RV Travel Newsletter Issue 837

Issue 837 • Week of March 17–23, 2018 #rvtravel



Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

I spoke to an RV club last week in Bandera, Texas, which bills itself as the Cowboy Capital of the World. I don’t think it’s true, but then I wasn’t there long. Still, a lot of guys wearing cowboy hats were walking around. So who knows?

Bandera has a small, frontier-kinda downtown with some tourist shops including one that sells Fickle Pickles, which I am telling you are the best pickles ever. I bought two jars. You can order some online. If you love pickles, do it!

There is also the excellent Frontier Times Museum, where you can see a stuffed two-headed goat. Let’s face it, when you travel around America like I do, you see a lot of two-headed cows (mostly calves), but it’s rare to see a two-headed goat. In Carlsbad, New Mexico, you can see a two-headed rattlesnake, which is especially impressive.

BUT AS I SAID, I was in Bandera to speak to an RV club, the Lone Star Scouts. About 30 members were on hand, most in their late 60s, 70s, and even 80s. They talked about the challenges of keeping the club going, as more members are dying off than are joining. The club is not alone. Others are in the same boat.

ONE SUBJECT WE TOUCHED UPON WAS how when many of us started camping — often as children with our parents — we never stayed in RV parks. “There was no such thing,” one man said. We stayed in campgrounds, almost all of them public — Forest Service, State Parks, National Parks. RVs were basic — not very long, no slideouts, no bathrooms (remember pit toilets?), no built-in washer-dryers.

So who needed a sewer hookup, 50-amp service or WiFi? When I started RVing back in the early ’80s, “staying connected” meant holing up in a campground near a phone booth.

I remember when the federal government and state governments started raising campsite prices. Those that were free went to $2, then $5, then $10 or more. Meanwhile, RVs got fancier. Their owners wanted electricity, even a sewer hookup. Public campgrounds didn’t offer such services. Some entrepreneurs saw opportunity. They could buy a cheap piece of nearby land (by railroad tracks was especially affordable), match a public campground’s price but offer hookups, nice bathrooms with showers, a coin laundry, general store and a few pay phones.

In 1962, KOA opened its first park in Billings, Montana, to cater to motorists headed cross-country to the Seattle World’s Fair. A site went for $1.75. The park was a hit. Today, there are 500 KOAs.

OTHER RV PARKS SPRANG UP, most mom-and-pop operations (still true today). RVs got longer every year, eventually adding slideouts to make them as roomy as small homes. Then cell phones and the Internet came along. Staying in primitive public parks with no power, and no cellular reception for phone calls, email or surfing the Web, became less appealing to avid RVers, who were increasingly using their RVs for months on end, even full-time…

Bye and bye there were more RV parks. And more RVers. And more and more and more and more. And then RV parks started removing RV sites to add cabins because they’re more profitable. Walmart became America’s unofficial overnight stop.

And this year the RV industry expects to put another half-million (probably more) RVs on the road. . .

AFTER FOUR MONTHS in one RV park in the Texas Hill Country, Gail and I are off in three weeks for eight months to explore our magnificent land. Among our tasks, besides locating and photographing anything called “World’s Largest,” will be to find decent places to hole up in our 32-foot rolling palace between Memorial Day and Labor Day, when I estimate two-bazillion other RVers will be competing for the same campsites. We’re up for the challenge, but. . . sigh . . . it won’t be easy.

(to be continued in the weeks and months ahead)



NOTES

What we learned about you last week

We conducted a half-dozen reader polls, two in this newsletter and four in our Monday–Thursday newsletter RV Daily Tips. Here’s what we learned about you. You might be surprised. This is fun (and interesting!).

P.S. The next scheduled RVtravel.com get together will be at the RVillage Rally in Elkhart, Indiana, May 17-21.

Speaking of Mike Sokol, listen here to his 30-minute commercial free interview last week on the syndicated radio program, the RV Show USA. Mike talked with host Alan Warren about the dangers of RV hot skin conditions and answered the question “Will my RV protect me in a lightning storm?” And more.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

• People who are crippled by obstacles.



