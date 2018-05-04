RV Travel Newsletter Issue 844

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 17th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Issue 844 • Week of May 5–11, 2018 #rvtravel



Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

Every day of every week, I spend some time thinking about how I can make this newsletter better. I want a big ol’ game changing idea that’s presently hidden away in my brain to break lose and rise to the top of all that gray matter. I’m waiting for that lightbulb to show up, fully illuminated, right over my head!

It’s happened to me a few times in my life and, damn, it needs to happen again! I like what we do — the service we provide to RVers with this newsletter — but I yearn to do more. I want it to be different from everything else out there about RVing, and better.

I subscribe to every newsletter about RVing I can find. All day long, every day of the week, they arrive in my inbox. It’s the same thing over and over and over and over and over and over. How many ways can you write about how to dump a holding tank?

I’m looking for better ways to help you and other readers stay out of trouble on the road and help newbies make wise buying decisions. That’s why my staff and I write about crowded RV parks and defective RVs rolling out of factories. And it’s why we preach to not let Camping World talk you into a 20-year loan or an overpriced extended warranty! Nobody else writes about that. This week we’re introducing a three-part feature on Lemon Laws — how you can use them to get your money back on a defective RV.

Everybody else writes the same ol’ boring stuff either because they’re clueless about what’s going on or because the publishers refuse to pay professional writers or, very often, they don’t want to offend an advertiser and lose their money. (Read this story which illustrates that last point.)

I get letters every day from readers angry at RV manufacturers. This one arrived a few days ago:

“We’ve discovered our five-year-old Forest River RV, made for wheelchair-accessibility, has floor joists 24″ on center. For someone standing, their weight is distributed over about 36 square inches on each foot. In a wheelchair that same weight is spread out over four square inches — one square inch (if that) for each wheel. No wonder the floor is sagging after only three, three-month trips. What kind of designer would ignore the vastly different load from a wheelchair? Now I have to have everything inside removed to replace the floor!”

That’s not the way it’s supposed to be. That’s not what the glowing GoRVing ads promise. The Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA) sent out a survey this week that asks respondents to rate their RV lifestyle. It’s so slanted that the results will only further enable the industry to boast, among other things, the affordability of an RV vacation. Yes, it can be affordable, but so can dozens of other ways to travel.

I am past the age when I planned to retire. My problem was when that magic 65th birthday came along, I had no clue what to do without this newsletter and website. So I just watched that birthday come and go, saluted as it passed, and here I am now, headed off to the still distant (I hope) sunset. There’s more fire in my belly now than ever before!

All the way back to my college days working on the student newspaper, I have envisioned myself a communicator, not simply a writer. Until about age 45, I was broke, the stereotypical “starving writer.” My father was all over me — “Get a job!” To everybody but me and a few friends I was going nowhere. But I knew in my heart I could find my way. I read every book I could find about publishing. I read case studies of newspapers and magazines from the Saturday Evening Post to the National Enquirer to Life Magazine to the New York Times.

I READ BIOGRAPHIES of William Randolph Hearst, Walter Winchell, Edward R. Murrow, Rupert Murdoch, Charles Kuralt, Walter Cronkite, Ernie Pyle, etc. I read books on the history of newspapers, magazines, radio and lately the Internet. It all sank in, where it remains.

Heck, when I had barely started freelancing, for some reason, I hooked up with the National Enquirer and wrote a few articles for it. The pay was incredible; I could afford to buy decent food for a change. To this day every time I use the word “whopping,” as in “the fish was a whopping five feet long,” I smile, recalling the Enquirer. I didn’t write for the tabloid for more than a few months: I didn’t like putting words into people’s mouths or doing surveys asking women if they slept in “sexy nightgowns”! But I sure learned a lot — the good, the bad and definitely the ugly. In the end, it was a valuable experience.

I spent a year covering occasional news stories for USA Today and learned how to write without wasting words! Then I wrote for six years for the New York Times Syndicate. Along the way, I learned the good that journalism could do. I also learned how it could be misused (epidemic today).

Nowadays, everybody is a writer and publisher and even TV producer. All that’s necessary are free Facebook and YouTube accounts. Millennial RVers take advantage of both. Their subject matter, with rare exceptions, is only about them.

Their education was Facebook, not journalism school, and I don’t think they know how to craft a meaningful story. Most of these people will not survive long on the RV road. Some, I hope, will stay the course, learn as they go, and perhaps one day devote themselves to more important matters than themselves.

