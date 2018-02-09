RV Travel Newsletter Issue 832

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 17th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

A long time ago, before I bought my first RV, I dreamed of it. I envisioned traveling in a small wheeled home that would take me to new and exciting places. I would travel the backroads by day in search of fascinating places and people and then camp under the stars. My dream was to write and photograph what I discovered.

For a several decades now I have done just that. My dream came true.

I was born with wanderlust, fueled when I was a wee fellow by my parents who took me on wonderful camping adventures in their 15-foot Field and Stream trailer.

But what propelled my wanderlust to warp speed was the writings of a handful of men. The first was John Steinbeck, who traveled 10,000 miles through America in 1960 in a home-built truck camper with a big black poodle, producing his wanderlust-inspiring “Travels With Charley.”

Then came William Least Heat-Moon, fresh from a divorce, who bought a white van and headed out onto the backroads, writing beautifully about it in his now-classic Blue Highways. Later I discovered Home Country by Ernie Pyle about his road trips through North America from 1935 to 1940. Treat yourself to this book (long out of print but available used at Amazon) to compare what America and Americans were like then compared to today. In the process, you will fall in love with Ernie Pyle.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BUT THE PERSON who fueled my wanderlust the most was CBS-TV correspondent Charles Kuralt, who traveled America with a two-man crew in a motorhome that doubled as a newsroom. I went crazy with envy watching his reports. “I want to be him,” I would think. The intensity of the feeling was right up there with my childhood yearning to be Superman.

Kuralt reported on regular folks, like Frances O’Brien and her one-woman library in Blue River, Oregon, and record collector Stan Killar, whose small home was so packed with albums it was sinking from the weight. Watch a video I did with Stan a half dozen years after Kuralt’s visit.

Charles Kuralt died 20 years ago, a sad day for me and millions of other Americans. Oh, how we need him now, to remind us of the goodness of Americans at a time when we seem so divided.

I had always hoped to meet Charles Kuralt, but, alas, it would never be. The other day I came across the video above which aired on “CBS This Morning” last October. It’s a delightful tribute to Kuralt on the 50th anniversary of his first report from the road in 1967. Please take four minutes to watch it. And if it makes you yearn to see his actual reports, consider getting the DVD set of his work. I occasionally watch an episode for yet another dose of inspiration. Every time I do I miss my special TV friend all over again.

In the weeks ahead, we will feature some of Charles Kuralt’s On the Road reports — to witness again his genius and to bring a smile to your face.



I was interviewed last week on a one-hour podcast by The Weekly Driver, a website for automobile owners and enthusiasts. The hosts and I discussed many of the same issues I’ve written about here — poor RV workmanship and crowded campgrounds. Listen here.

Also, please read my thoughts about what we do with the comments from readers who rant on this website. Have you heard of Deep Space? That’s where we dispatch their offensive and usually ignorant comments.

ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Our RV Travel Meetup is officially set for Sunday, Feb. 25, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. in Ingram, Texas (a few-minute drive from Kerrville in the Texas Hill Country).

Our new RV Daily Tips Newsletter will resume publishing again on Monday (we had paused it for two years).

For those of you in the Seattle area, be sure to visit the Seattle RV Show, running today and tomorrow. Our columnist Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor, is conducting several seminars.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

• Remembering my father, ten years after his passing.

• Why I love dirt and why it makes me happy.

With the inclusion of towable unit owners into the Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA) fold, early changes are being seen. The May edition of the club magazine will have a new look, including the title – now called “Family RVing.” While a large majority of the members who voted did so to accept towables (6,820 for, 2,981 against), only 13 percent of the entire membership bothered to vote. Read more.

Recent recalls:

• Lance trailer recall: battery may fall out during travel.

• Newmar recalls some motorhomes for headlight issue.

• Forest River recalls trailers for misplaced marker lights.

• KZRV recalls trailers: emergency exit issue.

• Forest River recalls some Palomino trailers: LP tank may detach.

• Jayco recalls RVs for stove explosion risk.

• Entegra Coach recalls RVs for brake issue.

• Forest River recalls RVs for missing emergency exit window.

Full-timers:

Need an RV Home Base?

Then you need Americas Mailbox! You’ll enjoy great tax advantages with your South Dakota “residency,” like no state income tax and low insurance rates (second lowest in the USA says the Insurance Information Institute). Many plans are available. Click the video where RV Travel editor Chuck Woodbury talks with Americas Mailbox owner Don Humes. Or click here to learn more or enroll.

