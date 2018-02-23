RV Travel Newsletter Issue 834

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 17th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

Last Saturday about 1,500 readers did not get their email alerting them of the new newsletter. This sort of thing happens often because of “Spam Filters Gone Wild” but usually involves only a few hundred readers. So I was busy answering emails Saturday, one after another, about missing newsletters. “I didn’t get mine,” they said. I wrote back and explained:

The email you receive Saturday morning is just a reminder notice of a new issue. It’s not the newsletter itself. If you do not get your email simply go to http://rvtravel.com and then click on the current issue link near the top of the page. That will take you right to the new issue —the same as clicking the link in the email alert.

Another way to be reminded of all our newest newsletters plus every other story we post to this website is to scroll to the bottom of this newsletter right now and sign up for a daily email through Feedburner. It will arrive in your email box every afternoon. There’s no advertising, just a brief description and link to every article we posted that day.

• • •

If you are in the San Antonio, Kerrville area of Texas tomorrow (Sunday), please join Gail and me for an RV Travel Meetup. I’ll debut my presentation “A Writing Life on the Road,” about my more than three decades as a roving journalist in a “motorhome newsroom,” beginning as a struggling freelance writer, then gaining an incredible amount of media attention for my unique, quirky on-the-road newspaper Out West. I’ll show a lot of photos and a clip from the ABC World News Tonight TV segment that was seen by 22 million people, and launched me as a minor league celebrity and led me to eventually start RVtravel.com. If you plan to attend, would you please email Gail at gail@rvtravel.com to let her know. Click here for more info including directions.

• • •

After two weeks, our RV Daily Tips Newsletter is already a big hit. It appears every Monday through Thursday morning. I urge you sign up. If you don’t like it or it gets to be “too much” it’s easy to unsubscribe. You will learn a lot, believe me. And don’t forget Mike Sokol’s monthly RV Electricity Newsletter – you should definitely be reading that to stay “electricity safe” in your RV.

• • •

Last week, I sent out a press release, via PRWeb, to virtually all the media in America that matters. Its message was about how manufacturers need to build better RVs, and how RV buyers need to make better choices when buying them.

Last week, I sent out a press release, via PRWeb, to virtually all the media in America that matters. Its message was about how manufacturers need to build better RVs, and how RV buyers need to make better choices when buying them.

But, you know what? Nothing happened of any significance, even though the press release was picked up by 128 media outlets including several major newspaper websites and those of dozens of TV stations. See the release as it appeared in the Minneapolis Star Tribune. I learned a lot from this experience, which I explained in a special message I sent yesterday to our paid subscribers, whose financial support enabled me to afford the release.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

* * *

I’m planning to do some video chats on Saturday mornings, where I would appear live (as opposed to dead!) for an hour, right on this website. Just click to a page and there I’ll be! We could discuss my essay or anything else on your mind. I would occasionally bring in one of our columnists on a split screen. I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time.

Both Facebook and YouTube make it pretty easy to do this. What I’d like to know is do you prefer one or the other? Would you simply click on your preference on the poll. The current results will appear immediately thereafter. Thanks.

Finally, just a quick note about the challenges of running a large website these days: In the past month, RVtravel.com has been attacked more than 40,000 times by hackers (among the lowest forms of human life). But, ha! We have super strength filters in place to keep them out! The largest number of those attacks came from China, followed by France and Russia. Get lost, you creeps!

P.S. We learned some things about you last week! V-e-r-y interesting! How did we do it? You’ll need to click here to find out!

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

• The time I spent in Congress.



Featured in the most

recent RV Daily Tips Newsletters

• Do more than just let your thoughts keep you warm.

• It’s winter and batteries are dying.

• Care and feeding of your shore power connection – Part 2.

• Quick rig leveling trick – use it for an overnight stop.

The world’s longest RV? We think so!

Here’s a photo of a very interesting, and very long, RV. Is this the longest RV ever? See a larger picture and learn more. Check it out.

Don’t get suckered into buying an RV this way!

Do not buy an RV under the terms Chuck Woodbury describes in this article or you could very well regret it for the rest of your life. Many RV buyers fall into this trap – never realizing what they’ve gotten themselves into until it’s too late. Read this article before financing an RV – it’s definitely an eye opener!

