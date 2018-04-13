RV Travel Newsletter issue 841

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 17th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

The first thing I do when I arrive in a new town is see what’s there. I’m in Wichita Falls, Texas, now.

About 100,000 people live here. It’s pretty obvious when you explore downtown that the place has seen better days. One building after another, most brick, is boarded up. This was a prosperous town at one time with an economy based on food processing and retailing, flour milling, railroads, cattle, banking and oil. I don’t know what’s prosperous about it today, other than the economic benefits of closeby Sheppard Air Force Base. From talking to some locals, it appears Wichita Falls is in rebound mode. Like many other towns its size, its downtown was crippled by malls, Walmart and now, I suspect, Amazon.

Tornadoes in 1964 and 1979 didn’t help, wiping out homes and killing 49 people (20,000 people were left homeless in the 1979 tornado, known now as “Terrible Tuesday”).

That said, there is plenty to see and do in the area, which I will write about later. For example, I am very excited about visiting a museum in nearby Lawton to see the jail where Geronimo was imprisoned. Also, right in town is the actual Wichita Falls waterfall (but you’ll love hearing “the rest of the story”).

WHAT FIRST CAUGHT MY EYE here was the “World’s Littlest Skyscraper.” As you may know, I am always in search of the offbeat.

The building was built in 1919 by J.D. McMahon, who, it’s said, collected $200,000 from investors (about $3 million in today’s dollars). There was a critical need of office space at the time due to an oil boom. The investors signed off on the skyscraper project after seeing the plans. But what they failed to notice was that McMahon’s specs for the building were scaled in inches, not feet (the same scale as dollhouses). So instead of being 480 feet tall, the skyscraper would be 480 inches tall — a mere 40 feet! Each floor was only 120 square feet with access to the top three floors by an outside ladder. Plumbing or bathrooms? Nope.

A stairwell was added later, taking up 25 percent of the floor space! The nickname “World’s Littlest Skyscraper” was coined by Robert Ripley in the 1920s in his newspaper column Ripley’s Believe it or Not.

Oh, yes, by the time investors had learned they had been scammed, J.D. McMahon had skipped town, reportedly never to be seen again, although one report said he may have tried a similar con job in Colorado.

You can visit the “World’s Littlest Skyscraper” free through the very interesting “Hello Again” consignment boutique. Jan Saville and her husband, Mike, own it. When I visited, Jan was minding the shop, and provided a delightful tour. Some of her merchandise is displayed on all four levels of the “skyscraper.” The address is 511 7th Street, Wichita Falls, Texas.

AMAZON SCARE: I was afraid for a few weeks that Amazon.com was about to kick us out of its affiliate program for violating one of the terms of our operating agreement. It appears now that all is okay. The fine print in our agreement states that we cannot encourage our readers to click on Amazon links "to support us." I did not know that. I explained this detail in a special "insider" message and personal video I sent to our paid subscribers on Friday (if you are a paid subscriber and did not get it, please let me know). So please delete any bookmarks you created to visit Amazon.com to help support us. We won't benefit if you click them. Clicks must come directly from our website only.

MINI-MEETUP — If you live in the Wichita Falls area, please join Gail and me, along with our pet vet columnist Dr. Deanna, at Wichita Falls RV Park on Saturday, April 21 between 1 and 4 p.m. We’ll have coffee and light refreshments. But mostly we’ll just mingle. I’d like to hear what you think about the current state of RVing and I’ll explain what we are doing behind the scenes to effect change. We’ll meet in the clubhouse by the office. Bring a friend if you wish. If more than 20 of you show up, I’ll present my program, “A Writing Life on the Road.” If you plan to attend, please RSVP to Gail at Gail@rvtravel.com .

MIKE SOKOL ON THE AIR

Our RV electricity expert Mike Sokol is the guest on Greg Gerber’s RV industry podcast this week. You can listen anytime of day by visiting here.

I was also interviewed last week on the syndicated radio program, The RV Show USA. You can listen to the interview by clicking here.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

Park Service responds to public backlash on proposed fee hikes

It may be a case of “The people speak, and the government listens.” On April 12, the National Park Service issued a news release regarding its proposed fee changes. When the Department of the Interior Secretary, Ryan Zinke, suggested that many parks should increase their entry fees to $75 per car, he apparently didn’t expect the public backlash. As reported by the Washington Post, the Park Service received “more than 100,000 public comments from Americans nearly unanimously opposed to the idea.” Learn more.

Unique RV overnight stops at wineries and farms

With membership in Harvest Hosts® you can stay overnight at more than 570 wineries, farms and attractions across North America. Harvest Hosts offers an exciting alternative to traditional overnight stops where you can meet interesting people and learn about their lifestyle. Learn more at the Harvest Hosts website, or watch an interview with the founders by RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury.

