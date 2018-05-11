RV Travel Newsletter Issue 845

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 17th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Issue 845 • Week of May 12–18, 2018

Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

Hello again, this time from Osage Beach, Missouri.

Gail and I are on our way to Elkhart, Indiana, where we will participate in the first-ever RVillage Rally beginning next Thursday. I will present a seminar program about my early life as a “roving reporter” and the changes I’ve observed in RVing in the years since.

I was invited last week to participate in an RV industry conference phone call. About 15 industry leaders participated including CEOs and general managers of RV dealerships. The goal was to get a sense of what everyone was thinking about whether RV sales would continue to boom in the coming year. In the end, I concluded that there seemed to be concern that record-breaking sales simply cannot continue for much longer.

Some things I learned during the phone call:

So far this year, motorized RV sales are down, while towable sales are way up. Inventory at dealerships is significantly higher than last year. One dealer said that when he placed his orders for RVs last September at a big RV industry gathering he was told by his manufacturer’s rep that he should stock up because there was no way he could get RVs later if he sold out. The rep said the factory was working full speed and could not increase production.

Used RVs are in big demand at dealerships. One dealer said that last year at this time, nearly half his customers who bought new RVs were trading in their current one. He said that this year it’s only 19 percent. Dealers traditionally supplement their used RV inventory by shopping at wholesale auctions. The RVs are often those repossessed by lenders. But these days, the price of these used vehicles at wholesale prices are too high for the dealer to then sell and earn a profit. Dealers say they are giving their customers better prices lately on trade-ins.

One reason that towables sales are up so high is that many more people are buying trucks and SUVs these days as their primary vehicles. The vehicles are perfectly capable of pulling a small or lightweight towable. This makes it affordable for a would-be RVer to plop down $15,000 for a travel trailer, as there’s no additional expense of buying a more powerful tow vehicle.

RV TECHNICIAN SHORTAGE

Dealers talked about how the shortage of technicians is a big problem. There are so many RVs in their shops for repairs that they do not have enough technicians to routinely repair them promptly, or even to adequately do PDIs (pre-delivery inspections) on new ones recently arrived from manufacturers. Perhaps this explains in part why so many dealers let a buyer drive off their lot before checking out his or her RV first: The customer can return later to fix things that really should have been fixed before taking possession. Of course, the RVer may be need to wait weeks or longer for those repairs. The bonus for the dealer is those repairs will be paid for under factory warranties.

On a separate phone call, a friend told me that a dealer friend had complained to him that he was so busy that his few technicians could not repair RVs fast enough, making for long wait times. “I know I’ll have some unhappy customers when I can’t get their RVs back to them before their Memorial Day vacations,” he said.

DURING THE CONFERENCE CALL I was able to weigh in with my thoughts and I spoke passionately about the need for more places for RVers to stay. If not, I said, they will give up RVing entirely. Two industry leaders later commented that what I said made sense and should be addressed.

Meanwhile, our efforts to inform RVers about RV electricity and its potential dangers is picking up steam. Mike Sokol appeared in a radio program during the last month and also as the special guest on Greg Gerber’s RV industry podcast (listen here). He was profiled last week by RV Business Magazine and Woodall’s Campground Management about his efforts about RV electrical safety. Mike is setting up speaking dates for the remainder of 2018. If you are associated with a large RV show or rally, please let me know and I will contact Mike. He may be able to appear.

Finally, do not miss part two of our series on Lemon Laws. This week we better define what a lemon RV is, and if you have one where to find a lawyer who specializes in such cases.

We at RVtravel.com are making a difference. I feel it. We are helping better the lives of RVers. Please help us do more by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

P.S. We have now posted more than 3,500 articles on this website, making it one of the largest and most comprehensive sources of RV information on the Web.

PROBLEMS WITH EMAIL ADDRESSES: If your address ends with yahoo.com or rr.com, there’s a good chance your future email alerts for this newsletter will not reach you: It’s likely they are interpreted as spam. You might want to use another email address to sign up for this newsletter. Gmail addresses seem to work fine.