Stupid Tourist Questions. Ya gotta wonder. . .

There’s no such thing as a stupid question. Right? Well, yes there is, if you ask the National Park rangers who compiled this list of actual questions asked by park visitors. Read ’em and weep (tears from laughing so hard).

RV park trend: Luring customers without RVs

When spaces in RV parks are getting harder than ever to find, owners of some RV parks are turning to guests without RVs to fill their parks — and increase their profits. “There’s more to a campground than RVs,” reads the headline in the largest publication of the RV park industry. The article points to cabins (many more like lodges), tee-pees, “glamping” tents and even covered wagons as places for guests to stay, paying more than for an RV site. Read more.

A 99-year-old RVer driving wrong way kills teens in head-on crash

A 99-year-old man driving the wrong way on a Florida highway crashed head-on into a truck, killing the two teens inside. The crash occurred Tuesday night, just before 7 p.m., near Fort Pierce, Florida. Read more.

A tip to help you escape if a fire breaks out in your RV

Here’s a great tip that you may not know about from Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy which could help you escape your RV if a fire breaks out. Watch the short video.

Really? RV industry survey doesn’t even suggest improving quality

Are they kidding? A survey this week from RV Business Magazine and Wells Fargo asks about the state of the RV industry. One question asks about RV quality. But, really, don’t you think they could have asked about improving RV quality, not just maintaining it (like everything is perfect)? Read more.

Simpler backing into your RV site

Most people who tow have suffered through the stress that comes along with backing into your space in the campground with everyone watching. The yelling matches between spouses can reach divorce-pending proportions, and discussions about the best way to communicate between the person driving and the person directing have been going on for decades. Here’s what works for one long-time RVing (and still married) couple. Read more.

This week’s Reader Poll

Where is your favorite “go to” place to buy RV parts and accessories?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

How much time RVing do you stay at a public campground without an electric hookup? Click here for the results.

SPECIAL SURVEY

FOR PET OWNERS

While RVing, have you ever had to rush your pet to a vet in an emergency?

Click here to answer.

Even the simple things – How to freeze items without them sticking together

Sometimes Rich “the Wanderman” likes to prepare food before a long RV trip and freeze it so he can just reheat it and not have to cook an entire meal. It’s wasteful to freeze everything in separate zip top bags. But if you freeze items correctly, they won’t stick together and can be tossed in a large bag and individual servings removed and reheated at your leisure. The trick is in the freezing technique.

Incredible! RV is being built with 3-D printer

RV manufacturers are using “high tech” to a higher degree each day. But the average U.S.-based RV builder will have to hurry to catch up with a high-tech plan coming out of Canada: Build an RV with a 3-D printer. Learn more.

Make coffee in your RV. No electricity necessary

If you boondock or dry camp you need to have a way to make coffee without running your generator or depleting your batteries. RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury shows how he makes coffee in his RV without using electricity. Watch the short video.

How to weigh your RV at the truck stop

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received this question from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor: “I have read a lot about checking the weight of your RV. My question is: Where does one go to have your RV weighed one axle at the time?” Read Chris’ response.

Big crowd expected for FMCA Georgia rally

FMCA, now a club for both motorhome and towable owners, is expecting a big turnout for its upcoming international rally March 15 to 18 in Perry, Georgia. There is still time to register and attend. Get the details here.

RV Mods: Did you wire your inverter safely?

Don Wilson currently serves as a technical instructor for the RVIA Trouble Shooters Clinics and is a full-time sales application engineer for Xantrex Technology. At his technical seminars he receives lots of questions regarding the installation of inverters/chargers. Here is very important information on this topic.

Boondock near the highest summit in the Lower 48

Mount Whitney is a mountain with an interesting history – and a debatable altitude, as explained in this article. From Lone Pine, Calif., you can head out toward Mount Whitney and a couple of fine campgrounds – one for the pop-up set with a few bucks, and one for the rest of us who’d like to save a buck. Tuttle Creek Campground, with 83 RV sites, is an “every man’s” campground with views of the wide-open West like you probably saw in some 1960s Western movies. It’s a great place to drop out of sight for a few days and really unwind. Read more.



Stupid RVer Trick: Mud bogging

Oh, what silly, stupid, idiotic things some people do! Here’s yet another example of Stupid RVer Tricks. We trust you will never do this with your RV! Watch the video.