Letters to the editor (your comments are welcome)

• Laundry wars: The case of the angry camper. (Includes a new reader poll.)

Featured in the most

recent RV Daily Tips Newsletters

• Ask the RV tech: Smart to buy a damaged RV and fix it up yourself?

• Watch out for those sneaky RV weight limits.

• 12-volts DC can be dangerous too!

• Extra! Extra! Carry an e-x-t-r-a water hose.

Room with a view

This isn’t the view most RVers dream about. But it makes for a dramatic photo. Fortunately, no one was injured in this Florida accident Thursday on Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg. The RVing family was reportedly on its way to Walt Disney World when their travel trailer was rear-ended and left dangling off the overpass. Crews used a crane to get ahold of the RV while the driver of the Ford Explorer slowly pulled forward to bring it back onto the highway. St. Pete Fire and Rescue posted a notice and photo of the accident on Twitter. One person commented, “Good advertising for the hitch company.”



Recent recalls:

• Winnebago recalling RVs for roof rack defect.

• Newmar recalls motorhomes for taillight problem.

• Keystone recalls trailers for potential propane leak.

• Triple E recalls motorhomes for incorrect weight labels.

Our news section has moved

We’re beefing up our news coverage and there’s not enough room here to post it all along with all our other great features. So click here to read this week’s news.



Clean your RV… with beastly-good results!

Your RV’s not your car, it’s your “beast.”

Your RV's large surface area makes it a beast that collects more bugs, grit, grime, soot and industrial pollution than your car does. And it may have different surfaces of paint, fiberglass, vinyl and aluminum.

Outhouse 101: Filter out your feathered friends

Poop-poop-e-doop, there’s an owl in the soup! Nope, it’s not a lost Betty Boop ditty, but a problem that bugged biologists in Boise back in 2009. And the soup the owl was in wasn’t chicken noodle. Picture, if you will, a note on the door of a “vault toilet” in a national forest requesting users to go elsewhere, as there was an owl in the outhouse sitting on the pile of you-know-what. Read more, and find out about the “Poo-Poo Project.” Oh, my!



How to tell if your fire extinguisher will work

When is the last time you checked that your fire extinguisher was actually in good working condition? Mac “the Fire Guy” McCoy offers some tips on how to tell whether your RV’s fire extinguisher will work when you need it. Watch the short video.

Holiday weekends are coming – Plan ahead!

If you boondock, you most likely don’t look too far ahead for where you’ll stay, preferring to camp where your RV leads you. But if you plan to stay at a campsite in an established campground during any national holiday (e.g., Memorial Day weekend), it’s not too early to make reservations. Learn more.



Sagging slideout topper – What’s an RVer to do?

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received this question from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor: “The awning over my slideout is sagging on one end, but the other end is tight as both ends should be. Is there a way to adjust the tension on the end of the awning?” Read Chris’ response.

This week’s Reader Poll

Have you ever lived in an RV during an emergency?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.



Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

Which TOP THREE of these amenities would you prefer most at an RV park?? Click here for the results.

Don’t use the wrong math comparing fulltime to vacation RVing

If you’re pondering whether you should jump into the fulltime RV lifestyle, don’t make the mistake that some do. They think about the times they’ve taken the rig out for a vacation trip, then they do some kind of weird math in their heads and say, “Well, that’s what fulltime RVing must be like.” Not! Here are some comparisons between vacation and fulltime RVing to consider. Read more.

Portable battery packs with wireless charging – Do they work?

Recently, Rich “The Wanderman” wrote an article about wirelessly charging your devices – mostly USB (mini, micro, etc.). He has found a cool charger that gets its power from a USB cord and has a built-in charging coil for wireless devices to use. What makes it cool? It has its own built-in battery so you can use it whether it’s plugged into the RV or not. Just put your device on the battery pack/charger and it starts charging, whether there’s power going to it or not – almost like magic. Read more.