Manufacturers can make getting RV parts difficult

One of the things that you as an RV owner may not realize is some manufacturers sell parts only to their own dealers. For example, if you need a part for a Keystone product, you’ll find their parts are only obtainable through a Keystone dealer. For many RV brands, the nearest dealer might be a 100 miles away. That means a shop has to get the part shipped to the dealer, then the dealer has to ship it to the shop. That’s a lot of downtime for the RV owner. Learn more.

Video: RV burns! Where are the fire trucks?

You’ll go a long time before you witness a scarier scene than this one at a Midland, Michigan, gas station. It seems to take forever for the fire department to show up and then when it does arrive you wonder when the firemen might decide to start putting out the fire. Watch the video.

Trailer folk: Jack the frame – not the axle

Learn from Russ and Tiña De Maris’ lesson learned the hard way (although it could have been much worse) about why it’s critical to jack a trailer by the frame and not the axle. Find out here how to safely jack up a trailer – and what to watch for when it’s in the shop.

RV Mods – A quick disconnect for your RV’s LP heater?

Many RVers have found it to their advantage to shuck the use of the factory RV furnace in favor of a “Blue Flame” or catalytic style heater. If you store the heater when not needed, that means disconnecting the heater from the LP gas line. There are two approaches to plumbing here: one is using a flexible gas line equipped with quick disconnect fittings. But are these fittings safe? Find out here.

This week’s Reader Poll

If someone today offered you a great price on your RV would you sell it?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

Do you buy special RV toilet paper for your RV bathroom? Click here for the results.

Understanding causes will help prevent an RV fire

RVs do catch fire – but if you know why, you can take steps to prevent this horrible experience. Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy explains in this video some reasons how and why RVs catch fire. Watch the video.

Boondockers: Make sure your hike is a safe one

Some time back a 59-year-old woman went missing in a Northern California state park before she was found six days later. She had fallen from an unmarked trail into a ravine. She was uninjured but could not climb out of the ravine – she could only wait, hoping to be rescued. If you like to go out wandering where there is no one else, what can you do to protect yourself from becoming lost or injured and maybe never making it back to civilization? Here are important safety tips from Boondock Bob Difley (who admits he has been lost in the desert but eventually found his way out).

A visit to Annie Oakley’s grave

Old West sharpshooter Annie Oakley was born just north of Greenville, Ohio, and lived her final days there. She’s buried alongside her husband Frank Butler in Brock cemetery, a short drive north of town just off U.S. route 127. RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury visited there and recorded this video, revealing his special “connection” with Annie, who is considered the first American female superstar. Read more and watch the video.



It’s a bird, it’s a plane … it’s a car!

You don’t see something like this every day. We found this 1919 Leyat Helico at the Lane Motor Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. It was built by a Frenchman named Marcel Leyat, an engineer and airplane enthusiast who designed, built and flew his first plane in 1909. Read more about this car (and more), the builder, and the Lane Motor Museum – a great RV Short Stop.

What to do in the RV when it rains … and rains … and rains

Rich “The Wanderman” laments that it’s been raining in the Northeast for days. What if you don’t want to go out in the rain, but you don’t really feel like working inside your RV, tidying up, etc.? How about just relaxing on the couch, watching out the windows and listening to the rain on the roof? Perhaps add a warm (or cold) beverage? Isn’t this idea of shelter and comfort one of the main reasons we own RVs? Rich has a few suggestions which just might make you look forward to being “stuck” inside when the weather outside is just too soggy for comfort. Read more.

Readers’ comments on recent articles

Recent popular articles that attracted high numbers of reader comments

• Couple having trouble downsizing to RV full time.

• Do you buy special “RV” toilet paper for your RV bathroom? (Reader poll; lots of comments)

• Fulltime RVer – Keeping a log.

• Changing trailer tires – new load capacity requirement.

• Read this before replacing nonworking absorption fridge.

More popular articles from last week’s issue

• A call for action to speed up RV repairs.

• Can a 9-volt battery start a fire in your RV?