Museum putty keeps objects in place in your RV

There seems to be a correlation between the size of one’s RV and the effort exerted to make the interior more like home. The larger the rig, the more we tend to opt for free-standing furniture and more loose accessories. Whenever you move it’s necessary to put all the loose stuff securely away where they won’t fall and break. There is, however, a solution to this tedious chore. Read more.

Readers’ comments on recent article

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Recent popular articles that attracted high numbers of reader comments

• Camping World repair turns into nightmare.

• Has Good Sam Man been hijacked by Gander Man?

• Why would you want a composting toilet?

• Spouses disagree on how to handle a nosy neighbor.

• Batteries for boondocking.

• How often do you stay in a primitive campground? (poll)

More popular articles from last week’s issue

• Why vultures poop on their legs (and more).

• Tire failure could have been prevented with TPMS.

• LP cylinders: Tips, tricks and safety.

• Fulltime RVer: Tips for using General Delivery to get your mail.

• RV Pet Vet: Tell me about rabies.

• GMC motorhomes: Oldie but goodie still looks good.

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Reader RVs

Click here to see many submissions from our readers about their RVs.



Ask the RV Shrink

RV travel expense debate between spouses

Dear RV Shrink:

Every time I get the urge to do a road trip my wife throws cold water on the idea by asking me how much it will cost in fuel. I tell her it is all relative. With our motorhome the biggest expense is getting there. After we arrive we spend virtually nothing. She tells me about people that travel cheaper with smaller rigs, do not tow a car, or have diesel. I’m tired of defending my position. I really think we are as economical as the next RVer when you compare apples to apples. Can you please give me some backup? —Up Late to Debate in Des Moines

Read the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.





Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.64 (on Feb. 5). Change from week before: Up 3 cents; Change from year before: Up 34 cents.

Diesel: $3.09 (on Feb. 5). Change from week before: Up 2 cents; Change from year before: Up 53 cents.

The RV Vet

With Dr. Deanna Tolliver, M.S., DVM

Seven out of ten RV Travel readers travel with a pet (see our reader survey). Here’s a weekly dose of helpful information from our resident veterinarian.

Dogs, cats and chocolate: Lethal combination?

Dear RV Vet,

“I know that chocolate can be bad for dogs, but what about cats? We travel with a 5-year-old cat, Harley, and Bowen, a 7-year-old Shih Tzu. Thanks.” —Jack H.

Read Dr. Deanna’s reply to learn about why chocolate can be lethal to both dogs and cats.

Read last week’s column: Tell me about Rabies

RV Fire Safety Tip

Fuel safety tips

Gasoline and propane can pose an immediate, explosive danger. Though diesel fuel is less volatile, it dissipates more slowly so it remains a danger longer. Deal at once with any leaks or spills, and use all fuels in adequately vented areas. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Editor’s note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon. Here are links from Amazon.com for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, LP gas detectors, and combination smoke and CO detectors.

RV Quick Tips



Conserve LP but still have hot water handy all day

RVer Bill Hall conserves LP gas but still keeps hot water available. He found a large coffee urn (45 cups or so) at a yard sale. He keeps it on his galley counter when hitched to shore power. Bill says it’s plenty to keep the dishes clean and for the occasional cup of tea or noodles. He plugs it in first thing in the morning, keeps it topped off through the day, and shuts it down at night. Thanks, Bill!

Another idea for hot water without using LP

From Roger “the Tireman” Marble: “In our 21-foot Class-C we added a ‘Hott Rod’ water tank heater for hot water without having to use LP gas. One advantage for us is we have hot water for shower and in both sinks. This and other brands are available at Amazon.” Thanks, Roger!

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

Gizmos and Gadgets

Solar lamp for your campsite or picnic table

In the daytime, the solar panel of this LED lamp converts the sun’s energy into electrical energy and stores it in the built-in batteries, and in the evening the light-control system turns it on automatically. No wires or electrical source required – other than Mr. Sol. Easy to install, high brightness and energy saving. Light up your campsite, courtesy of the sun. Read more.

Eliminate hose crimping at the faucet!

Sometimes it’s a real pain hooking up your hose to a faucet or to your RV. This Camco flexible hose protector is the answer. Its easy gripper makes attaching the hose effortless. It’s compliant with all federal and state low level lead laws, too. Every RVer should have one or two of these. Super low price, too. Learn more or order.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Can I paint and paper my RV’s interior?