Report shows dramatic increase in Americans who camp

If there is any doubt that it’s getting more crowded out there in “Camping-land USA,” a new study sponsored by KOA shows that more than six million new American households have adopted the camping lifestyle since 2014. The total number of camping households in the United States is now more than 77 million. At the same time, 11,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day, many taking up RVing in their retirement with some living in recreational vehicles full-time. Read more.



Where do old RVs go when they die?

If you keep your eyes open as you drive around the USA, you’ll notice an automobile junkyard here and there. If you look closely, you’ll usually see a few junked RVs, too. But, wow! Wait until you watch this drone video from Arizona RV Salvage in Phoenix showing its massive RV junkyard! Watch this short video.

Most of our readers not fond of campfire smoke

About six out of ten RVtravel.com readers believe RV parks should offer “No Campfire Zones” for those campers who do not enjoy the smoke or are allergic to it. See how the poll turned out, and what some readers had to say. Click here.

Prescription refills on the road: The good, the bad and the ugly

If you’re traveling for an extended period of time and can’t take all your prescribed medications with you for the whole trip, here are some tips to keep in mind if you need refills out of your home country or even in another state. Be sure to plan ahead, according to this information from Russ and Tiña De Maris.

This week’s Reader Poll

Has your RV ever been damaged by hail?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

Do you believe RV parks should offer “No campfire” zones? Click here for the results.

What we learned about you last week

We conducted a half-dozen reader polls, two in this newsletter and four in our Monday–Thursday newsletter RV Daily Tips. Here’s what we learned about you. You might be surprised. This is fun (and interesting)!

Is it necessary to filter my water?

Most – if not all – RVs come with a water filter installed, usually under the sink where it filters all the water running out of the faucet. But that raises the question, why filter perfectly good water? And how good is “perfectly good”? Many RVers use the water that the RV park supplies, straight from the tap. After all, that water comes from treated sources and should have no problems. Right? Well – maybe. Learn more.

Wind is your friend – use it

When RVing in the great outdoors, wind affects most of what you do, from driving to setting up camp. Here RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury has tips about how to deal with the wind while RVing, both on the highway and in the campground. Watch the video.

RVtravel.com’s “Camper Slobs of the Week”

Most RVers and other campers respect nature, the environment and other people. But check out the mess one group of slob-campers left after a weekend of camping in Arizona’s Prescott National Forest. Read more.

Nevada Highway 93 boondock jewel: Pahranagat Wildlife Refuge

There are plenty of long and lonely stretches of road Out West. Traveling north out of Las Vegas on the 2-lane blacktop of US 93, things get pretty scary for an RVer. The voices on our tape dramas begin to loll one into a (dangerous) trance-like state. Oh, it’s time to be off the road and resting up. But where? Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge is a great stopping point for both migratory birds and migratory RVers – and it’s free for all. Learn more.

Nobody likes a dirty beast!

Your RV’s not your car, it’s your “beast.”

You don’t have to accept a noisy water pump

Do you hear a motor noise when running your RV water pump? Of course you do. RVers away from city water connections sometimes complain of a noise when using the RV water system, since they may not be used to the sounds produced by the RV water pump. But there may also be times when there are genuine issues that can often be resolved to bring quiet back when running water. Here are some tips to reduce the noise.

Must-have trailer towing accessories

There are always a bunch of little things that make your RVing experience better, and in this video Mark Polk, of RV Education 101 DIY® Project Video Series, demonstrates some “must-have” trailer towing accessories. Watch the video.

Roof sealing questions and answers

Here are some of the most frequently asked RV roof sealing questions received by Dicor Corporation, along with their answers (of course). Read more.

Mark your calendar: Colorado’s Headless Chicken Festival

Mark your calendars for June 1 and 2 for the Mike the Headless Chicken Festival in Fruita, Colo. Mike was a chicken who lived for 18 months in the mid-1940s after getting his head chopped off in preparation for his owner’s dinner. But a little bit of brain stem remained. With regular feeding with an eyedropper, Mike refused to die and, in fact, thrived. His owner, Lloyd Olson, described him as “a fine specimen of a chicken except for not having a head.” Read more.



Too much paper! – What to do with all those manuals

Rich “The Wanderman” admits that he’s a pack rat: He saves things forever. This includes saving all manuals and instructions from whatever he buys – even if he doesn’t have it anymore. He decided to turn them into electronic data and store them in a searchable USB thumb drive. So, how do you get it done? It’s easy with your smartphone! Learn how.

Readers’ comments on recent articles

Recent popular articles that attracted high numbers of reader comments

• Should RV parks offer ‘No campfire’ zones?

• A bigger RV is not necessarily better.

• RV tires may have caused 95 deaths or injuries.

