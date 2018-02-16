RV Travel Newsletter Issue 833

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 17th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

Twice this past week I felt homesick. Just a little. It wasn’t a big thing, but I recognized the feeling immediately.

In the several decades I traveled by motorhome as a roving journalist, I was never away from home more than four months at a time. Today, there remains a little timer in my head that remembers those days, and the wonderful feeling of returning home to people and things familiar.

Except for a week when I flew to Seattle at Christmas, I have now been on the road exploring America for seven months. My stick home and office are gone. My home is now wherever I am — a 32-foot motorhome. It’s Gail and me and the few material things important to us. I got rid of 90 percent of my possessions when we left town. Gail and I share a closet eight times smaller than our former closets. I don’t need many clothes: I can wear the same shirt two days in a row and nobody notices, much less cares. Okay, I will be honest: I can wear the same shirt three days in a row (after it passes the “does it smell okay?” test).

I love the freedom from “too much stuff.” My parents died with a house packed with things they had not touched in decades. When I had to dispose of it, I realized most was unimportant to them. They kept it all because they had ample space to store it. “We might need it some day,” they said. I know they said that because that’s what we all say sometimes.

WHEN MY HOMESICKNESS STRUCK this past week, I briefly wondered why. I am perfectly at home in my little house on wheels, and Gail and I are as happy as we have ever been. At times it’s almost too much fun, too stimulating.

Our present RV park is a quiet, pretty place in a pecan orchard in the Texas Hill Country. It’s tempting to stay longer than through March. Wild deer and miniature horses graze close by. Gail and I enjoy walking to an overlook on Johnson Creek, counting the sunbathing turtles and hoping for another glimpse of Mr. Giant Catfish, who I swear is at least four feet long.

I think experiencing a little homesick is natural, part of the withdrawal process from a previous life. When you live in a regular home, one that doesn’t move, switching to a mobile home is a huge change.

So I’ll just accept a little homesickness from time to time. The plan now is to return to our present park next winter, to catch up with the friends we’ve made and to see if Mr. Giant Catfish has grown into an even bigger monster.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

• My obsession with Ham Stuart and how I found him.



Our RV Travel Meetup is officially set for a week from tomorrow, Sunday, Feb. 25, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. in Ingram, Texas (a few-minute drive from Kerrville in the Texas Hill Country). Here's what's happening, as outlined in RVillage: We'll meet up at the Johnson Creek RV Park in Ingram. We'll have coffee and other beverages (no booze) plus snacks, and door prizes at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Join editor Chuck Woodbury, who will give a brief talk about his 30-year life on the road as a roving reporter.

A call for action to speed up RV repairs

The new chairman of the RV Dealers Association, Tim Wegge, addressed the problem of long waits for RV repairs in a column in the January issue of RV Executive Today. Here are some highlights from his article.

Recent recalls:

• Jayco recalls some 2017 motorhomes: brake fluid could leak.

• Ram trucks recalled for potential rollaway issue.

Our news section has moved

We’re beefing up our news coverage and there’s not enough room here to post it all along with all our other great features. So click here to read this week’s news.



“Dew” away with mildew!

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a letter from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor regarding ongoing musty smells in a trailer stored during the winter in Florida, despite the owner’s attempts to prevent mildew. Read Chris’ advice.



Tips to improve your home security while on RV trips

RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury interviews Sergeant Cole Langdon of the Lynnwood (Wash.) Police Department about how RVers can help protect their homes from burglars while they’re away with their RV. Watch the video.

Let a solar oven do your cooking

It’s a hot day in July in Wisconsin. Or a warm winter day in Arizona. You want to make chocolate chip cookies, but dread turning on the oven because it will heat up the rig. Or, you’re boondocking and want to conserve electricity and propane. Here’s a solution: Use a solar-powered oven instead.



Fulltime RVers: “Acts of Service” an easy entry into volunteering

Now that you’re a fulltime RVer, do you find you have some excess hours in a week or a month? Maybe you’ve been thinking about volunteering, giving back, because of your good fortune to be able to live full time in your RV? A website called Acts of Service, in conjunction with Lippert Components, makes it easier to find volunteer and community outreach opportunities. Learn more.

This week’s Reader Poll

Do you buy special RV toilet paper for your RV bathroom?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

Where is your favorite “go to” place to buy RV parts and accessories? Click here for the results.

