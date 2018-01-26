RV Travel Newsletter Issue 830

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 17th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Issue 830 • Week of January 27 – February 2, 2018



Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

We’re celebrating a milestone: We have now posted more than 3,000 articles on this website. Imagine that! You’d think we’d run out of things to write about. But, nope, there’s much more to say. We’re adding another 150-200 new articles a month. Plus, our just debuted NewRVer.com is also growing, with hundreds of articles already published.

Also, we just surpassed 17 million views on our YouTube Channel with nearly 56,000 subscribers. If you’re not subscribed (free) click here.

Gail and I are about to head into our third month living in the Texas Hill Country near Kerrville. It feels great to be settled for awhile — not having to pack up our stuff, pull in the slides and drive off to yet another park (after struggling to find a decent one that’s not already booked solid). After seven months of moving often, it feels good to be in one place and live like a local.

It’s been fun exploring the countryside and nearby towns. We’ve already found a few excellent restaurants and are gradually visiting some of the local attractions. Last Sunday we visited the Fredricksburg Trade Days (flea) Market, where I met Harvey Gann, an amazing 97-year-old war hero. Please take a minute to read my story.

WE’VE BECOME FRIENDS with some of our neighbors, which has made our little plot of land in a pecan orchard even more like home. Animal lover Gail is plotting how to adopt one of the mini-horses that graze only about 15 yards from our campsite. I believe I have convinced her that bringing a horse with us just isn’t feasible, even though her favorite little friend, Nugget, isn’t much taller than some dogs.

We will stay put here through March. After that we’ll probably head northwest into New Mexico. Our only firm commitment ahead is the big RV show in Hershey, Pennsylvania, next September. Until then, we’ll just drift. . .

WE CONTINUE TO BRING ABOARD NEW WRITERS to provide you with even more quality content, thanks to the financial support of our 2,242 paid subscribers. If you have not read our new pet column by veterinarian Deanna Tolliver, please read this issue’s installment where she discusses dog (and cat) flu. Can your sick little friend spread the disease to you? Find out.

That’s all for now. Have a great (warm) weekend. I’ll see you here again next week.

A trip to the emergency room!

Gail took a bad fall late Thursday afternoon, slamming her head on concrete. It was a scary time for her and for me. I immediately drove her to the emergency room. Read how it all turned it out (she will be okay) and my “lessons learned” from the experience.

The third edition of Mike Sokol's fabulous RV Electricity Newsletter will be officially published tomorrow. But if you'd like a sneak peek, click here.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

• A Millennial applies for a job. Too funny! (short video)

• My meeting, in awe, with a 97-year-old Word War II hero.

•Did you miss last week’s RV Travel? Read it here.

•Directory of back issues.

Some recent recalls:

• Thor recalls some ’18 motorhomes for missing heat shield

• Gulf Stream recalls 3,034 RVs for bad fire extinguisher

• Forest River recalls some ’18 trailers for furnace issue

• Forest River recalls 3,297 trailers for improper wiring

• Forest River recalls some Surveyor trailers for fire risk

• Forest River RV recalls trailers for wrong circuit breaker

Our news section has moved

We’re beefing up our news coverage and there’s not enough room here to post it all along with all our other great features. So click here to read this week’s news.



No smoking – especially in shore power connections

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a letter from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor which began as follows: “A couple weekends ago, we were using close to the rated 30-amp draw on our trailer with fridge, water heater, periodic microwave, HVAC, etc., when my son suddenly told me that the power plug outside was smoking slightly. When I looked, sure enough, it was melting in the socket!” Read the rest of the letter and Chris’ response.

Can you both get the rig home?

More men still drive their RVs than women. If you are the female half of a couple, imagine if you were out in the boonies and the driver became ill? You would have to learn how to drive the rig quickly — and under extreme stress. Don’t wait for that moment to happen. Learn more.

“Homeless” who live in RVs are not all the same

It’s a problem much of America is facing: skyrocketing housing costs abruptly forcing people out of their homes. Illegally parked RVs are showing up by the thousands along streets in neighborhoods across the country. Some of them are occupied by mentally ill people and others with drug addictions. But some people, like Laura Bliss, just need a home. In this video she aims to “balance the narrative” and bring less hate towards the people forced to live in this situation. Watch the video.

Fairgrounds camping: Alternatives for RVers “on the hoof”

Traveling the back country of Idaho, Russ and Tiña De Maris didn’t know where to stay so they asked at a fuel station about the whereabouts of a county fairground. “Just up the road in downtown.” They found the county fairgrounds – where camping was allowed and it was free. This is not the first time they’ve been “rescued” by a county fairground. Read more about this great alternative for a place to put up overnight or even for a few days.

