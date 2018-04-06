RV Travel Newsletter Issue 840

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 17th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

Do you remember what it felt like the last day of school, when you would clean out your desk and then at the final bell bid farewell to your friends? “See you next year,” you’d say.

Well, that’s what it’s like here at the Johnson Creek RV Park in Ingram, Texas. On April 1, a parade of RVers began to leave, most after spending the winter. Gail and I made friends with some, who we will miss. It’s been like living in a small town, where you know everybody (sometimes too much about them). As an unofficial cultural anthropologist studying the RV lifestyle, I have found it both comforting and fascinating.

Gail and will leave tomorrow, April 8. We’re headed to Wichita Falls for two or three weeks and then will drift toward Elkhart, Indiana, for the RVillage Rally May 17-21, where I will speak along with several of our columnists. Learn about attending and a special discount code to save 10 percent on registration.

Johnson Creek RV Park is quiet now. The departing snowbirds are beginning their migration north — to a home, or a favorite park where they spend each summer, or to wander about the country. Many will return next November or December. Then, like school children, they will ask each other, “What did you do this summer?”

Gail and I have been here four months, the longest I have ever stayed in an RV in one place. Before fulltiming — during several decades of traveling by RV — I seldom stayed more than a few days in one place, never more than a week, and I hardly ever made a camping reservation. My RVs were small, no longer than 24 feet. Until 2015, I never towed a vehicle behind for local exploring and errands. I drove my small RVs on back roads, stopping often to explore small-town Main Streets and dine in Mom and Pop cafes, now mostly gone — victims of McDonald’s, et al.

Until I became dependent on the Internet for my work, I almost always stayed in scenic, out-of-the-way public campgrounds. My favorites were those on the lands of the Forest Service, National Parks or Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Many were free. In the winter, I would spend a few days here and there boondocking in the Arizona desert.

I spent more time outdoors then, with many evenings by a campfire. Most often, there were no nearby neighbors, sometimes none at all.

Today, my RV is essentially a “mobile home,” not a vehicle to leisurely drive back roads or escape to the great outdoors. I love my current life of RV “living,” but I enjoyed my old life of RV “traveling” more. I remember an interview I did about 25 years ago with a newspaper reporter. He asked, “What’s the biggest decision you make every day?” I replied, “First, I decide if I will stay another night. If I decide to go, I need to choose whether to turn left or right when I leave the campground.”

I did no planning. I went where I felt like going, usually on a whim. I was never lost because I never cared where I was. It was all about the journey, about what I would discover around the next bend in the road. Late afternoon on the road I’d look for a campground for a night or two, and usually just waltz in with plenty of sites to choose from.

It’s different now. It’s much more challenging to “go where you want when you want.” In 1985, when I began RVing, a total of 189,000 RVs were sold. Last year, shipments to RV dealers topped 500,000. In the years since I bought my first RV, more than 9 million new RVs have been unleashed on our highways and into our campgrounds. Many of those sales were to RVers who traded in their existing RVs for a new one. So add those second-hand units to the armada of recreational vehicles on the road.

Those sales figures help explain why so many RV parks are full, and the need for many more. Readers send me emails with news of new campgrounds or an expansion of an old one — say, maybe, a gain of 100 campsites. That’s good news. But the bad news is that if you figure the number of new RVs being sold in a year, and you divide by 12 months, you realize that 1,500 new RVs are being sold every day, or about one a minute. Those 100 campsites don’t amount to much especially when some parks are closing or turning RV sites into cabins.

We are working behind the scenes to explore what can be done about this ever-crowded landscape. The solution to the crowding, if there is one, will not be easy, at least until another major recession. In May, when I am in Elkhart, I hope to enlighten some RV leaders about what’s going in the real world. Perhaps they can lend their muscle to support legislation to increase places where we can stay. I doubt they will, or even care, but miracles do happen. I plan to write about this and our ongoing behind-the-scene projects in more detail soon to our 2,300 paid subscribers through their special newsletter.

Our Amazon program: We are having some issues with Amazon about our affiliate program. I hope to have things resolved this coming week, and will explain after that. I wish I could tell you more now, but I can’t.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

Goodyear RV tires may have caused 95 deaths or injuries

A defect in Goodyear motorhome tires may have killed or injured up to 95 people over the past two decades, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Lawsuits and safety advocates allege the tires were designed for delivery trucks and not for motorhomes that travel faster. They allege that Goodyear kept the tire problems secret for years by settling cases and getting judges to seal records. Read more.

RV Capital booming! Bonuses offered for new employees. Is a big bust ahead?

