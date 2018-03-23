RV Travel Newsletter Issue 838

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 17th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Issue 838 • Week of March 24–30, 2018

Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

In the history of the West, there are few more revered places than San Antonio’s Alamo.

For those of you of a significant age, like me, the Alamo was where our childhood TV hero Davy Crockett, aka Fess Parker, met his maker defending Texas and the makeshift fort (the Alamo was not built as a fort but as a Spanish mission-era church) from the dreaded Mexican General Antonio López de Santa Anna.

If you are younger than me, say in your 50s, then perhaps you do not know about the Alamo as portrayed by Walt Disney in the wildly popular TV series that aired in 1955 and 1956. Everybody watched it, and every little boy in America soon sported a coonskin cap, just like Davy. I have wanted to visit the Alamo ever since.

Finally, this past week, I made it. “Don’t get excited,” everyone told me before I visited. “It’s smaller than you imagine.”

Well, yes, that’s true. But it is still impressive, especially when you realize that what remains of the place is just a fraction of its original size. I will not delve into the history of the Alamo, as you can look it up easily enough, but I will tell you that you should visit. Admission is free, which is very nice. There’s a roof on the part of the Alamo that has survived through the years, which wasn’t there when Davy, Jim Bowie and 200 others faced off with General Santa Anna and his vast army of thousands of soldiers.

THE BATTLE OF THE ALAMO lasted 13 days. All but a few of the defenders died. But the good news is that a year later, Sam Houston and 800 Texans defeated Santa Anna’s Mexican force of 1,500 men at San Jacinto (near the site of present-day Houston), shouting “Remember the Alamo!” as they attacked. The victory ensured the success of Texan independence.

Like most of our beloved historical monuments, the Alamo has an extensive gift shop, where an amazing array of Alamo toys, trinkets, coffee mugs and t-shirts are available, and, of course, coonskin caps. I spent $2.99 for a box of Alamo cookies, as you can see in the photo above.

A five-minute walk away from the Alamo is San Antonio’s River Walk, a city park and walkway along the canal-like San Antonio River. Its cypress-lined paved paths, arched stone bridges and lush landscapes wind through the city center, providing easy access to cultural hotspots, hotels, historic sites and other attractions. Take a guided boat ride or just stroll along the walkway, pausing at one of the many restaurants (more offering Mexican food than other fares) by the river. Ernie Pyle once described the River Walk as “The American Venice.” With its canals, it reminded me of Amsterdam.

Don’t miss our cover story (below). RV park owner Andy Zipser explains what it’s like in this day and age to own an RV park. He discusses why a packed park is not always a good thing, and he laments about how many novice RVers are clueless about how to use their rigs and camping etiquette.

Finally, Gail has flown to Seattle to visit with her family. So I am on my own for another week. Everybody wants to help me out, like I’m a helpless male who will surely perish without a woman to care for me. I tell them that I lived on my own for 30 years and it’s highly probable I can survive 10 days without starving or running out of clean underwear.



NOTES

Join us in Elkhart May 17-21

RV Travel will be a major participant at the upcoming RVillage Rally in Elkhart, Indiana, May 17-21. Join editor Chuck Woodbury, our Pet Vet Dr. Deanna, RV electricity expert Mike Sokol, tire expert Roger Marble and our RV historian Al Hesselbart — all of us presenting seminars and hanging out with RV Travel readers. Included in the rally will be several factory tours and a visit to the fabulous RV Hall of Fame museum (with many classic RVs).

Dr. Deanna on the radio: Listen to our RV Pet Vet, Dr. Deanna, interviewed on The RV Show USA syndicated radio program, recorded last Wednesday.

What we learned about you last week

We conducted a half-dozen reader polls, two in this newsletter and four in our Monday–Thursday newsletter RV Daily Tips. Here’s what we learned about you. You might be surprised. This is fun (and interesting!).

Your Saturday morning email

Most of you read this newsletter every Saturday morning after receiving an email alert. But often, those emails are blocked — spam filters think we’re sending you junk. Last week, nearly 700 emails were blocked to our readers. Here are some tips about how you can always read the newsletter if your Saturday morning email does not arrive.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)



Pot of Gold

Featured in the most

recent RV Daily Tips Newsletters

• Clean your RV interior thoroughly for peanuts!

• Keep your RV tracking straight.