This week’s Reader Poll

Which of these printed RV magazines do you read on a regular basis?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

To combat crowding, should popular national parks require reservations to enter? Click here for the results.

Ditch the DVD player – Is it time yet?

Rich “The Wanderman” likes to watch movies while boondocking – especially when it’s raining and miserable outside. He started out with VHS tapes and has upgraded through the years. Now he has lots of DVDs and could reclaim quite a bit of storage space if he converts them to digital versions – but he’s reluctant to do so. Find out why.

How about a desert sea serpent? But wait, there’s more…

Sprawled across the back lots of Borrego Springs, Calif., are dinosaurs. And prehistoric camels. Miners, farm workers, battling bighorn sheep and, yes, a monstrous sea serpent – well, to be more precise, a desert serpent. Greg Illes takes you on a quick tour of this one-of-a-kind location where you would be sure to have a “magical time.” Learn more.

RV Mods: Light up those dark places easily and inexpensively

The old saw “It’s always darkest before the dawn” may apply for some folks, but for others, it’s darkest when you open the closet door or when you really need to find something in your basement storage area. Yeah, in some of those places it’s darker than the inside of a cow. What’s to be done? Find out here.

Stop mildew before it attacks your memory foam mattress

Mold and mildew are the scourge of RVs, and whenever possible steps should be taken to prevent it from invading your home-on-wheels. In this short video, Jim Nelson introduces you to a product that will keep mildew from forming beneath your RV’s memory foam mattress. Watch the video.

Waterless trap for your RV plumbing system

Keep your RV safe with this checklist

Safety should be your first priority, both to yourself and to your family and guests. With a few minutes of your time and a safety checklist, you can prevent many accidents and dangerous practices before they become a serious problem. This checklist is a good start.

Customers shedding teardrops over teardrop trailer debacle

An Australian RV manufacturer, Gidget Retro Teardrop Campers Pty Ltd., has left its customers in the United States and Australia holding the bag for more than 1.2 million U.S. dollars. The company has announced it has placed itself under “Voluntary Administration,” roughly equivalent to a bankruptcy proceeding. The company produced a modern remake of the 1960’s style teardrop camper on a made-to-order basis to customers around the world. Read more.

Buy an RV without slideouts? Think again

Considering the purchase of any type of RV without slideouts? You might want to think again. Yes, slides have probably done more to destroy the structural integrity of RVs than any other single design change in recent memory. On the other hand, the majority of buyers are in love with the added space slides offer and are not about to give them up. So why should that affect you? Read more.

Readers’ comments on recent articles

Recent popular articles that attracted high numbers of reader comments

• RV park drops KOA affiliation: Owner explains why

• Is staying overnight in an RV at Walmart in jeopardy?

• Fulltime RVer – Death while on the road

• Should reservations be required to enter popular national parks?

• RVers worried about traveling with dog because of seizures

• Pros and cons of residential fridges in RVs (new comments below article)

More popular articles from last week’s issue

• Cut your RV lifestyle expenses

• How important is leveling for an RV absorption fridge?

• Using snow chains on an RV

• What size RV should we buy?

• Quiet as a Bouse (in Arizona)

• RV Electricity: Is this non-contact voltage tester on?

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Reader RVs

Click here to see many submissions from our readers about their RVs.



Ask the RV Shrink

Couple “out of sync” for volunteer time commitment at NPS

Dear RV Shrink:

My wife and I felt we needed to change things up a bit in our travel routine so we decided to try volunteering at the National Parks. … We find openings at various parks that satisfy both our wants – the problem seems to be time commitment. My wife wouldn’t mind staying in one place for six months at a time. I, however, like to move around a lot more. I think two or three months in one place would be perfect. … —Vulnerable Volunteer in Virginia

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can't get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.





Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.57 (on Jan. 22). Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 24 cents.

Diesel: $3.03 (on Jan. 22). Change from week before: None; Change from year before: Up 46 cents.

The RV Vet

with Dr. Deanna Tolliver, M.S., DVM

Seven out of ten RV Travel readers travel with a pet (see our reader survey). Here’s a weekly dose of helpful information from our resident veterinarian.

Can dogs (and cats) get the flu?

This week Dr. Deanna was asked: “Here we are in the midst of a bad flu epidemic. Can dogs get the flu, too?” The short answer is yes. The better answer: Yes, they can, but they can’t catch it from you, and they can’t give it to you. If you travel with a dog or cat, read this article to see how to protect your pet.

RV Fire Safety Tip

RV galley fire safety

In a compact galley, all combustibles – from paper towels to curtains – are apt to be closer to the stove, so use even more caution in your coach than you do at home. A box of baking soda – the ingredient in powder extinguishers – can be used in lieu of a fire extinguisher for minor galley flare-ups. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Editor's note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon. Here are links from Amazon.com for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, LP gas detectors, and combination smoke and CO detectors.