At this stage of my life earning more money means nothing to me except it allows me to afford to find and pay writers fairer so they can afford to spend more time writing meaty articles that matter. Today, I’ll bet more than two-thirds the financial support we receive from our cherished “volunteer subscribers” funds the creation of the valuable information we provide you, not pad our pockets.

We want to be the best we can be, and that is no lie.



Let there be obnoxious lights in the RV park

Have you had the opportunity to stay next to an RVer who lit up his rig at night, even though he never came outside to actually benefit from the light? Have you had to shut your bedroom blinds at bedtime to keep your room dark? If so, read on.

Letters to the editor (Your comments are welcome – please add them below the specific article.)

• RVer turned off by RV parks.

• RVs built for ‘living’ not ‘RVing’

Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on the editor’s mind, not necessarily RV-related).

Trying to pay off your RV?

Fugitive may be hiding in campground. Seen him?

Officials in Calumet County, Wisc., are asking campers to be on the lookout for a wanted man who could be hiding in an area campground. U.S. Marshals have been searching for 38-year-old Dallas Christel since March. Although he is most likely in a Wisconsin campground, he has connections in Michigan and Colorado, too. Learn more.

Featured in the most

recent RV Daily Tips Newsletters

• Make that screen door grab handle easier to reach.

• Protect your pets from wily coyotes.

• Changes coming to this (RV Daily Tips) newsletter.

• Do-it-yourself custom sink-matched cutting board.

Comprehensive list of

RV-related recalls for April

The list of latest recalls on RVs and other vehicles and/or products of interest to RVers has been released by the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. The list includes models from Forest River (many), Keystone, Lazy Daze, Newmar, REV Recreation Group, and others — plus other vehicles and equipment commonly used by RVers. Is your RV, other vehicle or equipment on the list? Find out here.

Recent recalls:

• Forest River recalls some Coachmen trailers for propane-related issue.

• Forest River recalls some RVs for wrong weight label.

• Newmar recalls 2,038 motorhomes for headlight issue.

• Fire risk forces recall of some 2018 Newmar motorhomes.

• Gulf Stream recalls motorhomes with missing side lights.

RV Travel will be a major participant at the upcoming RVillage Rally in Elkhart, Indiana, May 17-21. Join editor Chuck Woodbury, our Pet Vet Dr. Deanna, RV electricity expert Mike Sokol, tire expert Roger Marble and our RV historian Al Hesselbart — all of us presenting seminars and hanging out with RV Travel readers. Factory tours, too. Learn more, and get a special discount code to save 10 percent on registration.

The latest news about RVing from our newsroom

Our writers and editors have selected the most important, most interesting and helpful news about RVing from the past week and boiled it all down into a fast-paced digest. Click here to read it.



NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

• 45,000 new RVs shipped to dealers last month

• Winnebago rolls out electric bloodmobile; are electric RVs next?

• Wyoming recreation area eliminates entrance fees

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

Got a Lemon RV? Help is available (sometimes)

Do you think your RV may be a lemon? If you bought a new RV and you’ve taken it back to the dealer or manufacturer for numerous repairs and it’s STILL not fixed, you may, in fact, have a lemon RV. Discussions among RVers about the quality of RV construction generally lead to the same conclusion: Manufacturers are sending many substandard units out their doors these days. Why? Learn more.

What we learned about you last week

Another five RV Travel Reader Polls have come and gone and we now know more about you than we did last week at this time. For example, we know how much you’d be willing to pay for dependable high-speed internet in an RV park. We also know something that really has nothing to do with RVing but is kinda interesting. You’ll need to click here to find out about these poll results and a few others.

Whoa! – Use a brake controller to slow down a trailer properly

A few weeks ago, Rich “The Wanderman” towed a trailer a long way over various roads including some big hills with steep descents. It all worked out OK, but when he arrived home he noticed a significant amount of additional brake pad wear. Why was that? He had made a mistake – one that could have cost him dearly. Read more.

Best-selling RVs – Is yours on the list?

Sales of all RV types increased last year except for folding trailers (sometimes called pop-ups) and Class A gas motorhomes, according to the RV Dealers Association (RVDA). Here’s a breakdown (no pun intended) of new units sold, by RV type, in 2017, as well as the most popular models (in descending order) in each category. Interesting!