• RV Mods: Nitrogen for your tires?

• RV capital Elkhart booming, but for how long?

• Deciphering the 3-light outlet tester.

• For a good sleep – don’t camp here!

More popular articles from last week’s issue

• Choosing a generator for a fifth wheel.

• What we learned about you last week (Mar. 31–Apr. 6).

• Thumbs up from our readers – March 2018.

• Figuring out generators, CO detectors, fumes – and safety.

• RV and RV-related recalls for March 2018.

• Don’t miss a historical marker with these apps.

Stinky holding tank odors? Here’s the solution

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

Readers’ comments on the poor quality of their new RVs

RVs today are being built fast, and in way too many cases poorly. Here are some horror stories.

Ask the RV Shrink

How to handle unwanted parking assistance from neighbor

Dear RV Shrink,

We are novice RV owners. We bought a large fifth wheel and my husband does all the driving. I do not care to drive it at all. My job is to help him back it into camping sites. Last week I was backing him in when a gentleman from an adjoining site came over and started giving my husband hand signals and kind of taking over my duties. I thought it was rude. He didn’t even ask me if we needed help. It was as if he was dismissing me. I felt rejected and let him park my husband into the fairly easy access site. …

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



Join RVtravel.com in Elkhart May 17-21

RV Travel will be a major participant at the upcoming RVillage Rally in Elkhart, Indiana, May 17-21. Join editor Chuck Woodbury, our Pet Vet Dr. Deanna, RV electricity expert Mike Sokol, tire expert Roger Marble and our RV historian Al Hesselbart — all of us presenting seminars and hanging out with RV Travel readers. Factory tours, too. Learn more, and get a special discount code to save 10 percent on registration.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.69 (on Apr. 9). Change from week before: Down 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 27 cents. [Calif.: $3.52]

Diesel: $3.04 (on Apr. 9). Change from week before: None; Change from year before: Up 46 cents. [Calif.: $3.72]

The RV Vet

With Dr. Deanna Tolliver, M.S., DVM

Is your pet prepared for a medical emergency?

Dear Dr. Deanna,

If I’m out in the middle of nowhere or far away from our vet what things can you recommend that I should have on hand in case my pet has a medical emergency?

Read Dr. Deanna’s reply

Give your pet a special place outdoors

RV Fire Safety Tip

Check radiator and heater hoses monthly

A pinhole-size leak in a radiator or heater hose can spray antifreeze on hot engine parts. Antifreeze contains ethylene glycol concentrate and water. When the water boils off, the remaining ethylene glycol can self-ignite at 782 degrees F. During your monthly fire inspection, check all hoses for firmness, clamp tightness and signs of leaking. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Keep insects and bird nests out of your RV furnace

RV Quick Tips



The best way to handle crosswinds while driving your RV

Headed into winds with your RV? You know that while tailwinds will give you better fuel economy and that headwinds will kill it, what about side- or crosswinds? These guys can be dangerous. When the winds are strong and steady, our tendency is to “correct” the steering to hold the rig on the road. But let the wind abruptly die, or you drive under an overpass, suddenly your correction becomes an over-correction. If at all possible, if winds are strong enough that you have to “correct” your steering, drop anchor and wait the winds out.

Weights of RV liquids

Weighting game: Here’s how much typical RV liquids weigh, per gallon: Fresh water – 8.3 lbs.; Gasoline – 6.1 lbs.; Diesel – 7.3 lbs.; Propane – 4.2 lbs.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

Winegard announces debut of TV signal finder app

Winegard Co. announced the release of its TV Signal Finder, a new app that makes it simple for RVers to find their favorite TV shows and available channels. According to a press release, the Winegard TV Signal Finder app simplifies the over-the-air antenna or satellite setup and takes the guesswork out of aiming your TV antenna or satellite dish. Learn more.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Why is RV battery bank leaking electrolyte?

Dear Gary,

I have a 2002, 31-foot Jayco. Why is my battery bank leaking acid? I have two batteries and two solar panels with a PWM charge controller. When we bought it, it was hooked up to power; now we keep it stored. One battery was leaking in the first two months so we replaced both batteries. Now, a month later, it’s leaking again. …

Read the rest of the question and Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

The science (and art) of finding boondocking campsites

Hi Bob,

Thanks for the great advice on locating boondocking spots. One question though. How did you know where to stop and start exploring in the first place? Are there signs or did you do a general search of the area online or through other means before you got there? Thanks. —Bill

Read Bob’s response to this and a similar question.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

Read the most recent BoondockBob Blog post: Cacti Part 3: More than just pretty flowers.

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Do I need an “intelligent” surge protector for 50-amp shore power?