Turn back the clock to 2009, during the last recession, when RV sales nosedived. Elkhart, Indiana, was the poster child for what was bad with the nation’s economy. Not so today. The town is booming. Nearly 10,000 jobs are unfilled. RV companies commonly offer bonuses of $500 to $1,000 to new hires if they stay 90 days. Will the boom last forever? Read more and watch a short video from the Wall Street Journal.

RV and RV-related recalls for March

The list of latest recalls on RVs and other vehicles and/or products of interest to RVers has been released by the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. The list includes models from Coach House, Entegra, Forest River, Keystone, Newmar, Thor, Triple E and Winnebago — plus other vehicles commonly used by RVers. Is your RV or other vehicle on the list? Find out here.

Recent recalls:

• Keystone recalls trailers: Spare tire could detach.

• Outside mirrors may fall off some Winnebago RVs. Recall issued.

• Newmar recalls 2,139 motorhomes for power steering issue.

• REV group recalls 2,055 motorhomes: Satellite dish may detach.

Our news section has moved

We’re beefing up our news coverage and there’s not enough room here to post it all along with all our other great features. So click here to read this week’s news.

What we learned about you last week

We conducted a half-dozen reader polls, two in this newsletter and four in our Monday–Thursday newsletter RV Daily Tips. Here’s what we learned about you. You might be surprised. This is fun (and interesting!).

RV Mods: Nitrogen for your tires?

While “plain old air” has been used for years to fill tires, the wrinkle a few years back was to fill tires subjected to a lot of stress with nitrogen. Think race car tires, jet aircraft, etcetera. Why nitrogen? And what are the pros and cons of using nitrogen? Find out here.

Figuring out generators, CO detectors, fumes – and safety

Exhaust, generator noise, carbon monoxide detectors – Greg Illes tries to figure it all out and not get asphyxiated in the process. Read about an experience he had with his generator and CO detector, and the lessons he learned.

For a good sleep – don’t camp here!

You want a peaceful night’s rest? Then don’t camp by railroad tracks. If you’ve been RVing for long, you know that’s no joke. Many RV parks are located right along the rails – it’s cheap land. Read about RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury’s worst RV “train” experience and watch his short (but illustrative) video.

Prevent roof leaks: Keep an eye on your sealants

Roof membrane manufacturer Dicor offers some information about maintaining your RV’s sealants. If the sealant around your roof edges, skylights and the like is looking cracked, brittle, loose or turned up at the edges, some repair and replacement is in order. Get some helpful tips here.

This week’s Reader Poll

Do you believe RV parks should offer “No campfire” zones?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

Do you believe RVing will be as popular in 20 years as it is today? Click here for the results.

Waterless trap for your RV plumbing system

Do you balance your fifth wheel tires?

Have you ever tried to raise the subject of whether to balance your fifth wheel tires at the potluck or community campfire? Who wants to talk about it? If informal polling holds true, the majority of RVers that tow probably don’t balance their tires, thinking the expense isn’t necessary. Or is it? Find out here.

Simplify setting up your TV satellite dish

Would you like to simplify using your satellite dish? Jim Nelson has a tip about using a smartphone to make setting up your satellite dish or settings easier at your campsite. Watch the video.

Even the simple things – Rapid multiple egg cooker

Rich “The Wanderman” likes eggs, especially now that the-powers-that-be decided (again) that they aren’t bad for you. With his carb-restricted diet (he lost 46+ pounds and is keeping them off!), he stays with protein-rich foods. Eggs are incredibly versatile – he offers some ideas that are delicious and keep cleanup to a minimum. But he is eggcited that he has found a super-easy method to make them several different ways. Read more.

RVer’s campsite railroad keeps passersby smiling

Jim Crowhurst’s garden railroad at the Thousand Trails preserve in La Conner, Washington, always puts a smile on the faces of other campers who pass by. Here’s a three-minute video tour of his layout, as told in Jim’s words.

Thumbs up from our readers – March 2018

Tired of so much bad/sad news? Want to read something positive for a change? Here are some recent “thumbs up” letters and comments we’ve received from our readers. Very interesting and uplifting! Read more.

Wanted! Live campground hosts in Idaho

The U.S. Forest Service in Idaho is looking for more than just a few good folks. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests need volunteer campground hosts. There are multiple openings available in several locations. Learn more.

Easy way to conserve water when not hooked up

Water conservation is one of the most limiting factors on the number of days you can boondock or camp without a water supply. In this short video RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury shows you a simple way to both stretch your supply of water and save a little space in your waste tanks. Watch the video.



