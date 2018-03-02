RV Travel Newsletter Issue 835

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 17th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Issue 835 • Week of March 3–9, 2018 #rvtravel



Receive an email alert for each new issue of this newsletter. Click here.

SHOP AT AMAZON

and help support this newsletter!

If you shop at Amazon.com, would you please visit there through this link? We’ll get a small commission on your purchase(s), which helps support this newsletter. You’ll pay the exact same price as clicking directly to Amazon. Please consider bookmarking this page for your future Amazon.com purchases. Thank you



Best-selling RV products and Accessories. UPDATED HOURLY.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

Our RVtravel.com Meetup last Sunday in the Texas Hill Country was great fun. It proved to be an eye-opener for me, which I will explain below.

The only place we “advertised” the gathering was in this newsletter, on our Facebook page and our group at RVillage.com. I figured we’d be lucky if 40 people showed up. But they just kept coming, nearly 100 people all together, most of them RVT readers. What a wonderful surprise!

Gail and our Pet Vet columnist Deanna Tolliver prepared goodies and pretty much ran the show. I was able to mingle with everyone, which was a delight. Thanks to the Johnson Creek RV Resort for hosting us. We’ll return next year for another bigger and better event.

After my presentation “A Writing Life on the Road,” we all talked for another hour. What a learning experience! There was concern among the audience about what I have been writing here — poor quality of new RVs and crowded campgrounds. I was impressed with the eagerness of many who attended to learn how they might help find solutions to these problems. I realized then and there that I needed to take our “show” on the road — hold Meetups wherever we travel to talk with other readers.

A few days later, I appeared on a national syndicated radio program called The RV Show USA, where I was able to talk about these same issues. You can listen to the show here . My segment begins about midway through the program.

But before we do our next official RVT Meetup, we’ll join with RVillage at its first national rally in Elkhart, Indiana, May 17-21. RVillage is sort of like Facebook, except for RVers only. Five hundred coaches, maybe more, are expected for the event. Learn more about it here. It promises to be different from most other rallies — I think a lot more lively and fun. To keep up with RV Travel’s involvement in the event, I urge you to sign up at RVillage and then join our group.

After we leave there, we’ll hold one or two more Meetups before the big Hershey (Pennsylvania) RV Show in September, where we will also gather with subscribers.

• • •

The latest sales figures from the RV industry were released the other day, and they showed that January’s RV wholesale shipments numbered 42,441 units, a whopping 25 percent jump from last January. Total yearly shipments for 2017 were 504,599, compared to 430,491 in 2016. So with this quick start in 2018 are we looking at another 600,000 new RVs on the road this year — again with no net gain in places to stay?

• • •

Gail and I are a month away from departing the Texas Hill Country. We’re not sure where we’ll head next, but it will be northerly. Taking my own advice, we’ll start making reservations right away. After the RVillage rally in mid-May we may swing up to New England for awhile. It’s so beautiful there in the summer and, of course, Maine lobster beckons (my favorite place to eat it: Chauncey Creek Lobster Pier in Kittery — go there by car, no room to park an RV).

I hope you are well, warm, and poring over your maps to plan where you’re headed this summer. I believe planning our trips is one of the most enjoyable parts of RVing — dreaming of where we’re headed and our adventures after we arrive (and on the way, of course).



What we learned

about you last week.

Here’s a recap of the seven reader polls we asked last week in this newsletter and our RV Daily Tips. There were some surprise results and some not so surprising — but all interesting. Check ’em out.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

Win $116 cash today!

Our Pot of Gold Contest has made a comeback! Today’s cash prize is $116. If your official residence is in one of today’s randomly selected Zip or Canadian Postal Codes, you could win the daily cash prize. Click here to learn more about the contest and see today’s winning Zip and Postal Codes. New Zip and Postal Codes are posted every Monday through Saturday. Every day there is no winner, the prize money goes up by $2.

Featured in the most

recent RV Daily Tips Newsletters

• Dump your RV’s holding tanks uphill? Here’s a way…

• Is an AGM or lithium RV battery in your future?

• Quick Voltage Reference Chart.

• Change out that flat tire in no time flat!

