actually, in this case, it’s an on-the-wall idea. Here are some nifty storage/display tips from Russ and Tiña De Maris. Learn more.

Keeping spare light bulbs is a bright idea

According to Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, keeping a selection of light bulbs in your rig’s tool box is a great idea. This way, when you have a burnout, you have a replacement handy. Here are some tips for what to have on hand, and a warning to not change the size or type of a bulb in a fixture. Learn more.

RV park drops KOA affiliation. Owner explains why

Andy Zipser is leaving the KOA system on Feb. 1. He opted out for a variety of reasons, which he explains here. This is interesting reading, as it offers an insight into what it’s like to operate an RV park and a KOA franchise in particular. Read his story.

Special road atlas keeps tall RVs out of trouble

Long haul truckers rely on Rand McNally’s Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas for the most comprehensive highway and trucking information on the market. Perhaps most importantly, the atlas shows them where they can go without hitting a low bridge or encountering a dangerously narrow road. RVs these days are sometimes nearly the height of big rig trucks, making this atlas just as valuable to these “big rig” drivers, too. Learn more.

Readers’ comments on recent articles

Recent popular articles that attracted high numbers of reader comments

• Will HUD make living in an RV or tiny home illegal?

• The mystery of the burning RV cover.

• RV shopping? Two “musts” you may not have considered.

• Dumped RVs costly to property owners who must remove them.

• Goodyear tires under investigation.

• Drive ’til the wheels fall off? Seems like this RVer did.

More popular articles from last week’s issue

• Nine easy steps to holding down fuel costs.

• Electrical reference graphics to print and save.

• Why do trailer tires fail more often than tow vehicle tires?

• Luxury motorhome comes with helipad and helicopter!

• Dealer says water in RV from retracting slideout is normal.

• Full-timers: Husband wants to downsize RV; wife says no.

Ask the RV Shrink

What size RV should we buy?

Dear RV Shrink:

We are shopping for a new RV. My husband wants a giant bus-type motorhome and I would like to see us in something smaller. I don’t care if it’s a trailer, 5th wheel or motorhome, I just think it will be easier to travel in something less large. He thinks he needs the biggest thing that rolls on tires; I think we might feel more comfortable in something more conservative. Do you have any suggestions on finding a happy medium? —Bigger not always better in Birmingham

Read the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.56 (on Jan. 15). Change from week before: Up 4 cents; Change from year before: Up 20 cents.

Diesel: $3.03 (on Jan. 15). Change from week before: Up 3 cents; Change from year before: Up 44 cents.

The best book on RV electricity, hands down!

RV Travel contributor Mike Sokol is America’s leading expert on RV electricity. Mike has taken his 40+ years of experience to write this book about RV electricity that nearly anyone can understand. Covers the basics of Voltage, Amperage, Wattage and Grounding, with additional chapters on RV Hot-Skin testing, GFCI operation, portable generator hookups and troubleshooting RV electrical systems. This should be essential reading for all RVers. Learn more or order

The RV Vet

With Dr. Deanna Tolliver, M.S., DVM

Seven out of ten RV Travel readers travel with a pet (see our reader survey). Here’s a weekly dose of helpful information from our resident veterinarian.

RVers worry about traveling with dog because of seizures

Dear Dr. Deanna,

We have finally made the decision to sell our home and travel full-time. We want to take our dog, Dolly, with us. But recently she’s been having seizures; at least, we think that’s what happening. She might whine a little at first, then hold very still and her eyes kind of glaze over, and she trembles. This lasts just a few minutes and then she kind of wakes up and after another few minutes, she seems normal. She’s a terrier mix, only 3 years old. Is she going to die? Should we take her with us on the road? — Lindsay N.

Read Dr. Deanna’s reply

RV Fire Safety Tip

Make sure your smoke detector works

Test your smoke detector(s) regularly, and make sure all travelers know what the smoke alarm sounds like and what to do when they hear it. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Editor’s note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon. Here are links from Amazon.com for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, LP gas detectors, and combination smoke and CO detectors.

New book documents RVing work campers

This new book profiles RVers who work on the road. For some, it’s extra income, but for many others it’s a matter of survival. RVers who work at Amazon.com’s warehouses during the holiday season are profiled. It’s often grueling work for older RVers who labor long hours for about $11.50 an hour. This is not upbeat reading, but it is fascinating. Learn more or order.

RV Quick Tips



A tip for “tightening up” loose screws

Speaking of RVers – er, RVs – with loose screws, Ken Wahl sends along this great tip: “Sometimes if a screw vibrates loose it’s because the screw has no more gripping ability in the wood – the hole is stripped out or too big, or the wrong size screw was used. To repair a hole that isn’t holding anymore, remove the screw then squirt a dab of wood glue in and add a few broken-off pieces of a wooden toothpick into the “gluey” hole. This creates a wood plug. Let it dry partially or fully before you use this as the “new” hole for the old or replacement wood screw. If the glue is a bit damp, this will add to the holding ability of the screw and hole. This old attachment trick with the new hole is stronger that the original arrangement.” Thanks, Ken!