RV Quick Tips



Bacon (without the mess), anyone?

Pete Doddato passes along this tasty tip: “I’ve never used microwave bacon before, thinking it would be horrible. A friend gave us a package to try and we were quite amazed. It cooks up crispy in the microwave in about 3 minutes. The best thing about it is there is no mess to clean up. We have avoided bacon many times because we didn’t want to deal with a greasy pan. Now we can enjoy bacon in the RV without the mess.” Thanks, Pete!

Unhooking a “stuck” toad

Jim Riley sent in this hint: “When it’s time to unhook your towed vehicle and it won’t break free because it’s not level, restart the toad and turn the wheel sharply to the right and/or left and it should release the tension and enable you to pull the pins easily.” Thank you, Jim!

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

Tekonsha Electronic Braking System provides stopping power

An electric trailer brake controller is a device that installs in the cab of your tow vehicle and activates your trailer’s electric or electric-over-hydraulic brakes when you hit the brakes in your tow vehicle. These systems can be divided into two main groups: proportional or time delayed. A true proportional braking system, the Tekonsha P3 has several added features, making it the standard for electric trailer brake controls. Read about it and you’ll understand why it has a 97 percent 4- and 5-star rating with more than 1,300 customer reviews on Amazon.com. Learn more.

Be sure to sign up for our monthly Great RV Accessories Newsletter. Click here.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Why are RV batteries setting off CO detector?

Dear Gary:

On a recent camping trip, we were connected to 30-amp shore power. During the night, our CO alarm went off. Since there was no stove or furnace operating, I felt the alarm was defective. I did notice the coach battery compartment felt warm. Later when entering the coach from outside, I noticed a foul odor that I couldn’t identify. … Is it possible that the batteries are producing carbon monoxide poison? —Fred N.

Read the rest of the question and Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary's videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Propane for RVs is safe and easy to use

Hi Bob,

I have been studying for the past year how to get myself on the road full time. Your boondocking articles have given me some of the guidance I need. One aspect (of several) to RVing for which I lack complete knowledge is propane. Where do I buy it? Can I refill tanks without training? Can the 1-pound canisters be refilled? Do you have any information on Viking canisters? What else should I know about propane? Thanks in advance for any help you can give me. —Warren J.

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

Read the most recent BoondockBob Blog post: You can’t do Deming in a day.

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Does ground size in extension cord matter?

Dear Mike,

When I went shopping for a 50-amp extension cord for our 5th wheel, I was surprised (shocked?) to find that they seem to all contain three #6 gauge conductors and one #8 gauge conductor. I’m assuming that the #8 gauge line is the ground. But whether it is ground or neutral, I’m surprised that one of the leads can be seemingly underrated. How can this be safe? Thanks, and thanks for all your contributions to the RV community. —Al

Read Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike's qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

More on why trailer tires fail more than tow vehicle tires

Roger recently found this statement on an RV trailer forum: “At highway speeds interply shear is not as much of an issue, as I understand things.” Roger posted his reply (included in this article), which explains more about the differences between trailer tires and vehicle tires – which he first explained in this article a couple of weeks ago.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Chili for Two

Everybody loves chili. If you’re an RVer who is also an empty nester it’s possible you never made chili for less than a crowd. Here is a down-sized recipe that feeds two hearty eaters for one meal or one person for two meals. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the new "The Survival Food Handbook."



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Digital RVer



Getting lost? Find your way back by taking a photo

As an RV traveler, this is Chris Guld’s favorite feature of Google Photos. She takes a picture every time she and hubby Jim park at a new camp spot. Whenever they are away from that spot, they can easily navigate back there using this feature of Google Photos and Google Maps. It doesn’t matter where they are – her phone will use its GPS capabilities and get them back to the exact spot where they’re parked. Learn more.

Learn about smartphones and tablets

… from Geeks On Tour. Here are the two most recent webcasts: #134: Scanning Photos and #133: Facebook Privacy. Watch live or archives of past programs.

Special offer for RV Travel readers!

Visit the Geeks’ Store to buy a membership. Use the coupon code rvtravel and get a 20% discount off anything you order.

Good reading from RV123.com

• Smoky Bear Campground and RV Park

• Workamper News Begins Operations of National RV Training Academy

• RV Regrets and Investments

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Walmart Supercenter # 368, Parsons, KS

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Permission from a manager on duty required. Park in far south part of the lot, near outer edges, without obstructing traffic lanes. Level, well-lit, quiet, appears safe. No known restaurants nearby. Address: 3201 N 16th St. GPS: 37.3708, -95.254935

Business Route US 75 Roadside Picnic Area, Denison, TX

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. The state of TX allows parking (not camping) for up to 24 hours in roadside picnic areas unless there is signage to the contrary. This fairly short area is parallel to & separated from the highway. Long enough for 1-2 rigs. Two picnic tables. Other amenities unknown. Address: On E (NB) side of BR US 75, ~ 3.7 mi N of jct with SR 503 in Denison, TX, serving NB traffic. GPS: 33.79345, -96.53077

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Upcoming RV Shows



• Quartzsite RV Show, Jan. 20-28, Quartzsite, AZ. Free parking and admission.