Readers' letters

• First RV trip a disaster!

What to do if you're stuck with a lemon RV

Last week, in the first installment of our lemon RV series, we asked if you think your RV may be a lemon. In part two this week we explain how (and where) to pursue legal action if you think you bought a lemon. For example, say that on your first trip the leveling jacks don’t operate. You take your RV back to the dealer, and the jacks are repaired, but your RV was there for three weeks. On your very next trip, the furnace quits. You make do with a space heater, but then return your RV again to the dealer, who tells you he’ll need to order parts. So your RV stays there for another two weeks. And the scene keeps repeating. . . Learn more.

The latest news about RVing from our newsroom

Our writers and editors have selected the most important, most interesting and helpful news about RVing from the past week and boiled it all down into a fast-paced digest. Click here to read it.



NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

• RV industry grappling with worker shortage

• There’s no shortage of mountain goats in one national park, so they’re shipping out

• Snowbird Capital shooting leaves officer wounded, suspect dead

• Florida RV dealer facing slammer time for defrauding customers

• Dinosaur tracks in jeopardy at Utah park



Recent recalls:

• KZRV recalls trailers: Awning may fly off when RV is moving.

Nobody likes a dirty beast!

Your RV’s not your car, it’s your “beast.”

What we learned about you last week

Wow! The survey results from last issue’s reader poll are a shocker! We were stunned at how many of you have been refused service by an RV dealer where you didn’t buy your RV. It happens a whole lot more than what we had imagined. We learned more about you in other polls during the week in our RV Daily Tips newsletter. Every week, we learn a little bit more about you, and we guess you learn more about your fellow RVers and RV Travel readers Click here.

Information you can learn from highway road signs

Do you sometimes wonder whether there is hidden, or at least not explained, information on road signs that may help you on your RV road trips? Maybe it’s information that is of value to long-haul truckers that would be good to know. Here are tips that will make your RV driving easier and safer. Watch the short video.

Check your AC outlets: Right voltage? polarity? ground? – It’s easy!

When Rich “The Wanderman” has access to 120 volt AC power, whether by using his generator or connecting a shore power cable, he ALWAYS makes sure the power he is receiving/using is up to snuff. In extreme cases, improper wiring at a campground or other power source could fry your electrical system and lots of expensive components. It’s easy to check before you connect – so why risk it? Learn more.



Statistics recommend don’t put the “pedal to the metal”

What kind of driver is more likely to kill you: a drunken driver or a speeding driver? The correct answer is: Both. Over the last decade, nearly the same number of people were killed by either impaired drivers or ones who had simply run it up over the limit. That’s the word from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). But why does speeding push up the fatality rate? Find out here.

This week's Reader Poll

When boondocking on Federal lands, how much is west or east of the Mississippi?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

Has an RV dealer refused to service your RV because you bought it elsewhere? Click here for the results.

Odors that make special appearances in extreme heat? Say goodbye!

Reader questions “frugal” RV relevance. What do you think?

Last week we published a story aimed at RVers looking toward a frugal lifestyle. The piece “Eat in or out – and still save some bucks” was barely on the internet when feedback came in from a reader, evidently frustrated with our topic. Read what he said and our response. If interested, there is also a poll.

Save money and time with DIY repairs

Do you dread a trip to an RV repair facility? Most do, as it is time-consuming – if they can even get you in – and will cost a lot of money. Avoiding such trips would be desirable, but maybe you feel that you don’t have the skills to perform most repairs yourself. Before you take your rig to the shop the next time, consider these steps to determine whether you might be able to do the repair – or installation – yourself. Read more.

Tips for best performance of your RV refrigerator

Your RV refrigerator looks and acts similar to a regular household refrigerator, except there are some differences. These tips from Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician, will help your RV refrigerator to perform as you would expect it to – even when it goes bounding up and down the highways. Watch the short video.