• “Acts of Service” an easy entry into volunteering.

• The planets – With spring come the mighty gas giants (and Mars).

• Let a solar oven do your cooking.

• Where and how to find Southwestern desert flowers.

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

Ask the RV Shrink

Hubby solved noisy LP detector by disconnecting it – Bad idea!

Dear RV Shrink:

We live six months at a time in a 35-foot fifth wheel. Recently our propane detector started acting weird so my husband just disconnected the wires. He failed to inform me of this repair technique and I was content that it was working properly again. When I finally discovered that it was disconnected I had a fit. … —Alarmed and Dangerous in Detroit

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.56 (on Feb. 19). Change from week before: Down 5 cents; Change from year before: Up 26 cents.

Diesel: $3.03 (on Feb. 19). Change from week before: Down 4 cents; Change from year before: Up 46 cents.

The RV Vet

With Dr. Deanna Tolliver, M.S., DVM



Traveling safely with your pets

Many of us started RVing because we wanted to travel and take our pets with us. And for the most part, life with a pet in your RV is not much different than in a house. But there are some safety issues directly related to RVing with a dog or cat (or other pet) that you should know about. Read more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RV Fire Safety Tip

RV battery safety

Batteries produce explosive gases. Keep flame, cigarettes and sparks away. Be sure your battery compartment is properly vented. Keep vent caps tight and level. Check your battery monthly. Replace swollen batteries immediately. Use extreme care when handling batteries – they can explode. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Editor’s note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon. Here are links from Amazon.com for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, LP gas detectors, and combination smoke and CO detectors.

RV Quick Tips



Check the drip tube in the back of your fridge

It’s a good idea to occasionally take a peek in the back of your RV refrigerator. It (usually) has a drip tube that channels off water from evaporation. Sometimes this tube leads to a drip container (often near the chimney) that evaporates off this water; others may “port” the water out of the rig harmlessly. In any event, if the tube gets loose and starts dripping water onto your RV framework, it can lead to damaging rot.

Handy hints for using a gas oven

If your oven at home is electric, adjusting to a gas stove in the RV can be tricky. Gas ovens usually don’t heat as evenly and may have hot spots. Turn your items several times when baking to even out the cooking, or use a heat deflector or a baking stone to help even out the heat. Mary Lowe suggests you put a cookie sheet upside down on the rack and then place your baking dish/pan on top of it. Thanks, Mary!

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

This isn’t corny – it’ll really hide your valuables!

Gizmos and Gadgets

KeySmart puts bulky keys into single fold-up device

The KeySmart Pro is a key holder that consolidates noisy, bulky keys into a single fold-up device. This little gadget ensures no more bulky keys and guarantees you’ll never lose them on a camping trip again. It also puts Bluetooth tracking technology, an LED flashlight, bottle opener and a rechargeable battery right in the palm of your hand. Learn more.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

RVers can’t locate source of slideout leak

Dear Gary,

We have a 2009 Monaco and have had a leak in the bedroom slide from the very beginning. It takes about an hour or so for the water to start dripping in on the floor and it will continue to drip three hours after it stops raining. We can see it dripping in but can’t find out where it is coming from. If you have any ideas please let us know. Thank you in advance for any help that you may give us. —Gary and Linda B.

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Tips wanted: Protecting dog and human feet from cactus spines

Hi Bob,

A couple of weeks ago I drove from my home in Colorado to Arizona with my two dogs. I parked my truck camper in my friend’s driveway in New River, Ariz., for a few days. I found that there were so many cactus and cactus spines on the ground that it was nearly impossible to go out of the camper with the dogs without them getting stickers in their feet. Likewise, I would get them in my shoes and then, of course, the spines would get tracked into the camper where my bare feet would find them for the second time. Was this just an anomaly of the particular area I was in, or is the whole state like this? This experience has me never wanting to go back to Arizona. It just seems cruel to take dogs into an environment like that. Thank you, Bob! —Tom F. of Fort Collins, CO

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Exercising your generator with a load

Hey Mike, about this tip…

“Don’t just exercise the pooch, exercise the generator, too. Fire it up and run it at half-load (or more) for two hours each month.” I just read this Quick Tip in the RV Daily Tips Newsletter, but I wonder just how to run a generator at half-load? And why do I have to run it for two hours? That’s a lot of gasoline and gas costs money. Can’t I just run it for 5 or 10 minutes every month to make sure it’s working? –Joey D.