Dear Gary:

Can you paint and or wallpaper the inside of an RV? A service person said it will cause mold under the painted or papered area. I would love to brighten up the interior of a fairly new travel trailer. —Patty K.



Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Should you turn off propane when traveling?

Hi Bob,

I’m working at a company pumping propane. I’m very shocked at the number of people that travel with propane turned on, seeing that this gas is very volatile and presents the possibility of an explosion in an accident. It makes me wonder how many RVers are taking their own life or others’ and putting them in danger. Makes me wonder how many RV fires out there on the highway could be eliminated if people travel without the gas turned on. —twstrucking

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

Read the most recent BoondockBob Blog post: Boondockers’ unwritten rules.



You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Keep insects and bird nests out of your RV furnace

Wasps, mud daubers, birds and rodents pose a serious threat to the furnace on your RV. They can enter through the furnace vents. Their nests can interfere with air flow and cause serious damage. Camco 42141 (Model FUR 200) Flying Insect RV Furnace Screen fits Duo-therm and Suburban furnace vents. Camco offers several furnace screens so check that this screen will fit your vent. Learn more or order at Amazon.com.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Can reversed polarity shock you?

Dear Mike,

Your No~Shock~Zone articles are some of the best I’ve ever read about RV electricity. Thanks for educating all of us “non-electrical” types. So here’s my question: During a trip on my boat to the Erie Canal, we had one guy checking electrical outlet polarity, something I never really quite understood. He found many outlets with the wrong polarity but didn’t seem too worried about it. So can a reversed polarity cause a hot-skin shock? —Fred S.

Read Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

Don’t risk your safety, even your life!

An inexpensive Non Contact Voltage Tester (NCVT) such as a Fluke VoltAlert is the easiest way to check your RV for dangerous hot-skin voltage after plugging into shore power. Something as large as an RV with a hot skin of 120 volts will generally cause a NCVT to light up and beep from more than a foot away. And remember, if you ever touch your RV and feel a tingle, you have a hot-skin condition that could prove deadly. Learn more about the Fluke VoltAlert or order.



RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Tire suffered belt separation, not a “zipper” failure

Roger read a recent post on an RV forum about a tire that lost its tread, and a response from another forum member about “zippering.” Roger explains tire tread separation, belt separation and “zippering,” as well as possible causes. Learn more.

Help stabilize and keep your RV steps safe

The RV Save-A-Step Brace is designed to be placed under RV entry steps for safety. It stabilizes the RV steps and helps keep the coach from rocking — preventing sag and wear. The brace is made of heavy-gauge steel with a 3/4″ solid metal screw thread, 1000-pound load rating and 7-5/8″ to 14″ adjustment range. Learn more or order at Amazon.com.

RV History

with Al Hesselbart

Aviation pioneers and the early RV industry

Aviation pioneers and other aviation related leaders played a very large part in the growth of the RV industry from the very early days. Even the lead engineer on the building of Charles Lindbergh’s Spirit of St. Louis was involved. Read more.

Al Hesselbart is the author of “The Dumb Things Sold … Just Like That!,” a history of the recreational vehicle industry in America.

The best book on RV electricity, hands down!

RV Travel contributor Mike Sokol is America’s leading expert on RV electricity. Mike has taken his 40+ years of experience to write this book about RV electricity that nearly anyone can understand. Covers the basics of Voltage, Amperage, Wattage and Grounding, with additional chapters on RV Hot-Skin testing, GFCI operation, portable generator hookups and troubleshooting RV electrical systems. This should be essential reading for all RVers. Learn more or order

Museum of the Week

National Museum of Wildlife Art

Jackson, Wyoming

This large 14-gallery museum sits atop a cliff overlooking the National Elk Refuge. Dedicated to recognizing the relationship between mankind and the environment, the museum offers 5,000 pieces of art as well as a 3/4-mile walking trail through sculptures and the beautiful surrounding landscape. Keep an eye out for the elk on the refuge too. Visit the museum to enrich your connection with nature, enjoy the beauty of the surrounding areas and brush up on your knowledge of buffalo and the grand ol’ Wild West. Visit the museum website here for more information.

Make an omelette in minutes with no mess!