Fugitive still at large, may be in Wisconsin campground

Officials in Calumet County, Wisc., are asking campers to be on the lookout for a wanted man who could be hiding in an area campground. U.S. Marshals have been searching for 38-year-old Dallas Christel since March. Although he’s most likely in a Wisconsin campground, he has connections in Michigan and Colorado, too. Learn more.

Winnebago debuts new way to get parts for motorhomes

To make it easier for owners of Winnebago motorhomes to get parts and accessories for their RVs, Winnebago has debuted a new online service to help speed the process along. It advises on its website: “Your Winnebago dealer is your first source for genuine Winnebago parts…. If you are on the road, Winnebago dealers can even ship parts directly to you. If a dealer is not convenient, you can contact us for assistance.” Learn more.

Thumbs up from our readers – April 2018

Tired of so much upsetting/depressing/negative news? Want to read something positive for a change? Here are some recent “thumbs up” letters and comments we’ve received from our readers. Interesting and uplifting! Read more.

How to avoid getting a tick-borne disease

It’s a fact that you will likely encounter more ticks in the month of May than any other. Too bad that May is also the month when we want to spend more time outside – hiking, walking, visiting state parks and all the other places our RVs can take us. More ticks means more “opportunities” to contract one of the many diseases that ticks carry. Here are steps to prevent you and your family – and your pets – from getting a tick-borne disease. Learn more.

DIY: Revitalize your dinette cushions with new foam

When RV manufacturers need to save a few bucks, where do they shave? Where the rump meets the road – the quality of foam rubber in cushions. A few years of sitting down at the dinette may be an exercise where you feel you need a parachute for a soft landing. Taking the bumps out of your bum doesn’t necessarily require hiring out an upholstery professional — in many cases, you can do it for less yourself! Find out how.

Readers' comments on recent articles

Recent popular articles that attracted high numbers of reader comments

• Let there be obnoxious lights in the RV park.

• Has a dealer refused to service your RV because you bought it elsewhere?

• RV industry publications ignore major news item.

• Retractable leashes: Dangerous for you and your dog.

• Got a Lemon RV? Help is available (sometimes).

• Feeling dumped on at the RV dump.

• Best-selling RVs – Is yours on the list?

• Letter to editor: RVer turned off by RV parks.

• Eat in or out – and still save some bucks.

More popular articles from last week’s issue

• Letters: RVs built for ‘living’ not ‘RVing’.

• Free 2018 dinghy towing guide now available.

• Refrigerator failure: Replace or repair?

• Fugitive may be hiding in campground. Seen him?

• New RV owner asks: How much inflation in my tires?

• Take a picture inside a pipe, and other places you can’t see.

• Why is no water coming out of hot water faucet?

Unique RV overnight stops at wineries and farms

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Readers' comments on the poor quality of their new RVs

RVs today are being built fast, and in way too many cases poorly. Here are some horror stories.

Ask the RV Shrink

Why not try Murphy’s law in reverse

Dear RV Shrink:

My wife is a closet pessimist. She seems positive most of the time, but she has this irritating habit of calling tiny incidents “Murphy’s law.” It’s harmless but it drives me nuts. I always know when it’s coming. We will be driving across flat, empty Texas for hours without seeing another vehicle and just when I come to a narrow bridge I will pass a semi-trailer. I hear from the passenger seat, “Murphy’s law.” …

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.85 (on May 7). Change from week before: None; Change from year before: Up 47 cents. [Calif.: $3.63]

Diesel: $3.17 (on May 7). Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 61 cents. [Calif.: $3.86]

The RV Vet

With Dr. Deanna Tolliver, M.S., DVM

Reader needs advice about cat with travel anxiety

Dear Dr. Deanna,

I was wondering if you could point me in the best direction to help our cat. He has been an inside/outside cat for his whole life. He is adjusting well to the RV space, but gets terribly upset and has bad tummy issues when we get going in the truck. …

Read the rest of the question and Dr. Deanna’s advice.

Water is y0ur RV’s enemy. Keep it away!