Dear Mike,

Thanks for your recent articles on why an intelligent surge protector is needed for 30A service. But would this also apply to 50A service? I have been reading these articles and did the survey, but then realized everything you wrote has been about 30A plugs and service. —John G.

Read Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Is this tire cracked … or what’s going on?

Roger saw a post from an RV owner who discovered something on the upper sidewall of a tire when doing a visual inspection. He was calling it a “crack” and was looking for input from readers of that RV forum. A number of readers chimed in with a variety of opinions and advice. The good news was that many recognized the damage as “curbing,” that can occur when trying to go over a curb at a low angle. Read more.

Astronomy for RVers

with Chris Fellows

(Welcome back, Chris! From all of us at RVtravel.com.)



The new space race – Private companies are leading the way back to space

Let’s face it. Since the end of the Apollo missions in 1975, America has been in a space rut. Public excitement for space dropped off dramatically when we stopped sending people into the void. Chris predicts that is all about to change with the advent of private space companies and their recent successes. In this article, he discusses the three major American companies who are in the space game and their goals. Learn more.

Charles Kuralt

In this week’s episode Charles shows off some of the hundreds (maybe thousands) of mailbox photos sent by his viewers. Stick around to the end of this segment: you have never seen a mailbox like this one. We guarantee it!

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Skillet Chicken Pot Pie

Keep your cool with a stove-top meal. Bake the biscuits in the cool of the morning and you won’t have to heat up the oven later to make this supper treat. Cream cheese makes it extra creamy. Italian dressing mix makes it extra flavorful. Using a rotisserie chicken from the deli, or canned chunk chicken, makes it extra easy. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the “The Survival Food Handbook.”

RV Short stop



Stop by this Oklahoma Route 66 gallery

“Anything that combines seeing America, RVing and art, I love, love, love,” writes Julianne Crane. That’s what the book “Route 66: EZ66 Guide for Travelers” by noted Route 66 author, artist and historian Jerry McClanahan offers. In addition, Jerry has welcomed visitors at McJerry’s Route 66 Gallery in Chandler, Oklahoma since 2008. On his website he writes, “Now that spring is upon us, I will start sticking my little OPEN sign in the yard more regularly. But if you drop by, and the gallery looks deserted, give me a call anyway.” Read more

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Travel Centers of America [TA] # 025, Spartanburg, SC

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Well-lit and appears generally level. Expect the usual noise level of a busy truck stop. 187 truck spaces, travel store, showers, laundry room, and Wi-Fi. Country Pride restaurant on site. Address: I-85, Exit 63 (SR 290). GPS: 34.913758, -82.109305

Hassayampa Rest Area, Morristown, AZ

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed – the state of AZ allows parking for up to 24 hours in rest areas. Rest area has a single entrance/exit driveway. Room for 5 – 6 rigs. Restrooms, drinking fountains, vending machines, pet exercise area, and picnic tables. Caretakers on-site 16 hours/day. Address: US 60, Milepost 116. GPS: 33.90907, -112.67555

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Museum of the Week

The International Spy Museum

Washington, D.C.

If you were one of those kids who spied on their neighbors, or who listened in on your older sister as she gossiped on the phone, then this museum is for you. Located on the museum corridor of the National Mall, this museum will teach you what you need to know to be a professional spy. Kids will love this one for hands-on exhibits, but then again, as an adult, you’ll love hands-on exhibits too … especially when they involve spy gear. Visit the museum website here.

Author Jerry Minchey takes you on a journey that lets you discover how you can travel around the country and live the fascinating RV lifestyle for far less than it costs to live in your sticks-and-bricks home. Among other things, he shows you step-by-step how to enjoy the RVing lifestyle while traveling and living on just your Social Security income. Learn more or order.

Trivia

Telephone cards first took off in Hawaii, since long distance charges to the far-flung state were higher there than anywhere else in the country.

Bumper sticker of the week

“Make yourself at home – clean my kitchen” – on an RV.

Funny/clever business slogan

Heard on the radio: “Plumbing problems? Go with the Flo: FloHawks Plumbing and Septic” – with several locations in the south Puget Sound, Washington, area.

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker or business slogan? Send it to Diane (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

A car was involved in an accident on a rural town street. As expected, a large crowd gathered. A newspaper reporter, eager to get a story, could not get through the crowd to the car. Being a clever sort, he shouted loudly, “Let me through! I’m the son of the victim!” The crowd made way for him. Lying in front of the car was a donkey.

Random RV Thought

If you want to make a friend, do this: On a cold and rainy day in a campground, if you spot a tenter or a tenting couple holed up in a tent, invite them into your cozy RV for hot chocolate or maybe even dinner. You will most likely make a new friend (or friends) and enjoy good conversation.

Worth Pondering

“Old minds are like old horses; you must exercise them if you wish to keep them in working order.” —John Adams

