RV Travel Newsletter Issue 846

Issue 846 • Week of May 19–25, 2018



Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

In my many years of RVing, there have been little moments that I will always remember fondly. Here’s an example.

One summer day, many years ago, before my daughter was born, my wife and I were traveling across central Colorado. That night, the annual Perseid meteor showers were expected. Thousands of shooting stars an hour would be streaking through the night sky. We chose the remote town of Parachute as our stopping place, and outside that small community we found a dark, treeless BLM campground to observe Mother Nature’s entertainment.

After the last daylight had vanished, we grabbed pillows and a wool blanket and climbed to the roof of our motorhome. And there we lay, our heads upon the pillows, peering up at the Milky Way, the blanket keeping us cozy. As our eyes adjusted to the darkness, the Milky Way came into full view, like a wispy cloud spreading nearly from horizon to horizon. At home, with so many city lights, it’s easy to forget that the Milky Way even exists.

I RECALL A TV INTERVIEW with a woman from a poor New York inner city neighborhood during a 1977 power blackout. She said that in her entire life she had never left her neighborhood. On the night when the glow of millions of lights was extinguished, her city went black. The reporter asked, “What special memory do you have of that time?” She answered, “The sky. I had never seen stars before. There were so many. I never knew they were there.”

For us, that night in Parachute, Colorado, the sky and its stars were indeed there, providing for one of those magic times that come only so often. The Milky Way was but the stage. The show was the dazzling bombardment of one shooting star after another, blazing across the heavens. From the comfort of our perch atop the motorhome, the two of us shared a special moment, “oohing” and “aahing” until we were too hypnotized to stay awake.

That night is but one of many magical moments from my RV travels that I will always remember fondly. More will surely come. And that’s a very good thought.

P.S. I apologize for not getting back to many of you who wrote a couple of weeks ago after I wrote about my thoughts about making this newsletter better. I’m slowly getting through the 50 or so emails you sent and will get back to you soon. Gail and I are now at the RVillage Rally in Elkhart, Indiana. It’s incredible driving around here — RV factories everywhere you look. We’ll be touring some.

How to avoid buying an RV Lemon

Last week, in the second installment of our lemon RV series, we explained how (and where) to pursue legal action if you think you bought a lemon. In this, our third installment, we offer several suggestions (including from our readers) that may help you avoid buying an RV lemon. Learn more.

The latest news about RVing from our newsroom

Our writers and editors have selected the most important, most interesting and helpful news about RVing from the past week and boiled it all down into a fast-paced digest. Click here to read it.



NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

• Thieves apparently find RV manufacturers to be good targets.

• Camping turns scary when daughter gets bit by rattlesnake.

• Man offers to trade his pickup, trailer and kidney for a liver to save wife’s life.

Couple sues Thor over defective luxury RV. Sewage ‘geysers’ into bedroom

Bill and Jennie Mangan say their dream of spending the first 10 years of joint retirement traveling the country inside their luxury RV quickly faded beneath a cloud of diesel fumes pouring into their bedroom at night as leaking hydraulic fluid seeped into a basement drawer. Then there was the sewage, which they say pooled daily in their bedroom and geysered from their shower drain each time they flushed the toilet. This week the couple sued Thor Industries, seeking a full refund of the sale price plus $100,000 in damages for the 160 separate defects that the couple says have crippled the vehicle during the short time they’ve owned it. Read more.

RV storage: But $175,000 for a storage unit?

Want to keep your Class A under cover? Check out Garage Condominiums from Monstore Garages, which “fill the gap between self storage closets, and full warehouses, with the added benefit of full ownership.” To quote the company line, “After shelling out big bucks for a big toy, these owners don’t balk at paying $90,000 to $175,000 for a secure place to keep it.” Get in line … they’re selling fast! Learn more.