Clean your RV… with beastly-good results!

Your RV’s not your car, it’s your “beast.”

Your RV’s large surface area makes it a beast that collects more bugs, grit, grime, soot and industrial pollution than your car does. And it may have different surfaces of paint, fiberglass, vinyl and aluminum. Click on the video to see Wade clean, shine and protect EVERYTHING with Beast Wash. Click here to buy, or learn more about, Beast Wash at the Wade Maid website .

“To sleep, perchance to dream …” – but not behind the wheel

Good sleep helps make for a good life, but for some, good sleep can be elusive. Here are some tips to help you get a good night’s sleep – especially important if you’re going to be managing a 10-ton rig going down the highway at 65 miles per hour. Read more.

Find boondocking spots on public land with Google Earth

In this video veteran boondocker Dave Helgeson explains how to find places to camp “in the middle of nowhere.” He shows you how to spot promising locations by using Google Earth, and determine how to get there and if the terrain is suitable for RVs. Nearly all the locations are on public lands, where the camping is free. Watch the video.

Gorgeous RV restorations will amaze you

Timeless Travel Trailers of Wheat Ridge, Colo., restores old trailers, motorhomes and other vehicles, which then end up as classy RVs, mobile food businesses, mobile barber shops, and more. Wow! Check ’em out!

Fulltime RVer – Keeping a log

Many RVers have found keeping a travel log is not only fun, it can be useful in many ways whether you’re a fulltime RVer or not. Here are some ideas from Russ and Tiña De Maris for what type of log book to use and what type of information to jot down for future reference, such as places you’d like to visit again, places to stay away from, RV maintenance, new friends, and much more. Learn more.

Unique RV overnight stops at wineries and farms

With membership in Harvest Hosts® you can stay overnight at more than 570 wineries, farms and attractions across North America. Harvest Hosts offers an exciting alternative to traditional overnight stops where you can meet interesting people and learn about their lifestyle. Learn more at the Harvest Hosts website, or watch an interview with the founders by RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury.

The not-so-useful pancake flipper

Rich “the Wanderman” has been on a low-carb pancake kick for a while now. One of the things he doesn’t like about making pancakes is having to flip them – especially in a small pan – pancake after pancake. He thought he had found a better way. Before you spend $10 or $15 on a multi-pancake flipper, read this.

It’s a great time to visit “the Grand Canyon of the Mojave”

Looking for a place that’s off the beaten track, offers amazing desert wildlife views, yet still has a year-round river? Before summer (and the heat) arrives, consider a trip to California’s Afton Canyon. East of Barstow, the BLM oversees an amazing chunk of public land that offers a little bit of everything: colorful, steep canyons; wildlife sneaking around; and a public campground, accessible to just about any RV. Learn more.

Sticky 5th wheel hitch, Cowboy? Slick ’em up!

One of the most neglected areas for fifth wheels, the hitch, can be one of the most cantankerous. Having a “stuck” hitch release can really take the joy out of the lifestyle, yet it’s easy to care for problems before they come up. Find out how to prevent a stuck hitch release.

Readers’ comments on recent articles

Recent popular articles that attracted high numbers of reader comments

• Really? RV industry survey doesn’t even suggest improving quality.

• Stupid RVer trick: Mud bogging.

• Rants not welcome on this website.

• Where is your favorite “go to” place for RV accessories? (responses to Poll)

• While RVing, have you ever had to rush your pet to a vet?

• Stupid Tourist Questions. Ya gotta wonder … (comments include more of the same)

• Simpler backing into your RV site. (comments include more great tips)

• RV Electricity: Can reversed polarity shock you?

More popular articles from last week’s issue

• How to weigh your RV at the truck stop. (comments include more tips)

• RV Mods: Did you wire your inverter safely?

• Reader’s Recipe: Einar’s Crockpot Sausage Risotto.

• RV park trend: Luring customers without RVs.

• RV History: Aviation pioneers and the early RVs.

• RV travel expense debate between spouses.

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Reader RVs

Click here to see many submissions from our readers about their RVs.