Sign up for RVtravel.com’s

new monthly newsletter about RV electricity.

•Did you miss last week’s RV Travel? Read it here.

•Directory of back issues.

Support Honest Journalism

The staff of RVtravel.com works hard to bring you an honest, unbiased, valuable newsletter every Saturday. Readers help make it possible with their “voluntary subscriptions.” Even a pledge of $5, $10 or $20 a year is appreciated — that’s for more than 50 issues (add another 208 if you read our RV Daily Tips Newsletter!) Many readers set up an ongoing subscription, most $5 to $10 month. Your contributions make it possible for us to write about important matters, not just fluff to please advertisers and RV industry big shots. Enter a voluntary subscription. Use a credit card, PayPal or mail a check.

Recent recalls

• Keystone recalling trailers for wrong tires.

• Lance recalls trailers for power tongue jack issue.

• Keystone RV recalls trailers for improperly sealed fridge.

Our news section has moved

We’re beefing up our news coverage and there’s not enough room here to post it all along with all our other great features. So click here to read this week’s news.



Don’t let high water pressure blow out your pipes!

This should be a required accessory for your RV, one that could save you thousands of dollars in repair bills. Some RV parks have water pressure so high it can blow out your system — a big, major repair bill “ouch!” Join the RV Travel staff in using this highly rated item to prevent that from happening. Learn more or order.

Fulltime RVing – Don’t you get lonely?

One of the most-asked questions Greg Illes and his wife receive from non-RV friends is, “Isn’t it awful lonely traveling around in a motorhome?” It’s a somewhat ingenuous query that always makes him smile, but he tries to answer seriously. He says, “being on the road is the antithesis of loneliness – it’s a grand gathering of fellows, each with something to share, and it is invariably a rich, rewarding experience for us every time we go ‘out there.'” Read more.



Building the first 3-D printed RV

Here, from CTV News in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, is a report about the building of the world’s first 3-D printed RV. It’s 13 feet high and weighs 600 pounds, and is made entirely of plastic. Watch the video. Wow!

Zion National Park campground opens as “reservations only”

In another sign of our crowded times, Zion National Park’s South Campground became a reservations-only campground as of March 1. Zion is currently considering a policy where a reservation would be necessary to simply enter the park, limiting the number of visitors to avoid crowding, a problem in recent years. Learn more.

Save $$$ at the fuel pump

Would you like to save money on your fuel bill? Who wouldn’t? RV tire expert Roger Marble explains a very easy way to save up to 10 cents a gallon every time you stop to fill up your car or RV’s fuel tank. You should be taking his advice for other reasons, too. Watch the video.

Should you box up your batteries?

If a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush, a battery in the box is worth at least two in the junk pile. Eh? If your rig doesn’t provide “inside storage” for your house batteries, leaving them out in the weather, unprotected, can be most unprofitable. A lot of older travel trailers have the house battery sit up near the hitch, well exposed to the elements. What could the problem be? Find out here.

This week’s Reader Poll

What’s the fairest checkout time at RV parks?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

If you were offered a great price today for your RV would you sell it? Click here for the results.

The New TireTraker™ TT-500 with a Lifetime Warranty

The new TireTraker™ TT-500 is the most innovative & user-friendly TPMS on the market with an unprecedented “Lifetime Warranty”, the only TPMS company in the industry to do so. The TT-500 features a larger, easier to read display, continuous pressure & temperature monitoring, automatic update, & monitoring up to 22 tires on your motorhome, trailer & tow vehicle from 0-232 psi! Seven days per week sales & technical support & over 13 years of experience. List price (4 tires) $389. Our price only $289. SAVE $100! (Additional Sensors $35 each). Learn more or order. Read testimonials.

National Parks podcast to debut next week

A new narrative-style podcast, America’s National Parks Podcast, will launch March 6 that will feature more than 400 of America’s National Park Service units, telling the stories behind the nation’s treasures. The first full episode, focused on the uniquely American story of Mammoth Cave National Park, will be released on March 6. Weekly episodes will follow every Tuesday. Learn more and listen to a preview episode.