Learn about your RV’s CO detector

What do those beeps from your CO detector mean? How do you change the battery? Ex-fireman and Certified RV Technician Chris Dougherty points out some features of an RV’s carbon monoxide detector that many RVers do not know about. Watch the short video.

RV tech training – via the internet

If you’ve been one of the sad unfortunates who’ve needed to have your RV in the shop, you know the backlogs and long waits are gut-wrenching. Maybe there’s a silver lining in this dark cloud, depending on your druthers. The RV industry is up against a huge shortage of RV technicians, and if you’ve got the inclination, here’s an unusual “web classroom” opportunity to get training. Read more.

This week’s Reader Poll

How much time do you think you’ll spend in your RV in 2018?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

When boondocking on Federal lands, how much is west or east of the Mississippi? Click here for the results.

What we learned from you last week (May 12-18)

Every week we learn a little more about you. This week was no exception. We learned almost half of our readers never or almost never boondock on Federal lands, and most of those that do camp west of the Mississippi. We also learned how many of you are college graduates, and how much you swear (we’re not sure if there’s any correlation). But maybe the swearing had something to do with the number of you who hit something while backing up which required “costly repair.” Get the details here.

Even the simple things – Removing labels, gunk and stuff

Here’s one of those crazy-simple ideas that Rich “The Wanderman” wishes he’d thought of (and marketed!) himself. But at least he can share the knowledge and save you some time and aggravation. Stuck-on labels that won’t come off? Cheese stuck on your Teflon pan? Rich has found a simple tool to clean stuff off without scratching the finish. Learn more.

What to do when confronted with sudden severe weather

A rapid change in the weather can sometimes catch you by surprise; but that doesn’t mean you have to throw caution to the wind and carry on. There are steps you can take to reduce the risk of damage due to high winds and inclement weather. Learn more.

&amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;gt;﻿&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;

Is having a washer/dryer worth the extra water and weight?

New RVers contemplating purchasing their first rig often ask how important it is to have a washer/dryer in the rig. We’re sure that we’ll hear from readers on both sides of this issue, and we’ll run a poll shortly to see where our readers stand. In the meantime, Russ and Tiña De Maris debate the pros and cons of an onboard washer/dryer. Read more.

Don’t stress when driving your RV – Helpful tips for staying calm

Prospective or first-time RV owners may be intimidated by the thought of driving and parking a vehicle substantially larger than the family sedan. Without a doubt, some new skills are required, but learning them does not have to be a stressful experience. Read more.

How can you end the “military” RV shower?

Most popular articles from last week’s issue

• When the RV dealer hands you a lemon….

• Reader questions “frugal” RV relevance. What do you think?

• Why use synthetic blocks under tires on asphalt?

• BoxKat is not a better mouse trap – It’s Better Than a mouse trap!

• Reader letter – First RV trip a disaster

• RV’s power outlets are melting. Help!

• How to avoid getting a tick-borne disease.

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Readers’ comments on the poor quality of their new RVs

RVs today are being built fast, and in many cases poorly. Here are some examples.



•Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Ask the RV Shrink

Wife worried about solar panels blowing off

Dear RV Shrink:

My husband just had solar panels installed on our motorhome. I am constantly worried they are going to blow off during some of the windstorms we drive through. He keeps telling me to stop thinking about it. He assures me they are fastened securely and that there is no way they will ever blow off. He also said that about our awning, but it came unraveled in a storm one day and we had to pull over and tie it down. I worry so much he calls me “Disastrous Mag.” Don’t you think it is better to worry too much than too little? —Maggie in Medford

Read the RV Shrink’s advice

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.87 (on May 14). Change from week before: NA*; Change from year before: Up 50 cents. [Calif.: $3.60]

*The EIA (U.S. Energy Information Administration) implemented new statistical methodologies to conduct the survey, so this week’s estimate is not directly comparable to last week’s.