This week’s Reader Poll

Has an RV dealer refused to service your RV because you bought it elsewhere?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

How much extra would you pay per day for dependable, unlimited high-speed internet at an RV park? Click here for the results.

Full-timers:

Eat in or out – and still save some bucks

Saving money where you can on the RV budget can make your trip last longer, or leave a few bucks for other attractions. Eating “in” can be a real money saver, but occasionally there is a need for “fast food.” Here are some suggestions from Russ and Tiña De Maris that you can make in your galley, store in the freezer, then eat when you’re in a hurry – cheaper than at McDoogie’s. They also have some handy tips for saving on the tab when eating out. Read more.

Refrigerator failure: Replace or repair?

“While visiting Jackson, Mississippi, I noticed things were not as cold in my RV refrigerator or freezer. After an Internet search, I learned about high temperature switches installed on Norcold refrigerators. Apparently some Norcold models had a bad habit of bursting into flames, and this recall box shuts the refrigerator off when the boiler gets too hot. According to many web articles, the switch has been known to trip when there is no overheating. There is a hack for that, which could save the expense of a service call.” Read the rest of this informative (and entertaining) article by Tammy Williams.

Free 2018 dinghy towing guide now available

The folks at motorhome.com have released the 2018 Guide to Dinghy Towing. It’s a free PDF download, and features “all manufacturer-approved, flat-towable cars, trucks and SUVs.” Many important towing issues are addressed in this guide. Get or read the free guide here.

Worries about tornadoes, and a video of RVs getting blown over

RVTravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury is not accustomed to being in the Midwest in the spring, when tornadoes most often occur. “Why do people live here?” he wonders after experiencing a tornado watch the night before. And then, the next morning, the news video of a tornado not far away toppling RVs. Read more and watch the video.

Commonsense guidelines for boondocking

One simple way to reduce RVing expenses is to occasionally boondock to save RV resort and campground fees. But some RVers have been turned off of boondocking by finding many dispersed camping areas to be trashed by previous campers. It seems some campers think that when you are boondocking on free public lands you don’t have any rules to follow and are free to act irresponsibly. Here are some commonsense guidelines to make boondocking a good experience for everyone, and our planet. Read more.

How to recall trips and campgrounds years later

Fulltimers spend a lot of time on the road, in lots of campgrounds, boondocking locations, state and national parks, and numerous other camping locations. You may think that you will have perfect recall when you try to remember exactly where that perfect campground in Montana was a year after camping there. Surprise – you won’t. But Chris Guld has a solution for perfect recall. Read on.

State programs for first-time campers a big hit

Several states are encouraging the camping lifestyle this year by offering first-time camper programs. The itineraries vary state-to-state but the hoped-for result is that after introducing families to camping, they’ll get excited and will continue to do it on their own. Learn more.

New system uses smartphone to level RV

Venture RV recently teamed up with LogicBlue Technology on an exclusive program promoting the LevelMatePRO wireless leveling system. LevelMatePRO calculates and displays the height required to achieve a perfectly level position. Using an app and your smartphone, a red indicator shows which areas the height needs to be added. When the red indicator turns green, you’re level! Learn more.

Protect tires from UV rays with white or black covers?

Some of you may not know that you should use tire covers when your RV is parked for any length of time to protect them from the sun’s UV rays, which will deteriorate the tires and shorten their life – even when you have tread left. But which color – black or white – does the best job of protection? Roger Marble answers that question in this short video.

Readers’ comments on recent articles

Recent popular articles that attracted high numbers of reader comments

• RV hitch company owner in hot water over vandalizing Utah arch.

• Soapbox: RV industry continues to disappoint.

• Get ready to pay more at the pump!

• Would you pay extra at an RV park for fast Internet?

• Ripped off surge protector needed protecting.

• Motorhome doesn’t slow at exit. Terrible crash.

• More random GFCI tripping.

More popular articles from last week’s issue

• RV generator seems to always “run out of gas.”

• The tale of the spider and the wasp.

• Fulltime RVing: What of your “stuff” do you miss?

• Eight tips for taking great cell phone photos!

• A closer look at the moon.

• Are you ticked off by ticks?

• Keep chipmunks (and other rodents) out of your RV.

• Don’t let Death Valley be the death of you.

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Readers’ comments on the poor quality of their new RVs

RVs today are being built fast, and in many cases poorly. Here are some examples.