Remove scuff marks with vanilla extract

Still have a vinyl floor in your galley? Banish black “scuff marks” by rubbing them with vanilla extract on a paper towel.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Pop popcorn the fun, easy way

Gizmos and Gadgets

King introduces clear dome satellite TV antenna

KING has introduced two new, state-of-the-art automatic satellite TV antennas, with first-ever clear covers. The new DISH Tailgater Pro and KING Quest Pro for DIRECTV are designed for use as either a portable or a roof-mounted satellite system for RVs. The clear cover allows users to see where the dish is pointing and simplifies troubleshooting to ensure receiving the best signal. The antennas are small and light like previous models, yet provide improved signal reception. Learn more.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

How important is leveling for an RV absorption fridge?

Dear Gary:

We recently purchased a used 2007 motorhome and haven’t actually camped in it yet but have done some local driving to get used to it. We’ve been reading about the leveling for the refrigerator and understand the necessity. We have a two-door unit (top freezer and bottom refrigerator). My husband is concerned about leveling while driving such as on hills and mountains. Should we be? —Rosemary P.



Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Quiet as a Bouse (in Arizona)

Hi Bob,

We recently passed through a small, intriguing desert town named Bouse on a two-lane backroad when driving from Wickenburg to Parker in southwestern Arizona. We were through in an instant, but after we arrived in Parker it bugged me that we hadn’t stopped to explore. Did we miss anything there? —Gus and Anne

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Is this non-contact voltage tester on?

Dear Mike,

I just finished reading your book “RV Electrical Safety” twice. You have demystified things I’ve only guessed at for years. … I have a 30-amp outlet on the side of my house and I decided to check it with the techniques you described in the book. There are two outlets in the box, the 30 amp and a 20 amp. I checked both with the non-contact tester and it showed no hot contacts. I assumed the breaker had tripped. … —Bruce

Read the rest of the question and Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Using snow chains on an RV

Some folks may find themselves wanting(?) or needing to drive in areas where roads get snow and ice covered, and even in areas where the use of chains is required. If we travel in such areas, it is important to have the correct type and size of “chains” for our application or we may end up doing damage to both our tires and the sides of our coach. But what does the RV owner do when it comes to using chains in the dual application? There are several types of chain setups to choose from. Included in this article are very helpful videos regarding chain types and proper installation. Learn more.

Astronomy for RVers

with Chris Fellows

Hunting for comets

Did you know that at any given time there are normally several visible comets in the sky? No matter how you find them, comets are always fun to catch and fun to watch move across the background stars while you watch them. In this article, Chris explains all about comets and how to spot them. Learn more.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Campground Potluck Turkey Stroganoff Casserole

Big casserole for a big group. This rich, creamy, versatile casserole is a favorite at family reunions and campground potlucks. It can be made on the spot or ahead of time. Make it with any cooked turkey including canned chunk turkey or good quality deli turkey cold cuts. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the new “The Survival Food Handbook.”

RV Short stop



Historic Savannah: A Snowbird’s place to visit

Savannah, Georgia, is (almost) a year-round destination. In between the often unpredictable weather along the Eastern Seaboard, one fairly safe harbor is Savannah. With its founding going back to 1733, it is one of America’s oldest cities. There is so much to see and do there, no matter what the weather, one visit is never enough time. And when visiting America’s Most Haunted City, take at least one of the many ghosts tours. Learn more in this article from Julianne G. Crane.

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Yaqui Pass Campground (Anza-Borrego State Park), Borrego Springs, CA

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed in large open gravel parking/camping lot. Area is reached via short gravel driveway off paved road (CR S-22). No amenities. Pack out all trash. The large unlit lot has both level & sloped areas, with room for many rigs. Very dark & quiet at night; appears safe. Address: On east side of SR 22, 2.2 mi north of jct with SR 78 or 4.7 mi south of jct with Borrego Springs Rd. From CR-2 at tiny “Camping” sign, turn east on gravel driveway to open area off highway. GPS: 33.149, -116.349

Dowling Fruit Orchard, Beaumont, CA

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission from staff on duty. Park in open gravel lot. Some RVers report the lot as level; one says “not necessarily.” Quiet and appears safe. Driveway & lot may be muddy. Address: 38021 Highway 60; GPS: 33.9318, -116.99845

This week in history

Week of January 20–26

Compiled by Dell Bert

1556 – Deadliest earthquake in history kills 830,000 people in China.

1849 – First woman M.D.

1924 – First Winter Olympics begin in the French Alps.

1935 – First canned beer goes on sale.

1968 – North Korea seizes U.S. ship Pueblo.

1973 – Lyndon Baines Johnson dies in Texas.

1979 – “The Dukes of Hazzard” premieres.

2009 – Toyota passes GM as planet’s biggest car maker.

Trivia

Furbies were banned from the National Security Agency’s Maryland headquarters in 1999. It was feared the toys might record and repeat national security secrets.

Bumper sticker of the week

Next time you wave … use all your fingers!

Funny/clever business slogan

Received from Craig Miller: Seen on the back of a Home Builders Services Inc. dump truck: “We stash your trash.” Thanks, Craig!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

Found on FB, source unknown: A woman phoned her husband on a very cold day in Minnesota. Wife: “The car is not starting. Dashboard shows the sign of a person sitting on a toilet.” Husband: “What…?? Send me a picture.” →

(Look again. It says -4 degrees.) Thanks to Michael Logan for sending this!

Random RV Thought

In the winter when the wind is howling, always be careful when opening the door of your RV. A sudden gust can grab the door as if it were a sail and rip it from your hand, thrusting it against the side of your rig, sometimes denting the siding or even smashing a window.

Worth Pondering

“Our houses are such unwieldy property that we are often imprisoned rather than housed by them.” —Henry David Thoreau