Read Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Tire inflation not the same for all trailers – more on Interply Shear

Roger Marble has written a number of times on the topic of Interply Shear. This is the force that is trying to tear the belts of radial tires apart. So why do trailer tires seem to have such high Interply Shear forces? Well, it’s not the case in all trailers, as the cornering forces of single-axle trailers are much lower than the forces of tandem- or triple-axle trailers. Roger explains here, including videos.

RV History

with Al Hesselbart

The evolution of the trailer hitch

The history of devices to connect a load to a towing device goes back many centuries. From a wooden yoke by which cattle were attached to many types of trailers, to leather collars used to connect horses, there have been many types of “hitches” used through the years. When mechanical pulling power was created with the advent of the automobile, the evolution of the trailer hitch began. Read more.

Al Hesselbart is the author of “The Dumb Things Sold … Just Like That,” a history of the recreational vehicle industry in America.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Madras Mulligatawny soup

Muddle through with quick mulligatawny. During the English Raj in India, a soup course was expected at any proper dinner, but soups as we know them were not known in Indian cuisine at that time, so this one was invented. The name means “pepper water.” It’s an easy, one-pot meal with exotic flavor and a bit of heat. This is Janet’s shortcut version. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the new “The Survival Food Handbook.”

Digital RVer



Make your travel photos go from so-so to stunning

Do you go to beautiful places and take pictures that don’t do the place justice? Chris Guld, of Geeks on Tour, is often disappointed when she looks at her pictures and thinks, “It looked so much better than that.” Sound familiar? If cropping and applying the “Auto” filter in Google Photos isn’t enough, Chris uses the app Snapseed – which edits photos right on your phone. Learn more and check out her impressive before-and-after example.

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Walmart Supercenter # 791, Alice, TX

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission from the store. One RVer was greeted by security, who gave permission to park, escorted RVer to location, gave permission to use slides, and promised to watch out all night. Park parallel to a wood fence on SW side of the lot, and as far from store as possible. Lot is large, level, well-lit, and appears safe. Possible truck noise. Address: 2701 E Main St. GPS: 27.7678, -98.0431

Flying J Travel Plaza # 683, Kenly, NC

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Park in one of nine marked RV spaces in NE corner of the lot. Do not park in the truck area unless directed there by Flying J. RV spaces are not perfectly level. Well-lit with no apparent security issues. Expect the usual noise level of a larger truck stop. Dump station is $10. Propane fill available. Denny’s restaurant on site. Address: 1800 Princeton-Kenly Rd. GPS: 35.57508. -78.14567

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Trivia

In 1919 it took an army convoy 62 days to drive from Washington, D.C., to San Francisco. The convoy showed that not only was the American highway system inadequate for moving goods and people, it was inadequate for national defense. Lt. Colonel Dwight D. Eisenhower was on that trip and he never forgot it. As president, he signed the 1956 Federal Highway Act to create our interstate system. Today those 47,000 miles represent only 1 percent of all roads, yet carry 20 percent of all traffic including 40 percent of all truck traffic.

Bumper sticker of the week

Beware … Karma has a wicked sense of humor.



Funny/clever business slogan

Moore’s Tree Service, Port Deposit, MD: “We go out on a limb for you.” Thanks, Dan Jandon!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

Joe and Jenny drove for miles in silence in their new motorhome after a terrible argument in which neither would budge. After many miles had passed, a frustrated Joe pointed to a mule in a nearby pasture. “A relative of yours?” he asked Jenny. “Yes,” she replied. “By marriage.”

Random RV Thought

It is sometimes hard to hear the television or stereo in your RV during a pounding rainstorm. But the sound of the storm is a very nice reminder that you are cozy and dry, which is pleasing. This is an excellent time to relax with a cup of hot chocolate and a good book.

Worth Pondering

The poor man is not he who is without a cent, but he who is without a dream. — Harry Kemp