Come on, keep it clean out there when camping

Nothing ruins the feel of a pristine, natural area more than a bunch of garbage. Walking by these messes and complaining over such disrespect is really not much better than the polluters who left it. When you take a bit of time to clean up some trash not only do you have a better trail or beach to come back to, you have helped to make it safer and nicer for the next user. This simple measure just might influence others to keep it clean, as well. Read more from Dave and Lillian Brummet.

Man asks, “Should I sell my home to travel in an RV?”

Financial guru Dave Ramsey offers advice to man who calls into his radio show to ask if it makes sense for him to sell his home and travel full-time with his wife and children in an RV. Dave is, shall we say, less than enthusiastic. He explains why.

Even the simple things – Under-sink soap dispenser

The world is a dirty place. Working on your RV can be greasy. Cooking with meat and poultry requires thorough washing of hands to keep healthy. Rich “The Wanderman” has a better alternative than a bar of soap or a bottle of liquid soap to keep your hands clean. It’s simple to use and easy to install. Learn more.

Desert wildflowers are already beginning to bloom

Spring is a snowbird’s delight – not only does the cold give way to the warmer weather, the desert itself changes “color.” Newcomers are amazed as seemingly “drab” desert is transformed by technicolor wildflowers. How is it possible? Here’s an interesting biology lesson from Boondock Bob Difley as he explains Mother Nature’s plan of what will grow where and when. Learn more.

Need mail forwarding? Choose the best!

Choose Americas Mailbox! It’s the best, endorsed by RVtravel.com which has toured its South Dakota facility and interviewed its very customer-oriented owner. Many plans available. Learn more. Or view the video interview RV Travel editor Chuck Woodbury conducted with Americas Mailbox owner Don Humes.

Thumbs up – February 2018

Tired of so much bad/sad news? Want to read something positive for a change? Here are some recent “thumbs up” letters and comments we’ve received from our readers. Read more.

Ease your way into fulltiming with this unique plan

In this short video, RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury talks with Jim Bender about the unusual way he and his wife travel by RV. They enjoy taking long trips, but he likes being out far longer than she does. So they compromise, taking four- to six-week trips, then returning home without their RV, then picking it up later and resuming their adventure. Here is how they do it.

Advance technology boosts power inverter capabilities

TruePower Plus inverters have advanced to the next level using the latest in digitally controlled and software-based power conversion technology. They provide the convenience of clean household power for electric grills, entertainment systems, refrigeration and more. With greater demands being put on RV power systems, there’s a need for an inverter with advanced technology. Read more.



Don’t leave a trace …

We’ve all seen it – the “remnants” from someone who camped in the “outback” before we arrived. Trash in fire rings, dog poop on trails, and the other usual suspects. One of the main reasons that RVers like to boondock is to get away from the ugly side of human civilization – and there it is, somebody rubs our nose in it. Sometimes bad behavior is just that – a person with a nasty attitude. Other times it’s just a matter of education. How’s your campground courtesy knowledge? Read more.

RV owner stymied by stuck-out step

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a letter from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor. The reader had a problem with the steps on their 2011 Newmar Class A, which were stuck extended and wouldn’t retract, so they were stuck where they were parked. Read Chris’ suggestions.

So You Want To Be an RVer?

If you have ever thought or dreamed about taking up RVing, this book is for you. The authors take you from doing the initial homework, to choosing the right rig, to the buying process, where to camp, and way beyond. If you’re interested in budgeting for full-time RVing, communicating on the road, boondocking or workamping, this will be a big help. Learn more or order.

Readers’ comments on recent articles

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Recent popular articles that attracted high numbers of reader comments

• Don’t get suckered into buying an RV this way!

• RV Mods – A quick disconnect for your RV’s LP heater?

• Video: RV burns! Where are the fire trucks?

• Boondockers: Make sure your hike is a safe one.

• What we learned about you last week.

• Exercising your generator with a load.

• Manufacturers can make getting RV parts difficult.

More popular articles from last week’s issue

• The world’s longest RV? We think so!

• Hubby solved noisy LP detector by disconnecting it – Bad idea!

• Trailer folk: Jack the frame – not the axle.

• Make your travel photos go from so-so to stunning.