RV Fire Safety Tip

The best fire extinguisher for your RV

Check your fire extinguisher’s markings so you’ll know what materials it will work on. Ideally, you should have an extinguisher with symbols for all classes on it. A noncorrosive designer foam extinguisher is effective on Class A and Class B fires, which make up more than 90% of all RV fires. Designer foam extinguishers are user-friendly, environmentally safe, and convenient for RV travel. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy.

RV Quick Tips

Get ALL your wheels aligned

Got strange tire wear issues? When was the last time you had your RV wheels aligned? Motorhomes are obvious candidates, but even towable RV wheels can need alignment. Not every corner tire shop can do it, so be prepared to make a few phone calls to find one that can.

Using the roof air while driving serves two purposes

Most big motorhome owners realize that using the dashboard air often doesn’t cut it to keep cool while driving. Firing up the generator and using the roof air keeps the rig cool easily — with an added benefit: Since generators need to be “exercised” regularly, running the roof air while underway is a great way to get in that generator maintenance time.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Deanna (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

BoxKat is not a better mouse trap –

It’s Better Than a mouse trap!

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Why use synthetic blocks under tires on asphalt?

Dear Gary,

You have recommended using non-absorbing, synthetic blocks under the footprint of the tires when parked on asphalt. Would you explain why? —Don B.

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

National Scenic Byways provide magnificent scenery and camping

Hi Bob,

We like boondocking whenever possible, especially in scenic areas. But when we’re traveling through a new area we don’t always know where to look. I’ll bet you have some good ideas you could pass on to us boondockers – without, of course, giving away your favorite secret spots. —Marcia and Dick

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

RV’s power outlets are melting. Help!



Dear Mike,

I noticed the outlet for our microwave in the motorhome had started to melt. Upon removal of the outlet I saw that the wires’ connections were not screws but pressed into a pronged connection. I replaced the outlet with a standard screw-type outlet. I checked other outlets and discovered the one to the washing machine also was burned and melted due to these press-on connections being loose and heating up. I don’t know if the RV industry still uses these but would advise people to check all their outlets, especially high-amperage appliances. —Ray

Read Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

How do I set inflation on my tow vehicle and RV tires?

Roger got this question from someone who reads RV forums: “Good evening. I’m looking for some professional advice. I have a 2500 HD pulling a fifth wheel, my steer axle is 4,000 lbs., drive axle is 5,380 lbs., and our trailer is 7,700 lbs. Tires on the TV are rated for 3,100 lbs. apiece at 80 psi. The RV tires are rated for 2,800 lbs. at 80 psi. …” Read the rest of the question and Roger’s easy-to-understand answer.

Astronomy for RVers

with Chris Fellows

Where and when to look for Mars – the Red Planet

This week Chris talks about Mars and points you in the right direction to view this wondrous little neighbor. Mars has gotten a huge amount of attention from NASA over the last couple of decades and we, as informed taxpayers, should probably try to understand why. Very interesting!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



Charles Kuralt

In this week’s “On The Road” dispatch, Charles visits a small Kansas hotel and cafe where you can arrive by car, or better yet drop out of the sky in your plane. Oh, the runway is the main street, so watch out for cars as you set down.

Do you love Charles Kuralt? Order a 9-DVD set of his “On the Road” reports.



The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Italian Rice Soup

Set the scene with soup. Capture the aromas of Tuscany in this savory soup. It’s just the ticket for a cold night in the campground when you’re tired after the day’s drive and hooking up. The soup can be made ahead of time for a quick warmup in the microwave. In fact, it’s so good the second day it’s a good idea to make a double or triple recipe and freeze in batches sized for your own needs. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including “The Survival Food Handbook.”

Answer to trivia question in the email alert for this issue.

The photo was taken in Oklahoma, on the highway to Mount Scott, the highest mountain in Oklahoma. The Army’s Fort Sill, north of Lawton, is nearby. It remains the only active Army installation of all the forts on the South Plains during the Indian Wars.