Contact information for RV industry leaders

Want to voice your opinion about RVing to an industry honcho? Here’s where to do it.

Ask the RV Shrink

Feeling dumped on at the RV dump

Dear RV Shrink:

I have a question about RV dump etiquette. My wife just yelled at me for asking a guy at the dump station to hurry it along. I’m not bold or rude. This guy just pushed my wrong buttons. First he dumped, then he did a complete scrub as if he were going to deliver a baby next. Then he filled his very large water tank, which took about 15 minutes. I was a little annoyed, but still had my anger in check at this point. It wasn’t until he started washing his motorhome windshield and the rest of the front end with a little dish scrubber that I started to lose it. …

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.85 (on Apr. 30). Change from week before: Up 5 cents; Change from year before: Up 44 cents. [Calif.: $3.61]

Diesel: $3.16 (on Apr. 30). Change from week before: Up 2 cents; Change from year before: Up 57 cents. [Calif.: $3.83]

The RV Vet

With Dr. Deanna Tolliver, M.S., DVM



Retractable leashes: Dangerous for you and your dog

For those of you who aren’t familiar with them, a retractable leash has a molded plastic handle; inside is a length of thin cord or nylon tape wrapped around a spring-loaded “axle.” On the other end of the cord is a snap that attaches to your dog’s collar. A button on the handle releases the cord. So what’s wrong with that? A lot, it turns out. Dr. Deanna looks at both sides of the story. Read this important information.

Organize your bath with a shower caddy

RV Fire Safety Tip

Fire extinguisher classifications explained

Fires extinguishers are divided into classifications based on what type of materials are burning. The most common classes are A, B and C. Following is what each class includes:

Class A: Ordinary Combustibles — wood, cloth, rubber, paper, many plastics and fiberglass — basically anything that leaves an ash.

Class B: Flammable Liquids — gasoline, oil and oil-based paint.

Class C: Energized Electrical Equipment — wiring, fuse boxes, circuit breakers, machinery and appliances. Class C does not include fires involving the 12-volt equipment found in all coaches. Once you de-energize or unhook from shore power and turn off your inverter or generator, a fire that occurs is a Class A fire rather than a Class C fire. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

RV Quick Tips



Don’t assume there’s a dump station where you’re headed

Do not assume that a public campground where you are headed has a dump station based on what you read in a directory or other literature. Sometimes you will find it has been closed for repairs or even for good. If you show up with full holding tanks, expecting to dump on arrival, you may have a problem. It’s always a good idea to seek out a location to dump before you arrive … just in case.

Avoid tire blowouts with proper inflation

An RV tire can lose up to half its inflation and still not appear flat. Tire blowouts are one of the most common insurance claims as they can cause damage not only to the tire but to the undercarriage of the RV as well. Watch this video to see an example. Tire blowouts are often caused by under- or over-inflated tires.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Deanna (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

New Stacker LEDs offer variable intensity and direction

LED bulbs, or Electronic Lighting Devices (ELDs), are like lawn sprinklers but instead of directing water they direct photons or light beams just like a flashlight. If the little “flashlights” are not pointing in the direction where the light is wanted and in the intensity wanted, then the ELD will have to be replaced with another ELD, thus wasting money. The Stacker-Bulb™ is the only upgradeable ELD in the RV industry. Learn more

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Why is no water coming out of hot water faucet?

Dear Gary,

The 10-gallon water heater in my Holiday Rambler is still producing hot water but there is nothing coming out of the faucets. It is as if there is no water pressure, but there is no leak evident. When I turn the bypass valve to the “off” position, I noticed that water is still flowing into the water heater because I pulled the plastic drain plug. Either way, the water was flowing into the heater and draining out the drain hole. If the valve is bad would this be the answer as to why there is no pressure coming out of the faucet? —Kevin

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Boondocking east of the Rocky Mountains

Hi Bob,

We do most of our camping east of the Rocky Mountains, and therefore have fewer public lands for boondocking such as National Forests and BLM land. Are there other public lands in our area that we may not be aware of where we can camp and boondock? —Bruce and Theresa

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

Read the most recent BoondockBob Blog post: Protect our forests: Build a safe campfire.

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Elkhart RVillage Rally seminar topics

Dear Mike,

What sort of topics will you be covering in your seminars at the RVillage Rally in Elkhart this May 17-21? —Keith

Read Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40+ years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

New RV owner asks: How much inflation in my tires?