Prevent a water leak in your RV with this simple device

Avoiding water leaks in your RV is paramount, but what if a pipe – which is under pressure – breaks while you are gone for the day? Jim Nelson shows you a simple, inexpensive way to help ensure you don’t experience a costly water leak in your RV. Watch the short video.

Where fulltimers go on busy summer weekends

Fulltiming without an agenda, having just a loose travel itinerary and succumbing to whim rather than a defined plan (like making campground reservations) is a wonderful lifestyle – except on summer weekends and holidays. You could just ignore the crowds, except as a fulltimer you have to camp somewhere even at those busy times. To avoid the crowds and noise at campgrounds, find boondocking spots in the national forests or on other public lands. Read more.

Generators vs. solar panels: Which is best for your RV

Many RV campers enjoy the freedom to explore remote locations where hookups are often nonexistent. However, unless dry camping or boondocking stays are limited to no more than a couple of days, an ancillary electrical power supply is essential. There are really only two choices: generators and solar. Here are the pros and cons of each.

Did we intentionally bad-mouth Passport America?

Last week we ran Russ and Tiña De Maris’ story of their RV park experience from hell. There were many, many comments in response, and a few questions surfaced which Russ and Tiña address here. Very interesting!

Readers’ comments on recent articles

Recent popular articles that attracted high numbers of reader comments

• Are you transporting alien bugs in your RV?

• RV Pet Vet: Heartworms in pets: bad news, even deadly.

• The RV experience from hell.

• What’s most important to you when choosing an RV park?

• Wife doesn’t like RV’s “Beverly Hillbillies” look.

• Rats eating the wiring in your car? RV?

More popular articles from last week’s issue

• Reducing hot-skin shocks – Are we there yet?

• No~Shock~Zone seminars coming to a town near you.

• RV and RV-related recalls for February 2018.

• Keeping cool in a spring desert.

• How often do you have to recertify propane tanks?

• A Chromebook may be your best travel laptop.

• How to safely handle an RV tire blowout. (video)

• RVer wants info for DIY onboard systems diagnostic work.

Unique RV overnight stops at wineries and farms

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Reader RVs

Click here to see many submissions from our readers about their RVs.



Readers’ comments on the poor quality of their new RVs

RVs today are being built fast, and in way too many cases poorly. Here are some horror stories.

Stinky holding tank odors? Here’s the solution

Eliminate disgusting tank odors for less than $1 per treatment with formaldehyde-free Unique RV Digest-It. Unique’s highly concentrated, non-toxic blend of tank cleaning microbes maintains clean sensors, eliminates odors and liquefies the solids in your tank, ensuring no backups. All without harsh chemicals or dangerous ingredients. Try it once and you’ll be shocked at how clean your tank can be! Learn more or order.

Ask the RV Shrink

RV awning causing issues for couple

Dear RV Shrink:

My wife is always insisting that I roll the awning up when we go sightseeing or shopping for the day. I have camp all set up and would rather keep things covered. We witnessed an incident last year, watching an awning blow up and over a motorhome in an unexpected storm while the occupants were away. I think it was a fluke and not staked down as well as I do. I also have a middle support pole. Could you convince her she is paranoid? I hate rolling it up and down all the time. —Pokey Roller in Pocatello

Read the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.56 (on Mar. 12). Change from week before: None; Change from year before: Up 24 cents.

Diesel: $2.98 (on Mar. 12). Change from week before: Down 2 cents; Change from year before: Up 41 cents.

The RV Vet

With Dr. Deanna Tolliver, M.S., DVM



Easter lilies in your RV? No! No!

Dear Dr. Deanna,

Every year at Easter, my mother-in-law gives us an Easter lily. I’ve heard that they are poisonous for dogs and cats, and we now have a cat. Is this true?

Read Dr. Deanna’s reply and see what other plants are dangerous to your pets!