Make an omelette in seconds!

Tired of making omelettes and dealing with the mess, cleanup, and timely preparation? This microwaveable omelette maker saves the day! This handy gadget makes omelettes in just three easy steps: beat eggs and milk, add ingredients, microwave and eat! It promotes healthy eating by cutting out butter, oil and grease. Buy this breakfast-saver here.

The RoVing Naturalist

with Dennis Prichard

Leave that baby bird you find alone!

Spring is the time for babies in nature: Birds are nesting, bunnies are cavortin’, and deer fawns are dropping like last fall’s leaves. RVers may encounter some of these young animals while interacting with our wild outdoors, whether taking a serious hike or even just overnighting in a parking lot. But do you know how to deal with the inevitable “lost baby”: the bird on the ground, the fawn lying very still in tall grass, or a hutch of baby bunnies in a nearby grass clump? Our hearts tell us one thing, but we need to let reason prevail here. Learn more.

RV Short stop



Harmony Inn in Pennsylvania – a haunted historical experience

Located in a National Landmark District in rolling hills of western Pennsylvania, the historic Harmony Inn entices visitors with 30-some craft brews, a mouth-watering German-inspired lunch and dinner menu, and tales of “a little girl in a white dress roaming the upstairs.” Originally built in 1856 as an Italianate-style mansion for a prominent businessman, it then operated as a hotel and saloon, and since 1985 as one of the first craft beer bars in Butler County. Read Julianne G. Crane’s article.

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Walmart Supercenter # 2608, Miles City, MT

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Permission from customer service desk is required. Level, quiet, well-lit and appears safe. Rib/chop house, and Dairy Queen adjacent to lot. Address: 3205 Stower St. GPS: 46.4045, -105.8208

Gateway to Northeast Iowa Welcome Center, Nashua, IA

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission from staff on duty. Park in gravel area of the lot, without obstructing movement by other vehicles. Small lot best suited for small RVs. Level, well-lit, but possible light US 218 traffic noise. Appears safe. Address: 10 Amhearst Blvd. GPS: 42.9556, -92.54783

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Upcoming RV Shows



• Tampa Bay Summer RV Show, June 7-10, Tampa, FL

• West Palm Beach Summer RV Show, June 8-11, West Palm Beach, FL

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

Trivia

While nearly 70 percent of the world is covered by water, only 2.5 percent of it is fresh. The rest is saline and ocean-based. Even then, just 1 percent of our freshwater is easily accessible, with much of it trapped in glaciers and snowfields. —National Geographic

Bumper sticker of the week

Free range humans and a couple of dogs. —On Pete Doddato’s RV. Thanks, Pete!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to Gail (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

Fred Brown is on his deathbed, the end near. His nurse, wife, daughter and two sons are at his side. He asks for two witnesses as he records his last wishes. “My son Bernie, you take the Mayfair houses. My daughter Sybil, you take the apartments in the East End. Jamie, my son, you take the offices at City Center. Sarah, my dear wife, please take all the residential buildings along the river.” The nurse and witnesses are blown away by the man’s words. The nurse says, “Mrs. Brown, your husband must have been a brilliant businessman to have accumulated all that property.” The wife replies, “Property? Oh, no … he has a paper route!”

Worth Pondering

“Travel, in the younger sort, is a part of education; in the elder, a part of experience.” —Francis Bacon

RV Travel staff

ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com.



About the RVtravel.com editor: Chuck Woodbury has explored America by RV for three decades. In the '90s he published the quirky travel newspaper Out West, and was an "on the road" writer for the New York Times Syndicate. His book, "The Best from Out West" is available at Amazon.com. Woodbury's RVing adventures have been profiled on ABC News, CNN, NBC's Today Show, and in People Magazine, USA Today and in hundreds of newspapers. He is the host of the Better Business Bureau DVD "Buying a Recreational Vehicle," the definitive guide to purchasing an RV the right way.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We're just human! So don't go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