Ask the RV Shrink

Couple having trouble downsizing to RV full time

Dear RV Shrink:

My wife and I have been traveling for a couple of years and have decided we like this RV lifestyle enough to pull the pin and sell our home. The problem is we have many family heirlooms that we just can’t sell. We have been cultivating our detachments for several months, but there are many family items we just can’t part with. Is this a common problem? How should we handle the family jewels? —Family Problems in Florida

Read the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.61 (on Feb. 12). Change from week before: Down 3 cents; Change from year before: Up 30 cents.

Diesel: $3.06 (on Feb. 12). Change from week before: Down 2 cents; Change from year before: Up 50 cents

RV Fire Safety Tip

Electrical safety

Have any wiring in your coach done by a capable electrician, and use common sense in using any electrical aid. Check all 12-volt connections before and after every trip. Most coach fires are caused by a 12-volt short. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Editor’s note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon. Here are links from Amazon.com for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, LP gas detectors, and combination smoke and CO detectors.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

RV Quick Tips



Keep your battery terminals clean

It doesn’t take much crud on your battery terminals to shut things down. Make it part of your regular maintenance to keep them clean – and your electrical system operating at optimum. Wire brush ’em, and shoot them with terminal spray from the auto parts house.

Don’t put anything extra down toilets

What’s safe to put down the RV toilet so as not to create damage or dumping problems? To put it simply, other than toilet paper, if you didn’t eat it or drink it first, don’t put it down there.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Never run out of good drinking water

LifeStraw is a must-have water filter for any camper, hiker, backpacker, or disaster-preparedness kits. It can be used with any water bottle, and from any water source. Simply fill up your water bottle in a lake, stream, river, etc., insert your LifeStraw and start sipping. LifeStraw filters up to 1,000 liters of contaminated water and kills 99.9% of bacteria. We highly recommend this! Learn more or order.

Gizmos and Gadgets

Carefree extends living space on Starcraft toy haulers

Carefree of Colorado and Starcraft RV of Elkhart, Indiana, have teamed up to extend the living space of Starcraft toy haulers. Starcraft is offering the Carefree Retreat on its new GPS toy haulers. The new Carefree Retreat Tailgate Annex attaches to the back of a toy hauler trailer, fully enclosing the entire tailgate and giving RV owners more usable living space without upsizing their RV or affecting their towing capacity. Learn more.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Read this before replacing nonworking absorption fridge



Dear Gary,

I have a refrigerator that needs to have the cooling unit replaced. Do you know of any place that I can get a new or rebuilt cooling unit for it? Thanks! —Tom R.

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Save your soda or beer can from losing fizz

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Where and how to find Southwestern desert wildflowers

Hi Bob,

We’ve been traveling throughout the Mojave and Sonora deserts of Southern California and Arizona this winter and are now excited about seeing the wildflowers that are starting to bloom. The problem is, we don’t know where to look. Can you advise? Thanks. —Rob and Eileen

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

Read the most recent BoondockBob Blog post: Will spring wildflowers bloom this year?

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Can a 9-volt battery start a fire in your RV?

Dear Mike,

I recently read where a 9-volt battery thrown away in a trash can started a fire in a garage. Can this really happen? What do we have to do to keep safe in our RVs? —Donny F.

Read Mike’s response and a story about his personal experience with hot pants – Oh my!

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Changing trailer tires – new load capacity requirement

On many of the RV forums Roger Marble monitors that focus on trailer application, there are recurring questions about changing tires, including going up in load range (ply rating), changing the “type” of tire or changing the tire dimensions. While there are many reply posts, Roger notes that not everyone offering answers has worked as a tire design engineer, as he has. While he provides answers as often as possible, he ends up saying the same things over and over – so this post is intended to be a go-to post for those asking tire change questions. Learn more.

Charles Kuralt

In this issue’s “On The Road” dispatch, Charles Kuralt travels to the small California town of Boonville where the locals speak their own, unique language. We’re not sure when this originally aired on CBS, but it was probably the late ’60s or early ’70s. We’re told that “Boontling” is still spoken today, but rarely. Click the video to watch.This feature runs every other week.

Astronomy for RVers

with Chris Fellows, Serenity Mobile Observatory



The planets – With spring come the mighty gas giants (and Mars)

Without a doubt the most crowd-pleasing objects at the telescope eyepiece are the Moon and the large planets Jupiter and Saturn. The reason is simple: These objects are bright, show clear structures and detail, and Jupiter and Mars are even colorful. If you get up early enough, before sunrise, you can see Saturn, Mars and Jupiter all in a line in the east. Click here to learn some fascinating facts about them.