Visit one of the West’s earliest buildings still in use

The current structure of Mission San Xavier del Bac, located south of Tucson, Ariz., was begun in 1776. It is an outstanding example of Spanish baroque architecture. Inside resides a historically priceless collection of Mexican baroque art, frescoes and wooden carvings. The Mission’s dazzling white walls have given it the name “The White Dove of the Desert.” It still serves the Tohono O’odham today with daily masses. Free docent tours are available. Read more.

Readers’ comments on recent articles

Recent popular articles that attracted high numbers of reader comments

• Why you need a smart surge protector.

• Are you a burden on the national park system?

• Why I don’t boondock.

• Will RVing be as popular in 20 years as it is today?

• Hubby annoyed with wife’s “considerate” driving style.

• Fulltime RVing – Plan ahead for “hanging up the keys.”

More popular articles from last week’s issue

• Finding good boondocking campsites on long road trips.

• New product detects objects in driver’s blind spot.

• Make Welcome Centers your first stop when you cross state lines.

• What can be done for RV sidewall delamination?

• No automatic levelers? No problem with LevelMatePRO.

• More on internal vs. external TPMS temperature reporting.

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Readers’ comments on the poor quality of their new RVs

RVs today are being built fast, and in many cases poorly. Here are some examples.

Ask the RV Shrink

A bigger RV is not necessarily better

Dear RV Shrink:

I am trying to talk my husband into trading our big diesel pusher motorhome in for something shorter. When we bought we were thinking bigger was better, but now we are reevaluating. He has hit just about everything in Kansas. …

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.70 (on Apr. 2). Change from week before: Up 5 cents; Change from year before: Up 34 cents. [Calif.: $3.54]

Diesel: $3.04 (on Apr. 2). Change from week before: Up 3 cents; Change from year before: Up 49 cents. [Calif.: $3.71]

The RV Vet

With Dr. Deanna Tolliver, M.S., DVM



Is your pet’s crate a death trap?



Dear Dr. Deanna,

We have a large dog and a small dog that ride with us in the truck when we are traveling. The big dog sits in the back seat. Hank, the small dog generally sits on one of our laps. I know this probably isn’t safe, but what would be the best way to have them ride in our truck? —Cheryl M.

Read Dr. Deanna’s reply.

RV Fire Safety Tip

Check rubber fuel lines monthly

Rubber fuel lines are commonly used to connect metal lines to the electronic fuel injection system, or to the carburetor in older coaches. Check all the lines and connections between the fuel tank and the engine on a monthly basis. If there is any sign of a leak, have the lines replaced and the entire system inspected by a qualified mechanic as soon as possible. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

RV Quick Tips



Brighten your taillights

Taillights dim? First, check to make sure the electrical contacts on bulbs and sockets are free of crud (use steel wool or fine sandpaper). Plastic lenses clean? One more option: Stick aluminum foil behind the bulbs to push more light out of the lens.

Pay attention to your tires and save!

Properly inflating your tires can save you as much as 11 cents per gallon on fuel. Yet only 19 percent of consumers properly inflate their tires. That means four out of five consumers are wasting money. Additional proper tire maintenance, such as rotation, balance and alignment, can help your tires last longer, which will in turn save you money. In fact, properly inflated tires can extend the average life of a tire by 4,700 miles.

Test the dual-power systems before your trip

Getting the rig ready after a winter layup? Test systems that operate on dual power. Run the refrigerator a day on electric, then a day on gas. Do the same for the water heater. That way, if there’s a problem, you’ll know about it before you hit the road.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

Camco Folding Grill Table sets up in seconds, folds to 6 in. tall

Camco’s Deluxe Folding Grill Table is a must-have accessory for RVing, picnics, camping, sporting events and backyards. This spacious grill table has a lightweight, high strength steel frame and an aluminum table top. The table is quick and easy to set up, and folds down to 37 x 20 x 6 inches for storage. Learn more.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Do I need a new water assembly for city water hookup?

Dear Gary:

Thanks for all your great info! I am wondering if there is a replacement backflow valve for the city water hookup. It looks like I will have to replace the entire hatch for the freshwater city and tank fill. Any suggestions? —Rick M.



Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Choosing a generator for a fifth wheel

Hi Bob,

I have a question about generators. We have a 40 ft. fifth wheel and would like to purchase a generator. What would you suggest that would be quiet yet affordable? —Debbie S.

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

Read the most recent BoondockBob Blog post: Cacti Part 2: From giant saguaros to tiny fish hooks, these cacti symbolize the Sonoran Desert.

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Deciphering the 3-light outlet tester

Dear Mike,

I recently purchased a 3-light tester like you talk about in your newsletter, but I wonder what the lights actually mean. Can I use a 30-amp to 15-amp adapter for measuring my pedestal outlet? And how do I know if an outlet is safe to plug into? I’m a newbie so I have lots of questions. —Befuddled in Brooklyn

Read Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

What inflation to run when changing ply rating or size?