• Getting all the watts from your generator.

• Don’t let your tow bar take you (or someone else) out.

RV park owner speaks out

RV park owner Andy Zipser tells it like it is, and that’s why he’s one of RVtravel.com’s most trusted campground industry friends. This issue he explains why a packed RV park is not necessarily good from a park owner’s perspective. He also discusses the many newbie RVers who visit his park, and how so many are clueless about how to drive their RVs and then camp with them — and how ignorant many are about campground etiquette. Read Andy’s enlightening article.

RV sales continue to boom

You wonder when it will end — booming sales of RVs. RV wholesale shipments this year are expected to reach 539,900 units, a 7 percent increase from the record 504,599 units shipped last year, according to the new quarterly projection from Dr. Richard Curtin in the RV Industry Association’s spring issue of the RV RoadSigns forecasting newsletter. The anticipated growth would mark the ninth consecutive year of expansion for the RV market. Where are all these RVers going to stay? Read more.

Recent recalls:

• Forest River RV recalls some motorhomes on Freightliner chassis.

• Entegra Coach recalls some RVs for power steering issue.

Our news section has moved

We're beefing up our news coverage and there's not enough room here to post it all along with all our other great features.



Could the “Egyptian curse” affect your RV?

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a question from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor regarding a “pyramid” which formed at the pipe base in the reader’s RV’s black tank. The reader thought he was taking measures to prevent this from occurring, and asked for suggestions. Read Chris’ response.

Beware the bear!

Grizzly bear sightings were made earlier this month in Wyoming’s Yellowstone National Park and bears, mostly black, are waking up and roaming throughout much of the country. Here is great advice from several different experts on what to keep in mind when visiting bear country (or maybe even in your backyard!), and how to react if you encounter a bear. Learn more.

The three evil musketeers – rot, mold and mildew

Don’t wait for your annual inspection (you do have an annual inspection of your RV, don’t you?) to search for leaks or to do something about the ones you know you already have. Ask any RVer that has ever had to deal with rot, mold or mildew and they will likely regale you with nightmare accounts of serious downtime and scary repair bills. Rot, mold and mildew are not to be taken lightly. Learn more.

Mini battery-powered engine jump starters and power banks

Rich “The Wanderman” wrote an article last week about wireless and USB charging battery packs. They work pretty well, all things considered. Some nice folks commented about Lithium Ion battery-based engine jump starters, and Rich promised an article about them. A couple of years ago he purchased a tiny Li-Ion jump starter from a (mostly) reputable source. It boasted it could easily start a V8 engine, though not a diesel. He was sold. Did it work as advertised? Find out here.

This week’s Reader Poll

How much is “too much” to pay to dump your RV’s holding tanks?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

Have you ever lived in an RV during an emergency? Click here for the results.

Is it safe to buy and run on used tires?

Replacing a single tire is not expensive. However, as an RVer, and especially if you are fulltiming and traveling most of the year piling on miles, replacing tires on a dually, a toad, your RV – all those tires! You will likely be tempted to try running on low-mileage used tires to save some of that huge expense. But, is it safe to buy and run on used tires? Find out here.

How to match the right-sized truck with a travel trailer

If you are confused about what size truck and trailer/fifth wheel matches are safe and will do the job, Walter Cannon of the RV Safety and Education Foundation explains how to match the right-sized truck with the travel trailer or fifth wheel trailer it will tow. Watch the video.

RV Mods: Carry your water hose on this spare tire bracket

If you’re like Russ and Tiña De Maris, you sometimes find yourself a little short of space. Their rig doesn’t have “basement storage,” and what little space is accessible from outside the rig is at a premium. After doing a little head-scratching, they came up with a way to store their water hose outside the rig – on the spare tire. Find out how they did it here.

Full-timers:

Fact Check: Open your tailgate for better fuel economy?

We recently got a “news item” from a Wyoming Dodge pickup dealer marked with the headline: “Removing a truck’s tailgate can boost fuel efficiency.” Is there any truth to the idea that you’ll save fuel with the tailgate off the truck or simply left down? Consumer Reports put the idea to the test. Read the surprising results.

Get better WiFi connections when on the road

Every RVer would like to have better WiFi connections, but is that possible? Tech guru Jim Guld from Geeks on Tour shows how to get a better WiFi connection when RVing. Watch the short video.