Roger recently read yet another forum post on the topic of “How much inflation should I run?” This post followed the standard format of: A. “I just bought an XXX RV. How much air do I need in my tires?” and B. Numerous replies ranging from “I use xx psi,” to “You must always run the pressure on the tire sidewall,” to the more correct reply of “You need to know your tire loads first.” Some forum threads run to dozens of back-and-forth exchanges, some have correct info, while others are still using what Roger considers “old wives’ tales.” Read Roger’s response.

RV History

with Al Hesselbart

Tent campers

Throughout the history of the recreational vehicle, the most popular style of camper, by volume of models sold, has always been the folding tent trailer, or its very early predecessor the non-folding tent trailer. They most closely resembled the tents with which all outdoorsmen were familiar. The popularity of these models has been based on price and on ease of towing with standard family autos. Continue reading.

Al Hesselbart is the author of “The Dumb Things Sold … Just Like That!” – a history of the recreational vehicle industry in America.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Slow Cooker Saffron Chicken

A new take on slow cooker chicken. Clever you, throwing this together in the slow cooker so you can forget it until supper time. Enjoy your day while your dinner cooks itself. A smart sauce on marinated chicken means you don’t have to brown it first. Hate chicken? Make this with beef patties or boneless pork chops instead. A boxed rice mix saves time while adding a celebration flavor. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including “The Survival Food Handbook.”

Digital RVer



Take a picture inside a pipe, and other places you can’t see

Have you ever needed to look somewhere that you just couldn’t see? Maybe you dropped something behind the couch, or down a drain? Chris and Jim Guld, Geeks on Tour, go to a lot of rallies and ask people their favorite uses of smartphones. The most unique one recently was an inspection camera. Learn more.

Learn about smartphones and tablets

… from Geeks On Tour. Here is a popular webcast with lots of great tips: #113, Google Maps Tips. Watch live or archives of past programs.

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Walmart Supercenter # 4201, Edgewood, NM

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed; obtain permission from customer service desk. Park at either north end or south end of the lot, without obstructing traffic lanes. Level, well-lit, and there is security patrol. McDonald’s in store; Denny’s next door. Address: 66 State Road #344. GPS: 36.543383, -105.236003

Cracker Barrel # 478, Jacksonville, NC.

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission from a manager. No marked bus/RV spaces in this small lot so recommended for small to medium-size rigs. Well-lit, level, and appears safe. Address: 1260 Western Blvd. GPS: 34.784764, -77.398905

Upcoming RV Shows



• Puyallup RV Show, May 3-6, Puyallup, WA. Visit the show website.

• Tampa Bay Summer RV Show, June 7-10, Tampa, FL

• West Palm Beach Summer RV Show, June 8-11, West Palm Beach, FL

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

Trivia

Wrigley’s gum was the first product with a barcode to be scanned at a supermarket (in 1974).

Bumper sticker of the week

The closer you get, the slower I’ll drive.

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to Gail (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

Three good ol’ boys are on Death Row. They discuss how to distract the firing squad so they can escape, and come up with a plan. When the first one’s in front of the firing squad he yells “Tornado!” and the firing squad drop their rifles, run for cover and he escapes. The second man comes in front of the firing squad and at the last moment he yells “Earthquake!” and the firing squad drop their rifles, run for cover and he escapes. The third man, who’s not the brightest candle on the cake, then comes in front of the firing squad and at the last moment yells “Fire!” Thanks to George Bliss for this!

Worth Pondering

“A journey is like marriage. The certain way to be wrong is to think you control it.” —John Steinbeck

RV Travel staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Associate editor: Deanna Tolliver. Senior editor: Russ De Maris. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Greg Illes, Bob Difley, Richard Miller, Richard Mallery, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Chris Guld, Julianne Crane, Chris Fellows, Dennis Prichard, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.



About the RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury has explored America by RV for three decades. In the ’90s he published the quirky travel newspaper Out West, and was an “on the road” writer for the New York Times Syndicate. His book, “The Best from Out West” is available at Amazon.com. Woodbury’s RVing adventures have been profiled on ABC News, CNN, NBC’s Today Show, and in People Magazine, USA Today and in hundreds of newspapers. He is the host of the Better Business Bureau DVD “Buying a Recreational Vehicle,” the definitive guide to purchasing an RV the right way.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