• RV Pet Vet: Traveling safely with your pet.

• Tips wanted: Protecting dog and human feet from cactus spines.

• RVers can’t locate source of slideout leak.

Unique RV overnight stops at wineries and farms

With membership in Harvest Hosts® you can stay overnight at more than 570 wineries, farms and attractions across North America. Harvest Hosts offers an exciting alternative to traditional overnight stops where you can meet interesting people and learn about their lifestyle. Learn more at the Harvest Hosts website, or watch an interview with the founders by RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury.

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Reader RVs

Click here to see many submissions from our readers about their RVs.



Readers’ comments on the poor quality of their new RVs

RVs today are being built fast, and in way too many cases poorly. Here are some horror stories.

Clean your RV… with beastly-good results!

Your RV’s not your car, it’s your “beast.”

Your RV’s large surface area makes it a beast that collects more bugs, grit, grime, soot and industrial pollution than your car does. And it may have different surfaces of paint, fiberglass, vinyl and aluminum. Click on the video to see Wade clean, shine and protect EVERYTHING with Beast Wash. Click here to buy, or learn more about, Beast Wash at the Wade Maid website .

Ask the RV Shrink

Hubby wants to be navigator but forgetfulness causing issues

Dear RV Shrink:

My husband likes to be in charge of navigation. He controls the GPS, reads the maps, plots our course, and likes to drive the Blue Highways of North America. The problem I have is his disorganization. He never remembers to set everything up and have all his route information figured out before we shove off. We get a few miles up the road when he starts asking me for directions. He forgets to set up the GPS, loses his map and takes it all out on me. … —Lost in Lone Pine

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



Camco Store at Amazon.com

There isn’t much you need for your RV that Camco doesn’t have. If you think we’re kidding, then click through to the Camco store on Amazon where you’ll find some of their best-selling products — all for your RV or for you to make your RVing better. Click here and you’ll feel like a kid in a candy store.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.55 (on Feb. 26). Change from week before: Down 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 23 cents.

Diesel: $3.01 (on Feb. 26). Change from week before: Down 2 cents; Change from year before: Up 43 cents.

Stinky holding tank odors? Here’s the solution

Eliminate disgusting tank odors for less than $1 per treatment with formaldehyde-free Unique RV Digest-It. Unique’s highly concentrated, non-toxic blend of tank cleaning microbes maintains clean sensors, eliminates odors and liquefies the solids in your tank, ensuring no backups. All without harsh chemicals or dangerous ingredients. Try it once and you’ll be shocked at how clean your tank can be! Learn more or order.

The RV Vet

With Dr. Deanna Tolliver, M.S., DVM

Seven out of ten RV Travel readers travel with a pet (see our reader survey). Here’s a weekly dose of helpful information from our resident veterinarian.

Don’t lose your pet! Get it microchipped!



Dear Dr. Deanna,

Should I get my pet microchipped? Tell me more!

Read Dr. Deanna’s reply here.

Give Fido the bath he needs the easy way!

Fido leaving muddy tracks in your RV? Jumping on the couch when he’s all wet and dirty? Yikes. The BMBZON Pet Shower Sprayer & Massager is an easy, no-hassle way to rinse off Fido and make his couch-snoozing acceptable again. The 8-foot-long hose comes with two attachments, connecting to nearly any faucet. Strap the massaging showerhead to your hand and scrub away. Even Fido will love it! Learn more or order.

RV Fire Safety Tip

Check the flue after storing RV

If you store your coach, be sure to check the flue before starting your refrigerator on propane. Birds and insects can build nests and clog the flue, causing a fire or excess carbon monoxide to enter your coach. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Editor’s note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon. Here are links from Amazon.com for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, LP gas detectors, and combination smoke and CO detectors.

RV Parts and Accessories

Give Dyers a try on your next purchase of RV parts or accessories. Large selection, great service, low prices and fast shipping. Visit our website.

RV Quick Tips



Avoid rust in RV compartments

Tony King sent in this great tip: “Because most compartments on RVs are airtight or nearly so, I keep one of these [Arm & Hammer Fridge-n-Freezer] in every compartment and it keeps any moisture from rusting anything. On warm, sunny days I open and ‘air out’ the compartments and it also dries out any moisture in the baking soda. When the baking soda is old and you replace it, it works great mixed with water to scrub the tops of your batteries to keep them corrosion free.” Thanks, Tony!