Diesel: $3.24 (on May 14). Change from week before: Up 7 cents; Change from year before: Up 70 cents. [Calif.: $3.93]

The RV Vet

With Dr. Deanna Tolliver, M.S., DVM



Has your dog been shopping at the ‘Flea’ Market?

Dear Dr. Deanna,

Help! Our dog sleeps on the bed in the RV with us and he’s scratching so much he’s keeping us awake at night. His name is Duke, and he’s a mutt, about four years old. We’ve tried flea treatments and nothing seems to help. What can we do next? —Marla G.

Read Dr. Deanna’s reply.



RV Fire Safety Tip

How many fire extinguishers for your RV?

While the National Fire Protection Association does not require that you carry more than one fire extinguisher, don’t take chances. One fire extinguisher is simply not enough. Fire and Life Safety instructor Mac McCoy recommends having at least two extinguishers inside of your coach — one near the door and one in the bedroom — and an additional one in an unlocked outside compartment or in your towed vehicle. Make sure that everyone traveling with you is trained to use the extinguishers. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

RV Quick Tips



Help keep dust out of your RV while on dirt roads

To keep dust out of your camper while traveling on dirt or gravel roads, turn your front roof vent around to open frontwards. Leave the vent lid wide open when traveling and it will pressurize your RV and keep dust from coming in all the little nooks and crannies. I did this for many years and never lost a vent cover. Just make sure it’s open all the way. If it starts to rain, stop and close the cover. Thanks, George Bliss!

Don’t use cruise control on wet roads

Reader Ralph Shrivalle sent in this safety tip: “Cruise control should be turned off on wet roads. Tires can lose traction and cruise control can try to adjust speed by changing tire speed,” which could lead to a loss of road control. Thanks, Ralph!

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Deanna (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

Block the sun’s heat from your RV with window sunshades

Are you ready for a hot summer sun beating in your windows at the campsite? You can help reduce the heat and glare from the afternoon sun with sunshades for the windows. You can put them temporarily in place in the hottest part of the day and remove them when the sun moves on. Here are two methods: the first is a cling type that will permit visibility, and the other a reflective double-sided foil insulation for extremely hot situations. Both store easily and are inexpensive. Learn more.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

How to check for a propane leak

Dear Gary,

We think we have a propane leak, so we shut off the tank. How should we check it out, or should we take it somewhere? Should it be a propane place or an RV repair shop? We live in our motorhome full time. My husband thinks it is safe because it is shut off, but I’m worried something could still happen. Please inform us. Thank you! –Susan N.

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

It’s tornado season: Be prepared!

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

When campgrounds fill, boondock. lt’s not as difficult as you think

Hi Bob,

I’ve been reading Chuck Woodbury’s concerns that the number of RVs being manufactured are vastly outnumbering the number of new campsites being created each year. It is already difficult to find campsites without first making a reservation and my concern is that more RVers will start to use primitive campgrounds (e.g., national forests, BLM) and soon it may become difficult to find dispersed camping (boondocking) campsites as well. Is our boondocking lifestyle in danger? —Tim H.

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Surges and Joules and MOVs, oh my!

Dear Mike,

After reading all your articles about voltage problems, I’m now in the market for a surge protector but a little confused by all these Joule numbers. Some are rated at 1,400 Joules of protection, while others are 2,100 or even 4,200 Joules. So first of all, how do you pronounce Joules, and just what are they? If these gadgets are so important, how come RV manufacturers don’t build surge protectors into their RVs at the factory? —Russ

Read Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

ST tire belt separation “autopsy”

This info is from an inspection Roger did awhile ago. A friend of Roger’s wrote a post on an RV Forum: “This summer I had a tire failure, three actually in all by the time I was done. … I’m not a tire expert by any means, just a machinery guy trying to figure out what went wrong with my rig so I did not repeat the same problem and could correct what went wrong.” Read the rest of the post and Roger’s “autopsy report.”