Tired of making omelettes and dealing with the timely preparation, mess and cleanup? This microwaveable omelette maker saves the day! This handy gadget makes omelettes in just three easy steps: beat eggs and milk, add ingredients, microwave, and eat! It promotes healthy eating by cutting out butter, oil and grease. Buy this breakfast-saver here.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Vidalia Onion Cornbread

A kicky take on cornbread. Everybody loves cornbread, including the cook because it’s so quick and easy. No rising. No punching down. And it goes with almost everything at breakfast, lunch and supper. For a change, here’s a more spicy take on America’s favorite quick bread. It’s filled with bits of savory onion, has a little bite on the back your tongue from the hot sauce and it’s rich enough to make a meal with just a mug of cream of tomato soup. Best of all, it begins with that RV cruising favorite, a box of Jiffy cornbread mix. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the new “The Survival Food Handbook.”



RVtravel.com Readers’ Recipes

with Emily Woodbury

Einar’s Crockpot Sausage Risotto

I happen to LOVE risotto, but sadly I don’t make it as much as I’d like. I could eat it every night for dinner and be happy, but making it is time-consuming, mostly because without a crockpot you have to stir it a lot while it cooks. I was thrilled when I saw Einar’s easy crockpot recipe because, yay, no stirring (oh, and I can leave the house and come back to risotto – isn’t that magic?)! Read Einar’s recipe here.

Best seller year after year

The Ultimate RV Cookbook

This popular cookbook will help you prepare cuisine in your RV that’s appetizing, healthy and convenient. Each chapter provides a grocery list and recipes for three days’ worth of meals! There’s a reason this has been a best-selling cookbook in RV kitchens for years. Learn more or order.

Digital RVer



How to find bicycle trails with Google Maps

Chris and Jim Guld, the Geeks on Tour, have special new bikes – they’re foldable so are transported easily, and they’re electric so they don’t have to worry about getting tired. But where to ride them? Chris tells you how to find bike trails on Google Maps and even how to see the Street View of the area! How cool is that? Learn how.

Learn about smartphones and tablets

… from Geeks On Tour. Here are two recent webcasts: #133, Facebook Privacy, and #134, Scanning old photos with GoogleScan. Watch live or archives of past programs.

Hands cold? Keep ’em warm with a Zippo Hand Warmer

These attractive hand warmers will be very welcome on the cold days of winter. Just fill them with lighter fluid (easy to do). They’ll provide up to 12 hours of relief. The flameless gentle warmth provides 2.5 times more heat than disposables. Learn more or order.

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Walmart Supercenter # 2519, Shrewsbury, PA

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission from store, per Walmart Corporate Policy. Park farthest from the store & across the driveway from main lot, without blocking any traffic lanes. Well lit, but difficult to find a level spot. 6 – 8 eating places within a short to moderate walk. Address: 698 Shrewsbury Commons Ave. GPS: 39.76785, -76.6708

Point of Rocks Roadside Park, Fort Davis, TX

FREE. Overnight parking is allowed. This park is a loop, well away and separated from the highway with entrances at both ends. Large enough for 3-4 rigs. One reporting RVer calls this “one of our favorite overnighters ever!” Location: On the north side of SR 166, ~ 9.1 mi west of jct with SR 17. GPS: 30.53437, -104.06477

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Trivia

The famous painting “Washington Crossing the Delaware” was painted in Germany and was modeled after the Rhine. That’s why there are huge chunks of ice floating around the boats, something not seen on the Delaware. The boats are also far too small to have transported Washington’s men.

Bumper sticker of the week

Nothing says “I’m an idiot” more than tailgating does.

Funny/clever business slogan

John Kiblin saw this clever slogan on a restaurant placemat in Portersville, PA: Marshall Tree Experts in Ellwood City, PA: “You should see what we saw.” Thanks, John!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

Doctor: “Nurse, how is that little girl doing who swallowed the ten quarters last night?” Nurse: “No change yet.”

Random RV Thought

When you haven’t been RVing for awhile, and your thoughts turn to getting away again, it’s really tough to get the thought out of your head. If you are at work, it’s especially bad. Who can work when his or her head is filled with thoughts of being away in the RV, seeing new places and things and enjoying nature? So don’t resist: just find a way to go!

Worth Pondering

“In dwelling, live close to the ground. In thinking, keep to the simple. In conflict, be fair and generous. In governing, don’t try to control. In work, do what you enjoy. In family life, be completely present.” —Lao Tzu