Store dry food items in plastic baskets

Plastic baskets are great for separating and storing dry foods in your RV cabinets. Use bins with holes in the sides to facilitate air circulation. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Protect yourself from intruders, bears and more!

The BASU eAlarm lets us explore, sleep, and adventure with confidence! This tiny device emits a 130-decibel alarm which scares away intruders, burglars and wild animals, and will call for help if you find yourself stranded. Used by the RV Travel staff, you can count on this alarm to keep you safe. Watch the video to learn more or click here to order for about $10.

Gizmos and Gadgets

Awning Side Sun Shades help keep your campsite cool

You may be daydreaming of summer right now especially if you’re dealing with the cold, rain and snow of winter. But before long you will be seeking shelter from a hot summer sun. That’s when you really appreciate your awning, but what about when the sun sinks low and shines directly in under the sides of your awning? That’s when Tentproinc’s Awning Side Sun Shades will bathe your cozy patio in a wonderful, cool shade. No need to leave your campsite anymore to find respite. Learn more.

Be sure to sign up for our monthly Great RV Accessories Newsletter. Click here.

Book explores nomadic, RV workcamper culture

This is not an upbeat read, but it’s fascinating. Author Jessica Bruder traveled with many RV nomads as they moved about the USA working along the way, many just to survive. She spent a lot of time with those who work seasonally at Amazon.com warehouses, which is tough work. The book paints a rather dark picture of this nomadic life, but it does allow a peak into one that most RVtravel.com readers are not familiar with. Learn more or order.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Adding storage in RV’s dinette seats

Dear RV Doctor:

I have a 2011 Damon and want to add pull-out drawers to the dinette seats. Do you have a recommendation on the type of hardware I should use? I know I will need to build up the foundation the tracks will be on so as not to pinch off the seat belt connections. Are there other technical considerations I should be thinking about? Thank you! —Dale W.



Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Visit the OK Corral ghosts at Clanton Ranch

Hi Bob,

We’ve had a lot of fun traveling about Southern Arizona this winter exploring popular as well as lesser-known places. After we do our wildflower thing we’re heading back north to our home in Iowa for the summer. But before we go, can you suggest an off-the-radar historical place to visit that doesn’t get mentioned much in tourist guides? —Butch and Mae

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

Read the most recent BoondockBob Blog post: San Pedro River corridor, one of the best birding spots in southeastern Arizona.

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

What is “the Code”? Find out here

Dear Mike,

Everyone says you have to do this or that because its “the Code,” referring to the NEC [National Electrical Code], of course. For RVs, this gets even more interesting. The “Code” has no legal authority unless adopted by a local AHJ, as you are aware. And each AHJ can adopt, reject or modify “Code” provisions at will. … —Bill

Read the rest of the question and Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

Keep rodents out of your RV!

The positive reviews on this make it a best bet for keeping your RV rodent-free. This is the only plant-based rodent repellent registered for inside use by the EPA. It effectively repels rodents up to 100 days with a “woodsy” scent that’s pleasant to humans but offensive to rodents. It’s safe around kids and pets so no safety warning is required. 98% biodegradable. Used effectively by the RV Travel staff. Learn more or order.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Can I run my LR-E at 65 psi, or is this overloading the tire?

As trailer owners start applying the new Goodyear Endurance ST tire, many are discovering that for some sizes the Endurance tire is only available in a Load Range that is higher than their OE tires. Some are concerned about what inflation to run. Roger has even seen some claim that running an LR-E at LR-D inflation, i.e., not at 80 but at 65, the “tire will be overloaded, heat up and fail.” While he understands some of the confusion, he does not agree with some of the concern or replies. Roger explains here.

Astronomy for RVers

with Chris Fellows, Serenity Mobile Observatory



Let’s watch a meteor shower

One of the most thrilling events in the night sky is spotting a shooting star or meteor entering the Earth’s atmosphere and burning up in a fiery display. In this article Chris explains what a meteor is and lists your best chances to see them this year. (Pssst. He’s looking for an invite.) Read more.