RV Fire Safety Tip

Check your brakes for drag and tires for “softness”

A dragging brake can create enough friction to ignite a tire or brake fluid. Some of the worst fires are those caused when one tire of a dual or tandem pair goes flat, scuffs and ignites long before the driver feels any change in handling. At each stop, give tires at least an eyeball check. When tires are cool, tap your duals with a club and listen for a difference in sound from one tire to the next. You can often tell if one is going soft. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Editor's note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon. Here are links from Amazon.com for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, LP gas detectors, and combination smoke and CO detectors.

RV Quick Tips



Secure the water heater door

“While taking a walk with Josie the Beagle recently, I found a metal water heater door which apparently fell off some RV driving along. I thought about a tip: Take a small, metal key ring loop and thread it though the plastic closure which secures that door in place. This will prevent it from coming off if you hit a bump.” Thanks to Dennis Napora!

Don’t allow antenna “wings” to contact RV roof

Add this to your inspection list: Are your roof-top antenna “wings” coming in contact with the roof when in travel position? If so, they may rub against the roof with road vibration and can actually chew a hole in your rubber roof. If it looks like they are, gently bend and flex them upward enough that they lose contact with the roof.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

Goal Zero Yeti 1400 Lithium + Boulder 100 Briefcase Solar Generator Kit

From phones to fridges, lights to power tools, the Goal Zero Yeti 1400 Lithium Portable Power Station is an ultra-high-capacity electric generator that provides portable, on-demand power at the push of a button. The Boulder 100 Solar Panel Briefcase is the ultimate on-the-go solar panel setup, and totals 100 watts of highly efficient monocrystalline solar cells in an easily packable form. The kit (with both items) has you covered with no noise, no fumes and big power at the push of a button. Learn more.

Be sure to sign up for our monthly Great RV Accessories Newsletter.

State, Regional,

City and U.S. maps

A GPS is great, but there's nothing like a folded map to plan a trip or guide you where you're going once you're underway.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Why is my propane tank humming?

Dear Gary:

When I have an appliance running, I get a “hum” coming from the propane tank (2007 Class A motorhome). This occurs maybe 60% to 70% of the time. I have an “extend-a-stay” valve located between the tank and the regulator which I use for outdoor appliances and it does it when I use that also, which tells me that maybe it is not the RV regulator. Any ideas? —Dave M.



Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

How to handle water needs when boondocking

Hi Bob,

We enjoy boondocking (both dispersed and in no-hookup forest service campgrounds), but it seems that every time we go we run out of water first, and then we have to pack up and put away everything and head for the nearest waterhole, which puts a crimp into our long weekends. There must be some simple remedies that we can do to make our water last longer. Do you have any suggestions? —Curtis and Amy

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Generator ground rod confusion and clarification

Hi Mike,

In your efforts to make things clear, you’ve confused me. I’ve read in several of your articles where you say that grounding your RV with a ground rod doesn’t do anything to protect against hot skin, that the resistance is too high. OK, that makes sense. Then you said if you were running a generator that powers multiple RVs, that the generator should be grounded with a ground rod …. What am I missing? Thanks, as always. —Al

Read the rest of the question and Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

How accurate is your TPMS?

Roger has seen a number of people express concern about the accuracy of the pressure readings from their tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and wonders how they’re comparing various pressure readings reported by their TPMS. So the “engineering DNA” in Roger kicked in and he devised a plan, and a fixture, to test 12 sensors: one set of 6 external sensors from TireTraker and one set of 6 internal sensors from Truck System Technologies. Check out the results.

Astronomy for RVers

with Chris Fellows

This feature will return as soon as Chris recuperates from quadruple bypass surgery. The last we heard, he is recovering very well.

Charles Kuralt

In this week’s “On The Road” dispatch, Charles Kuralt travels to Tennessee in the fall, where the Smoky Mountain local folks are cutting stalks of sorghum and then turning them into molasses. This originally aired on CBS News in 1972. If you love Charles Kuralt you will love this nine set DVD of his best dispatches from the road.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Emerald Isle One Dish Meal

Going green for St. Patty’s Day. Cook your starch and vegetable in one pot, serve it with meat from the grill and you have only one pan to wash. The checkerboard bits of green from the zucchini add a St. Patrick’s Day touch to the meal. As for the cheese, good ol’ cheddar is always a good choice but it’s fun to try different cheeses – hot, mild, blue, or even goat cheese for a change of pace. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the new “The Survival Food Handbook.”