Museum of the Week

National Toy Hall of Fame

Rochester, NY

Unleash your inner child and come play at this quirky hall of fame! The museum displays toys that have inspired creative play and gained popularity over a sustained time period. Each year at the museum, new toys, board games, dolls, electronic games, books, photographs and documents are added to the museum along with their historic counterparts. Come learn the history of your favorite toys and dress up like Mr. Potato Head while you’re at it! Visit the museum website here for more information.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Po’ Boy Porridge

Let’s have hot cereal for breakfast. In Zambia, where peanuts are called ground nuts, this hot, filling cereal is a breakfast standard. Traditionally it’s made without salt or sugar but North Americans may want to add fruit, jelly, cream, pancake syrup or brown sugar. Try it as a change from oatmeal. Leftover cereal turns hard when chilled. Form into patties and fry in butter for a delicious second act. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the new “The Survival Food Handbook.”



The RV Vet

With Dr. Deanna Tolliver, M.S., DVM

Seven out of ten RV Travel readers travel with a pet (see our reader survey). Here’s a weekly dose of helpful information from our resident veterinarian.

Valley Fever: A Fungus Among Us

Dear Dr. Deanna,

What is Valley Fever and how does it affect my pets?

Read Dr. Deanna’s reply to learn all about this not so fun-gus!

Read last week’s column: Dogs, cats, and chocolate: Lethal combination?

Lots of responses to last week’s Special Survey for Pet Owners:

While RVing, have you ever had to rush your pet to a vet in an emergency? Click here for the results.

RV Short stop



Free things to do around Perry, Georgia

Just in time for the Family Motor Coach Association’s (FMCA) 97th International Convention & RV Expo in Perry, Georgia, here’s an article from Julianne G. Crane about Perry and some free things to do in the area if you’re attending the convention, or plan to visit the area any other time. Perry prides itself on being “the home of Southern charm and hospitality.” Learn more.

Good reading from RV123.com

• Mobile Internet Resource Center

• Key Ring

• 10 RV Battery Tips for Longer RV Battery Life

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Wegman’s Supermarket # 30, Mechanicsburg, PA

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Permission from customer service or manager required. Store specifies one night only. Very friendly & accommodating staff. Park in far south part of lot, farthest from store. Large lot is level and well lit, with normal traffic noise and no apparent safety issues. Buffet restaurant in store; Chili’s, Panera Bread, Chick-Fil-A, Longhorn Steakhouse close by. Address: 6416 Carlisle Pike. GPS: 40.2491, -77.009

Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area, McNeal, AZ

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Park in designated areas only, & not in auto parking lot. Area is level, quiet, not brightly lit, and has no apparent security issues other than it being a remote location. Room for 5-10 RVs. Pit toilets are reported clean and well supplied. Excellent viewing area for sandhill cranes, waterfowl, and other birds and animals. Max stay is 3 nights in any 7-day period. Address: Bagby Rd. GPS: 31.560567, -109.718977

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Trivia

Andrew Jackson was the only president to pay off the national debt. He was also the first president to ride a train.

Bumper sticker of the week

Always remember you’re unique – just like everyone else!

Funny/clever business slogan

“A great place to take a leak” – at several radiator shops.

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

A man walked into his house out of breath, exhausted. “What happened, Honey?” inquired his wife. “I have a great new idea,” he said, gasping for air. “I ran all the way home behind the bus and saved $3.” Replied his wife: “That wasn’t very smart. Why didn’t you run behind the taxi and save $30?”

Random RV Thought

Someone who commutes alone by car to work 10 or 20 miles a day likely burns far more gas or diesel fuel in a year than 95 percent of all RVers in their RVs. Also, most RVers travel in twos, making the fuel cost per passenger far less than the solo commuters. People who don’t know anything about RVs who commute to work every day think RVers are gas hogs. They ought to look in their mirrors. Oink!

Worth Pondering

“Some people see things that are and ask, ‘Why?’ Some people dream of things that never were and ask, ‘Why not?’ Some people have to go to work and don’t have time for all that.” —George Carlin

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com