Restore them overnight with Caravan Sensor Cleaner

Readers' comments on recent articles

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Recent popular articles that attracted high numbers of reader comments

• Laundry wars: The case of the angry camper.

• How to handle water needs when boondocking.

• Did we intentionally bad-mouth Passport America?

• Have you lived in your RV during an emergency?

• RV awning causing issues for couple.

More popular articles from last week’s issue

• Why is my propane tank humming?

• How accurate is your TPMS?

• Don’t use the wrong math when comparing fulltime to vacation RVing.

• Generator ground rod confusion and clarification.

• Where fulltimers go on busy summer weekends.

• RV Pet Vet: Easter lilies in your RV? Not with pets!

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations

Readers' comments on the poor quality of their new RVs

RVs today are being built fast, and in many cases poorly. Here are some examples.

Ask the RV Shrink

Kinda "quirky" full-time RVer can't find full-time companion

Dear RV Shrink:

I have been traveling my whole life. I have picked up some odd habits over the years that drive my traveling companions nuts. I guess that’s why I am always ending up with a new one. Women like me, but not on a full-time basis….

Read the rest of the (interesting) question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.60 (on Mar. 19). Change from week before: Up 4 cents; Change from year before: Up 28 cents.

Diesel: $2.97 (on Mar. 19). Change from week before: None. Change from year before: Up 43 cents.

The RV Vet

With Dr. Deanna Tolliver, M.S., DVM

Seven out of ten RV Travel readers travel with a pet (see our reader survey). Here's a weekly dose of helpful information from our resident veterinarian.

Dog parks: The good, the bad, and the very ugly



Dear Dr. Deanna,

What’s your opinion on dog parks? Is my dog safe? Should I be concerned about diseases and parasites? What if my dog is shy?



Read Dr. Deanna’s reply.

RV Fire Safety Tip

Keep your RV’s engine clean

Grease, oil and road dust build up on the engine and transmission, making them run hotter. The grime itself usually doesn’t burn, but if combined with a fuel leak or short-circuited wire, a fire could start. Keep your coach’s underpinnings clean and it will run cooler, more economically and longer. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Editor’s note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon. Here are links from Amazon.com for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, LP gas detectors, and combination smoke and CO detectors.

RV Quick Tips



Always extend both sets of steps

This safety warning is from Mike Sherman, a California Coast camp host: “I see a lot of newer travel trailers 25’+ having two entry doors, but many campers extend only one set to utilize for entry and exit. However, last night an elderly woman decided to use that second door to exit into the dark for some reason. She wound up in the hospital with 3 broken ribs and extensive bruising. Always extend both steps – even if you think YOU won’t use them, your spouse might. It also adds a second safe exit in the event of an emergency.” Thanks, Mike!

Turn down brightness on TVs to save power

“When boondocking, I turn down the brightness of my TVs. Most LED and LCD TVs have a power-saving setting which essentially darkens the picture. You can get the same power-saving results by turning down the brightness on any TV, then turn the contrast up slightly to improve the picture. This will work for tube-type TVs as well. —Thanks to Joe Brignolo

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

Roof rack handles bulkier items, frees up locker space

If you're an active RVer you've likely discovered that there is never enough convenient storage. Things you need get hidden inside cramped storage lockers, taking up valuable space. Some things can be stowed instead in a cargo carrier on the roof of your dinghy or tow vehicle where gear can be instantly accessed when setting up camp, and quickly put away. CURT cargo carriers are a simple yet effective solution for maximizing the storage areas.

Be sure to sign up for our monthly Great RV Accessories Newsletter.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it's the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Why is hot water coming out of the cold faucet?

Dear Gary,

I have a 2000 Nomad, 27-foot 5th wheel trailer. The water heater is located below the sink. When I operate the water heater, hot water backs up into the cold water piping. When I operate the kitchen sink’s cold water faucet, hot water is delivered. The only way I can think to solve this problem is to install a check valve at the cold water input pipe to the water heater. Do you have any other suggestions? —Ron L.

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Keep ants and mice out of your RV

Hi Bob,

I’m a newbie RVer and I’ve read about problems with ants and mice in RVs. I haven’t had any such invasions and it’s not an experience I would look forward to. Is there anything I can do now to head off future incursions? I don’t know where to start. —Craig

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Why do hot-skin shocks occur?