RV History

with Al Hesselbart

The early RV visionaries

The men who created the concept of the RV industry and the lifestyle that accompanied it were amazing visionaries. Many of the pioneers who originated RV-related companies in the early years of the “horseless carriage” before World War I were pioneers in other industries as well. While ingenious campers and hunters were making homemade contraptions of all sorts, both motorized and towable, these dreamers created an industry building and selling camping vehicles to the public. Continue reading here.

Al Hesselbart is the author of “The Dumb Things Sold … Just Like That!” – a history of the recreational vehicle industry in America.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Mango Garbanzo Salad

Mango makes a main dish salad. The mango in this hearty, low-fat salad can be fresh, frozen or canned. Or you might substitute diced peaches. Throw the ingredients together for your first night out. If the night turns nippy, add a mug of cream soup and hot cornbread. The salad gets better and better as it chills in the fridge for several hours. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including “The Survival Food Handbook.”

Digital RVer



Before you lose your phone – do this!

On both Android and iOS devices there is a website to find a lost phone. If you know the username and password for your phone, you can go to the website listed, using any computer, and find your phone. This article includes a link to the Geeks on Tour’s webcast for finding your username and password on your phone, and a demonstration of how to “find my phone.” Check this out now … in case you lose your phone!

Learn about smartphones and tablets

… from Geeks On Tour. Here are two recent webcasts: #142, Using Snapseed with Google Photos on a Chromebook, and #141, How to get music on your smartphone. Watch live or archives of past programs.

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Lowe’s # 0560, Saratoga Springs, NY

Overnight parking is allowed. Permission from a manager is required. Park parallel to SE edge of the lot, but away from drive-up ATM. Do not obstruct traffic lanes. Fairly level, well-lit, quiet and safe. Address: 10 Lowe’s Dr. GPS: 43.104878, -73.744763

Kiowa State Fishing Lake, Greensburg, KS

Overnight parking is allowed. No hookups. There are picnic tables, a pit toilet, and water spigot. Park in any wide spot in circular drive around lake. Max stay: 14 nights. Passing trains can be loud, but otherwise a peaceful location. Address: Off N Bay St. GPS: 37.61007, -99.30105

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Trivia

While the crew of Apollo 13 didn’t get to make their scheduled Moon landing, they did set a record that still stands: They’re the humans who traveled the farthest distance from the Earth (nearly 250,000 miles), on April 15, 1970.

Bumper sticker of the week

My life is better than your vacation. Thanks to Margo Wood!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to Gail (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

A cowboy appeared before St. Peter at the Pearly Gates. “Have you ever done anything of particular merit?” asked St. Peter. “Well, I can think of one thing,” the cowboy offered. “On a trip to the Black Hills out in South Dakota, I came upon a gang of bikers who were threatening a young woman. I directed them to leave her alone, but they wouldn’t listen. So, I approached the largest and meanest looking biker and smacked him in the face, kicked his bike over, ripped out his nose ring, and threw it on the ground. I yelled, ‘Now, back off or I’ll kick the crap out of all of you!’” St. Peter was impressed. “When did this happen?” “Couple of minutes ago.” Thanks, George Bliss!

Worth Pondering

“A man who carries a cat by the tail learns something he can learn in no other way.” —Mark Twain

RV Travel staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Associate editor: Deanna Tolliver. Senior editor: Russ De Maris. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Greg Illes, Bob Difley, Richard Miller, Richard Mallery, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Chris Guld, Julianne Crane, Chris Fellows, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.



About the RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury has explored America by RV for three decades. In the ’90s he published the quirky travel newspaper Out West, and was an “on the road” writer for the New York Times Syndicate. His book, “The Best from Out West” is available at Amazon.com. Woodbury’s RVing adventures have been profiled on ABC News, CNN, NBC’s Today Show, and in People Magazine, USA Today and in hundreds of newspapers. He is the host of the Better Business Bureau DVD “Buying a Recreational Vehicle,” the definitive guide to purchasing an RV the right way.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