Following a few different RV forums, Roger Marble sees a number of people that clearly do not follow his blog and have questions on what inflation to run. While many of these folks are discovering that the new Goodyear Endurance line seems to come with higher Load Range or only in larger sizes, they end up not knowing what to do about inflation. In one case the person didn’t even know they were buying a larger size. Read more.

RV History

with Al Hesselbart

Fifth wheels and the Aerocar

When world champion motorcycle racer and aviation pioneer competitor of the Wright brothers Glenn Curtiss conceived an early camping trailer in 1917, he called it his “motor bungalow.” Along with his new trailer he devised an entirely new hitch based on the spare tire or “fifth wheel” of the car. Read more here.

Al Hesselbart is the author of “The Dumb Things Sold … Just Like That!” – a history of the recreational vehicle industry in America.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Creamy Green Eggs and Ham

Meal size for six, freezable for two. When you use spinach noodles, one pot makes a rich, creamy meal with a sneaked-in vegetable, thanks to inspiration from Dr. Seuss. Leftovers are easily nuked the next day. Or if it’s just the two of you, divide the recipe and freeze some for a future RV trip. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the “The Survival Food Handbook.”

Digital RVer



Don’t miss a historical marker with these apps

If you’re like Chris and Jim Guld, Geeks on Tour, you enjoy learning about historical locations as you travel around the country. It’s not always possible to stop whenever you see a road sign that says “Historical Marker Ahead” – but there are apps for that! They will notify you when there is a historical marker, and you can either read the text of the marker on your phone or have the app read it to you. Learn more.

Learn about smartphones and tablets

… from Geeks On Tour. Here is their most recent webcast: #138, Google Photos, How to include pictures from your computer, hard drives, and camera cards. This Sunday the topic will be Widgets: What are they and how to use them on iPhone and Android. It will be live on their YouTube channel at 2 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, April 8. Watch live or archives of past programs.

Good reading from RV123.com

• Portal RV Resort, UT

• Carloudy

• Van Conversion On A Budget

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

US 87 Roadside Picnic Area, Clayton, NM

Overnight parking is allowed. The state of NM allows parking for a maximum of 24 hours in any 3-day period. Long enough for 3-4 rigs. 2 sheltered picnic tables, trash barrels, historical marker. Address: On NE side of US 87, ~ 5.0 mi SE of jct with US 56 in Clayton, NM 0r ~ 5.8 mi NW of NM/TX state line. GPS: 36.411474, -103.116761

Walmart Supercenter # 1104, Inverness, FL

Overnight parking is allowed. Lot has signage, “No Truck or Trailer Parking,” but this does not apply to RVs with store permission. Well-lit, with a manageable slope. McDonald’s in store; Wendy’s adjacent to the lot; Ruby Tuesday, Olive Garden, Golden Corral within a moderate walk. Address: 2461 E Gulf To Lakes Hwy. GPS: 28.856157, -82.391815

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

• Kitchener RV Show and Sale, Apr. 6-8, Kitchener, Ontario, Canada

• Good Sam Indy RV Super Show, Apr. 12-15, Indianapolis, IN

• Acadiana RV, Sport & Boat Show, Apr. 13-15, Lafayette, LA

• Washington State Evergreen RV Show, Apr. 13-15, Monroe, WA

• SuperSaver RV Show, Apr. 20-22, Fort Myers, FL

• Spring Hall of Fame RV Show, Apr. 26-29, Elkhart, IN

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

Trivia

Although the word “earthling” today conjures visions of science fiction stories, it is actually the Old English word for a farmer.

Bumper sticker of the week

“Poor Gas Mileage for a Vehicle, Great for a Home” – on the back of a motorhome.

Funny/clever business slogan

From Gary Viggiano: Company van in southeastern Florida: USA Air Conditioning Services, “We are air when you need us!!!” Thanks, Gary!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

The police officer sees a car weaving back and forth down the highway and takes off after it. He pulls up alongside and sees the driver is a woman, knitting as she drives. He can’t believe it, and yells at her, “Pull over! Pull over!” And she yells back, “No, it’s a scarf!”

Random RV Thought

If you dream of spending all or a good part of your life traveling with an RV but keep finding excuses why you can’t do it, then quit making excuses. The time will never be right. Meanwhile, time is passing. You could get sick or your spouse could get sick, and “bye, bye dream.” And don’t listen to your kids if they say, “Stay home.” Just tell them you will keep in contact and that you will swing by when you’re in their neighborhood.

Worth Pondering

“I love to be alone. I never found the companion that was so companionable as solitude.” —Henry David Thoreau