Never leave home without your life-saving medication

Carry your pills (aspirin, vitamins, prescriptions) with you everywhere you go with this tiny keychain. This small carrying container is 100% aluminum and completely waterproof, keeping your pills safe and sound! Great for outdoor exploration, day trips, or carrying out to dinner if your pills need to be taken with food. Keep a small handwritten note in the bottle to alert medics about your medication. Learn more or order.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Charles Kuralt

In this week’s dispatch, Charles Kuralt goes “On the Road” to Oklahoma City, where he talks with Sylvan Goldman, famed for inventing the grocery store shopping cart. Originally broadcast on CBS-TV on January 11, 1977. Do you love Charles Kuralt? Order a 9-DVD set of his “On the Road” reports.

Eliminate hose crimping at the faucet!

Sometimes it’s a real pain hooking up your hose to a faucet or to your RV. This Camco flexible hose protector is the answer. Its easy gripper makes attaching the hose effortless. It’s compliant with all federal and state low-level lead laws, too. Every RVer should have one or two of these. Super low price, too. Learn more or order.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Sweet Salmon Fish Tacos

Try salmon fish tacos for a change. Fully cooked, ready-to-heat salmon fillets are available in many forms now in the freezer section. Select a simply seasoned flavor, then provide a homemade touch with your own fruity add-ons. Serve in crisp corn taco shells or soft corn or wheat tortillas. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the new “The Survival Food Handbook.”



BEST-SELLERS IN KITCHEN AND DINING AT AMAZON.COM

Pop popcorn the fun, easy way

Pop your popcorn with Colonel Popper, the all-silicone popcorn maker that folds down for compact storage. It’s super durable, safe and eco-friendly. You can eat fresh microwave popcorn right out of its colorful bowl! Perfect for the RV. Click the video for a one-minute demonstration or order at Amazon.

RV Short stop



New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum

If you are a history buff and traveling along the I-10 east-west route between El Paso, Texas, and Deming, N.M, one place to work into your itinerary is the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces, N.M. The interactive museum covers 47 acres. It brings to life the “4,000-year history of farming and ranching in New Mexico.” This is a fascinating destination for retirees or the entire family. Read Julianne G. Crane’s article.

NEW EDITION FOR 2018

“The” guide to services at Interstate exits

Never take a wrong exit off an Interstate highway again. The 2018 Next Exit lists every exit along every Interstate and details exactly what you will find at each: gas stations (including if they offer diesel), campgrounds, truck stops, casinos, laundries, retail stores (by name), shopping malls, factory outlet malls, drug stores, hospitals, rest areas & more. Very helpful even if you have a GPS. Learn more or order.

Museum of the Week

The Mini Time Machine: Museum of Miniatures

Tucson, AZ

Explore rooms filled with more than 400 miniatures – everything from toys, to artwork, to dollhouse furniture. Peek into a tiny airplane and say hello to a tiny pilot, and take a look at what an amazing artist can carve on the tip of a pencil (you won’t believe it!). Gather how-to guides on how to make your own tiny miniature things (tiny Chinese takeout anyone?) and learn the interesting history of this quirky art form. Visit the museum website here.

Good reading from RV123.com

• Campgrounds for Spring Break

• Powering Your RVs Appliances

• Roadtrippers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Clean your microwave with no hassle!

Is your microwave dirty? Is it hard to scrub off all that crusty gunk? Admit it, when was the last time you scrubbed it clean? Angry Mama, the miracle microwave cleaner, is here to do the dirty job for you! Add water and vinegar (maybe some lemon too) to this feisty lady and watch her steam away the mess. Within minutes your microwave will be sparkling! Be right back, I’m buying one here!