RVtravel.com Readers’ Favorite Recipes

with Emily Woodbury

The Best Banana Bread (really!)

If you don’t like bananas, you’re weird. Just kidding. But if you don’t like banana bread you really are weird. That moist, juicy, banana-ey goodness…yum. I’ve been making this banana bread recipe for years, and I’d never make banana bread any other way. This recipe is the best. I promise.

Banana fun facts and the recipe here.

RV Short stop



Basque Museum and Cultural Center

Boise, Idaho



The Basque Museum and Cultural Center in Boise, Idaho, is the only museum in the U.S. dedicated to preserve, promote and perpetuate Basque history and culture. It provides a look into the Basque heritage through exhibits, collections and tours, and is a gathering place for events and educational opportunities. Boise was a central location where Basque immigrants first congregated after coming to the United States. Read more in Julianne G. Crane’s article.

Good reading from RV123.com

• RVers Online University

• Idaho Dunes RV

• Tow Tower

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Cracker Barrel # 503, Altamonte Springs, FL

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission from the store. Four designated spots are not level but with store permission, you may be able to park in a more level area behind the building. Well-lit, with some traffic noise from adjacent highway. Address: 285 Douglas Ave. GPS: 28.666132, -81.38937

Walmart Supercenter # 4479, Perrysburg, OH

Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission from customer service. Maximum stay of 48 hours. Park in front of garden center (but away from the store) or in employee parking area. Well-lit and has level and non-level areas. Subway restaurant in store; many chain restaurants nearby. Address: 10400 Fremont Pike. GPS: 41.548681,-83.592065

Upcoming RV Shows



The Memphis RV Show, originally scheduled for March 16-18, has been postponed to August 10-12.

• Flint Camper & RV Show, Mar. 15-18, Flint, MI

• Springfield RV & Camping Show, Mar. 16-18, Springfield, IL

• Mid-Atlantic RV Expo, Mar. 16-18, Doswell, VA

• Quebec Recreational Vehicle Show, Mar. 22-25, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

• Greater Tucson RV Show, Mar. 23-25, Tucson, AZ

• New Hampshire Camping & RV Show, Mar. 23-25, Bedford, NH

• Northwest Michigan Camper & RV Show, Mar. 23-25, Traverse City, MI

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

Trivia

More than 500 million Cadbury Creme Eggs are produced each year.

Bumper sticker of the week

Take it easy. Life is short.

Funny/clever business slogan

There is a liquor store in Fairplay, CO, called Even in the End Liquors. Their motto is “Hangovers Installed & Serviced.” Thanks to Steve Collins!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

Two students who were studying English went to Honolulu on holiday. Soon they began to argue about the correct way to pronounce the word “Hawaii.” One student insisted that it’s “Hawaii,” with a “w” sound. The other student said it was pronounced “Havaii,” with a “v” sound. Finally, they saw a man on the beach whom they knew had lived on the islands for many years and asked him which was correct. The old man said, “It’s Havaii.” The student who was right was very happy, and thanked the old man. The old man replied, “You’re velcome.”

Random RV Thought

To people who live in one place and seldom travel, the view out their window is much the same every day. Seasons change, the weather changes, but the scene remains mostly constant. RVers and other travelers who move often from place to place thrive on the change of scenery, waking up one day in one place and then the next day in another. For avid travelers, a change of view is necessary and addictive. For many RVers, “today” may not be as important as the anticipation of tomorrow and the surprises it may bring.

Worth Pondering

“Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.” “Life would be tragic if it weren’t funny.” —Stephen W. Hawking, b. January 8, 1942 (coincidentally exactly 300 years after Galileo died) – d. March 14, 2018 (coincidentally Albert Einstein’s birthday)