Dear Mike,

I have a Safari 40′ DP and every time I plug into shore power I feel a shock when touching any metal on the RV. For instance, if I open the under-bay door and touch the inside latch I get zapped. Can anyone tell me what would make this happen? Is it really dangerous since it’s only a “little” shock? Thanks in advance. —Shocking Blue

Read Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

How accurate is your TPMS? – Part 2

Last week Roger posted on the question of “How Accurate is your TPMS?” This week he continues his close examination of Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems. He recently traveled from Akron, Ohio, to the FMCA convention in Perry, GA. He felt that this trip was a good opportunity to take a look at the temperature numbers reported by an internal TPMS versus an external TPMS. Read what he learned.

RV History

with Al Hesselbart

The evolution of campgrounds

In the earliest days of recreational travel, there were very few campgrounds with amenities for travelers with “campers.” At first, tenters were the majority of traveling campers and by and large were pretty self-sufficient. They only needed a place with a water supply to pitch their tent, dig a latrine hole and build a fire. Tents on wheels (both permanently erect and fold-down styles) were the first popular RVs. Continue reading.

Al Hesselbart is the author of “The Dumb Things Sold … Just Like That!“– a history of America’s RV industry.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Irish Soda Bread for Two

Just enough bread for two. The quickest of quick breads is also a must-have in this season of shamrocks. Depending on who you ask, Irish Soda Bread should contain raisins or caraway seeds or nothing extra at all. As long as you serve it warm and slathered with Irish butter, you can’t go wrong. This mini-loaf for two is just right for a hot soup supper on a cold campground evening. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the new “The Survival Food Handbook.

Digital RVer



Don’t trust your GPS!

Chris and Jim Guld, Geeks on Tour, have used many GPS devices in their thousands of miles of RV travel. Google Maps on their smartphones is their go-to navigator, but it doesn’t know about RVs! If you have a big rig, it is especially important to use a device that is RV-aware. Learn about those devices, and some important lessons Chris and Jim have learned in their travels, here.

Learn about smartphones and tablets

… from Geeks On Tour. This Sunday, live at 2:00 p.m. Eastern, watch “How to get photos from your computer to Google Photos in the cloud.” Watch live or archives of past programs.

Special offer for RV Travel readers!

Visit the Geeks’ Store to buy a membership. Use the coupon code rvtravel and get a 20% discount off anything you order.

Good reading from RV123.com

• Tips For When Stranded.

• 4 Paws Kingdom Campground & Dog Retreat.

• Featured App: Toll Smart.

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Camping World, Anthony, TX

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission from the store. Park anywhere in lot except near gate to RV service area. The lot is very large and the store says there are no security issues. Propane available. No dump station on site. Commercial campground adjacent has a dump station, $10. Address: 8805 B North Desert Blvd. GPS: 31.9806, -106.5815

Joe’s Food Mart (Valero station), Modesto, CA

2018 rate: $10/night. Overnight parking is allowed. Dry camping in gravel lot; no hookups. Level, moderately lit, appears safe. Gasoline & diesel fuel available at the fairly large convenience store. Address: 4955 Crows Landing Rd. GPS: 37.56705,-120.9942

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Upcoming RV Shows



• Quebec Recreational Vehicle Show, Mar. 22-25, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

• Greater Tucson RV Show, Mar. 23-25, Tucson, AZ

• New Hampshire Camping & RV Show, Mar. 23-25, Bedford, NH

• Northwest Michigan Camper & RV Show, Mar. 23-25, Traverse City, MI

• Kitchener RV Show and Sale, Apr. 6-8, Kitchener, Ontario, Canada

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

Trivia

If you stop getting thirsty, you need to drink more water. When a human body is dehydrated, its thirst mechanism shuts off.

Bumper sticker of the week

Bad driver. Seriously … I suck at driving.

Funny/clever business slogan

“If Your Hot Water Turns Cold, You’d Better Think ‘Fast’.” Fast Water Heater Company, Seattle, Wash. (from a couple of years ago) –Thanks, Chuck!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

Domineering wife to husband: “You be quiet. When I want your opinion I’ll give it to you.”

Random RV Thought

It’s a good idea to check inside your RV’s microwave oven before hitting the road for the day. A cup of coffee that got heated but then forgotten will certainly spill. What a mess!

Worth Pondering

“Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.” —Mark Twain