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Walmart Supercenter # 3307, Crawfordville, FL

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission from customer service desk. The store may specify a 24-hour limit. Park away from the store, without blocking any traffic lanes. If you park in far north part of lot, trees will shield highway noise. Well lit and appears level. Subway restaurant in store. Gas station on site, with Diesel fuel but pump access is pretty tight for big rigs unless you can back up to reach end pumps. Address: 35 Mike Stewart Dr. GPS: 30.218114, -84.361174

Colusa Casino Resort, Colusa, CA

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Permission is not required. Smaller rigs without slides should park in marked diagonal spaces at the north end of parking lot. Larger rigs, and all rigs with slides, park in gravel lot east of the north lot. Don’t obstruct traffic lanes or movement by other vehicles. Lots are level, well lit, quiet and have regular security patrols. The casino provides a phone number for the shuttle at any time. Buffet, restaurant, snack bar & lounge on premises. Address: 3770 SR 45. GPS: 39.2562, -122.03056

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

State, Regional,

City and U.S. maps

A GPS is great, but there’s nothing like a folded map to plan a trip or guide you where you’re going once you’re underway. Just about every folded map you would ever need is here. Most sell from about $2 to $6. Check ’em out or order.

Upcoming RV Shows



• Battle Creek Camper & RV Show, Mar. 1-4, Battle Creek, MI

• Central New York RV Show, Mar. 1-4, Syracuse, NY

• Colorado RV, Sports & Travel Show, Mar. 1-4, Denver, CO

• Greater Philadelphia RV Show, Mar. 1-4, Oaks, PA

• Montreal Recreational Vehicle Show, Mar. 1-4, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

• Ocala RV Show, Mar. 1-4, Ocala, FL

• Toronto Spring Camping & RV Show, Mar. 1-4, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

• Central Illinois RV Show, Mar. 2-4, Peoria, IL

• Fredericksburg RV Show, Mar. 2-4, Fredericksburg, VA

• New Orleans RV & Camping Show, Mar. 2-4, Kenner, LA

• Oregon State Eugene Spring RV Show, Mar. 2-4, Eugene, OR

• Rhode Island RV & Camping Show, Mar. 2-4, Providence, RI

• Port Huron Camper & RV Show, Mar. 8-11, Port Huron, MI

• The Real RV Show, Mar. 8-11, Sacramento, CA

• Virginia RV Show – Hampton, Mar. 9-11, Hampton, VA

• York RV Show, Mar. 9-11, York, PA

• Flint Camper & RV Show, Mar. 15-18, Flint, MI

• Springfield RV & Camping Show, Mar. 16-18, Springfield, IL

• Memphis RV Show, Mar. 16-18, Memphis, TN

• Mid-Atlantic RV Expo, Mar. 16-18, Doswell, VA

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

Trivia

“Jay” used to be slang for a “foolish person.” So when a pedestrian ignored street signs, he was referred to as a “jaywalker.”

Bumper sticker of the week

Wherever you go … there you are.

Funny/clever business slogan

Not a slogan, but the name of a business in Orlando, Fla.: Forrest Stump Tree Service. Thanks to Scott Gillette, who remembered seeing it about 10 years ago. They’re still going strong, BTW.

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

“I’ve got to get rid of our new chauffeur,” Arthur complained to his wife, Mirabelle. “His driving is terrible. He almost killed me three times!” “Oh,” pleaded Mirabelle, “just give him one more chance.”

Random RV Thought

Why do many RV parks have sites that are not level? If they go to all the trouble to create a park, then they should make sure the pads are level.

Worth Pondering

“The everyday kindness of the back roads more than makes up for the acts of greed in the headlines.” —Charles Kuralt

Sign up to receive an email every day of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours.

Enter your email address: Delivered by FeedBurner

RV Travel staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editor: Russ De Maris. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Greg Illes, Bob Difley, Richard Miller, Richard Mallery, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Chris Guld, Julianne Crane, Chris Fellows, Dr. Deanna Tolliver, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com.



About the RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury has explored America by RV for three decades. In the ’90s he published the quirky travel newspaper Out West, and was an “on the road” writer for the New York Times Syndicate. His book, “The Best from Out West” is available at Amazon.com. Woodbury’s RVing adventures have been profiled on ABC News, CNN, NBC’s Today Show, and in People Magazine, USA Today and in hundreds of newspapers. He is the host of the Better Business Bureau DVD “Buying a Recreational Vehicle,” the definitive guide to purchasing an RV the right way.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.

RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com