• Calgary Expo & Sale, Jan. 25-28, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

• Fort Meyers RV Show, Jan. 25-28, Fort Meyers, FL

• Cincinnati-Dayton RV Show, Jan. 25-28, Dayton, OH

• Atlanta Camping & RV Show, Jan. 26-28, Atlanta, GA

• East Texas Boat & RV Show, Jan. 26-28, Longview, TX

• Greater Phoenix RV Show, Jan. 26-28, Phoenix, AZ

• Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show, Feb. 1-4, Fort Wayne, IN

• St. Louis RV Vacation & Travel Show, Feb. 1-4, St. Louis, MO

• Hamilton RV Show and Sale, Feb. 2-4, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

• Mid-Michigan Camper & RV Show, Feb. 2-4, Saginaw, MI

• Rhode Island RV & Camping Show, Feb. 2-4, Providence, RI

• Detroit Camper & RV Show, Feb. 7-11, Novi, MI

• Houston RV Show, Feb. 7-11, Houston TX

• Edmonton RV Expo & Sale, Feb. 8-11, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

• Jacksonville RV Show, Feb. 8-11, Jacksonville, FL

• Oregon State Salem Spring RV Show, Feb. 8-11, Salem, OR

• Seattle RV Show, Feb. 8-11, CenturyLink Field Event Center, Seattle, WA. Visit Show Website.

• Minneapolis/St. Paul RV,Vacation & Camping Show, Feb. 9-11, Minneapolis, MN

• Ottawa RV Expo and Sale, Feb. 9-11, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

• Richmond Camping RV Expo, Feb. 9-11, Richmond, VA

• Virginia RV Show, Feb. 9-11, Hampton, VA

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

This week in history

Week of January 27 – February 2

Compiled by Dell Bert

1861 – Texas secedes from the Union.

1876 – National League of baseball is founded.

1887 – First Groundhog Day.

1933 – “The Lone Ranger” debuts on Detroit radio.

1971 – Apollo 14 departs for the moon.

1985 – American recording artists record “We are the World.”

1996 – Actor Gene Kelly dies at age 83.

2003 – Space shuttle Columbia explodes.

Trivia

Thor is the largest RV manufacturer in North America. The company has a 50.9 percent market share in travel trailers and 39.6 percent in motorhomes.

Bumper sticker of the week

I’m just happy to be here!

Funny/clever business slogan

“After the first whiff, call Cliff’s.” Cliff’s Septic Service, Sunnyside, Wash.

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

Gary Takata shared this story about winterizing his RV: “When we purchased our first RV, being a newbie at that time, another RVer asked if I would winterize the RV in the fall. I said I would take it back to the dealer and have them winterize it. The other RVer said it takes a lot of work and time to winterize an RV – he said it takes him 26 hours. I was thinking to myself, ‘Gee, what did I get into, purchasing an RV?! Oh no!’ … Then with a smile on his face, he told me that’s how long it takes him to drive to Florida.” —Thanks, Gary! And also, thanks to Seann, Chuck Dunn and Richard Davidson, who report they also “winterize” by heading south.

Random RV Thought

When using a public shower, like in a state park, always turn on the hot water before getting undressed. Sometimes there will be no hot water. And if it’s a cold morning or evening, you will feel pretty stupid standing there naked with nowhere to go. Of course, if you are brave and have the cold tolerance of a polar bear, jump right in. Brrrrrrr. Good luck!

Worth Pondering

“This above all: To thine own self be true, And it must follow, as the night the day, Thou canst not then be false to any man.” —William Shakespeare

RV Travel staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editor: Russ De Maris. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Greg Illes, Bob Difley, Richard Miller, Richard Mallery, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Chris Guld, Julianne Crane, Dr. Deanna Tolliver, Chris Fellows, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.



About the RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury has explored America by RV for three decades. In the '90s he published the quirky travel newspaper Out West, and was an "on the road" writer for the New York Times Syndicate. His book, "The Best from Out West" is available at Amazon.com. Woodbury's RVing adventures have been profiled on ABC News, CNN, NBC's Today Show, and in People Magazine, USA Today and in hundreds of newspapers. He is the host of the Better Business Bureau DVD "Buying a Recreational Vehicle," the definitive guide to purchasing an RV the right way.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We're just human! So don't go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

